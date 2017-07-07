₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 1:34pm
Governor Willie Obiano arrives to commission Stanel Service Centre, Awka, an investment attracted by his administration.
Correspondent Kenechukwu Ofomah reports that The Centre is to offer 24 hours service to Ndi Anambra across various areas including sales of Petroleum products, Confectionary, farmers market, vehicle maintenance, among others.
Details shortly.
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by Goahead(m): 1:35pm
A governor commissioning a private owned property? Seems like our beer drinking governor couldn't find a cool spot to drink off his ineptitude today
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 1:35pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 1:35pm
Dem no dey commission am finish?
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 1:38pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by adem30: 1:38pm
Hmmm is this a project?
Just asking oo?
We are being rape daily in this country by politicians
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 1:39pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by izombie(m): 1:41pm
I am from Anambra but this makes no sense at all. Why should a governor commission a filling station with convenience store?. Odikwa egwu.
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by Keneking: 1:48pm
Another Peter Obi investment
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 1:49pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 1:51pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 1:54pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by joeprince23(m): 2:13pm
i am all for the developement of SE.
part from lga in rivers(oyigbo), all my families investments are in SE imo anambra and enugu...
we igbo must make SE great whether SE or SS igbos.
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 3:15pm
joeprince23:
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 3:57pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by FKO81(m): 4:15pm
Anambra is moving forward,
Anambra home of indigenous investors
Obiano effect!!
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 4:20pm
Working governor..... Walking out soon!
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by Aburi001: 4:20pm
The Nigeria Politicians always do the needful when Elections are approaching
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by badland(m): 4:21pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by johnreh: 4:21pm
I've been privileged to be in anambra for two years now &amp; i can authoritatively tell you that obiano has done nothing compared to Peter Obi and that "short APC man". Obiano only patches roads and is taking the glories for completing the Awka overhead-brigde projects Peter Obi initiated.
All the good roads u enjoy in Anambra of today were constructed my HE Peter Obi.
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 4:21pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by ujpikin(f): 4:21pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by ChiefSweetus: 4:22pm
A project is a brewery.
A tank farm.
A refinery.
A metallurgical plant.
An automobile assembly plant.
A food processing plant.
That employs hundreds. With multiplier effect that shakes your constituency's economy.
A governor can commission those projects.
A governor should not "commission" one small "container shed" selling indomie and egg.
Willie, you are my guy, but don't demystify your office next time with this child's play. An ijele masquerade does not honour a kiddies party. Even if he is your friend, let your wife represent you. Peter Obi commissioned Sab Miller Brewery in Onitsha and you are commissioning fuel pump like that idiòt Okowa in Delta State. Anambra is bigger than this.
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 4:23pm
No news here
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by MrImole(m): 4:24pm
Filling station?
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 4:24pm
commissioning a private investment as if it is free to the public .
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by gsogbu(m): 4:25pm
24 Hours service? i'm impressed
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 4:25pm
These are Chioma Chukwuka and Utti Nwachukwu live at Stanel Oil and Gas complex. Stanley Oil and Gas is owned by mr Stanley Ugochukwu who is a worthy son of Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra state. He heed a clarion call by His Excellency Chief Dr Willie M. Obiano for Aku Luo Uno.
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by Geonigga: 4:26pm
No need for all these nonsense, u will go there and buy refrigerated vegetable or chemical preserved fruits even costly than the one you will buy in the conventional market.
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by mekaboy(m): 4:28pm
Hmmm. Hope the business succeeds. That location on that part of the express is not the best. But Nice one sha.
|Re: Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) by investnow2013: 4:28pm
Akuruo Uno Message At its Best
As Gov Willie Obiano declares Stanel oil open
Stanel World is an establishment with a world class Filling station which includes Farmers market Pharmacy Chicken Republic Automobile clinic and a Conference center.
#stanelworldAwka
