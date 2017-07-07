Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Willie Obiano Commissions Stanel Service Centre, Awka (Photos) (6428 Views)

Governor Willie Obiano arrives to commission Stanel Service Centre, Awka, an investment attracted by his administration.

Correspondent Kenechukwu Ofomah reports that The Centre is to offer 24 hours service to Ndi Anambra across various areas including sales of Petroleum products, Confectionary, farmers market, vehicle maintenance, among others.

A governor commissioning a private owned property? Seems like our beer drinking governor couldn't find a cool spot to drink off his ineptitude today 4 Likes

Dem no dey commission am finish?

Hmmm is this a project?



Just asking oo?



We are being rape daily in this country by politicians 8 Likes

I am from Anambra but this makes no sense at all. Why should a governor commission a filling station with convenience store?. Odikwa egwu. 15 Likes

Another Peter Obi investment 1 Like

i am all for the developement of SE.

part from lga in rivers(oyigbo), all my families investments are in SE imo anambra and enugu...

we igbo must make SE great whether SE or SS igbos. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Anambra is moving forward,









Anambra home of indigenous investors



Obiano effect!! 3 Likes

Working governor..... Walking out soon! 1 Like

The Nigeria Politicians always do the needful when Elections are approaching

I've been privileged to be in anambra for two years now &amp; i can authoritatively tell you that obiano has done nothing compared to Peter Obi and that "short APC man". Obiano only patches roads and is taking the glories for completing the Awka overhead-brigde projects Peter Obi initiated.





All the good roads u enjoy in Anambra of today were constructed my HE Peter Obi. 3 Likes

A project is a brewery.

A tank farm.

A refinery.

A metallurgical plant.

An automobile assembly plant.

A food processing plant.



That employs hundreds. With multiplier effect that shakes your constituency's economy.



A governor can commission those projects.



A governor should not "commission" one small "container shed" selling indomie and egg.



Willie, you are my guy, but don't demystify your office next time with this child's play. An ijele masquerade does not honour a kiddies party. Even if he is your friend, let your wife represent you. Peter Obi commissioned Sab Miller Brewery in Onitsha and you are commissioning fuel pump like that idiòt Okowa in Delta State. Anambra is bigger than this. 5 Likes

No news here

Filling station? 1 Like

commissioning a private investment as if it is free to the public .

24 Hours service? i'm impressed 1 Like

These are Chioma Chukwuka and Utti Nwachukwu live at Stanel Oil and Gas complex. Stanley Oil and Gas is owned by mr Stanley Ugochukwu who is a worthy son of Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra state. He heed a clarion call by His Excellency Chief Dr Willie M. Obiano for Aku Luo Uno. 2 Likes

No need for all these nonsense, u will go there and buy refrigerated vegetable or chemical preserved fruits even costly than the one you will buy in the conventional market. 2 Likes

Hmmm. Hope the business succeeds. That location on that part of the express is not the best. But Nice one sha.