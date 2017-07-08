Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend (15699 Views)

"Ladies, This Is What To Do When You Don't Want A Date With A Guy Bothering You" / 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You / 7 Signs Your Boyfriend Is Not Serious About Your Relationship (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

1. If you visit your babe in her area and you're mistaken for a badoo member 70 Likes 4 Shares

2. If all the ladies you approach are always hostile to you even though they're single and seriously searching 43 Likes 3 Shares

3. If you open a thread to profess your love to a lady and she calls the attention of the moderators to close down the thread 41 Likes 2 Shares

4. If you work in Chevron with a nice ride and designer wears yet every lady you woo prefers a broke guy to you 73 Likes 2 Shares

5. If you travel to meet your babe and you end up in the hands of Evans guys 62 Likes 5 Shares





And FAINT don cos And FAINT don cos 10 Likes

6. If you're very good in bed yet you lose your girlfriend to a one minute guy, your village people get hand for your case 60 Likes 4 Shares

toysne na u really be dis? 5 Likes

Finally I got to the FTC, lol

Space booking is awesome.



Lala Oya credit credit the account.

1003080717



AccessBank



Modified:

Thats not my account number, it's just the time and date I modified this post.. 6 Likes

8. When you're very handsome with 6 packs and you lose your girlfriend to someone as ugly as this 43 Likes 3 Shares

9. If you donate your kidney to your girlfriend and you guys quarrel and she says "what have you done for me gan sef that your mates have not done before ?" 153 Likes 15 Shares

Ok

Hmmm.

10. If you're in a no sex relationship with your babe and you contact HIV the first day she allowed you kiss her 47 Likes 3 Shares

R

Feel free to add yours

tosyne2much:

Z

Z for zebra Z for zebra 4 Likes

tosyne2much:

D tosyne2much:

R tosyne2much:

P tosyne2much:

P tosyne2much:

P tosyne2much:

D go ahead and sell the spaces na when all the space documents are with me go ahead and sell the spaces na when all the space documents are with me 14 Likes 2 Shares

ok this is d tosyne i know 5 Likes 1 Share

wic one be ABCD....� lesson? wic one be ABCD....� lesson? 3 Likes

tosyne2much:

D

Tosyne u not organized today why?





D for d!ck Tosyne u not organized today why?D for d!ck 2 Likes

leprezident

tosyne2much:

R



R for roff R for roff

This boy andhis yeye post again 6 Likes

tosyne2much:

P

P for pussy P for pussy 1 Like

Huh! Wtf!!! 3 Likes

optional1:





P for pussy

na u dey talk this thing? na u dey talk this thing? 2 Likes

optional1:





P for pussy This bytch so raw!!! This bytch so raw!!! 2 Likes

waiting...