|10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:32pm On Jul 07
1. If you visit your babe in her area and you're mistaken for a badoo member
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:33pm On Jul 07
2. If all the ladies you approach are always hostile to you even though they're single and seriously searching
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:34pm On Jul 07
3. If you open a thread to profess your love to a lady and she calls the attention of the moderators to close down the thread
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:34pm On Jul 07
4. If you work in Chevron with a nice ride and designer wears yet every lady you woo prefers a broke guy to you
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:34pm On Jul 07
5. If you travel to meet your babe and you end up in the hands of Evans guys
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by Baddest69(m): 5:35pm On Jul 07
And FAINT don cos
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:35pm On Jul 07
6. If you're very good in bed yet you lose your girlfriend to a one minute guy, your village people get hand for your case
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by lefulefu(m): 5:35pm On Jul 07
toysne na u really be dis?
Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by Sunshyne200(m): 5:35pm On Jul 07
Finally I got to the FTC, lol
Space booking is awesome.
Lala Oya credit credit the account.
1003080717
AccessBank
Modified:
Thats not my account number, it's just the time and date I modified this post..
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:36pm On Jul 07
8. When you're very handsome with 6 packs and you lose your girlfriend to someone as ugly as this
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:37pm On Jul 07
9. If you donate your kidney to your girlfriend and you guys quarrel and she says "what have you done for me gan sef that your mates have not done before ?"
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by optional1(f): 5:37pm On Jul 07
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by ikp120(m): 5:38pm On Jul 07
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:38pm On Jul 07
10. If you're in a no sex relationship with your babe and you contact HIV the first day she allowed you kiss her
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:38pm On Jul 07
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 5:38pm On Jul 07
Feel free to add yours
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by optional1(f): 5:39pm On Jul 07
tosyne2much:
Z for zebra
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by Modsenemy(f): 5:39pm On Jul 07
tosyne2much:
tosyne2much:
tosyne2much:
tosyne2much:
tosyne2much:
tosyne2much:go ahead and sell the spaces na when all the space documents are with me
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by lefulefu(m): 5:39pm On Jul 07
ok this is d tosyne i know
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by ipobarecriminals: 5:41pm On Jul 07
wic one be ABCD....� lesson?
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by optional1(f): 5:41pm On Jul 07
tosyne2much:
Tosyne u not organized today why?
D for d!ck
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by obafemee80(m): 5:41pm On Jul 07
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by Fmartin(m): 5:41pm On Jul 07
leprezident
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by optional1(f): 5:42pm On Jul 07
tosyne2much:
R for roff
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by CaptainGOOD: 5:42pm On Jul 07
This boy andhis yeye post again
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by optional1(f): 5:43pm On Jul 07
tosyne2much:
P for pussy
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by PussyBlower: 5:43pm On Jul 07
Huh! Wtf!!!
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by CaptainGOOD: 5:43pm On Jul 07
optional1:
na u dey talk this thing?
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by PussyBlower: 5:44pm On Jul 07
optional1:This bytch so raw!!!
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by Young03(m): 5:45pm On Jul 07
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by bibijay123(f): 5:45pm On Jul 07
|Re: 10 Signs Your Village People Don't Want You To Have A Girlfriend by Tahrah(f): 5:47pm On Jul 07
