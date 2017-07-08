₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by stephanie11: 2:50pm
The APC youths Renaissance group has warned the general public to desist from soiling the name of Senator Bukar Abba, who was recently involved in a sex scandal involving two prostitutes.
Abba has been under fire ever since a video showing the senator frolicking with two prostitutes surfaced online last week. In a statement signed by the group's leader, Mr Collins Edwin, they defended the Yobe East senator by stating that the video has a 'handiwork' of political blackmailers.
The statement read in full;
Our attention has been drawn to a systematic and calculated attempt by political spin doctors and their partners in the media to tarnish and discredit the image and enviable reputation of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the Distinguished Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
Since last week, we have seen how a section of the media has been trying hard to use the fabricated sex scandal story of last week to harass and extort large sums of money from the Distinguished Senator.Of great concern is the condescending of respected household names in the media industry into the blackmailing business.
Having failed to achieve their aim, the same 'blackmailing coalition' have now resorted to sponsoring false news report in some print and online newspapers against the Senator, claiming that Senator Bukar Abba has gone into hiding because the Senate has barred him from entering the National Assembly Complex. This is false!
The planted news report is totally fake because Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim is currently on a tour; visiting the people in his Senatorial District which is what is expected of a responsible APC Senator and not those who will be in Abuja playing dirty politics of 2019.
We are therefore warning those who have collected millions of Naira to blackmail Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim to desist from their shambolic business ventures.
Any attempt by group or individual to further harass, blackmail, extort, intimidate and distract Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim from delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians and the people of Yobe East Senatorial District would be strongly resisted by members of our group.
There are other pressing issues in the country challenging the foundation of Nigeria which a responsible media and practitioners should devote greater attention to and not on a fabricated sex scandal story between two adults.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/08/sex-scandal-leave-senator-bukar-abba-alone-apc/
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by Tallandpretty(f): 2:54pm
No be small thing.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by CharlotteFlair: 3:40pm
What a shame! APC shame on you! I repeat, APC shame on you!
Must everything be politicized? This was a man who signed Sharia into law during his tenure as governor, people were stoned to death, some lost limbs and other were excommunicated for committing adultery. But because this one is a big man, see stewpid followers defending him!
Smh!
There was a country!
APC shame!!! Everything APC touches is fouled!
It shall not be well with all those who foisted the vegetable on Nigeria!
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by kenny987(f): 4:03pm
Is this not the same Senator that has owned up and hypocritically put it down to his private life? He was clearly seen in the video so what are these backwater idiots yakking about?
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:04pm
Era of MAI CHANJI
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by anibi9674: 4:15pm
sharia law is a law meant for the domination of the poor.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by MirJay: 4:25pm
all through last week i have been sorting for the sex boosting drug taking by the honorable senator that made him overcome two edo species or maybe one edo one yoruba or igbo as the case may be ,that aside for now.
Senator Bukka Abba Ibrahim should simply resign amid this scandal moreover he have stolen lots of money already. Since he wasn't careful enough he should price the pay or pay the price as the case may be.
Categorically adding, i think this Sharia of a thing is meant for the poor ones cos by now i was expecting hearing his case in the sharia law court.
Finally i have some words for Mr Sowore.
1) your days of blackmail are coming over
2) Make sure you secure a US green card so that when your punishment starts you will have where to hid in pains
3) tell Mr Bola Tinubu to repent for his end is near.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by VargasVee(m): 4:26pm
buharichild:
Are you paid to be stupïd
Hold this for me
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by buharichild: 4:26pm
.Senator Bukar Abba please ride on jare, I know you are free, Pdp won't succeed with all dis cheap claims, everybody in Apc is corrupt free
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by Edopesin(m): 4:27pm
J
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by NubiLove(m): 4:27pm
Same guy that brought sharia law to yobe? lol... hypocrite.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by NwaAmaikpe: 4:27pm
I stand with Sen Bukar Abba Ibrahim.
Let he without sins cast the first stone.
This is a man; a real man.
I commend him for not denying,
I commend him for being a man and accepting his misdeeds.
Although he is not a Christian; he is better than Pastors like Johnson Suleiman who blantantly denied the obvious truth.
He is also better than Queen Chidinma who called her video photoshopped.
I stand with the Senator for being truthful
I stand with the Senator for his stamina to handle two full-fledged women.
I don't know about you, but as for me;
I stand with the Senator
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by connectpoint: 4:27pm
Ye ye ye, who be dis guy self, a beneficiary of yet another crap. If na pastor now, the Osinbajos of our society will be giving a speech about the Church is a thrash can and how men of ... are d*ckheads
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by tolexy123: 4:28pm
Like i'll always say, our youths of today are no better than their leaders. Infact, they are worst than our bad leaders
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by Blackfire(m): 4:29pm
He is a Muslim... Yes.
He supports Sharia law... Yes.
So according to the above facts with his glaring shame, his hands and legs should be cut off according to Sharia,... Except maybe he is shia Muslim.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by jonbellion(m): 4:29pm
Fools
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by lexy2014: 4:29pm
kenny987:and his wife is Nigeria's minister of state 4 foreign affairs
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by Opinedecandid(m): 4:30pm
Defend your 'kworrupt' own.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by ajebuter(f): 4:30pm
imagine what these shameless louts would have said if it was opposition member? .
These guys have no shame in exhibiting their double standard and hypocrisy..
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by Solomonudofia(m): 4:31pm
Person way don collect Kpekus don collect kpekus finish Una dey here dey talk...
Nuclear war could broke out with North Korea
All Thanks to Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZLfe-jllQg
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by delishpot: 4:32pm
Jungle. Even the leaders have ape mentality.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by obyrich(m): 4:34pm
Please leave our SINATOR alone oooo. Stop blackmailing him. We are APC yoots. We are not ipob.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by delishpot: 4:35pm
NubiLove:
If you know wetin those people wey dey make those laws dey do for backyard ehn; your mouth go open na person go help you close am. All hypocrites all of them NOTE I said ALL of them. From homo, to pedo, to carrying ashies, to kidnap and molest all dey their body. ALL of them
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by NothingDoMe: 4:36pm
And if I don't leave him alone?
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by Ronaldinnioh(m): 4:37pm
My dear nobody is accusing the Man or playing politics here. This is same man who was so happy pending down his signature into a law that has caused a lot things.
Many have died
Killed unknowingly
Stoned to death and excommunicated
And yet you stupid youth are busy supporting him or saying it's political propaganda. Why not read what your useless senator wrote about that crap he committed with the Abuja prostitutes. I just pity some Nigerian youths because they have lost their senses or it has been flushed in the toilet. Can you imagine?
A religion that is deadly and we are even managing Boko Haram now it's Sharia law yet this man was found guilty of his vomit. I just pity the world of Religion. This same thing goes on in Saudi Arabia a Royal prince was found sleeping with women yet the Poor masses get judgment for same crime. Religion is only meant for the poor ones. If we can leave religion alone our world would be a better place to live.
Say not to religion that preaches do as I say don't do as I do.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by umar745(m): 4:38pm
This man must be stoned to death or flogged.
What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by dmbb: 4:39pm
pls leave my senator alone
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by nnamdibig(m): 4:45pm
Being morally bankrupt is not part of APC campaign promises na
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by selfmadeboss: 4:45pm
WHY ARE IDIOT CONDEMNING HIM. IS THERE ANYWHERE IN THE CONSTITUTION THAT SAYS A SINIATOR SHOULDNT Bleep?
INSTEAD OF LOOKING FOR THOSE GIRLSS AND JAILING THEM, THERE ARE ATTACKING AN NNOCENT SINNATOR. IF I WAS THAT SINATOR, I GOR HIRE ASSASINS TO KILL THOSE GIRLS
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by buharichild: 4:49pm
VargasVee:gerrout
Re: Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC by mr1759: 4:50pm
leave senator bukar alone but impeach Dino useless party
