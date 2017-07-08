Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sex Scandal: Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC (3527 Views)

Abba has been under fire ever since a video showing the senator frolicking with two prostitutes surfaced online last week. In a statement signed by the group's leader, Mr Collins Edwin, they defended the Yobe East senator by stating that the video has a 'handiwork' of political blackmailers.



The statement read in full;



Our attention has been drawn to a systematic and calculated attempt by political spin doctors and their partners in the media to tarnish and discredit the image and enviable reputation of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the Distinguished Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.



Since last week, we have seen how a section of the media has been trying hard to use the fabricated sex scandal story of last week to harass and extort large sums of money from the Distinguished Senator.Of great concern is the condescending of respected household names in the media industry into the blackmailing business.



Having failed to achieve their aim, the same 'blackmailing coalition' have now resorted to sponsoring false news report in some print and online newspapers against the Senator, claiming that Senator Bukar Abba has gone into hiding because the Senate has barred him from entering the National Assembly Complex. This is false!



The planted news report is totally fake because Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim is currently on a tour; visiting the people in his Senatorial District which is what is expected of a responsible APC Senator and not those who will be in Abuja playing dirty politics of 2019.



We are therefore warning those who have collected millions of Naira to blackmail Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim to desist from their shambolic business ventures.



Any attempt by group or individual to further harass, blackmail, extort, intimidate and distract Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim from delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians and the people of Yobe East Senatorial District would be strongly resisted by members of our group.



There are other pressing issues in the country challenging the foundation of Nigeria which a responsible media and practitioners should devote greater attention to and not on a fabricated sex scandal story between two adults.



No be small thing.

What a shame! APC shame on you! I repeat, APC shame on you!



Must everything be politicized? This was a man who signed Sharia into law during his tenure as governor, people were stoned to death, some lost limbs and other were excommunicated for committing adultery. But because this one is a big man, see stewpid followers defending him!



Smh!



There was a country!



APC shame!!! Everything APC touches is fouled!



It shall not be well with all those who foisted the vegetable on Nigeria! 29 Likes 6 Shares

Is this not the same Senator that has owned up and hypocritically put it down to his private life? He was clearly seen in the video so what are these backwater idiots yakking about? 9 Likes 3 Shares

Era of MAI CHANJI 3 Likes

sharia law is a law meant for the domination of the poor. 4 Likes





all through last week i have been sorting for the sex boosting drug taking by the honorable senator that made him overcome two edo species or maybe one edo one yoruba or igbo as the case may be ,that aside for now.



Senator Bukka Abba Ibrahim should simply resign amid this scandal moreover he have stolen lots of money already. Since he wasn't careful enough he should price the pay or pay the price as the case may be.



Categorically adding, i think this Sharia of a thing is meant for the poor ones cos by now i was expecting hearing his case in the sharia law court.



Finally i have some words for Mr Sowore.



1) your days of blackmail are coming over

2) Make sure you secure a US green card so that when your punishment starts you will have where to hid in pains

buharichild:

.Senator Bukar Abba please ride on jare, I know you are free, Pdp won't succeed with all dis cheap claims, everybody in Apc is corrupt free

Are you paid to be stupïd





Hold this for me Are you paid to be stupïdHold this for me 7 Likes

.Senator Bukar Abba please ride on jare, I know you are free, Pdp won't succeed with all dis cheap claims, everybody in Apc is corrupt free

J 1 Like

Same guy that brought sharia law to yobe? lol... hypocrite. 4 Likes





I stand with Sen Bukar Abba Ibrahim.



Let he without sins cast the first stone.



This is a man; a real man.

I commend him for not denying,

I commend him for being a man and accepting his misdeeds.



Although he is not a Christian; he is better than Pastors like Johnson Suleiman who blantantly denied the obvious truth.



He is also better than Queen Chidinma who called her video photoshopped.



I stand with the Senator for being truthful

I stand with the Senator for his stamina to handle two full-fledged women.

I don't know about you, but as for me;



Ye ye ye, who be dis guy self, a beneficiary of yet another crap. If na pastor now, the Osinbajos of our society will be giving a speech about the Church is a thrash can and how men of ... are d*ckheads 2 Likes

Like i'll always say, our youths of today are no better than their leaders. Infact, they are worst than our bad leaders 1 Like

He is a Muslim... Yes.

He supports Sharia law... Yes.



So according to the above facts with his glaring shame, his hands and legs should be cut off according to Sharia,... Except maybe he is shia Muslim. 3 Likes

Fools

kenny987:

Defend your 'kworrupt' own.

imagine what these shameless louts would have said if it was opposition member? .

These guys have no shame in exhibiting their double standard and hypocrisy.. 3 Likes







Nuclear war could broke out with North Korea

All Thanks to Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter



Jungle. Even the leaders have ape mentality.

Please leave our SINATOR alone oooo. Stop blackmailing him. We are APC yoots. We are not ipob.

NubiLove:

Same guy that brought sharia law to yobe? lol... hypocrite.

And if I don't leave him alone?

My dear nobody is accusing the Man or playing politics here. This is same man who was so happy pending down his signature into a law that has caused a lot things.



Many have died

Killed unknowingly

Stoned to death and excommunicated

And yet you stupid youth are busy supporting him or saying it's political propaganda. Why not read what your useless senator wrote about that crap he committed with the Abuja prostitutes. I just pity some Nigerian youths because they have lost their senses or it has been flushed in the toilet. Can you imagine?



A religion that is deadly and we are even managing Boko Haram now it's Sharia law yet this man was found guilty of his vomit. I just pity the world of Religion. This same thing goes on in Saudi Arabia a Royal prince was found sleeping with women yet the Poor masses get judgment for same crime. Religion is only meant for the poor ones. If we can leave religion alone our world would be a better place to live.





Say not to religion that preaches do as I say don't do as I do.

This man must be stoned to death or flogged.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander. 1 Like

pls leave my senator alone

Being morally bankrupt is not part of APC campaign promises na

WHY ARE IDIOT CONDEMNING HIM. IS THERE ANYWHERE IN THE CONSTITUTION THAT SAYS A SINIATOR SHOULDNT Bleep?

INSTEAD OF LOOKING FOR THOSE GIRLSS AND JAILING THEM, THERE ARE ATTACKING AN NNOCENT SINNATOR. IF I WAS THAT SINATOR, I GOR HIRE ASSASINS TO KILL THOSE GIRLS

VargasVee:



Are you paid to be stupïd



Hold this for me gerrout gerrout