|Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by bbm2016(m): 4:52pm
Daughter of Nigerian President, Zahra Buhari Indimi has spoken on her father's health status.
@flakkyBanky asked Zahra
"Where is your father plz #asking on behalf of Nigerians"
Zahra Buhari replied:
"He's doing pretty good.."
https://mobile.twitter.com/zmbuhari/status/884392931720822784
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by alcmene: 4:58pm
When the olodo learn English
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by Blackfire(m): 5:01pm
This girl you suppose keep quiet... Dem go finisi you
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by Oluwasaeon(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by QueenOfNepal: 5:04pm
Zahra should keep quiet and face her marriage.
Nigerians know buhari is on life support so she should shut up
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by vedaxcool(m): 5:07pm
QueenOfNepal:
e pain am wella come enter am like pepper wey enter suya..
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by PDJT: 5:08pm
-Buhari's death that is already trending on Twitter? Just type: "Buhari is dead" on twitter search engine and see it for yourself.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by ripbubu: 5:38pm
PDJT:may buhari rip bubu
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by SaulRazor: 5:40pm
She said he is doing pretty good but is she aware that under her father Nigeria is not doing pretty anything
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by Oladimejyy(m): 5:43pm
alcmene:She use everything in this world to top you except age,and who age eep
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by DonBenny77: 5:53pm
hmmmmmn, doing well
all I seek is a selfie of presido he doesn't need to speak
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by KINGOFTHEEAST: 5:59pm
adieu buhari
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by UbChapter(m): 6:08pm
Who dey deceive who?
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by kurt09(m): 6:24pm
DonBenny77:Thank me later.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by jumper524(m): 6:28pm
QueenOfNepal:why don't you just shut up also face your Biafra nd stop pocknosing into the affairs of nigeria...p
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by jumper524(m): 6:32pm
alcmene:you be bad guy, guru. Abeg help Me put this word abi na sentence for correct english. ''Haow many years i take senior you''
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by Ngozi123(f): 6:44pm
Buhari has spent more time abroad on sick leave than he has in the country he's supposed to be running. If he was in any other occupation then he would have been replaced by now. It's a shame that the competency of the president of Nigeria is not a pressing matter for many Nigerians .
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by fastgyal(f): 6:45pm
"He's doing pretty good"
you call that a comment about his health
naaa.
We need a detailed information about the person who the Zombies voted for. Why are they hiding him? How can a President be away for 2 Mons?
smh. smh. smh.
power drunk idiots.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by michoim(m): 6:45pm
Good news to hear.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by Edopesin(m): 6:45pm
dnt let thunder fire yhur mouth there when last did yhu see him
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by 7footre(m): 6:46pm
Pretty good indeed
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by asumo12: 6:46pm
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by enemyofprogress: 6:46pm
This girl can lie o
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by SageTravels: 6:46pm
The Question is where is your father not how is your father
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by jjjjj2017: 6:48pm
DOING FINE MY ASS
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by nkwuocha: 6:48pm
Lol
The question asked is, "where is your father? "
And not how your family father is doing. We're sick (except for several Zone Bs) and tired of praying for his recovery as he has refused to resign honourably. Where is your father? Is he still in London? Or on life support or is he in the grave? Where the hell is he?
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by marooh(m): 6:49pm
We don't need his health update!
Keep am to una self!
Buhari do your self what u like
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by darkckUSA: 6:49pm
It is really insensitive of Nigerians to bully a wOman because of her father's position in government.. I don't support his policies but God has a reason for crowning every King.. we should give him our support nonetheless.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by mmsen: 6:51pm
SaulRazor:
You think those idiots care about Nigeria?
So long as their father is de jure president they can keep stealing.
And don't for one moment think that they are not helping themselves to that which is not theirs.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by dresnami: 6:52pm
UbChapter:
|Re: Zahra Buhari Comments On Her Father's Health Status by Emu4life(m): 6:52pm
simple Question, Simple answer.
