@flakkyBanky asked Zahra



"Where is your father plz #asking on behalf of Nigerians"



Zahra Buhari replied:



"He's doing pretty good.."



Daughter of Nigerian President, Zahra Buhari Indimi has spoken on her father's health status.

@flakkyBanky asked Zahra "Where is your father plz #asking on behalf of Nigerians"

Zahra Buhari replied: "He's doing pretty good.."

https://mobile.twitter.com/zmbuhari/status/884392931720822784

When the olodo learn English 15 Likes

This girl you suppose keep quiet... Dem go finisi you 4 Likes

Zahra should keep quiet and face her marriage.





Nigerians know buhari is on life support so she should shut up 36 Likes 2 Shares

Zahra should keep quiet and face her marriage.





Nigerians know buhari is on life support so she should shut up

e pain am wella come enter am like pepper wey enter suya.. e pain am wella come enter am like pepper wey enter suya.. 14 Likes 2 Shares

-Buhari's death that is already trending on Twitter? Just type: "Buhari is dead" on twitter search engine and see it for yourself. 5 Likes

-Buhari's death that is already trending on Twitter? Just type: "Buhari is dead" on twitter search engine and see it for yourself. may buhari rip bubu may buhari rip bubu 1 Like

She said he is doing pretty good but is she aware that under her father Nigeria is not doing pretty anything 20 Likes 2 Shares

When the olodo learn English She use everything in this world to top you except age,and who age eep She use everything in this world to top you except age,and who age eep 10 Likes

hmmmmmn, doing well





all I seek is a selfie of presido he doesn't need to speak 1 Like

adieu buhari

Who dey deceive who? 2 Likes

hmmmmmn, doing well







all I seek is a selfie of presido he doesn't need to speak Thank me later. Thank me later.

Zahra should keep quiet and face her marriage.





Nigerians know buhari is on life support so she should shut up why don't you just shut up also face your Biafra nd stop pocknosing into the affairs of nigeria...p why don't you just shut up also face your Biafra nd stop pocknosing into the affairs of nigeria...p 2 Likes

When the olodo learn English you be bad guy, guru. Abeg help Me put this word abi na sentence for correct english. ''Haow many years i take senior you'' you be bad guy, guru. Abeg help Me put this word abi na sentence for correct english. ''Haow many years i take senior you''

. Buhari has spent more time abroad on sick leave than he has in the country he's supposed to be running. If he was in any other occupation then he would have been replaced by now. It's a shame that the competency of the president of Nigeria is not a pressing matter for many Nigerians 14 Likes 1 Share

"He's doing pretty good"

you call that a comment about his health

naaa.

We need a detailed information about the person who the Zombies voted for. Why are they hiding him? How can a President be away for 2 Mons?

smh. smh. smh.

power drunk idiots. 5 Likes

Good news to hear.

when last did yhu see him dnt let thunder fire yhur mouth therewhen last did yhu see him 4 Likes

Pretty good indeed 1 Like

This girl can lie o 2 Likes

The Question is where is your father not how is your father 5 Likes

DOING FINE MY ASS 1 Like





The question asked is, "where is your father? "

And not how your family father is doing. We're sick (except for several Zone Bs) and tired of praying for his recovery as he has refused to resign honourably. Where is your father? Is he still in London? Or on life support or is he in the grave? Where the hell is he? LolThe question asked is, "where is your father? "And not how your family father is doing. We're sick (except for several Zone Bs) and tired of praying for his recovery as he has refused to resign honourably. Where is your father? Is he still in London? Or on life support or is he in the grave? Where the hell is he? 4 Likes

We don't need his health update!

Keep am to una self!

Buhari do your self what u like 3 Likes

It is really insensitive of Nigerians to bully a wOman because of her father's position in government.. I don't support his policies but God has a reason for crowning every King.. we should give him our support nonetheless.

She said he is doing pretty good but is she aware that under her father Nigeria is not doing pretty anything

You think those idiots care about Nigeria?



So long as their father is de jure president they can keep stealing.



And don't for one moment think that they are not helping themselves to that which is not theirs. You think those idiots care about Nigeria?So long as their father is de jure president they can keep stealing.And don't for one moment think that they are not helping themselves to that which is not theirs. 3 Likes

Who dey deceive who?