Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse
|Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by nicky20: 2:00pm
Its always interesting seing a Doctor and Nurse getting married. here are some beautiful pre-wedding photos of Doctor and her sweetheart Nurse. See More Lovely below;
More @>>> http://trendzbase.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/two-life-savers-doctor-and-nurse-set-to.html
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by tydi(m): 2:03pm
They found love on the line of duty....
I like nurses,,, corrupt minded set of people
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Hotshawarma(m): 2:14pm
tydi:
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Seeker17: 2:25pm
Sickness go dey fear this kain family b dat,
they sha look cool 2gether. HML
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Durhleepee(f): 2:28pm
They look good together.. HML in advance...
100 years together fall on them
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by ItchingPreek(m): 2:43pm
For me, all I need is a female gamer....even if Na only soccer she sabi play.....
Beside, HML them couple
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by jreyez(m): 3:53pm
I just dey pity for the innocent guy sha, this girl go use cheating finish am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Ekakamba: 3:54pm
Clinic Matters
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Dbrainiac1(m): 3:54pm
Me sef go marry nurse o
Nurses care.
Meanwhile
#WinterIsComing
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by ta4ba3(m): 3:54pm
D back of that lady
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by talk2saintify(m): 3:54pm
COOL
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by nwakibie3(m): 3:54pm
ukwu nwanyi owerri
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Ekakamba: 3:54pm
ItchingPreek:
Are you sure all you need is just a gamer?
Your moniker is suggesting something different.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Pasidon(m): 3:55pm
Thus reminds me of clinic matters
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by alignacademy(m): 3:55pm
nicky20:
Happy married life.
Remember: married life needs a lot of patients...sorry...patience!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Divinehenrich(m): 3:55pm
Good.
Na to set up a clinic go make sense for them.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by CocoaOla(m): 3:55pm
Okay
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Efe16(f): 3:55pm
cute��......hml to them
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by joepentwo(m): 3:55pm
lovely
check out
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Juve4(m): 3:55pm
Beautiful
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by kittykollinxx(m): 3:56pm
doctors marry best wives
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by emmyquan: 3:56pm
night shifts cannot be over emphasized
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Uchexxy(m): 3:56pm
Ekakamba:I dey tells u.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:56pm
I love sex
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by noah24(m): 3:57pm
Hope u can handle her...
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by live4ever: 3:57pm
Nice pictures
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by EntMirror: 3:58pm
Beautiful Couple..
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by ybalogs(m): 3:59pm
IT ALL STARTED DURING NIGHT SHIFT.HML
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by auntysimbiat(f): 3:59pm
nice
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by Tiny23(f): 3:59pm
Lovely,hml in advance. Beautiful children fall on them .
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by eanestca(m): 3:59pm
chuku chuku tins
I mean injection
"am not a qualified doctor, she say make I give her injection.........
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Doctor And A Nurse by friendl: 4:01pm
Cute couple ,wish you guys the best
