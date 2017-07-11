₦airaland Forum

Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters

by edoyad(m): 4:50am


A group of concerned military and intelligence officers have contacted SaharaReporters to voice their deep concern about new schemes being fine-tuned by a cabal within and outside Aso Rock to retain power even if President Muhammadu Buhari’s health crisis renders him permanently incapable of reclaiming the presidency.


The officers had earlier drawn attention to moves by a coalition of forces around Senator Bukola Saraki and Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, to hijack power in the event that the ailing president’s failing health leads to a power tussle.

They now claim that some ambitious top government officials, members of the cabal, have designed a strategy to wrest power from Mr. Osinbajo using a combination of propaganda and some military-backed action.

The security sources remarked that the present leadership vacuum in Nigeria was the same scenario during the Presidency of the late Musa Yar’Adua. As Mr. Yar’Adua was sick and languished in a Saudi hospital, the cabal around him erected a strong barrier between him and Nigerians, ensuring that the people were kept in the dark about their president’s deteriorating condition.

The sources asserted that, during President Yar’Adua‘s prolonged medical leave in Saudi Arabia, the then military leadership saw the tenuous situation in the country as ripe for a power takeover. According to them, the then chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau, set up informal contact and action groups in Lagos with Ikeja cantonment as the focal point for controlling the commands in the larger Lagos area. They said a second group was established in Kaduna and Jaji while the third group was set up in Abuja where the control center was located. They said regular meetings took place during the first and second quarters of 2010. the current National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno a retired Nigerian Army Major General played a major role in smuggling a braindead Yar'adua into the Aso Rock Villa during that period.

However, the sources said that the then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan received solid intelligence briefing about the military’s plan and ordered his trusted associates in the security services to institute around-the-clock monitoring of the situation within and outside the military. When it became clear that the situation was on the verge of turning dangerous, Mr. Jonathan arranged to send General Dambazau on an assignment abroad and then retired him before he could conclude the mission. The then president’s move was seen as a masterstroke that saved the country’s nascent democracy, according to the security group.

They warned that the country’s current circumstances are similar to the Yar’Adua days, adding that a new set of power-hungry actors in top government positions believe that Mr. Buhari’s health problems provide another opportunity to try their luck at grabbing power.

The officers noted that, in May 2017, current Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, raised the scare of a coup d’état, adding that, two months later, nobody had been arrested and no further revelations made about the ostensible coup plan. Describing General’s Buratai’s talk as “a fake coup scare,” the security sources said it was part of the cabal’s propaganda to test the prospect of seizing power with military might.

The officers stated that Mr. Buratai’s high profile interview on BBC’s “HardTalk” was arranged by a political cabal to burnish his image, but his performance was so awful that the outside world was disappointed.

The sources claimed that the recent launch of a book on Brigadier General Zakariya Maimalari in Abuja on July 3, 2017, provided a cover for members of the cabal to converge in Abuja to further polish their power takeover strategy.

The sources urged Mr. Osinbajo to order his trusted security and intelligence hands to be attentive to any small detail or unnecessary movements in order not to be caught unawares by the machinations of those who seek to exploit the vacuum created by Mr. Buhari’s absence to enthrone themselves in power.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/07/11/concerned-military-officers-caution-acting-president-osinbajo-cabal%E2%80%99s-power-games

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by xule20(m): 5:00am
We're watching in 3D
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Getintouch2004(m): 5:03am
Hmmmm, they should allow this man work nah for crying out loud.

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by hucienda: 5:12am
The COAS Hard Talk interview was so pathetic, one wonders who advised and arranged it in the first place.

In the villa, as long as the drama continues, the vacuum and tussle will drag on till he and his deputy are voted out in two years time.

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by profjustine458(f): 5:15am
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. Approximately 8years ago, Gaddafi in a speech declared that Nigeria should be split into two - Christian and Muslim Nations like Pakistan and India. However, a counter statement was echo by useless Senate President David - Gaddafi is a madman!

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by edoyad(m): 5:22am
hucienda:
The COAS Hard Talk interview was so pathetic, one wonders who advised and arranged it in the first place.

In the villa, as long as the drama continues, the vacuum and tussle will drag on till he and his deputy are voted out in two years time.

I misses that interview and have been waiting for a replay on BBC. From what I've heard about his performance in the interview I wonder if it's word my MBs on YouTube.
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by PedroJP(m): 5:24am
Mine is, Osibanjo said Buhari is in a high spirit, fine. If by chance something happens to Buhari and he never makes it back to Nigeria, then i will support any means to remove Osibanjo from there and never allow him ascend that throne as he lacks integrity and sincerity. Otherwise, let him ride on.



Woe unto him that he intentionallu kept telling us lies and later feels we should support him ascend the presidency against Cabals" wishes.

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by ivandragon: 5:24am
two key people mentioned in the write up are part of the inner circle of PMB's administration, appointed by him, people he says he knows very well.


yet some clowns are pointing to 'outsiders' as the ones trying to destabilize the government when this government is its own worst enemy.


PMB appointed jackals & hyenas into his cabinet because PMB is a vulture. an opportunistic vermin that thrives on weakness, chaos, death & deceit...


but how come most of SR's news concerning the presidency only always seem to be the ones that portray the ag. president as the 'innocent party' who is been harassed by jackals & hyenas?

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by seunmsg(m): 5:30am
In as much as I don't believe any military government will succeed at this point in our national life, the acting president should be very vigilant. The plot may be to kill him using some junior military officers and then the top officers will step in to take control of the situation and then hand over power to Saraki being the most senior civilian authority. Whatever the case, any military coup at this point in time will definitely be the end of the country.

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by edoyad(m): 5:31am
I just want to ask if the acting president has the powers the change the following:
* Chief of Army
* Chief of Airforce
* Chief of Navy
* I G police
* Chief of Defence
* NSA
* DG SSS
* DG DIA
* IG customs ?

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by DonBobes(m): 5:46am
edoyad:
I just want to ask if the acting president has the powers the change the following:
* Chief of Army
* Chief of Airforce
* Chief of Navy
* I G police
* Chief of Defence
* NSA
* DG SSS
* DG DIA
* IG customs ?

Yes dat is y he is acting

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by kingdenny(m): 5:51am
These cabals no get names abi dem be spirit. Every time cabal cabal cabal. Who are these cabals.

3 Likes

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by KahlDrogo(m): 5:52am
seunmsg:
In as much as I don't believe any military government will succeed at this point in our national life, the acting president should be very vigilant. The plot may be to kill him using some junior military officers and then the top officers will step in to take control of the situation and then hand over power to Saraki being the most senior civilian authority. Whatever the case, any military coup at this point in time will definitely be the end of the country.
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Viergeachar: 6:31am
mtcheeew
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Obudupikin: 7:21am
DonBobes:

Yes dat is y he is acting
What is he waiting for then?
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by SirJeffry(m): 7:26am
seunmsg:
In as much as I don't believe any military government will succeed at this point in our national life, the acting president should be very vigilant. The plot may be to kill him using some junior military officers and then the top officers will step in to take control of the situation and then hand over power to Saraki being the most senior civilian authority. Whatever the case, any military coup at this point in time will definitely be the end of the country.
Likely game plan.
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by eph12(m): 7:34am
Am I the only one that finds this stuff boring and uninteresting anymore?

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by newbornmacho(m): 7:43am
Any person unjustly foisted on the country again by Hausa Fulani will still die prematurely, in office.

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by wingman(m): 7:52am
Whatever the case, any military coup at this point in time will definitely be the end of the country. [/quote]

So what will end the country?? Will you be ready to fight the soldiers? Rubbish
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by admindim: 7:57am
God help these jungle called nigeria
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by SweetJoystick(m): 8:01am
Osinbajo is going no where

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by theSpark(m): 8:08am
newbornmacho:
Any person unjustly foisted on the country again by Hausa Fulani will still die prematurely, in office.

That's what someone told me in 2010 and I laughed at him and ridiculed him now I'm seeing it with my korokoro eyes.

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by vedaxcool(m): 8:17am
Foolish lies designed to get cownu zombies hope up!
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by newbornmacho(m): 8:20am
theSpark:


That's what someone told me in 2010 and I laughed at him and ridiculed him now I'm seeing it with my korokoro eyes.
Divine Justice at work
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by dynamix10: 8:28am
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by ItalianWine(f): 8:29am
Jonathan an incumbent President lost election in 2015 and left peacefully why can't Lion King Buhari resign jejely on health grounds ? Why ?

3 Likes

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by LastSurvivor11: 8:29am
What's my business, I warned them from day one

5 Likes

Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by mmafhew(m): 8:29am
2019 plsss come fast ooo
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by googlepikins: 8:30am
Cabals will eliminate osibande very soon, watch and see
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Onyinye15(f): 8:30am
sad
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Chascop: 8:30am
Please is Buhari still the president
Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by SexyNairalander(m): 8:30am
booked

Robbery Suspect Killed In Abuja, Stolen Vehicle Recovered / What The Igbo Need To Know Before They Join The Ijaw For Civil War

