|Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by edoyad(m): 4:50am
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by xule20(m): 5:00am
We're watching in 3D
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Getintouch2004(m): 5:03am
Hmmmm, they should allow this man work nah for crying out loud.
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by hucienda: 5:12am
The COAS Hard Talk interview was so pathetic, one wonders who advised and arranged it in the first place.
In the villa, as long as the drama continues, the vacuum and tussle will drag on till he and his deputy are voted out in two years time.
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by profjustine458(f): 5:15am
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. Approximately 8years ago, Gaddafi in a speech declared that Nigeria should be split into two - Christian and Muslim Nations like Pakistan and India. However, a counter statement was echo by useless Senate President David - Gaddafi is a madman!
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by edoyad(m): 5:22am
hucienda:
I misses that interview and have been waiting for a replay on BBC. From what I've heard about his performance in the interview I wonder if it's word my MBs on YouTube.
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by PedroJP(m): 5:24am
Mine is, Osibanjo said Buhari is in a high spirit, fine. If by chance something happens to Buhari and he never makes it back to Nigeria, then i will support any means to remove Osibanjo from there and never allow him ascend that throne as he lacks integrity and sincerity. Otherwise, let him ride on.
Woe unto him that he intentionallu kept telling us lies and later feels we should support him ascend the presidency against Cabals" wishes.
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by ivandragon: 5:24am
two key people mentioned in the write up are part of the inner circle of PMB's administration, appointed by him, people he says he knows very well.
yet some clowns are pointing to 'outsiders' as the ones trying to destabilize the government when this government is its own worst enemy.
PMB appointed jackals & hyenas into his cabinet because PMB is a vulture. an opportunistic vermin that thrives on weakness, chaos, death & deceit...
but how come most of SR's news concerning the presidency only always seem to be the ones that portray the ag. president as the 'innocent party' who is been harassed by jackals & hyenas?
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by seunmsg(m): 5:30am
In as much as I don't believe any military government will succeed at this point in our national life, the acting president should be very vigilant. The plot may be to kill him using some junior military officers and then the top officers will step in to take control of the situation and then hand over power to Saraki being the most senior civilian authority. Whatever the case, any military coup at this point in time will definitely be the end of the country.
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by edoyad(m): 5:31am
I just want to ask if the acting president has the powers the change the following:
* Chief of Army
* Chief of Airforce
* Chief of Navy
* I G police
* Chief of Defence
* NSA
* DG SSS
* DG DIA
* IG customs ?
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by DonBobes(m): 5:46am
edoyad:
Yes dat is y he is acting
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by kingdenny(m): 5:51am
These cabals no get names abi dem be spirit. Every time cabal cabal cabal. Who are these cabals.
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by KahlDrogo(m): 5:52am
seunmsg:
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Viergeachar: 6:31am
mtcheeew
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Obudupikin: 7:21am
DonBobes:What is he waiting for then?
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by SirJeffry(m): 7:26am
seunmsg:Likely game plan.
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by eph12(m): 7:34am
Am I the only one that finds this stuff boring and uninteresting anymore?
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by newbornmacho(m): 7:43am
Any person unjustly foisted on the country again by Hausa Fulani will still die prematurely, in office.
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by wingman(m): 7:52am
Whatever the case, any military coup at this point in time will definitely be the end of the country. [/quote]
So what will end the country?? Will you be ready to fight the soldiers? Rubbish
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by admindim: 7:57am
God help these jungle called nigeria
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by SweetJoystick(m): 8:01am
Osinbajo is going no where
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by theSpark(m): 8:08am
newbornmacho:
That's what someone told me in 2010 and I laughed at him and ridiculed him now I'm seeing it with my korokoro eyes.
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by vedaxcool(m): 8:17am
Foolish lies designed to get cownu zombies hope up!
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by newbornmacho(m): 8:20am
theSpark:Divine Justice at work
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by ItalianWine(f): 8:29am
Jonathan an incumbent President lost election in 2015 and left peacefully why can't Lion King Buhari resign jejely on health grounds ? Why ?
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by LastSurvivor11: 8:29am
What's my business, I warned them from day one
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by mmafhew(m): 8:29am
2019 plsss come fast ooo
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by googlepikins: 8:30am
Cabals will eliminate osibande very soon, watch and see
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Onyinye15(f): 8:30am
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by Chascop: 8:30am
Please is Buhari still the president
|Re: Concerned Military Officers Caution Osinbajo On Cabal's Games - Sahara Reporters by SexyNairalander(m): 8:30am
booked
