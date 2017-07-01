₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by pentals: 2:11pm
A shocking allegation made on social media has claimed that many 'high maintenance looking' young Abuja men are being taken care of by wealthy women.
An Abuja-based Twitter user identified as Perkins Onome (@Poabaje) has taken to the social networking platform and revealed how most of 'high maintenance looking' young men in the nation's capital, Abuja are being taken care of by rich women.
Here's how he made the shocking revelations online;
1 Like
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Mynd44: 2:49pm
Please who will take care of me and kill me with enjoyment?
In this Abuja that I am
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by aleeyus(m): 2:51pm
Badt city
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by TaiKuun(m): 2:51pm
Which one is high maintenance looking men again. By the way, how is that your headache? Please shift.
In other news, I'm about my business.
5 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by pocohantas(f): 2:51pm
I've always known of our instagram slaykings.
but it's okay for society and sanctimonious people to overlook them.
Let's be fixated on their female counterparts
We overlook the fact that they're also someone's future husband and father. We need good wives and mothers, men can be managed anyhow
17 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by leatherman(m): 2:51pm
So, what should we do? Is it my fault that I'm fine?
2 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by burkingx(f): 2:51pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by krissconnect(m): 2:51pm
He is definitely saying the truth. I stay in abuja and I can testify to his observation. Especially rich married women. God help us
8 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by chino4(m): 2:51pm
Its evident
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Badgers14: 2:52pm
Abeg how do i sign up abegi... Man must survive this recession nah
3 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by obicentlis: 2:52pm
Lies.
There can be few cases of such but it is less than a fraction of good looking young Abuja men.
4 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by divineshare(m): 2:52pm
so?
7 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by EnEnPeecee: 2:52pm
na lie jor
If na true I for don jam one na. Na abuja I sitdon so oo
repogirl:
I dey here ooo
1 Like
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by leriment: 2:52pm
oga o.
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Deseo(f): 2:53pm
Mynd44:
Lmaoooooo
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by lonelydora(m): 2:53pm
This is very true. Both Abuja and Kaduna are the home of Rich Sugar Mummies.
1 Like
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Lalas247(f): 2:53pm
Mynd44:
Coughs
1 Like
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by eph12(m): 2:53pm
Mynd44:
1 Like
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Mynd44: 2:54pm
Lalas247:
I just want someone to kill me with enjoyment. And I am in Abuja oooo
2 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by cristianisraeli: 2:54pm
SO?wetin day bad for there??no bi all the time man go they take care of woman..good women are doing the same
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by MrPresident1: 2:54pm
Awon Gigolo and their sugar mummies
1 Like
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Piiko(m): 2:54pm
me too I want enjoyment to be on my autopsy report
Mynd44:
6 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Lalas247(f): 2:54pm
Mynd44:Come make I kill u na
1 Like
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by connectpoint: 2:54pm
krissconnect:
I don't completely agree... Many of the upcoming young men in Abuja have affiliations with politicians, bid for contracts and all.. I also have a presence in Abuja, and i can tell it's a fat lie..a very fat one
7 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by chukwukahenry(m): 2:54pm
My bet don cut
2 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by mustafa006: 2:54pm
I don't understand...But what services do the guys render in return
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Benita27(f): 2:54pm
Sugar mummy things, it's everywhere joor! For lazy men who've refused to work for their own money.
3 Likes
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by tsmart360(m): 2:54pm
Oya na. Somebody should link me up abeg.
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Miraxzeebility(m): 2:54pm
Am good looking and i dnt care about the Abuja based destiny thieves.
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by Amebo1(m): 2:54pm
Pls I want one, I need someone to take care of me
1 Like
|Re: Many 'high Good Looking' Young Abuja Men Are Being Taken Care Of By Rich Women by repogirl(f): 2:55pm
Really? I didn't know that.
1 Like
