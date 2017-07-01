₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by chie8: 6:04pm
According to report,the old woman pictured below was caught making love with a young guy in Amauzu Mkpoghoro in Afikpo North. She was made to dance round Afikpo with her baby daddy.
See photos after the cut
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/old-lady-caught-making-love-with-young.html
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by chie8: 6:04pm
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Trut(m): 6:06pm
Did matter taya me ooo
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:08pm
So it is a crime to have sex?
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 6:09pm
Ebonyi - South East.
So all those barbarism we read about in Things Fall Apart are still in existence?
Ipobs and barbarism are like
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by itchie: 6:11pm
This people didn't commit any offence joor. This is consensual sex between two adults. You didn't say the woman was married or that she was caught cheating. If this is not the case then I don't see anything wrong with what they did. What is wrong in having sex with another adult that is younger than you?
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 6:11pm
these r two adults...what rubbish is this?
abeg leave dem alone.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by joe4real12: 6:12pm
IPOB and barbarism are like
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:14pm
ok
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 6:15pm
What crime have they committed. They both look like adults. It's not like anybody took advantage of the other.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 6:15pm
they can't afford motel! shiooooooooor
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by stanway(m): 6:16pm
this are two consenting adults for crying out loud,nigerians still living in the stone age,,smh
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by delishpot: 6:16pm
What is the offence exactly? Is she someones wife? Is she engaged to someone? The only thing I can say people would be mad at is the religious aspect of things(sin) but if she is married them it is an offence.The boy has taken that which belongs to another.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:19pm
joe4real12:
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obontami: 6:23pm
So they can't have sex in peace again? Those people are seriously mad!
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah(f): 6:25pm
body no be fire wood nw.....abeg make dem free d old woman joor
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by ecoeco(m): 6:25pm
.
Fornication be like
#Eco99#
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:29pm
joe4real12:
Will you be happy if you see a young man having sex with your 'aged' mother?. Answer me biko.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by LordCrimson(m): 6:32pm
Mynd44:I wonder
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:32pm
Mynd44:
It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by LordCrimson(m): 6:33pm
So if it's here Emmanuel Macron would have been hanged
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:34pm
Mynd44:
It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:35pm
obamabinladen:A taboo is not a crime.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by LordCrimson(m): 6:36pm
obamabinladen:Where in the write up suggest the woman is another man's wife Probably a widow who wants her old kitty cat oiled
15 Likes
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by AHCB: 6:39pm
What manner of nonsense is this. Clearly they're both consenting adults. I wonder why some nigerians can't just help thinking with their anus.
Gosh!
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by alcmene: 6:44pm
Mynd44:
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by policy12: 6:55pm
Mtchew her life.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by joe4real12: 7:08pm
obamabinladen:Barbarism is when you take law into your own hands.
Simply charge them to court.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:10pm
This is a gross violation of their fundamental human rights.
This is wrong
This is barbaric
This is hateful
This should not be condoned.
Sex is a basic need
Sex is a primal instinct
Good sex makes you live longer.
These two adults have done nothing wrong.
Nothing whatsoever.
I'm so heartbroken by this news.
l've always said Ebonyi state is the weak link of the South East and this proves it.
I wonder what would have happened to me and Mama Bilikisu if we were living at Ebonyi state.
Because my own older lover is in her early 80s.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Ajasco222: 7:11pm
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by kullozone(m): 7:11pm
Mehn!!!
I jus taya for this country. What kind of stupidity is this? How can so many people just agree to act stupidly
Which other country will come to Nigeria's aid by buying it now?
