₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,839,475 members, 3,655,971 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 July 2017 at 08:20 PM

Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) (23243 Views)

Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) / Man Caught Raping A Little Girl, Paraded In Public (Photos) / Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by chie8: 6:04pm
According to report,the old woman pictured below was caught making love with a young guy in Amauzu Mkpoghoro in Afikpo North. She was made to dance round Afikpo with her baby daddy.

See photos after the cut

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/old-lady-caught-making-love-with-young.html

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by chie8: 6:04pm
Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/old-lady-caught-making-love-with-young.html

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Trut(m): 6:06pm
Did matter taya me ooo

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:08pm
So it is a crime to have sex?

205 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 6:09pm
Ebonyi - South East.

So all those barbarism we read about in Things Fall Apart are still in existence?

Ipobs and barbarism are like

229 Likes 17 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by itchie: 6:11pm
This people didn't commit any offence joor. This is consensual sex between two adults. You didn't say the woman was married or that she was caught cheating. If this is not the case then I don't see anything wrong with what they did. What is wrong in having sex with another adult that is younger than you?

91 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 6:11pm
these r two adults...what rubbish is this?
abeg leave dem alone.

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by joe4real12: 6:12pm
IPOB and barbarism are like

193 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:14pm
ok
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 6:15pm
What crime have they committed. They both look like adults. It's not like anybody took advantage of the other.

30 Likes

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 6:15pm
they can't afford motel! shiooooooooor
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by stanway(m): 6:16pm
this are two consenting adults for crying out loud,nigerians still living in the stone age,,smh

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by delishpot: 6:16pm
What is the offence exactly? Is she someones wife? Is she engaged to someone? The only thing I can say people would be mad at is the religious aspect of things(sin) but if she is married them it is an offence.The boy has taken that which belongs to another.

3 Likes

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:19pm
joe4real12:
IPOB and barbarism are like

22 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obontami: 6:23pm
So they can't have sex in peace again? Those people are seriously mad!

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah(f): 6:25pm
body no be fire wood nw.....abeg make dem free d old woman joor

5 Likes

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by ecoeco(m): 6:25pm
.


Fornication be like



#Eco99#

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:29pm
joe4real12:
IPOB and barbarism are like



Will you be happy if you see a young man having sex with your 'aged' mother?. Answer me biko.

2 Likes

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by LordCrimson(m): 6:32pm
Mynd44:
So it is a crime to have sex?
I wonder

2 Likes

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:32pm
Mynd44:
So it is a crime to have sex?

It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by LordCrimson(m): 6:33pm
So if it's here Emmanuel Macron would have been hanged cry

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:34pm
Mynd44:
So it is a crime to have sex?

It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way.

1 Like

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:35pm
obamabinladen:



It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way.
A taboo is not a crime.

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by LordCrimson(m): 6:36pm
obamabinladen:



It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way.
Where in the write up suggest the woman is another man's wifecry Probably a widow who wants her old kitty cat oiled cheesy

15 Likes

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by AHCB: 6:39pm
What manner of nonsense is this. Clearly they're both consenting adults. I wonder why some nigerians can't just help thinking with their anus.

Gosh!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by alcmene: 6:44pm
Mynd44:
A taboo is not a crime.

3 Likes

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by policy12: 6:55pm
Mtchew her life.
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by joe4real12: 7:08pm
obamabinladen:




Will you be happy if you see a young man having sex with your 'aged' mother?. Answer me biko.
Barbarism is when you take law into your own hands.
Simply charge them to court.

6 Likes

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:10pm
shocked

This is a gross violation of their fundamental human rights.

This is wrong
This is barbaric
This is hateful
This should not be condoned.

Sex is a basic need
Sex is a primal instinct
Good sex makes you live longer.

These two adults have done nothing wrong.
Nothing whatsoever.

I'm so heartbroken by this news.
l've always said Ebonyi state is the weak link of the South East and this proves it.

I wonder what would have happened to me and Mama Bilikisu if we were living at Ebonyi state.
Because my own older lover is in her early 80s.

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by Ajasco222: 7:11pm
grin
Re: Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) by kullozone(m): 7:11pm
Mehn!!!
I jus taya for this country. What kind of stupidity is this? How can so many people just agree to act stupidly
Which other country will come to Nigeria's aid by buying it now?

5 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)

Security Guard Sets Master’s House On Fire After Disagreement / 54-Year-Old Man Kidnaps & Defiles 11-Year-Old Girl In Ekiti / Man Who Vandalized Lighting System In Calabar Airport Arrested

Viewing this topic: LOT111(f), miky10, treatise, filcast(m), carboblanko(m), blackbelt(m), haftob(m), Bonimoney(m), vest(m), MemeTroll, Dimex03(m), infohenry(m), Flamzey00, okunfemm(m), samvega, omololu251, Zinny25(f), credid(m), Aurhelius(m), tsmart360(m), chidekings(m), pazziejosh(m), samirus, HALIX16, Sunky87, kwenu, macodollar, akinleye12345(m), Hardeybiryo(m), xplode111(m), jowa16, adijat4uall, Trustworthiness, essential207(m), sosa993, Joshgrey, opeano(m), Dicksonnet, bunbit23, Sinmi53(m), VossaKpoji(m), Fornication, biodunpro(m), Archmed, klifeomg(m), a2yin, Guitarlife, joezzyhpal(m), neoapocalypse, elohimoutreach, Werengato, mustykogo, origima, Adesiji77, dlawsamesq(m), Chibenze(m), drexx(m), chukwumnedum, Investnow2017, WizydXkoba(m), alawodebig9(m), ajarossi(m), lekan2012, Iykolysis, nathasha(f), valx2, omoluka(m), tgmservice, Adeoye007(m), Hadone(m), duwdu, Lionofdjungle, SamAzing(m), samwash(m), lovelygurl(f), rafaha(m), Diamondcrown97(m), KingTom(m), popplm(m), Chukabiz1961(m), profcanada(m), Greenbullet(m), jerrythafinisher(m), omoadeleye(m), ghostdvirus(m), dotmon7292, Lyth, WesternStar(m), daramsont(m), Chickameda(m), thirty1(m), Felixitie(m), chizzyjnr(m), DianaJ(f), edith82, flootintin, life4rent, Ifyone123(f), a4jasper(m), ekpeukwu, noble4genius, Gourdoinc(m), chinyeregon, treasuredluv(f), Arijude(m), moniker234, aparata, stanislaus67(m), Haywhey, Muafrika2, issy4vic, utenwojoddss, Walkopet(m), Jonzingmaster(m), laurelxy(m), soleski01(m), OriEyeLe(m), Cleem(m), Parkwell77(m), Mbamto, mascottboy(m), chuksdavid28(m), Elzends(m), VitaminB12(m), vivalavida(m), mgdimagaladima(m), emmsnice(m), alexialin, Collyno82(m), Alajiki(m), sambas, Luper123, kaymust, kelvinovie(m), ejecycollins, TOmmyJidex1, Fabre, akins56(m), galaxi(m), Afolabs101, whyipa, segneyukk(m), waleola09, propet(m), dan2090, orlymat, adetayo234, Ddream77, fxjohn2, sasquareT(m), Boss1914(m), LionDeLeo, Omeokachie, hadesanjo(m), Rexian(m), KKKWHITE(m), adatemi, EwejeOyewole(m), odogwueast, YmodulusBabe, Castleberry(f), Tobosin, julioralph(m), Jinyjagz(m), bammoo316(m), mikmabray and 266 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.