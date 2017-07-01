Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Old Woman Paraded For Having Sex With A Young Man In Ebonyi (Photos) (23243 Views)

Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) / Man Caught Raping A Little Girl, Paraded In Public (Photos) / Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos after the cut



Source: According to report,the old woman pictured below was caught making love with a young guy in Amauzu Mkpoghoro in Afikpo North. She was made to dance round Afikpo with her baby daddy.See photos after the cutSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/old-lady-caught-making-love-with-young.html 1 Like 2 Shares

Did matter taya me ooo 6 Likes 2 Shares

So it is a crime to have sex? 205 Likes 10 Shares

Ebonyi - South East.



So all those barbarism we read about in Things Fall Apart are still in existence?



Ipobs and barbarism are like 229 Likes 17 Shares

This people didn't commit any offence joor. This is consensual sex between two adults. You didn't say the woman was married or that she was caught cheating. If this is not the case then I don't see anything wrong with what they did. What is wrong in having sex with another adult that is younger than you? 91 Likes 2 Shares

these r two adults...what rubbish is this?

abeg leave dem alone. 39 Likes 2 Shares

IPOB and barbarism are like 193 Likes 9 Shares

ok

What crime have they committed. They both look like adults. It's not like anybody took advantage of the other. 30 Likes

they can't afford motel! shiooooooooor

this are two consenting adults for crying out loud,nigerians still living in the stone age,,smh 21 Likes 1 Share

What is the offence exactly? Is she someones wife? Is she engaged to someone? The only thing I can say people would be mad at is the religious aspect of things(sin) but if she is married them it is an offence.The boy has taken that which belongs to another. 3 Likes

joe4real12:

IPOB and barbarism are like 22 Likes 3 Shares

So they can't have sex in peace again? Those people are seriously mad! 18 Likes 1 Share

body no be fire wood nw.....abeg make dem free d old woman joor 5 Likes

.





Fornication be like







#Eco99#

joe4real12:

IPOB and barbarism are like





Will you be happy if you see a young man having sex with your 'aged' mother?. Answer me biko. Will you be happy if you see a young man having sex with your 'aged' mother?. Answer me biko. 2 Likes

Mynd44:

So it is a crime to have sex? I wonder I wonder 2 Likes

Mynd44:

So it is a crime to have sex?

It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way. It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way.

So if it's here Emmanuel Macron would have been hanged 26 Likes 2 Shares

Mynd44:

So it is a crime to have sex?

It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way. It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way. 1 Like

obamabinladen:







It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way. A taboo is not a crime. A taboo is not a crime. 11 Likes 2 Shares

obamabinladen:







It is a taboo to have sex with another man's wife, make you reason am this way. Where in the write up suggest the woman is another man's wife Probably a widow who wants her old kitty cat oiled Where in the write up suggest the woman is another man's wifeProbably a widow who wants her old kitty cat oiled 15 Likes

What manner of nonsense is this. Clearly they're both consenting adults. I wonder why some nigerians can't just help thinking with their anus.



Gosh! 7 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

A taboo is not a crime. 3 Likes

Mtchew her life.

obamabinladen:









Will you be happy if you see a young man having sex with your 'aged' mother?. Answer me biko. Barbarism is when you take law into your own hands.

Simply charge them to court. Barbarism is when you take law into your own hands.Simply charge them to court. 6 Likes





This is a gross violation of their fundamental human rights.



This is wrong

This is barbaric

This is hateful

This should not be condoned.



Sex is a basic need

Sex is a primal instinct

Good sex makes you live longer.



These two adults have done nothing wrong.

Nothing whatsoever.



I'm so heartbroken by this news.

l've always said Ebonyi state is the weak link of the South East and this proves it.



I wonder what would have happened to me and Mama Bilikisu if we were living at Ebonyi state.

Because my own older lover is in her early 80s. This is a gross violation of their fundamental human rights.This is wrongThis is barbaricThis is hatefulThis should not be condoned.Sex is a basic needSex is a primal instinctGood sex makes you live longer.These two adults have done nothing wrong.Nothing whatsoever.I'm so heartbroken by this news.l've always said Ebonyi state is the weak link of the South East and this proves it.I wonder what would have happened to me and Mama Bilikisu if we were living at Ebonyi state.Because my own older lover is in her early 80s. 14 Likes 3 Shares