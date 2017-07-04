₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Kolababe: 9:39pm On Jul 13
The party themed The Dynamix Gold Tag party held in Lagos a few days ago. Ladies stepped out in their sexy swim wears. See some tempting photos from the party..
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/07/see-what-ladies-wore-to-dynamix.html
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Kolababe: 9:39pm On Jul 13
SEE ALL THE PHOTOS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/07/see-what-ladies-wore-to-dynamix.html
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by decatalyst(m): 9:47pm On Jul 13
All of them have one thing in common...
Big belle
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by kocvalour(m): 10:17pm On Jul 13
end time party
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Queenbeee(f): 10:27pm On Jul 13
What's here that's gotten the internet talking. The girls are not that pretty or anything.
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Young03(m): 10:30pm On Jul 13
on Jesu
see belle
I spit
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by SingleDad: 10:54pm On Jul 13
What kind of rubbish is this. Please if these girls are hot, beautiful or pretty to you, please save us the eye problem, and keep them in your Alcatel phone gallery .
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by obo389(m): 11:00pm On Jul 13
Hmm.
This joint for magodo
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by MasterKim: 11:56pm On Jul 13
Are dey supposed to wear agbada to a pool party?
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Jaynom(m): 12:00am
The Men look overdressed
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Olanrefront3355(m): 12:22am
OP,
Where's the internet that is/was talking?
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by SirMichael1: 12:26am
Pfft! If you go and ask one of them how much is for a night, they will scornfully look at you as if you committed an abomination
Hoes are filling in empty spaces very fast!
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by lenghtinny(m): 2:06am
See their oily faces ....
Basic farm implements....
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Evablizin(f): 2:21am
Hmm that pool haff suffered,urine filled pool, remind me not to swim there again for now
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by HannahHitler(f): 2:23am
wait; hol up. so @op if I invite you to my pool party at Ibiza, you will show up wearing native and palms? thank you for telling me.
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by MrBrownJay1(m): 3:20am
I understand why people are upset with this photos.... Who the fukc goes to a pool party wearing jeans and sweaters?! Oloshi!!!!
Anybody who goes to a pool party and doesn't have a swimsuit or shorts should be thrown the fukc out of that place!
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by patola080(m): 5:16am
Queenbeee:dis Nigeria will b better wen ladies too start to use dia brain like men, how many guys did dey c with dat kind of clothes?at d end of this, dey will b talking no man want to marry dem again
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by tosyne2much(m): 6:21am
Abi no be craw-craw I dey see for their yansh so?
Some men dey try sha
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by savagefinder: 6:28am
Queenbeee:asin.. They all old.. Eeew
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by savagefinder: 6:43am
HannahHitler:can you go and continue your write up with Alex? Still got unanswered questions
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by herlarho(m): 6:44am
they all look like expired goods....................
their service price must be must low...............
some lady will now say they are not born to impress men................
I always ask are born to impress ur ancestors...........
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Adeoba10(m): 7:03am
Are you expecting them to wear sutana, hijab abi suit?
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Einl(m): 7:31am
OP...the title is misleading and hypocritical... read it slowly.
And it's a fu©king pool party...of course they will wear those things.
You better stop judging.
And by the way, what made you open a thread about THIS particular pool party? Of all the pool parties in the world, why this one??
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Wolfbrother(m): 7:36am
OP has severe autism
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Alero3Arubi(f): 8:48am
And after we will come out and cry against sex objectification by men on women.
Pele.
The grave that will accept us has gotten to 18ft now.
Nonsense.
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Suspect33(m): 9:17am
Turn to God, today is the day of salvation
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by chuckdee4(m): 9:57am
If they don't wear swim suits, people will still talk, there isn't pleasing some people sha
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by brandydaniells(m): 10:03am
Evablizin:some of them are on their mensis too
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by ChopBellefull(m): 10:14am
Most girls r very shameless.. I can't find a guy der dressed on singlet and boxers. But girls go nearly show their womb just to feel among.
Oloshos
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by migeoart(f): 10:25am
ChopBellefull:you just said my mind !God bless you
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Lionessza(f): 10:41am
The only thing I see that should have gotten the Internet talking is the guys clothing choice . How do you go to a flippen pool party dressed like you're going to church or a normal party? . This is very unusual and disrespectful to the host , they should have been thrown out.
|Re: Photos From Dynamix Magazine Pool Party In Lagos That's Got Internet Talking by Tuksgrad(f): 12:01pm
Lionessza:
Lol, exactly what I noticed. How do you attend a pool party dressed like that ? Some people are just weird. It called a pool party for faKS sake not a church gathering
