http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/07/see-what-ladies-wore-to-dynamix.html The party themed The Dynamix Gold Tag party held in Lagos a few days ago. Ladies stepped out in their sexy swim wears. See some tempting photos from the party.. 2 Likes 1 Share









SEE ALL THE PHOTOS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/07/see-what-ladies-wore-to-dynamix.html



























Big belle All of them have one thing in common...Big belle 89 Likes 8 Shares

end time party 5 Likes 1 Share

What's here that's gotten the internet talking. The girls are not that pretty or anything. 30 Likes 2 Shares

I spit 8 Likes

. What kind of rubbish is this. Please if these girls are hot, beautiful or pretty to you, please save us the eye problem, and keep them in your Alcatel phone gallery 30 Likes 6 Shares



This joint for magodo Hmm.This joint for magodo 2 Likes

Are dey supposed to wear agbada to a pool party? 25 Likes 1 Share

The Men look overdressed 5 Likes 1 Share

Where's the internet that is/was talking? 10 Likes 2 Shares





Hoes are filling in empty spaces very fast! Pfft! If you go and ask one of them how much is for a night, they will scornfully look at you as if you committed an abominationHoes are filling in empty spaces very fast! 5 Likes

Basic farm implements.... See their oily faces....Basic farm implements.... 5 Likes 1 Share

Hmm that pool haff suffered,urine filled pool, remind me not to swim there again for now 7 Likes

wait; hol up. so @op if I invite you to my pool party at Ibiza, you will show up wearing native and palms? thank you for telling me. 8 Likes

I understand why people are upset with this photos.... Who the fukc goes to a pool party wearing jeans and sweaters?! Oloshi!!!!



Anybody who goes to a pool party and doesn't have a swimsuit or shorts should be thrown the fukc out of that place! 4 Likes

Queenbeee:

What's here that's gotten the internet talking. The girls are not that pretty or anything. dis Nigeria will b better wen ladies too start to use dia brain like men, how many guys did dey c with dat kind of clothes?at d end of this, dey will b talking no man want to marry dem again dis Nigeria will b better wen ladies too start to use dia brain like men, how many guys did dey c with dat kind of clothes?at d end of this, dey will b talking no man want to marry dem again 6 Likes

Queenbeee:

What's here that's gotten the internet talking. The girls are not that pretty or anything. asin.. They all old.. Eeew asin.. They all old.. Eeew

HannahHitler:

wait; hol up. so @op if I invite you to my pool party at Ibiza, you will show up wearing native and palms? thank you for telling me. can you go and continue your write up with Alex? Still got unanswered questions can you go and continue your write up with Alex? Still got unanswered questions 1 Like

they all look like expired goods....................

















their service price must be must low...............

























some lady will now say they are not born to impress men................





















I always ask are born to impress ur ancestors........... 1 Like

Are you expecting them to wear sutana, hijab abi suit? 4 Likes

OP...the title is misleading and hypocritical... read it slowly.



And it's a fu©king pool party...of course they will wear those things.



You better stop judging.





And by the way, what made you open a thread about THIS particular pool party? Of all the pool parties in the world, why this one?? 4 Likes 1 Share

OP has severe autism 2 Likes

And after we will come out and cry against sex objectification by men on women.

The grave that will accept us has gotten to 18ft now.

Nonsense. 1 Like

Turn to God, today is the day of salvation 14 Likes

If they don't wear swim suits, people will still talk, there isn't pleasing some people sha 3 Likes

Evablizin:

Hmm that pool haff suffered,urine filled pool, remind me not to swim there again for now some of them are on their mensis too some of them are on their mensis too 1 Like





Oloshos Most girls r very shameless.. I can't find a guy der dressed on singlet and boxers. But girls go nearly show their womb just to feel among.Oloshos 3 Likes

ChopBellefull:

Most girls r very shameless.. I can't find a guy der dressed on singlet and boxers. But girls go nearly show their womb just to feel among.



Oloshos you just said my mind !God bless you you just said my mind !God bless you 1 Like

. How do you go to a flippen pool party dressed like you're going to church or a normal party? . This is very unusual and disrespectful to the host , they should have been thrown out. The only thing I see that should have gotten the Internet talking is the guys clothing choice. How do you go to a flippen pool party dressed like you're going to church or a normal party? . This is very unusual and disrespectful to the host , they should have been thrown out. 7 Likes