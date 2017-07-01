₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017
How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by wendyberry(m): 2:34pm On Jul 14
Blogging can be a great source of fun. This is because you will have your own personal little corner in the global world of Internet to share all of your thoughts and ideas with all kinds of viewers around the globe. Through blogging, you even get to network and also connect with others who are in the same field with you. Today I will be teaching you how to use guest posting to boost your blog. One of the ways in which you can actually boost your blog a bit is by allowing guest posting. This is where you have another person or "guest" creates a blog post on your blog with your consent. This type of blog posting carries a lot of benefits just as stated below.
One of the major benefits of using guest blog posts is the fact that your blog can even turn out to appear more informative and enticing. It’s only when you really know everything about your particular niche in which you are operating on that you could probably use the expertise and knowledge of others on your own blog. Do you have enough relevant stories that will last you for several years? There may also be some important topics and sub-topic base on your niche that you may be unable to completely cover all by yourself. Even with SEO to help, having others with enough experience to help you cover some topics will be of great benefit to both you and your blog much more.
Using guest posts on your blog will go a long way in helping you differ the type of content on your blog. It’s true that a lot of people will also bring other topics that are not related to your blog. They can even bring much more than that, though. They can also bring a new voice and writing style to it. You may have an interesting writing style, but the truth of the matter is that variety can make a blog so much better. You could still write on all kinds of things, but many of your blog visitors tend to like different points of view. Some bloggers argue that it is their blog, that it's their space, and that only their voice can be heard. It is up to the blogger, but depending on what your blog covers, it could be considered vain by the viewers.
Another important reason why you should have a guest post on your blog is that you get extra content which you never paid for due to the fact that the poster normally posts his/her contents for free. As a blogger, you know how much time and money it takes to run a blog most especially to constantly write and add content to it. It can get downright exhausting.
Sometimes, you just need to give yourself a break. This is quite a lot more economical and less stressful than hiring a staff or professional freelancer to write for you.
Having others post on your blog can also go a long way in boosting your blog's traffic. SEO mostly relies on the fact that if you have a lot of content that you should move up in search results. Each post will move you up on search engines and also bring more visitors to your site. If you choose your guest posters wisely and carefully, you could even get exposure to their personal social media followers and readers.
Consider guest blogging as a favor to your guest poster. This can help you build a better bond and long lasting working relationship with another individual in your niche.
As you can see from the above post, there are various important reasons why you should allow guest posting on your blog. It will still be your blog no matter what you decide, but it is worth considering if it could better the success of you and your blog.
source: http://www.techizm.com.ng/2017/07/how-to-use-guest-posting-to-boost-your-blog.html?m=1
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by EntMirror: 3:48pm On Jul 14
Guest posting can be stressful.. But if you start playing your ball well, you won't have to struggle for backlinks. They will come naturally.
All you need is write awesome life changing articles, someone somewhere might love it and link to it. Be consistent, be passionate. Blogging is fun. If you're new and need a mentor.. I'm here. I can help you start, even walking you into earning your first dollars.
See mine www.entmirror.com
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by wendyberry(m): 3:52pm On Jul 14
EntMirror:
Nothing good comes easy sha
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by TechPanda(m): 7:34pm On Jul 14
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by wendyberry(m): 10:34pm On Jul 14
TechPanda:
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by SommyNwaba(m): 7:22am
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by achieversbizpro(m): 7:22am
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by LoveJesus87(m): 7:22am
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by Ekakamba: 7:27am
|Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by toprealman: 7:30am
The annoying bit is posting a relevant headline and DECEIVING readers into checking a blog for the main koko only to find out that a brother is hustling!
Traffic generation seem to be the act of "prostituting" in blogging.
|Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by olarwarleh(m): 7:34am
cool,i no even get blog yet,i wan create forum like nairaland,pls how i go do am
|Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by sulaimon22: 7:36am
EntMirror:Good Morning bro am interested in blogging how can I get started
|Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by olayiwola4u(m): 7:36am
Mind you, it is not all guest post should allow because there are websites you must not link to...
Website that has nothing related to the content on your blog
More so, it is better to link out to authority sites than to allow guest post from any how blog
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by RapportNaija(m): 7:36am
EntMirror:
|Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by uminem02(m): 7:37am
EntMirror:Bros i need a mentor biko, i really do not know anyting about blogging but i'd love to learn
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by EntMirror: 7:41am
|Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by Mfondear(m): 7:45am
I am actually earning from blogging but i need a mentor to guide me..
|Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by henryobinna(m): 7:46am
how can I apply this to my fashion blog?
Ankara styles blog
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by deepwater(f): 7:50am
|Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by olayiwola4u(m): 7:59am
wendyberry:
You are right wendyberry...that is why I wont advise a newbie to start blogging business on any topic. It must be what you are passionate about.
WITHOUT PASSION IN BLOGGING, YOU WILL BE DRIVING A CAR WITH LITTLE FUEL...it wont take long before you leave it for another 'shiny' stuff.
More so, blogging is a serious business that yield in the long run...not in 6 months or 1 year, sometimes more than 4 years.
Consistency is the keyword and watchword of every blogger.
I could remember I came across REE DRUMMOND who left law profession for blogging...do you know it took years (unknown)
before the blog started raking in over 1 MILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR.
start today if you are yet to start and don't give up.
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by olayiwola4u(m): 8:04am
uminem02:
you can add me on WT.AP too.
see my contact below
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by kingrt2(m): 8:09am
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by Tobilastik(m): 8:13am
|Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by olayiwola4u(m): 8:26am
olarwarleh:
Firstly, buy a hosting package.
Then check the Cpanel, you will see forum web applications.
Choose one and lunch.
And hope you are prepared for the years it will take to work on it till you break even...mind you, you might spend lots of money kickstarting...
Like advertising, paying people to comment and like post.
But not matter the amount you spend, you will surely get it back.
NOTE: some hosting packages don't have forum application, make sure you check before you order for the package.
Wish you success in your endeavour
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by YukHub: 8:32am
You could guest post on http://yukhub.com Freely and increase your blog traffic and get quality backlinks..
Re: How To Use Guest Posting To Boost Your Blog And Blog Traffic by olayiwola4u(m): 8:42am
wendyberry:
Ofcourse, wendyberry, it is business we are talking about.
