|Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Toks2008(m): 7:01pm
Many guys are thinking of getting married but Nigeria's economy is not smiling but a man got to do what he got to do so we would like to know from the ladies the type of wedding ceremony they want in terms of cost in figures putting into consideration the present economy of the country.
Over to the ladies.
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Divay22(f): 7:03pm
Front sit First
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Toks2008(m): 7:06pm
Divay22:Nah serious matter o..
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Ishilove: 7:09pm
Very quiet and low key with a maximum of 50 people in attendance. 25 from my side, 25 from his.
What informs my choice is not economy but privacy. It is not how lavish a wedding ceremony is that will determine the success of a marriage.
For example, the 1980 wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was the most beautiful and lavish wedding ceremony up to that point in history. It was broadcast to billions worldwide and leaders across the world attended.
Today where are they? Prince Charles is married to someone else while Lady Di is in the grave. And they were separated for years before her death.
Noise. It is not by feferity and noise.
Marriage is serious business and people nowadays get so carried away by the fanfare of wedding ceremonies that they forget this immutable fact.
59 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Papiikush: 7:10pm
Ishilove:I guess this wouldn't include your friends from church, office and social life.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Benita27(f): 7:11pm
His pocket will tell but at most a 100 guests.
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Divay22(f): 7:12pm
Ishilove:Shebi i wee be among the 25 from your side
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by sexybbstar(f): 7:13pm
At most... 100 guests.... Low key but classy.
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Ishilove: 7:14pm
Papiikush:I don't have friends in church and I won't even invite office people abeg. Just family and very close and old friends
10 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Ishilove: 7:14pm
Divay22:Of course na. If I don't invite you who will I now invite?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by muller101(m): 7:15pm
Please
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Papiikush: 7:15pm
Ishilove:lol... Introverts ehn.
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Ishilove: 7:18pm
Papiikush:You know that level na
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by NairalandCS(m): 7:19pm
Ishilove:
Well said, well said.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by AlexCk: 7:19pm
sexybbstar:
Sure,
You, me, 50-100guests, the beach.
*runs away*
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Tahrah(f): 7:22pm
Here to read comments.
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by najaka(f): 7:27pm
Low key ooo
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by IamKashyBaby(f): 7:29pm
If i were to choose, i wud prefer very modest but solemn wedding ceremony...
Maximum 10 ppol will be invited. NO MORE THAN 10.
Civil wedding wud do. No need of a church wedding since i do not have a religion..
Wedding gown? Maybe.
Wedding Reception: Juz in hotel..So it will be juz counted..RSVP only.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by VargasVee(m): 7:35pm
All these 100 people Max, I hope the wedding won't be in Nigeria.
80% of Nigerians are the nosiest people ever, even when not invited, they'll still storm there. Most of them even bring along their ancestors
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Toks2008(m): 7:41pm
Ishilove:
What could be responsible for your apt and rare intelligence?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by thesuave10(m): 7:47pm
Toks2008:
How the fuckkk is that intelligence. It's just like she said it is. It's privacy
16 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Toks2008(m): 7:52pm
But how come none of the ladies mentioned any estimate in monatary value?
That is the vital thing cos even a low key wedding could gulp millions.
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Toks2008(m): 7:53pm
thesuave10:
Her reference.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Ishilove: 8:15pm
Toks2008:Ehn, it is left for you two to sit and draw up a plan. What ever you come up with will determine the estimate.
It's all about understanding and compromise. You know what you want, you know how much your husband-to-be, and even you can afford. If you can afford to spend millions then nmaka why, go ahead. If not then you know what your budget will be. It's not hard.
Abeg we are the ones complicating issues for ourselves.
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by funmisticqueen(f): 8:16pm
My white wedding, 300 people, 150 from each side, i will rent a wedding gown or design myself. For the white wedding reception, 2 million should cover it maximum, 2.5 million, for court just me and my bae, like 200k should cover it. For traditional too, also 300 people mostly family and friends, 2 million should cover it. This is my minimum standard, we will both achieve this without any wahala after or soaking garri during honeymoon. I am hustling, you had better be set..
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Dainty25(f): 8:20pm
A quiet wedding, just nuclear family of the couple plus few friends(d type of friends that av become family)
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Countrygirl(f): 8:28pm
Following........ low-key wedding. Court wedding preferably and it will depend on our 'pocket"
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by sexybbstar(f): 9:05pm
AlexCk:Don't run away, come back here
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by thesuave10(m): 9:06pm
Toks2008:
Even worse.. .she referred to it as noise, it could be fun to someone else. Also Prince Charles wedding has nothing to do with marriage. How can you call that reference intelligent. What has wedding got to do with the marriage. Being lavish or not has nothing to do with intelligence. nairalanders like that ishilove lack sense. Go to reddit and see intelligent comments and not that B. S
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by Toks2008(m): 9:06pm
funmisticqueen:
That's about N5m for one day event
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by thesuave10(m): 9:09pm
funmisticqueen:
I feel ya.... That's my girl
|Re: Ladies, What Type Of Wedding Ceremony Would You Prefer? by tosyne2much(m): 9:11pm
I'm also a fan of a low key wedding. I would prefer a court marriage and a wedding reception should follow suite. All these church palava doesn't freak me a bit
1 Like 1 Share
