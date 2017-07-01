Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” (10725 Views)

Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor / Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) / 106-year-old Woman Gets Engaged To Her 66-year-old Lover, Becomes Oldest Fiancée (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He further disclosed that though most people might think it’s about the money, but everyone judging him know nothing about unconditional love. Here are his posts;



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/will-never-see-peace-try-put-asunder-nigerian-man-engagement-white-girlfriend.html Following his engagement to his white girlfriend, Keena Godson, a so-in-love Nigerian man Samuel Nnamdi has warned anyone who tries to put asunder in his relationship to back off or he/she will never know peace.He further disclosed that though most people might think it’s about the money, but everyone judging him know nothing about unconditional love. Here are his posts; 1 Like

Watin they worry this one, who they chase u and your wife..!! 42 Likes

See them. Marring grannies for green card.

I don't even know how these old women fall for their lies. 9 Likes

This is exactly what I was talking about in the other thread. Nigerian men should take a cue from their female counterpart when going into interracial relationships. Lazy and hungry negro. He should enjoy his worn out wife.

22 Likes

Their business. 4 Likes

This is bad

Inanna:

This is exactly what I was talking about in the other thread. Nigerian men should take a cue from their female counterpart when going into interracial relationships.Lazy and hungry negro. He should enjoy his worn out wife.



How do you know he's lazy and hungry? How do you know he's lazy and hungry? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Why else would he go for a grandma if not for green card, her pension and insurance policy? And they're the same people that'll call Nigerian girls broke and hungry. It's pretty obvious.

Tahrah:

How do you know he's lazy and hungry? 20 Likes 1 Share

sharp guy 1 Like

laffin in portu GEESE.

I hope she delivers enough golden eggs if not ehn... laffin in portuI hope she delivers enough golden eggs if not ehn... 3 Likes

We already know u married her for greencard love.. 5 Likes

refiner:

We already know u married her for greencard love.. isn't it obvious by the way i saw someone that looks a lot like you refiner, kind of like your doppelganger isn't it obviousby the way i saw someone that looks a lot like you refiner, kind of like your doppelganger 1 Like 1 Share

Japhet04:

isn't it obvious by the way i saw someone that looks a lot like you refiner Seriously?...i doubt that.. Seriously?...i doubt that.. 1 Like

refiner:



Seriously?...i doubt that.. no am serious, you didnt think youre the only one that would monopolize such a pretty face did you? Well sorry, you have a doppelganger no am serious, you didnt think youre the only one that would monopolize such a pretty face did you? Well sorry, you have a doppelganger 1 Like

Japhet04:

no am serious, you didnt think youre the only one that would monopolize such a pretty face did you? Well sorry, you have a doppelganger U sure must have seen that face in ur fantasy world..sorry! U sure must have seen that face in ur fantasy world..sorry! 1 Like

refiner:



U sure must have seen that face in ur fantasy world..sorry! yeah could be, so am curious, i wanna know your story yeah could be, so am curious, i wanna know your story

Hmm

Chai!! Village people still de hunt this one 1 Like

"Better to marry your ancestor, than to carry drugs destroying your anus". ...



Pete Edochie, 2017 5 Likes









Im back again.....







KANTEYOKO IS NOW A REALITY You love her reach my love for Chelsea n KANTEYOKOIm back again.....KANTEYOKO IS NOW A REALITY

who am i to judge you,if i were you i would gladly do d same... Get rich or die trying... who am i to judge you,if i were you i would gladly do d same... Get rich or die trying...

True love you say. Lemme ask True love of what? 3 Likes

Thats the escape route from poverty, any way na way sharp guy 2 Likes

He has the answer himself.

how did i get in here

No time

Nnamudi, o gini kwa?



You dey call grand mother baby eh?

;DD. Until then, please enjoy your expired commodity Am still waiting for the time when a rich white man will propose to my Granny in Nekede.;DD. Until then, please enjoy your expired commodity 1 Like

Naughty ride