|Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by joshkiddies: 3:57pm
Following his engagement to his white girlfriend, Keena Godson, a so-in-love Nigerian man Samuel Nnamdi has warned anyone who tries to put asunder in his relationship to back off or he/she will never know peace.
He further disclosed that though most people might think it’s about the money, but everyone judging him know nothing about unconditional love. Here are his posts;
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by whitebeard(m): 4:00pm
Watin they worry this one, who they chase u and your wife..!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Benita27(f): 4:01pm
See them. Marring grannies for green card.
I don't even know how these old women fall for their lies.
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Inanna(f): 4:02pm
This is exactly what I was talking about in the other thread. Nigerian men should take a cue from their female counterpart when going into interracial relationships. Lazy and hungry negro. He should enjoy his worn out wife.
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Tahrah(f): 4:08pm
Their business.
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by agbonkamen(f): 4:08pm
This is bad
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Tahrah(f): 4:12pm
Inanna:How do you know he's lazy and hungry?
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Inanna(f): 4:14pm
Why else would he go for a grandma if not for green card, her pension and insurance policy? And they're the same people that'll call Nigerian girls broke and hungry. It's pretty obvious.
Tahrah:
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Homeboiy(m): 4:18pm
sharp guy
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Nutase(f): 4:28pm
laffin in portu GEESE.
I hope she delivers enough golden eggs if not ehn...
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by refiner(f): 4:42pm
We already know u married her for
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Japhet04(m): 4:49pm
refiner:isn't it obvious by the way i saw someone that looks a lot like you refiner, kind of like your doppelganger
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by refiner(f): 4:51pm
Japhet04:Seriously?...i doubt that..
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Japhet04(m): 4:59pm
refiner:no am serious, you didnt think youre the only one that would monopolize such a pretty face did you? Well sorry, you have a doppelganger
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by refiner(f): 5:00pm
Japhet04:U sure must have seen that face in ur fantasy world..sorry!
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Japhet04(m): 5:07pm
refiner:yeah could be, so am curious, i wanna know your story
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by jejemanito: 6:15pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by IMASTEX: 6:16pm
Hmm
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by muller101(m): 6:17pm
Chai!! Village people still de hunt this one
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by GeneralOjukwu: 6:17pm
"Better to marry your ancestor, than to carry drugs destroying your anus". ...
Pete Edochie, 2017
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by oshe11(m): 6:17pm
You love her reach my love for Chelsea n KANTEYOKO
Im back again.....
KANTEYOKO IS NOW A REALITY
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Headlesschicken(m): 6:17pm
who am i to judge you,if i were you i would gladly do d same... Get rich or die trying...
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by prof1990(m): 6:17pm
True love you say. Lemme ask True love of what?
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by ennon92(m): 6:20pm
Thats the escape route from poverty, any way na way sharp guy
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Gkemz(m): 6:20pm
He has the answer himself.
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by brandydaniells(m): 6:20pm
how did i get in here
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Alberthes: 6:21pm
No time
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by herkeym001(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by jmoore(m): 6:21pm
Nnamudi, o gini kwa?
You dey call grand mother baby eh?
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Trustme2(m): 6:22pm
Am still waiting for the time when a rich white man will propose to my Granny in Nekede. ;DD. Until then, please enjoy your expired commodity
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by juzzy8600: 6:23pm
Naughty ride
|Re: Nigerian Man Engaged To Oyinbo: “You Won't Know Peace If You Try To Put Asunder” by Ognwata: 6:23pm
