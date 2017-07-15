₦airaland Forum

Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by bhadooskycom: 4:43pm
It is no longer news that Malaysia-based Nigerian richboy, Hushpuppi is a standout amongst the most discussed rich kids as he never fails to post photos of his extravagant lifestyle on social media. Just few days back it was reported that Hushpuppi threw a lavish birthday party for his 8-year-old beautiful daughter, Julia in Dubai. He was also reported to have showed off his babymama at the party.

As his source of wealth still remains a mystery to many, the young millionaire has never failed to keep his followers updated about his current location as you will find him posting various pictures of him shopping or having a nice time in a private jet.


Looking at his luxurious lifestyle on social media it is obvious that Hushpuppi can said to be the ‘biggest boy’ in Nigeria at the moment. Going through his Instagram handle, below are the 5 reasons that would prove that Hushpuppi is indeed living large.

1. PRIVATE JET:

The young millionaire surely has a taste of class as he loves the comfort and privacy of a private jet. Few days back, he was seen in the jet with one of his friends reading magazines and gisting together. Also, he posted another picture of him in a private jet having a bottle of wine as he enjoys his flight.

See posts below:



2. GUCCI LOVER:

Rarely would you see Huspuppi rocking another top designer aside Gucci. His love for the brand is immeasurable, starting from his T-shirts, shoes and bags. It’s Gucci all the way.

See posts below:



3. LOUIS VUITTON ADDICT:

Aside for his ending love for Gucci shoes, bags and clothes, Hushpuppi never jokes with his Louis Vuitton perfumes. He does not only love to smell nice but classy and expensive.

See post below:



4. PETEK PHILIPE WATCHES:

His taste of expensive wrist watches cannot be exempted. The millionaire was recently spotted in a $300,000 (N110 million) Petek Philipe diamond wrist watch.

See posts below:



5. FIRST CLASS VACATION:

When it comes to relaxation the young man makes sure he picks a place full of class as he never settles for less. Recently, Hushpuppi was seen enjoying a luxurious vacation in Santorini, Greece.

See posts below:


He surely knows how to enjoy life o!

Source: http://bhadoosky.com/2017/07/15/10-pictures-prove-hushpuppi-lives-lavishly-see-spends-money-pics/



Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by whitebeard(m): 4:46pm
Yeah Louis vuitton

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by holatin(m): 4:55pm
ha ha uh uh and somebody say money no dey

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by etzskillz(m): 5:40pm
when my hustle pays he's money is gonna be peanut compared to mine

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by IdeyFindWife: 5:47pm
etzskillz:
when my hustle pays he's money is gonna be peanut compared to mine

nice one, keep up the hustle bro, gonna pay off.

but, until this guy's source of income is really known, as people do in sane environments and better countries, idgaf about his so-called wealth.

people just hail, and follow what they don't know around f0olishly all the time in naija.

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by etzskillz(m): 5:51pm
IdeyFindWife:


nice one, keep up the hustle bro, gonna pay off.

but, until this guy's source of income is really known, as people do in sane environments and better countries, idgaf about his so-called wealth.

people just hail, and follow what they don't know around f0olishly all the time in naija.
bro dis is Nigeria no one care to know how someone get his dough, I just can't question God y he created me here

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Leonbonapart(m): 6:43pm
Dude is even gay sef

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Sharon6(f): 6:45pm
Money, class, expensive...... Living the good life.
Dear God, please pick up my call.





Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by itiswellandwell: 6:45pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Slymonster(m): 6:46pm
Allow us rest with this dude or does he sponsor this page........

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by goldenarrow: 6:46pm
Hush Puppy....some names sef!
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by mikeycharles(m): 6:46pm
http://www.nairaland.com/3874714/feminism-bad#58490251
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Untainted007: 6:46pm
Seun and his crews have decided to publicise this guy. Abeg next topic pls.
#Modified#
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by neroflo: 6:46pm
angry
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by lonelydora(m): 6:46pm
I said ehhh....i viewed his instagram page weeks ago and I almost called Evans to recruit me in his gang. That guy is bawling mehn.

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by celestialAgent(m): 6:47pm
Very soon, some pastors will be like: god of hushuppy, comman favor me grin smiley

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Cutezt(m): 6:47pm
Chai, E no go better for smallness
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by soberdrunk(m): 6:47pm
We can hate from now till thy kingdom come but it wont change the fact that the young man has money, whatever he did to make his money is his business and however he chooses to spend it is also his business. To all of you aspiring to be like him, are you sure you can afford the sacrifices he made? As for me, i am cursed/blessed with a healthy conscience and i love my sleep so i am not cut out for the 'fast lane' at all at all!!! angry

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by imstillnovice: 6:47pm
g
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Youngtrice(m): 6:47pm
Oga is just getting all the attention he craves for.
Since the beginning of the year he has always been in the news, i mean even on radio!!
If the guy says he just farted, it becomes a really big news that hushpuppi just farted. Una nor fit just dey bone e IG Posts??
Nigerians and controversy sef.

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Divay22(f): 6:48pm
Last pic though grin grin grin grin
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by MadCow1: 6:48pm
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by sotall(m): 6:48pm
OK
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by light95: 6:48pm
Leonbonapart:
Dude is even gay sef

Why must you sell off your brain at this tender age? undecided undecided

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by jaychubi: 6:48pm
grin this dude again haba d petek wrist watch is worth 110 million naira shocked shocked shocked no wonder phyno can only settle for d fake version grin grin grin

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by martineverest(m): 6:48pm
Childish
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by mikeycharles(m): 6:48pm
we don't even km w his source of incd
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Atarijiga: 6:48pm
Osheee !!! Bad guy

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by mikeycharles(m): 6:49pm
we don't even know his source of income
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by directorXixXICK(m): 6:49pm
etzskillz:
when my hustle pays he's money is gonna be peanut compared to mine

Lol....ya sure.....come 3019....sitdon dey wait...

