It is no longer news that Malaysia-based Nigerian richboy, Hushpuppi is a standout amongst the most discussed rich kids as he never fails to post photos of his extravagant lifestyle on social media. Just few days back it was reported that Hushpuppi threw a lavish birthday party for his 8-year-old beautiful daughter, Julia in Dubai. He was also reported to have showed off his babymama at the party.



As his source of wealth still remains a mystery to many, the young millionaire has never failed to keep his followers updated about his current location as you will find him posting various pictures of him shopping or having a nice time in a private jet.





Looking at his luxurious lifestyle on social media it is obvious that Hushpuppi can said to be the ‘biggest boy’ in Nigeria at the moment. Going through his Instagram handle, below are the 5 reasons that would prove that Hushpuppi is indeed living large.



1. PRIVATE JET:



The young millionaire surely has a taste of class as he loves the comfort and privacy of a private jet. Few days back, he was seen in the jet with one of his friends reading magazines and gisting together. Also, he posted another picture of him in a private jet having a bottle of wine as he enjoys his flight.



See posts below:







2. GUCCI LOVER:



Rarely would you see Huspuppi rocking another top designer aside Gucci. His love for the brand is immeasurable, starting from his T-shirts, shoes and bags. It’s Gucci all the way.



See posts below:







3. LOUIS VUITTON ADDICT:



Aside for his ending love for Gucci shoes, bags and clothes, Hushpuppi never jokes with his Louis Vuitton perfumes. He does not only love to smell nice but classy and expensive.



See post below:







4. PETEK PHILIPE WATCHES:



His taste of expensive wrist watches cannot be exempted. The millionaire was recently spotted in a $300,000 (N110 million) Petek Philipe diamond wrist watch.



See posts below:







5. FIRST CLASS VACATION:



When it comes to relaxation the young man makes sure he picks a place full of class as he never settles for less. Recently, Hushpuppi was seen enjoying a luxurious vacation in Santorini, Greece.



See posts below:





He surely knows how to enjoy life o!

Source: http://bhadoosky.com/2017/07/15/10-pictures-prove-hushpuppi-lives-lavishly-see-spends-money-pics/

Yeah Louis vuitton 3 Likes 1 Share

ha ha uh uh and somebody say money no dey 4 Likes 1 Share

when my hustle pays he's money is gonna be peanut compared to mine 5 Likes

etzskillz:

when my hustle pays he's money is gonna be peanut compared to mine

nice one, keep up the hustle bro, gonna pay off.



but, until this guy's source of income is really known, as people do in sane environments and better countries, idgaf about his so-called wealth.



nice one, keep up the hustle bro, gonna pay off.

but, until this guy's source of income is really known, as people do in sane environments and better countries, idgaf about his so-called wealth.

people just hail, and follow what they don't know around f0olishly all the time in naija.

IdeyFindWife:





nice one, keep up the hustle bro, gonna pay off.



but, until this guy's source of income is really known, as people do in sane environments and better countries, idgaf about his so-called wealth.



bro dis is Nigeria no one care to know how someone get his dough, I just can't question God y he created me here

Dude is even gay sef 7 Likes

Money, class, expensive...... Living the good life.

Dear God, please pick up my call.











Hmmmmm

Allow us rest with this dude or does he sponsor this page........ 5 Likes

Hush Puppy....some names sef!

Seun and his crews have decided to publicise this guy. Abeg next topic pls.

I said ehhh....i viewed his instagram page weeks ago and I almost called Evans to recruit me in his gang. That guy is bawling mehn. 3 Likes

Very soon, some pastors will be like: god of hushuppy, comman favor me 13 Likes

Chai, E no go better for smallness

We can hate from now till thy kingdom come but it wont change the fact that the young man has money, whatever he did to make his money is his business and however he chooses to spend it is also his business. To all of you aspiring to be like him, are you sure you can afford the sacrifices he made? As for me, i am cursed/blessed with a healthy conscience and i love my sleep so i am not cut out for the 'fast lane' at all at all!!! 25 Likes 1 Share

Oga is just getting all the attention he craves for.

Since the beginning of the year he has always been in the news, i mean even on radio!!

If the guy says he just farted, it becomes a really big news that hushpuppi just farted. Una nor fit just dey bone e IG Posts??

Nigerians and controversy sef. 1 Like

Last pic though

Leonbonapart:

Dude is even gay sef

Why must you sell off your brain at this tender age?

this dude again haba d petek wrist watch is worth 110 million naira no wonder phyno can only settle for d fake version

we don't even km w his source of incd

Osheee !!! Bad guy 1 Like

we don't even know his source of income