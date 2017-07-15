₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by bhadooskycom: 4:43pm
It is no longer news that Malaysia-based Nigerian richboy, Hushpuppi is a standout amongst the most discussed rich kids as he never fails to post photos of his extravagant lifestyle on social media. Just few days back it was reported that Hushpuppi threw a lavish birthday party for his 8-year-old beautiful daughter, Julia in Dubai. He was also reported to have showed off his babymama at the party.
Source: http://bhadoosky.com/2017/07/15/10-pictures-prove-hushpuppi-lives-lavishly-see-spends-money-pics/
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by whitebeard(m): 4:46pm
Yeah Louis vuitton
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by holatin(m): 4:55pm
ha ha uh uh and somebody say money no dey
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by etzskillz(m): 5:40pm
when my hustle pays he's money is gonna be peanut compared to mine
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by IdeyFindWife: 5:47pm
etzskillz:
nice one, keep up the hustle bro, gonna pay off.
but, until this guy's source of income is really known, as people do in sane environments and better countries, idgaf about his so-called wealth.
people just hail, and follow what they don't know around f0olishly all the time in naija.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by etzskillz(m): 5:51pm
IdeyFindWife:bro dis is Nigeria no one care to know how someone get his dough, I just can't question God y he created me here
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Leonbonapart(m): 6:43pm
Dude is even gay sef
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Sharon6(f): 6:45pm
Money, class, expensive...... Living the good life.
Dear God, please pick up my call.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by itiswellandwell: 6:45pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Slymonster(m): 6:46pm
Allow us rest with this dude or does he sponsor this page........
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by goldenarrow: 6:46pm
Hush Puppy....some names sef!
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by mikeycharles(m): 6:46pm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Untainted007: 6:46pm
Seun and his crews have decided to publicise this guy. Abeg next topic pls.
#Modified#
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by neroflo: 6:46pm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by lonelydora(m): 6:46pm
I said ehhh....i viewed his instagram page weeks ago and I almost called Evans to recruit me in his gang. That guy is bawling mehn.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by celestialAgent(m): 6:47pm
Very soon, some pastors will be like: god of hushuppy, comman favor me
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Cutezt(m): 6:47pm
Chai, E no go better for smallness
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by soberdrunk(m): 6:47pm
We can hate from now till thy kingdom come but it wont change the fact that the young man has money, whatever he did to make his money is his business and however he chooses to spend it is also his business. To all of you aspiring to be like him, are you sure you can afford the sacrifices he made? As for me, i am cursed/blessed with a healthy conscience and i love my sleep so i am not cut out for the 'fast lane' at all at all!!!
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by imstillnovice: 6:47pm
g
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Youngtrice(m): 6:47pm
Oga is just getting all the attention he craves for.
Since the beginning of the year he has always been in the news, i mean even on radio!!
If the guy says he just farted, it becomes a really big news that hushpuppi just farted. Una nor fit just dey bone e IG Posts??
Nigerians and controversy sef.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Divay22(f): 6:48pm
Last pic though
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by MadCow1: 6:48pm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by sotall(m): 6:48pm
OK
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by light95: 6:48pm
Leonbonapart:
Why must you sell off your brain at this tender age?
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by jaychubi: 6:48pm
this dude again haba d petek wrist watch is worth 110 million naira no wonder phyno can only settle for d fake version
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by martineverest(m): 6:48pm
Childish
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by mikeycharles(m): 6:48pm
we don't even km w his source of incd
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by Atarijiga: 6:48pm
Osheee !!! Bad guy
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by mikeycharles(m): 6:49pm
we don't even know his source of income
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures by directorXixXICK(m): 6:49pm
etzskillz:
Lol....ya sure.....come 3019....sitdon dey wait...
