|Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by HannahHitler(f): 12:03am On Aug 16
So you meet this cute man, prince charming. Bastardly Rich but he opens up to you that he can never get John Thomas up?
Would you marry him?
For the men would you let your sister do this if you were aware?
PS: this is in reference to the abortion thread on FP
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by Josephjnr(m): 12:06am On Aug 16
I dey wait make I see comments.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:13am On Aug 16
HannahHitler:
Hannah or WETIN b ur moniker..
can u allow ur sis to go near erectile dysfunction dude
and u created a crappy post
mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by HannahHitler(f): 12:47am On Aug 16
RETIREDMUMU:
RETIREDMUMU:
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by fridayabdullahi(m): 12:51am On Aug 16
OP ask urself, would u marry someone with dat condition?
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by Zeze06(m): 6:51am On Aug 16
Not advisable...
The frustration will consume you and you will live a miserable life...
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by BabbanBura(m): 7:00am On Aug 16
HannahHitler:
i can let you marry such a person since you are a lesbian - ypu dont need the dick anyway!
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by Rorachy(f): 7:05am On Aug 16
Hell No, if I were to be in his position, he won't marry me.
what's good for the goose is good for the gander .
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by Zeze06(m): 7:06am On Aug 16
Sex is very fundamental part of human existence
Don't be deceived by religious fanatics,
Man cannot live without sex, sex is life and man should not attempt to live without it...
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by HannahHitler(f): 1:02pm On Aug 16
erectile dysfunction still has semen yeah? we just have to extract it .
There are other ways to have great sex and there are sx toys everywhere so not really a problem.
but then again, the question doesn't apply to me seeing as I'm what I am.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by HannahHitler(f): 1:05pm On Aug 16
Zeze06:if it's all about sex then I think a man like that would really be a woman pleaser. tongue and all.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by RodneyNagle12: 1:28pm On Aug 16
I don't say anything in here.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by hustleranthem(m): 2:49pm On Aug 16
HannahHitler:I heard the tongue is better than the D down there
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by chiraqDemon(m): 3:13pm On Aug 16
hustleranthem:I used to be enthusiastic about trying that stuff. Till the day I finally got to try it, I can safely say I'll never do that poo again. I don't even want to remember
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by hustleranthem(m): 3:19pm On Aug 16
chiraqDemon:u don't like the taste right.. I only do it when I an high as Bleep
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by IamZod(m): 5:04pm On Aug 16
Hmm.. See question.
I would simply tell my sister the challenges of marrying that man.
But if she's really In love with him, I can't stop that. It's her choice finally.
Erectile dysfunction can be cured tho. It may only take time.
Let me call on Lalas247 to air her view.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by Lalas247(f): 9:08pm On Aug 16
IamZod:lol Kolewerk my dear
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by IamZod(m): 9:55pm On Aug 16
Lalas247:I see
Hope ur gud?
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by Lalas247(f): 10:04pm On Aug 16
IamZod:Yh catching up on my tv series before bed
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by IamZod(m): 10:11pm On Aug 16
Lalas247:That's one cool way to unwind b4 sleeping off.
What series u watching? GOT I presume
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by bulbutcher(m): 10:14pm On Aug 16
HannahHitler:I'dd like dat WELLAH
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by Okakamiles(m): 10:22pm On Aug 16
No reasonable girl/woman would want to pass through such torture...last time I checked S*X is one of the strong component that makes up any relationship/marriage
meanwhile fellas I just join nairaland (newbie)!
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by Lalas247(f): 11:48pm On Aug 16
IamZod:Already seen latest episode of Got
Watching Midnight Texas..... night night
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by Oyebee91(m): 12:25am On Aug 17
What if 'what if' never came to existence nko?
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by chiraqDemon(m): 10:33am On Aug 17
hustleranthem:Yeah the taste. Somehow metallic or close. It was really bad. Idk if it's the girl sha or normal stuff but it scared me.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by hotwax: 11:04am On Aug 17
chiraqDemon:
I can't imagine myself doing that especially most of our girls nowadays have bad odor down there.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by HannahHitler(f): 6:56pm On Aug 17
chiraqDemon:trust me. it can get addictive once you get the hang of it. it's the best. Making a girl come that way is like smoking crack to me.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by ebonflexy(m): 8:06pm On Aug 17
Shouldn't be a problem if he loves eating her kitty and booty.
She's guaranteed to bust a nut each time, as opposed to just s3x.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by ebonflexy(m): 8:07pm On Aug 17
hotwax:
As she is checking for ED before marriage, you better believe he is checking for smell too.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by chiraqDemon(m): 10:38pm On Aug 17
HannahHitler:Ikr, that's why I really wanted to try it. I actually made her cum tho cos I just continued even when I didn't like it cos I didn't want her to feel somehow(and I knew it wouldn't kill me). Took an online course(just Google upandan o abeg) too for it but it never prepared me for that taste
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by chiraqDemon(m): 10:43pm On Aug 17
hotwax:U won't just go down there without confirming nau. U can trick the girl into taking a bath with u b4 the match starts. U will wash her by urself. Then u will finger her n perceive ur finger(stylishly o) b4 deciding to do it. If e smell bros please no let ur mouth near there.
|Re: Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? by HannahHitler(f): 1:59pm On Aug 18
chiraqDemon:you are real man for finishing. one orijin for you.
