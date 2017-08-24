Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies! Would You Marry A Man With Erectile Dysfunction? (14079 Views)

Man Posing As Female Prostitute In Abuja Taken Home By Married Man With 4 Wives / Natural Approach To Overcome Erectile Dysfunction And Premature expulsion / Ladies: Can You Marry A Man Who Is Currently Earning N50,000 Monthly As Salary? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

So you meet this cute man, prince charming. Bastardly Rich but he opens up to you that he can never get John Thomas up?

Would you marry him?

For the men would you let your sister do this if you were aware?

PS: this is in reference to the abortion thread on FP So you meet this cute man, prince charming. Bastardly Rich but he opens up to you that he can never get John Thomas up?Would you marry him?For the men would you let your sister do this if you were aware?PS: this is in reference to the abortion thread on FP 5 Likes

I dey wait make I see comments. 7 Likes 1 Share

HannahHitler:

So you meet this cute man, prince charming.

Bastardly Rich but he opens up to you that he can never get John Thomas up?



Would you marry him?



For the men would you let your sister do this if you were aware?



PS: this is in reference to the abortion thread on FP





Hannah or WETIN b ur moniker..



can u allow ur sis to go near erectile dysfunction dude



and u created a crappy post







mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm! Hannah or WETIN b ur moniker..can u allow ur sis to go near erectile dysfunction dudeand u created a crappy postmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm! 14 Likes 3 Shares

RETIREDMUMU:







Hannah or WETIN b ur moniker..

can u allow ur sis to go near erectile dysfunction dude

and u created a crappy post





mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm! RETIREDMUMU:







Hannah or WETIN b ur moniker..

can u allow ur sis to go near erectile dysfunction dude

and u created a crappy post





mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!

OP ask urself, would u marry someone with dat condition? 14 Likes





Not advisable...



The frustration will consume you and you will live a miserable life... Not advisable...The frustration will consume you and you will live a miserable life... 1 Like

HannahHitler:

So you meet this cute man, prince charming.

Bastardly Rich but he opens up to you that he can never get John Thomas up?



Would you marry him?



For the men would you let your sister do this if you were aware?



PS: this is in reference to the abortion thread on FP

i can let you marry such a person since you are a lesbian - ypu dont need the dick anyway! i can let you marry such a person since you are a lesbian - ypu dont need the dick anyway! 16 Likes 1 Share

Hell No, if I were to be in his position, he won't marry me.

what's good for the goose is good for the gander . 3 Likes





Sex is very fundamental part of human existence



Don't be deceived by religious fanatics,



Man cannot live without sex, sex is life and man should not attempt to live without it... Sex is very fundamental part of human existenceDon't be deceived by religious fanatics,Man cannot live without sex, sex is life and man should not attempt to live without it... 27 Likes 1 Share





There are other ways to have great sex and there are sx toys everywhere so not really a problem.



but then again, the question doesn't apply to me seeing as I'm what I am. erectile dysfunction still has semen yeah? we just have to extract it .There are other ways to have great sex and there are sx toys everywhere so not really a problem.but then again, the question doesn't apply to me seeing as I'm what I am. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Zeze06:





Not advisable...



The frustration will consume you and you will live a miserable life... if it's all about sex then I think a man like that would really be a woman pleaser. tongue and all. if it's all about sex then I think a man like that would really be a woman pleaser. tongue and all. 2 Likes

I don't say anything in here.

HannahHitler:

if it's all about sex then I think a man like that would really be a woman pleaser. tongue and all. I heard the tongue is better than the D down there I heard the tongue is better than the D down there

hustleranthem:

I heard the tongue is better than the D down there I used to be enthusiastic about trying that stuff. Till the day I finally got to try it, I can safely say I'll never do that poo again. I don't even want to remember I used to be enthusiastic about trying that stuff. Till the day I finally got to try it, I can safely say I'll never do that poo again. I don't even want to remember 11 Likes 1 Share

chiraqDemon:



I used to be enthusiastic about trying that stuff. Till the day I finally got to try it, I can safely say I'll never do that poo again. I don't even want to remember u don't like the taste right.. I only do it when I an high as Bleep u don't like the taste right.. I only do it when I an high as Bleep 1 Like





I would simply tell my sister the challenges of marrying that man.

But if she's really In love with him, I can't stop that. It's her choice finally.

Erectile dysfunction can be cured tho. It may only take time.

Let me call on Lalas247 to air her view. Hmm.. See question.I would simply tell my sister the challenges of marrying that man.But if she's really In love with him, I can't stop that. It's her choice finally.Erectile dysfunction can be cured tho. It may only take time.Let me call on Lalas247 to air her view. 1 Like

IamZod:

Hmm.. See question.



I would simply tell my sister the challenges of marrying that man.

But if she's really In love with him, I can't stop that. It's her choice finally.

Erectile dysfunction can be cured tho. It may only take time.

Let me call on Lalas247 to air her view. lol Kolewerk my dear lol Kolewerk my dear

Lalas247:



lol Kolewerk my dear I see

Hope ur gud? I seeHope ur gud? 1 Like

IamZod:



I see

Hope ur gud? Yh catching up on my tv series before bed Yh catching up on my tv series before bed

Lalas247:



Yh catching up on my tv series before bed That's one cool way to unwind b4 sleeping off.

What series u watching? GOT I presume That's one cool way to unwind b4 sleeping off.What series u watching? GOT I presume

HannahHitler:

if it's all about sex then I think a man like that would really be a woman pleaser. tongue and all. I'dd like dat WELLAH I'dd like dat WELLAH

No reasonable girl/woman would want to pass through such torture...last time I checked S*X is one of the strong component that makes up any relationship/marriage



meanwhile fellas I just join nairaland (newbie)! 3 Likes

IamZod:



That's one cool way to unwind b4 sleeping off.

What series u watching? GOT I presume Already seen latest episode of Got

Watching Midnight Texas..... night night Already seen latest episode of GotWatching Midnight Texas..... night night 1 Like

What if 'what if' never came to existence nko?

hustleranthem:

u don't like the taste right.. I only do it when I an high as Bleep Yeah the taste. Somehow metallic or close. It was really bad. Idk if it's the girl sha or normal stuff but it scared me. Yeah the taste. Somehow metallic or close. It was really bad. Idk if it's the girl sha or normal stuff but it scared me. 1 Like

chiraqDemon:



Yeah the taste. Somehow metallic or close. It was really bad. Idk if it's the girl sha or normal stuff but it scared me.

I can't imagine myself doing that especially most of our girls nowadays have bad odor down there. I can't imagine myself doing that especially most of our girls nowadays have bad odor down there.

chiraqDemon:



Yeah the taste. Somehow metallic or close. It was really bad. Idk if it's the girl sha or normal stuff but it scared me. trust me. it can get addictive once you get the hang of it. it's the best. Making a girl come that way is like smoking crack to me. trust me. it can get addictive once you get the hang of it. it's the best. Making a girl come that way is like smoking crack to me. 4 Likes

Shouldn't be a problem if he loves eating her kitty and booty.



She's guaranteed to bust a nut each time, as opposed to just s3x.

hotwax:





I can't imagine myself doing that especially most of our girls nowadays have bad odor down there.

As she is checking for ED before marriage, you better believe he is checking for smell too. As she is checking for ED before marriage, you better believe he is checking for smell too.

HannahHitler:

trust me. it can get addictive once you get the hang of it. it's the best. Making a girl come that way is like smoking crack to me. Ikr, that's why I really wanted to try it. I actually made her cum tho cos I just continued even when I didn't like it cos I didn't want her to feel somehow(and I knew it wouldn't kill me). Took an online course(just Google upandan o abeg) too for it but it never prepared me for that taste Ikr, that's why I really wanted to try it. I actually made her cum tho cos I just continued even when I didn't like it cos I didn't want her to feel somehow(and I knew it wouldn't kill me). Took an online course(just Google upandan o abeg) too for it but it never prepared me for that taste

hotwax:





I can't imagine myself doing that especially most of our girls nowadays have bad odor down there. U won't just go down there without confirming nau. U can trick the girl into taking a bath with u b4 the match starts. U will wash her by urself. Then u will finger her n perceive ur finger(stylishly o) b4 deciding to do it. If e smell bros please no let ur mouth near there. U won't just go down there without confirming nau. U can trick the girl into taking a bath with u b4 the match starts. U will wash her by urself. Then u will finger her n perceive ur finger(stylishly o) b4 deciding to do it. If e smell bros please no let ur mouth near there. 5 Likes