|Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by iliyande(m): 4:59pm
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, on Sunday said the jubilation that followed the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari was an indication that the country had no alternative to him now.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Flatties: 5:03pm
No be lie..
Sai Baba
Kinihun
Agu
Zaaki
Wasugudu sugudu
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Afam4eva(m): 5:06pm
There's really nothing we won't hear. Saying we're in trouble in this country is an understatement.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by modsfucker: 5:07pm
Jackals and hyenas wouldn't like this
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 5:09pm
modsfucker:
Don't worry in 2019 we shall know
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Karlovich: 5:11pm
another skull mining slave called tokunbo, when will afonja have sense
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by MyNewJackeT: 5:15pm
Every masquerade should quit when the ovation is high
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by modsfucker: 5:16pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
No election 2019, says Cownu
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by NCP: 5:30pm
To Whom It May Concern, Take Note.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Paperwhite(m): 5:31pm
Sycophantic zombies/hypocrites everywhere.Buhari that have also made life unbearable is the indispensable messiah they now venerate like this Nigeria deserves her leaders and far from meaningful redemption.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by surgical: 5:35pm
Karlovich:The korodo guy is a confirm crook. a dupe and a very dishonest guy, from a personal encounter with him. when he was sec of tanker drivers.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by TheFreeOne: 5:35pm
Only fraudulent politicians, bigots and lovers of mediocrity will agree with Tokunbo korodo.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by princemillla(m): 5:41pm
Nupeng should keep quiet and never meddle in politics again.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Nennaj(f): 8:21pm
Don't politicize nupeng
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by omogin(f): 8:21pm
Thunder fire this thinking
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by supersystemsng: 8:21pm
Who placed such a burden on this man
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Flashh: 8:21pm
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by QuietHammer(m): 8:22pm
Karlovich:Shut up!
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by takenadoh: 8:23pm
NUPENG shut up
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Amah70: 8:23pm
Even after he passes on, Buhari shall remain a cult personality for many agberos and jobbers in Nigeria.
Here comes Buhari who has made life miserable for Nigerians.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by TippyTop(m): 8:23pm
Buhari has politicized all institutions. I wonder if we can ever reverse this anomaly. Nupeng and other trade union movements are supposed to be impartial but not any longer, sad.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by NCP: 8:23pm
Any credible alternative for 2019, mention am with reasons or keep quite.
TheFreeOne:
Any credible alternative for 2019, mention am with reasons or keep quite.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by uzobaby(f): 8:24pm
ailing economy kwa??I thought you guys said Osinbajo is fit and able so he can stay in London as he likes? ??mtchwwwwww Nigerians and double mouth. ..ndi uchu
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Newbiee: 8:25pm
True talk
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by dkam: 8:25pm
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by rozayx5(m): 8:25pm
He is back
Expect BMC to be at their finest
Nonsense
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Joejonah(m): 8:25pm
The crowd were all Hausa/fulani. The true representation of nigerian are actually angry with this government.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Promismike(m): 8:25pm
Fool
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by enemyofprogress: 8:25pm
In a county of 170 million people. God punish NUPENG.
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by imstrong1: 8:26pm
The way this man is overrated..
|Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by PeterObi2019(m): 8:26pm
Stupiiiid talk... Buhari will be flogged out by 2019!
Markafi/Duke/Obi will do the magic
