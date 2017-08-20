₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,863,399 members, 3,737,047 topics. Date: Sunday, 20 August 2017 at 08:38 PM

Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG (1991 Views)

Fayose And NUPENG Officials Meet Aregbesola To Settle Ekiti Fuel Crisis / No Alternative To United Nigeria – Jonathan / Petrol: No Alternative To Deregulation- FG (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by iliyande(m): 4:59pm
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, on Sunday said the jubilation that followed the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari was an indication that the country had no alternative to him now.

Tokunbo Korodo, the Chairman, South-West Chapter of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that Nigerians were in happy mood with the arrival of their President.

“We believe in our president and I can tell you, categorically, that there is no alternative to Buhari in moving the country forward,” he said.

According to the chairman, the people came out immensely to welcome him, because they believed in him to turn around the ailing economy.

“It is with happiness that Nigerians came to welcome their president, after 104 days in United Kingdom’s hospital.

“The gesture showed by Nigerians is a sign that they believe in him and they have been praying for him to recover from the illness.

“They have hope in him that he is back to turn the country’s ailing economy round.

“Everybody is happy to receive the president back in the country.”

Mr. Korodo urged Mr. Buhari to continue with his good work.

“Our president should not relent in his effort in getting rid of corrupt Nigerians and also ensure that money recovered from treasury looters is pump into the economy.’’

On August 19, many residents of Federal Capital Territory thronged the major roads from airport to catch a glimpse of the president who had spent 104 days outside Nigeria.

He was on medical vacation in London.

Some were seen singing, dancing with banners of the president’s portraits in their hands while others jostled to take photographs of his convoy with their cell phones.

The presidential aircraft that conveyed Mr. Buhari landed at the airport at about 4:35 p.m. to the excitement of all those present at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The aircraft then taxied to the tarmac amidst music played by the Guards Brigade along with a cultural troupe performing at the airport.

The president later mounted a rostrum and saluted the guard of honour before getting into his official car and driven to the presidential villa.


http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/240899-nigeria-no-alternative-buhari-now-nupeng.html/amp

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Flatties: 5:03pm
No be lie..

Sai Baba
Kinihun
Agu
Zaaki

Wasugudu sugudu grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Afam4eva(m): 5:06pm
There's really nothing we won't hear. Saying we're in trouble in this country is an understatement.

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by modsfucker: 5:07pm
Jackals and hyenas wouldn't like this cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 5:09pm
modsfucker:
Jackals and hyenas wouldn't like this cheesy

Don't worry in 2019 we shall know

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Karlovich: 5:11pm
another skull mining slave called tokunbo, when will afonja have sense

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by MyNewJackeT: 5:15pm
Every masquerade should quit when the ovation is high

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by modsfucker: 5:16pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:

Don't worry in 2019 we shall know


No election 2019, says Cownu cheesy

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by NCP: 5:30pm
To Whom It May Concern, Take Note.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Paperwhite(m): 5:31pm
Sycophantic zombies/hypocrites everywhere.Buhari that have also made life unbearable is the indispensable messiah they now venerate like this Nigeria deserves her leaders and far from meaningful redemption. cry cry cry cry cry

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by surgical: 5:35pm
Karlovich:
another skull mining slave called tokunbo, when will afonja have sense
The korodo guy is a confirm crook. a dupe and a very dishonest guy, from a personal encounter with him. when he was sec of tanker drivers.

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by TheFreeOne: 5:35pm
Only fraudulent politicians, bigots and lovers of mediocrity will agree with Tokunbo korodo.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by princemillla(m): 5:41pm
Nupeng should keep quiet and never meddle in politics again.
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Nennaj(f): 8:21pm
Don't politicize nupeng
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by omogin(f): 8:21pm
Thunder fire this thinking
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by supersystemsng: 8:21pm
Who placed such a burden on this man
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Flashh: 8:21pm
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by QuietHammer(m): 8:22pm
Karlovich:
another skull mining slave called tokunbo, when will afonja have sense
Shut up!

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by takenadoh: 8:23pm
NUPENG shut up
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Amah70: 8:23pm
Even after he passes on, Buhari shall remain a cult personality for many agberos and jobbers in Nigeria.

Here comes Buhari who has made life miserable for Nigerians.
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by TippyTop(m): 8:23pm
Buhari has politicized all institutions. I wonder if we can ever reverse this anomaly. Nupeng and other trade union movements are supposed to be impartial but not any longer, sad.
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by NCP: 8:23pm
Any credible alternative for 2019, mention am with reasons or keep quite.

TheFreeOne:
Only fraudulent politicians, bigots and lovers of mediocrity will agree with Tokunbo korodo.


Any credible alternative for 2019, mention am with reasons or keep quite.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by uzobaby(f): 8:24pm
ailing economy kwa??I thought you guys said Osinbajo is fit and able so he can stay in London as he likes? ??mtchwwwwww Nigerians and double mouth. ..ndi uchu
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Newbiee: 8:25pm
True talk
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by dkam: 8:25pm
EARN COOL CASH ONLINE BY CLICKING ''1nuCVh''
. REGISTER on the site and follow the instructions. it is that simple. dont waste your time online on irrelevant stuffs. Start making money!!!!!!!!!
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by rozayx5(m): 8:25pm
He is back


Expect BMC to be at their finest



Nonsense
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Joejonah(m): 8:25pm
The crowd were all Hausa/fulani. The true representation of nigerian are actually angry with this government.
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by Promismike(m): 8:25pm
Fool
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by enemyofprogress: 8:25pm
In a county of 170 million people. God punish NUPENG.
Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by imstrong1: 8:26pm
The way this man is overrated..

Re: Nigeria Has No Alternative To Buhari Now – NUPENG by PeterObi2019(m): 8:26pm
Stupiiiid talk... Buhari will be flogged out by 2019!

Markafi/Duke/Obi will do the magic

(0) (1) (Reply)

See What Happened The Old Man Who Was Shocked To Hold A Drone For The First Time / Speaker’s Name Missing From Voter Register / Jonathan’s Aide, Abba-aji, Vows To Scuttle Foi Bill

Viewing this topic: demitola(m), Victornezzar, Onopa, MrRitchie, Muhammadkodo, Oyinlade07(m), penta(m), KwembehAndrew4, agabusta, Gokey15, kings09(m), Chris100, biggestmanhood(m), stepo707, raphealolami(m), Bishop4real, cyrilamx(m), thirdi(m), Harwoyeez(m), SUNNYFLASH1(m), websolushun, kbshow100(m), Dalek(m), teeeee, sarrki(m), osuofia2(m), achael(m), laflame(m), Obaiyski(m), lugado, Begino1, samuelallino(m), matrixmuzi, Guyoo, Afinn01, Agbaletu, alonso2214, tolam08(m), Viking007(m), saucespecies, yusuftaiwo2015, tdayof(m), Tonymegabush1(m), cheddahboy(m), hapheeyxz, bus1, mdnazy(m), blackfase(m), Okeychuks123, Alarib(m), anidan(m), Politicking, HughWilliams, Donmos(m), nnapo, shigoawesu(m), sweettinz20(m), Emmerlee(m), MrMystrO(m), Raphew, ogezworld, Elliot2(m), miraclea(m), gannod(m), adisabarber(m), Ebullience(m), OshoOO, nwakibie3(m) and 103 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.