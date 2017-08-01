Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Quit Notice To Igbos: Arewa Youths Change Their Minds, Reconsider Igbos (Photos) (14257 Views)

Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) / Quit Notice On Igbos: Arewa Youths Make U-turn, Call For Peace Meeting / Anambra 100% Built By Igbos Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





Senator Babafemi Ojudu had a lengthy and resourceful meeting with leaders of the Coalition of Northern Groups today. They were the youths who some weeks ago shocked the nation by issuing a notice to the Igbos to quit the Northern part of the country on or before October 1.

After the meeting they resolved to reconsider their position and this will be made known at a press conference on Thursday.Disclosing the news,Senator Ojudu said...



'Had a lengthy and resourceful meeting with leaders of the Coalition of Northern Groups today. They were the youths who some weeks ago shocked the nation by issuing a notice to the Igbos to quit the Northern part of the country on or before October 1.



After the meeting they resolved to reconsider their position and this will be made known at a press conference on Thursday .

They described their action as Pre-emptive because of the incessant threat of war by IPOB'.





Source: Arewa Youths met with Buhari s political adviser , Senator Babafemi Ojudu and resolved to reconsidered quit notice t Igbos.Senator Babafemi Ojudu had a lengthy and resourceful meeting with leaders of the Coalition of Northern Groups today. They were the youths who some weeks ago shocked the nation by issuing a notice to the Igbos to quit the Northern part of the country on or before October 1.After the meeting they resolved to reconsider their position and this will be made known at a press conference on Thursday.Disclosing the news,Senator Ojudu said...'Had a lengthy and resourceful meeting with leaders of the Coalition of Northern Groups today. They were the youths who some weeks ago shocked the nation by issuing a notice to the Igbos to quit the Northern part of the country on or before October 1.After the meeting they resolved to reconsider their position and this will be made known at a press conference on Thursday .They described their action as Pre-emptive because of the incessant threat of war by IPOB'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/quit-notice-to-igbosarewa-youths-change.html?m=1 1 Like

MTCHEWWWWWWWWWWWWWW...



CONFUSED BUNCH 79 Likes 2 Shares

Nzuzu 81 Likes 2 Shares

That's good for them.

When did IPOB call for war? They dont know the difference between international recognized referendum and war? This so called youths are really stupid.



They should stand on their threats till Oct 1st and then they will realize they dont have monopoly for violence.



Old donkeys claiming youths, nonsense. 141 Likes 7 Shares

To tackle the failed system, we have to be united. Otherwise na business as usual.



If the IPOB don scatter everywhere during GEJ regime and ask for biafra, it for make sense. 8 Likes

Nonsense, hungry people 27 Likes 2 Shares

infact i dont know what to say about this country infact i dont know what to say about this country

Mtchwww watch how zombies will celebrate this as Buhari's achievement. Who still remembers a quit notice was issued. 17 Likes 1 Share

Igbos and other Nigerians are our brothers and sisters. We live cordially with them and ask any southerner living in the north he will attest how we harmoniously live together and respect one another. We did northern declaration to deliberately awaken them and even other Nigerians that the north can survive with or without anybody. We of course prefer to live as a nation since it's what's destined by God, but we'll not tolerate any threats any longer from anybody. Let me repeat myself again that the northern declaration is just a wake-up call to awaken most especially the igbos to come back to their senses and either stay or leave. Simple!! And we can say that "kwalliya ta biya kudin sabulu" a Hausa proverb which mean to say aim has been achieved. Because shortly after the declaration, the igbos starts dabbling saying this and that not intending to depart northern territories. And look at our leaders, Emirs and Governors went against it even though it's known to them that the declaration is just a mere saying not fully intentional. But look at how the IPOBs publicly misbehave and non of their leaders could talk to them. Anyway I'm ready to take all your abuses, but I love you as Nigerians. Thank you 11 Likes 3 Shares

The Nigerian State is fast becoming a joke.



In Saner Climes..Issuance of such "threat" definitely would have warranted the temporary incarceration of those eejits!!!



Now,they are even scheduling a meeting with the Government representative. Funny..isn't it?? 36 Likes 2 Shares

Nonsense oshi!!!

It's obvious that Northern leaders are they ones behind this Quit notice . They planned to used it to blackmail IPOB but they are very disappointed that their plan have failed. They have agreed to use plan B now which is to use Police and Army to crack down on IPOB members 26 Likes 2 Shares

Lajet:

It's obvious that Northern leaders are they ones behind this Quit notice . They planned to used it to blackmail IPOB but they are very disappointed that their plan have failed. They have agreed to use plan B now which is to use Police and Army to crack down on IPOB members



Just lookat this rabid chest beater.

Nnamdi kanu was busy forming Rambo since 2015, the niga was busy cursing everyone and everything ...

Those nigas u insulted were keeping their calm while your rabid pig was busy jumping around... Saying the only thing his limited Ipork brain could carry .."the zoo will fall"

Fast forward to 2017, Arewa boys folow make one declaration ...na so everybody for ur YeastSide begin dey call call, na so una begin dey enta begging meetings up and down....



Now wey dem wan consider una, una dong dey make noise full everywhere again... Shameless set of people ...Abasi akan mbufo do oo. Just lookat this rabid chest beater.Nnamdi kanu was busy forming Rambo since 2015, the niga was busy cursing everyone and everything ...Those nigas u insulted were keeping their calm while your rabid pig was busy jumping around... Saying the only thing his limited Ipork brain could carry .."the zoo will fall"Fast forward to 2017, Arewa boys folow make one declaration ...na so everybody for ur YeastSide begin dey call call, na so una begin dey enta begging meetings up and down....Now wey dem wan consider una, una dong dey make noise full everywhere again... Shameless set of people ...Abasi akan mbufo do oo. 9 Likes 4 Shares

mtcheeeww...rubbish people 4 Likes 2 Shares

Cool

They will never cease to amuse me. No man has the monopoly of violence 14 Likes 2 Shares

Hahaha

Kwakwakwakwa! Bunch of cow(ard)s 15 Likes 2 Shares

Wow. See how they're treating these ones with kid gloves 7 Likes 1 Share

so

Nonsense. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Confused set of people 1 Like 1 Share

zoba88:

Arewa Youths met with Buhari s political adviser , Senator Babafemi Ojudu and resolved to reconsidered quit notice t Igbos.



Senator Babafemi Ojudu had a lengthy and resourceful meeting with leaders of the Coalition of Northern Groups today. They were the youths who some weeks ago shocked the nation by issuing a notice to the Igbos to quit the Northern part of the country on or before October 1.

After the meeting they resolved to reconsider their position and this will be made known at a press conference on Thursday.Disclosing the news,Senator Ojudu said...



'Had a lengthy and resourceful meeting with leaders of the Coalition of Northern Groups today. They were the youths who some weeks ago shocked the nation by issuing a notice to the Igbos to quit the Northern part of the country on or before October 1.



After the meeting they resolved to reconsider their position and this will be made known at a press conference on Thursday .

They described their action as Pre-emptive because of the incessant threat of war by IPOB'.





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/quit-notice-to-igbosarewa-youths-change.html?m=1



Hypocrites, The dullard addressed IPOB but failed to address this touts too. Double standard!!! Hypocrites, The dullard addressed IPOB but failed to address this touts too. Double standard!!! 13 Likes 2 Shares

that Good 1 Like 1 Share

you organized a meeting with thugs that wants to shed blood, but u are sending soldiers to KANU, God is not a man, His judgement is greater than what man can comprehend, u can ask daddy Adeboye what He did to pharaoh in the bible! 17 Likes 2 Shares

NtoAkwaIbom:

Lemme stand here food has landed #clown food has landed #clown 4 Likes

They should be arrested for changing their minds. Idiots! 8 Likes 1 Share