Do you think this will work?



I must say, he is hard to recognize though 8 Likes 2 Shares

Oshey! 3 Likes

Comedians!



Fayose and PDP Can only rule In The Republic Of The Pigs! 30 Likes 6 Shares

Omo ole tun gbe collar si orun. You will be elected President of inmates inside Kuje prison.. 9 Likes

All these are just ways of preventing him from probe after leaving office and looking for public sympathy , so that if anyone try to probe or say anything against him after leaving office, his team will say they are victimizing him because he decides to run for the presidential seat. From INEC time table i don't think it is time for people to start creating any public/official awareness to run for any post in 2019. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Fayose should go and sit down.



I love the man but I hate his presidential ambition. 2 Likes

Lol, just the same retards ruling us.





Meanwhile, all this jokes about the president working from home would change nothing for once in our Nigerian lives lets take something serious or they'll keep taking us for joke.



Maybe next time the president would just come outright and say Bleep you all before we realize this leaders are just taking us for joke.



Come 2019 I rather give my vote to KOWA or HOPE party than to vote in any of this nuisance!!!



In another opinion, he has every right to contest, dy no born anybody with compulsory right to the president seat 1 Like

Stomach infrastructure king ..... 1 Like

Lol. President of biafra abi? 3 Likes 1 Share

Oshokomole.........please just continue being a verbal opposition. Presidential aides can not be running after okada riders

Not the best thing to do right now, if you may ask me

ok. We done hear, let wait till 2019

Can he be anyway better with the way he runs his state. 1 Like

I fit bet my right balls say no be clipper barb this hair... Na confirm razor blade 1 Like





That's the trick in Politics, you aspire for a higher post, in expectation to get a lower post.



He's definitely aspiring for the post of Vice President.That's the trick in Politics, you aspire for a higher post, in expectation to get a lower post. 1 Like

I am not Fayose's fan.



But I am grateful to God for him.



He is practically the only voice of opposition that we have. He is the guy giving this lying government a little temple run. 5 Likes

Must every governor has a presidential ambition? For the fact that you are a strong opposition does not make you a better choice. abeg go siddon

Chai Nigeria politicians no get pity for they masses # Hypocrisy.

Wow... Maybe he is contesting for CAN presidency, cos he look more of a rev father than a thugnor he is known for



Goodluck 1 Like

Fayose that almost all security agencies are patiently waiting to crab him at the end of his tenure

he's just wasting his time....what has he done for his state to start with?

What is he doing here ? 1 Like

you are de fayose carry go 1 Like

Fayose doesn't really want to contest for presidency, he's simply posing an opposing game.