|Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by OEPHIUS(m): 4:22pm
Do you think this will work?
I must say, he is hard to recognize though
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by Mynd44: 4:26pm
Oshey!
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by analyst3: 4:26pm
okay
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:27pm
Comedians!
Fayose and PDP Can only rule In The Republic Of The Pigs!
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by deji17: 4:29pm
Omo ole tun gbe collar si orun. You will be elected President of inmates inside Kuje prison..
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by Teewhy2: 4:35pm
All these are just ways of preventing him from probe after leaving office and looking for public sympathy , so that if anyone try to probe or say anything against him after leaving office, his team will say they are victimizing him because he decides to run for the presidential seat. From INEC time table i don't think it is time for people to start creating any public/official awareness to run for any post in 2019.
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by 01mcfadden(m): 4:35pm
Fayose should go and sit down.
I love the man but I hate his presidential ambition.
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by elitejosef: 4:35pm
Smiles
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by ojutiku1: 4:35pm
Lol, just the same retards ruling us.
Meanwhile, all this jokes about the president working from home would change nothing for once in our Nigerian lives lets take something serious or they'll keep taking us for joke.
Maybe next time the president would just come outright and say Bleep you all before we realize this leaders are just taking us for joke.
Come 2019 I rather give my vote to KOWA or HOPE party than to vote in any of this nuisance!!!
In another opinion, he has every right to contest, dy no born anybody with compulsory right to the president seat
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by Lexusgs430: 4:35pm
Stomach infrastructure king .....
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by yashau(m): 4:36pm
Lol. President of biafra abi?
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by elitejosef: 4:36pm
Smiles
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by sunnyside16(m): 4:36pm
Oshokomole.........please just continue being a verbal opposition. Presidential aides can not be running after okada riders
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by imami00: 4:37pm
Not the best thing to do right now, if you may ask me
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by ajalawole(m): 4:37pm
ok. We done hear, let wait till 2019
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by Eastwalk(m): 4:37pm
Can he be anyway better with the way he runs his state.
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by swiz123(m): 4:38pm
I fit bet my right balls say no be clipper barb this hair... Na confirm razor blade
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by yinchar(m): 4:38pm
He's definitely aspiring for the post of Vice President.
That's the trick in Politics, you aspire for a higher post, in expectation to get a lower post.
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by BTT(m): 4:39pm
I am not Fayose's fan.
But I am grateful to God for him.
He is practically the only voice of opposition that we have. He is the guy giving this lying government a little temple run.
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by Adventurist(m): 4:39pm
Must every governor has a presidential ambition? For the fact that you are a strong opposition does not make you a better choice. abeg go siddon
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by jerryBoss1(m): 4:39pm
Chai Nigeria politicians no get pity for they masses # Hypocrisy.
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by gregpanta: 4:39pm
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by miltonchux(m): 4:39pm
OEPHIUS:Oshoko himself, the great iroko from the south west. Baba na VP slot for fit you ooo. Atleast start from there.
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by RisMas(m): 4:40pm
Wow... Maybe he is contesting for CAN presidency, cos he look more of a rev father than a thugnor he is known for
Goodluck
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by MyMouth(m): 4:41pm
Fayose that almost all security agencies are patiently waiting to crab him at the end of his tenure
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by wunmi590(m): 4:41pm
Oshoko
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by piagetskinner(m): 4:42pm
he's just wasting his time....what has he done for his state to start with?
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by abbeyty(m): 4:43pm
What is he doing here ?
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by Victorjohnbenso: 4:43pm
you are de fayose carry go
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by yeyeboi(m): 4:44pm
NgeneUkwenu:
You better respect your self
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by Franco93: 4:45pm
Fayose doesn't really want to contest for presidency, he's simply posing an opposing game.
|Re: Fayose's Supporters Make New Presidential Campaign Poster by ewaek(m): 4:45pm
No need debating over his presidential ambitions. The primaries would sieve out the man from the boys. In my opinion the last man standing would either be Godswill Akpabio or Donald Duke unless they don't aspire to contest
