|Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by Kolababe: 3:36pm
Twitter user @jastrupgeeky came online today to ask people to help her hook up her 47-year-old Aunty pictured above, who has never been married and doesn't have any children. See her tweets below..
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/08/twitter-user-is-looking-for-man-for-her.html
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by Kolababe: 3:37pm
More
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by lofty900(m): 3:40pm
after wasting their youth, they'll start forming church. I cannot fall for dis scam ever!
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 3:43pm
Lalasticlala And Tosyne2much are available
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 3:45pm
sexybbstar:She's old enough to be my mother
5 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 3:49pm
Na wah ooo
shey she fit Marry my Grandpa
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by Dillusionist(f): 3:49pm
when they keep forming over seriousness at their earlier 30 and late 20's forgetting that their pastors are married with kids..infact what happened to their church brothers ,,
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by TheSonOfMark(m): 3:49pm
One of those moments when I can't help but be embarrassed on someone-else's behalf 'cause they lack the self-awareness to feel it.
What the...?! Give the woman some dignity. You don't just project her to viewing strangers on the internet like she's some bytes of Google ads. What's worse? It's being done on Twitter where nearly everyone logs on to have sadistic fun mocking other persons just for retweets.
Good intention, wrong approach.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:52pm
AT LEAST, IT WONT BE AS TERRIBLE AS THIS;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE7P_xtZaZg
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by SalomonKane: 3:56pm
47 and single? Hmmm... I'm willing to bet my left ball she let her religion prevent her from getting married. Like WTF! 47 and still single wow!
3 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by thanki410(m): 4:49pm
The lady is satisfied with DRILLING herself by herself... Hai, vaseline , what has she done to deserve this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by jashar(f): 5:08pm
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by NevetsIbot: 5:58pm
isn't this funny..... how you gon be on the field till you're 47... even your pastor is on the field and he's married.... what got into her head when they've done over spiritualness pass normal.... if I get uncle.. he no fit wed her.. when she wan being dey grown children and stuff.
the twitter user is a dummy for bringing this up and then the woman sef.... Ma'ah no talk before nairalands keyboard warriors come on me.
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:25pm
Omotayor123:Grandpa fe do obo
2 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:25pm
Is she rich ? Does she still want kids ?
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by Rilwayne001: 10:25pm
Dem no see husband for her church
4 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by StarBukola(f): 10:25pm
But she looked good
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by sniperr007: 10:25pm
Dillusionist:
U cant b sure.
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by liftedhigh: 10:26pm
Hmm
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:26pm
@ "47" she still dey get preference, ISOOOKAY!!! . Abeg anybody fit help me with information about that lady in GTbanks 737 advert video way wear dress way get like feathers 4 the edges! Something is telling me that is Mrs Soberdrunk!!
5 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by Amosjaj(m): 10:26pm
Which kind thing be this again?
Name checked, nah them
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by dacovajnr: 10:26pm
tosyne2much:
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 10:27pm
But its now that's she's needed because are more souls to save now than before.
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by kaycyor: 10:27pm
Hope she get 30 billion for her account!!!!!! That's all what I want to know.... Age: 47..what was she doing when she was 30, pursing her career!! Now her career dey pursue her
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by dacovajnr: 10:27pm
If una fit help make you help Oooo! Na Only 3mins remain make she enter Menopause Oooo!
11 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by Franco93: 10:28pm
Most women enter menopause at 45 and she's already 47, and you still want a single man to come marry her.
Let everyone bear his/her own cross
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by kwenu: 10:30pm
if she holds American or British passport. please let me know. i m interested. i m very serious please
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by burkingx(f): 10:30pm
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by ezex(m): 10:31pm
Wonder shall never end. Good intention bad approach.
|Re: Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) by Chukazu: 10:32pm
She needs to marry and you are hear been selective regarding tribe of the potential husband
2 Likes
