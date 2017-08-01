Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos) (11048 Views)

Another Lady Is Looking For Husband On Twitter (Photos) / Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) / When A Lady Looking For Husband Finally Meets "Long John" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/08/twitter-user-is-looking-for-man-for-her.html Twitter user @jastrupgeeky came online today to ask people to help her hook up her 47-year-old Aunty pictured above, who has never been married and doesn't have any children. See her tweets below..

More

after wasting their youth, they'll start forming church. I cannot fall for dis scam ever! 54 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala And Tosyne2much are available 3 Likes 1 Share

sexybbstar:

Lalasticlala And Tosyne2much are available She's old enough to be my mother She's old enough to be my mother 5 Likes



shey she fit Marry my Grandpa Na wah oooshey she fit Marry my Grandpa 1 Like 2 Shares

when they keep forming over seriousness at their earlier 30 and late 20's forgetting that their pastors are married with kids..infact what happened to their church brothers ,, 24 Likes 2 Shares

One of those moments when I can't help but be embarrassed on someone-else's behalf 'cause they lack the self-awareness to feel it.



What the...?! Give the woman some dignity. You don't just project her to viewing strangers on the internet like she's some bytes of Google ads. What's worse? It's being done on Twitter where nearly everyone logs on to have sadistic fun mocking other persons just for retweets.



Good intention, wrong approach. 15 Likes 1 Share

AT LEAST, IT WONT BE AS TERRIBLE AS THIS;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE7P_xtZaZg

wow! 47 and single? Hmmm... I'm willing to bet my left ball she let her religion prevent her from getting married. Like WTF! 47 and still singlewow! 3 Likes

The lady is satisfied with DRILLING herself by herself... Hai, vaseline , what has she done to deserve this 1 Like 1 Share

when they've done over spiritualness pass normal.... if I get uncle.. he no fit wed her.. when she wan being dey grown children and stuff.





the twitter user is a dummy for bringing this up and then the woman sef.... Ma'ah no talk before nairalands keyboard warriors come on me. isn't this funny..... how you gon be on the field till you're 47... even your pastor is on the field and he's married.... what got into her headwhen they've done over spiritualness pass normal.... if I get uncle.. he no fit wed her.. when she wan being dey grown children and stuff.the twitter user is a dummy for bringing this up and then the woman sef.... Ma'ah no talk before nairalands keyboard warriors come on me. 1 Like

Omotayor123:

Na wah ooo



shey she fit Marry my Grandpa Grandpa fe do obo Grandpa fe do obo 2 Likes

Is she rich ? Does she still want kids ?

Dem no see husband for her church 4 Likes

But she looked good 1 Like

Dillusionist:

when they keep forming over seriousness at their earlier 30 and late 20's forgetting that their pastors are married with kids..infact what happened to their church brothers ,,

U cant b sure. U cant b sure. 1 Like

Hmm

. Abeg anybody fit help me with information about that lady in GTbanks 737 advert video way wear dress way get like feathers 4 the edges! Something is telling me that is Mrs Soberdrunk!! @ "47" she still dey get preference, ISOOOKAY!!!. Abeg anybody fit help me with information about that lady in GTbanks 737 advert video way wear dress way get like feathers 4 the edges! Something is telling me that is Mrs Soberdrunk!! 5 Likes

Which kind thing be this again?



Name checked, nah them

tosyne2much:

She's old enough to be my mother

But its now that's she's needed because are more souls to save now than before.

Hope she get 30 billion for her account!!!!!! That's all what I want to know.... Age: 47..what was she doing when she was 30, pursing her career!! Now her career dey pursue her

If una fit help make you help Oooo! Na Only 3mins remain make she enter Menopause Oooo! 11 Likes

Most women enter menopause at 45 and she's already 47, and you still want a single man to come marry her.

Let everyone bear his/her own cross

if she holds American or British passport. please let me know. i m interested. i m very serious please

1 Like

Wonder shall never end. Good intention bad approach.