The Ministers and CBN Governor updated the President on the improving state of the economy, implementation of the 2017 Budget, preparation for the 2018 Budget, revenue strategies, combined cost reduction and debt management.



Also discussed were monetary policy strategies and their economic impact, among others.



President Buhari, while reminding the Ministers and CBN Governor that reviving the economy was one of the major planks on which the campaign of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was based, expressed gladness that things were looking up after two years of yeoman’s job.



Urging them to keep at it, the President noted that the main aim of government was to bring succour to Nigerians across all walks of life.



That's good 1 Like

What Is that man in white doing there 11 Likes 1 Share

Let him reduce forex exchange 3 Likes

Working hard for a better Nigeria 4 Likes

icedfire:

What Is that man in white doing there

Obviously Kyari is always around the President to ensure that everything with the President is ok. Obviously Kyari is always around the President to ensure that everything with the President is ok.

The VeePee is also supposed to be there, that is how you show him that he has been a loyal deputy and you will always trust him. 4 Likes

He should ask the citizens not his ministers. You can't be a judge in your own case.



Where is the coordinator of the economy? Or the man no dey relevant in the issue discussed? Okay, dey do! 3 Likes

hmmm

There is something ominous about this Buhari's COS. Why was he even at that meeting? 1 Like





They probably discussed how much remaining... And how much that has been spent. They probably discussed how much remaining... And how much that has been spent. 2 Likes

Gradually we ar moving 1 Like

hmmmmm

Ok

I am happy to see Baba getting better. 2019 is a sure banker by the grace of God. Saboteurs of the economy will get tired, just like the oil cabal are now competing to sell PMS to as low as N140. By the time they realised Baba is not ready to devalued our Naira no matter what! Their eyez would be clear and come back to face the reality. By the time we fully grown the rice we consume and refined the fuel we consume, that alone would save us a lot of foreign exchange. Baba go slow and steady! Victory is yours at the end, forget about all the political distraction that are designed to hold you back..

I wish you more strength to carry on.

Sai Baba 2019. 2 Likes

God bless PMB! 3 Likes

I doubt that is what they discussed...but if the fish comes out of the water to tell us the crocodile has no teeth who are we to object? 2 Likes

gv

omowolewa:

He should ask the citizens not his ministers. You can't be a judge in your own case.



Where is the coordinator of the economy? Or the man no dey relevant in the issue discussed? Okay, dey do!



well u can well u can

hardywaltz:

That's good

BroZuma:

I doubt that is what they discussed...but if the fish comes out of the water to tell us the crocodile has no teeth who are we to object? me too me too 1 Like

ProWalker:





Obviously Kyari is always around the President to ensure that everything with the President is ok.

Dollar don begin high back oooo! 1 Like

Since last few days he came back the naira have started going south against the dollar. He better return to his diaspora state, because his presence is killing the economy. 2 Likes









Person wen nor knw say % is equal to 100(97% n 5% statemnt)







Make her go suck NUNU o jàrè Wetin he knw wen he dey discussPerson wen nor knw say % is equal to 100(97% n 5% statemnt)Make her go suck NUNU o jàrè 2 Likes

icedfire:

What Is that man in white doing there

That is the god Buhari serves... A living god. That is the god Buhari serves... A living god.

vedaxcool:

Working hard for a better Nigeria

Always representing... BMC Always representing... BMC 1 Like

What a sorry case for a lost President who is not in tune with what is plaguing the Country. Buhari, how can you be pleased with the "mumu progress" made so far by your funny government. I ask again, which progress? Dollar is now going up, currently 371 1 Like

cr7rooney10:

Gradually we ar moving At a snail pace At a snail pace 1 Like