|What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by nghubs1: 2:15pm
For almost two hours, President Muhammadu Buhari Monday received briefing from the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, after which a delighted President declared that he was pleased with the progress being made on different fronts.
The Ministers and CBN Governor updated the President on the improving state of the economy, implementation of the 2017 Budget, preparation for the 2018 Budget, revenue strategies, combined cost reduction and debt management.
Also discussed were monetary policy strategies and their economic impact, among others.
President Buhari, while reminding the Ministers and CBN Governor that reviving the economy was one of the major planks on which the campaign of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was based, expressed gladness that things were looking up after two years of yeoman’s job.
Urging them to keep at it, the President noted that the main aim of government was to bring succour to Nigerians across all walks of life.
http://www.nghubs.com/what-buhari-discussed-with-adeosun-udo-udoma-and-otherz/
1 Like
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by hardywaltz(m): 2:16pm
That's good
1 Like
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by icedfire(m): 2:29pm
What Is that man in white doing there
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by Keneking: 2:31pm
Let him reduce forex exchange
3 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by vedaxcool(m): 2:32pm
Working hard for a better Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by ProWalker: 2:36pm
icedfire:
Obviously Kyari is always around the President to ensure that everything with the President is ok.
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by WorldRichest: 2:41pm
The VeePee is also supposed to be there, that is how you show him that he has been a loyal deputy and you will always trust him.
4 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by omowolewa: 2:43pm
He should ask the citizens not his ministers. You can't be a judge in your own case.
Where is the coordinator of the economy? Or the man no dey relevant in the issue discussed? Okay, dey do!
3 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by thisisayus(m): 2:49pm
hmmm
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by quiverfull(m): 2:49pm
There is something ominous about this Buhari's COS. Why was he even at that meeting?
1 Like
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by maxwell767(m): 2:49pm
They probably discussed how much remaining... And how much that has been spent.
2 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by cr7rooney10(m): 2:50pm
Gradually we ar moving
1 Like
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by dopechoks(m): 2:50pm
hmmmmm
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by yeyeboi(m): 2:50pm
Ok
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by Newbiee: 2:50pm
I am happy to see Baba getting better. 2019 is a sure banker by the grace of God. Saboteurs of the economy will get tired, just like the oil cabal are now competing to sell PMS to as low as N140. By the time they realised Baba is not ready to devalued our Naira no matter what! Their eyez would be clear and come back to face the reality. By the time we fully grown the rice we consume and refined the fuel we consume, that alone would save us a lot of foreign exchange. Baba go slow and steady! Victory is yours at the end, forget about all the political distraction that are designed to hold you back..
I wish you more strength to carry on.
Sai Baba 2019.
2 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by abbaapple: 2:50pm
God bless PMB!
3 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by BroZuma: 2:51pm
I doubt that is what they discussed...but if the fish comes out of the water to tell us the crocodile has no teeth who are we to object?
2 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by chibike69: 2:51pm
gv
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by chinoxstock: 2:51pm
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by nalaylala(m): 2:51pm
omowolewa:
well u can
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by liampeters: 2:51pm
hardywaltz:
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by lajanay50(f): 2:52pm
BroZuma:me too
1 Like
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by 9jayes: 2:53pm
ProWalker:
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by Dannyset(m): 2:53pm
Dollar don begin high back oooo!
1 Like
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by Integrityfarms(m): 2:53pm
Since last few days he came back the naira have started going south against the dollar. He better return to his diaspora state, because his presence is killing the economy.
2 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by oshe11(m): 2:53pm
Wetin he knw wen he dey discuss
Person wen nor knw say % is equal to 100(97% n 5% statemnt)
Make her go suck NUNU o jàrè
2 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by eezeribe(m): 2:53pm
icedfire:
That is the god Buhari serves... A living god.
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by Integrityfarms(m): 2:54pm
vedaxcool:
Always representing... BMC
1 Like
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by Ratello: 2:54pm
What a sorry case for a lost President who is not in tune with what is plaguing the Country. Buhari, how can you be pleased with the "mumu progress" made so far by your funny government. I ask again, which progress? Dollar is now going up, currently 371
1 Like
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by Integrityfarms(m): 2:54pm
cr7rooney10:At a snail pace
1 Like
|Re: What Buhari Discussed With Adeosun, Udo Udoma And Emefiele by naijaboy756: 2:55pm
Comedians...
Hardship distributors... They will come and reverse another policy now and take us back to square 1, then blame Jonathan and Diezani
2 Likes
