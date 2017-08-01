Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) (5521 Views)

President Buhari also disclosed that each player will receive the sum of a million naira while the officials will receive half a million.



Nigeria defeated defending champions Senegal to win the trophy in Mali on Sunday night.



Buhari Receives New African Champions D'Tigress in Abuja



Source;



congrats to them 3 Likes

Congratulations to the girls and to all Nigerians





Now sack Dalung for the celebration to be complete 9 Likes 1 Share

Menh all of dem too fine menh....

I love Nigeria... 1 Like

Do them well this around my presido





He's just posing for the camera, he doesn't give a sh*t about them, won't even give them transport fare... He's just posing for the camera, he doesn't give a sh*t about them, won't even give them transport fare... 2 Likes

Weldone guys







Nice one Mr Ablebody Presido Its good to be a female champion, better champion ooo, not olosho championNice one Mr Ablebody Presido

Hmmm.... Nice one frm female tiger

Congratulations

Just 1m....Buhari stingy sha

Nice one, congratulations





The girl holding the cup tho, She put hand inside Fire Pay them oThe girl holding the cup tho, She put hand inside Fire











This una brother dalung e never to sack am This una brother dalung e never to sack am

Pls only promise what you can do, some people are still been owed promises of Saudi 89,Tunisia 94.Nobody is forcing you to make promises now o. 1 Like

Nice one. Their third win http://www.opinions.ng/nigerias-dtigress-wins-afrobasket-3rd-time/

Congratulations to this awesome team and to everyone with the true " never say die" Nigerian spirit

Great.

After this he would make the much awaited announcement-----



+ Cabinet reshuffle

+ Solomon Dalung's sack









See me at the back of that man in Kaftan













1 Like

dainformant:

this is the beginning of bad luck for sports in this country this is the beginning of bad luck for sports in this country

whey the remaining pic of the ghost na?

The power of social media. Thks to those who responded to his congratulatory message on twitter.



Pls let's continue to keep this government on their toes 1 Like