|Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:16pm
President Muhammadu Buhari hosts victorious Afrobasket 2017 winners/Nigeria National Female Basketball team, D'Tigress at the executive council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja today. He met with the Basketball Team at the council chambers, after they won the Afrobasket Championship title for the first time in 12 years in Mali.
President Buhari also disclosed that each player will receive the sum of a million naira while the officials will receive half a million.
Nigeria defeated defending champions Senegal to win the trophy in Mali on Sunday night.
Buhari Receives New African Champions D'Tigress in Abuja
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/buhari-receives-new-african-champions-dtigress-presidential-villa-photos.html
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Orodje(m): 12:18pm
Typing.....
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:18pm
congrats to them
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by micfoley: 12:18pm
Congratulations to the girls and to all Nigerians
Now sack Dalung for the celebration to be complete
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by fiftynaira(m): 12:20pm
Menh all of dem too fine menh....
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Tibeks16(m): 12:25pm
Owk
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 12:25pm
Baba n buhari
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by RichFoundation(m): 12:26pm
H
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by ademoladeji(m): 12:26pm
I love Nigeria...
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by whoubmrdust: 12:26pm
Do them well this around my presido
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 12:27pm
He's just posing for the camera, he doesn't give a sh*t about them, won't even give them transport fare...
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 12:27pm
Weldone guys
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by midehi2(f): 12:27pm
Its good to be a female champion, better champion ooo, not olosho champion
Nice one Mr Ablebody Presido
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by prolificJosh(m): 12:27pm
Hmmm.... Nice one frm female tiger
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by temmytopsy1(f): 12:27pm
Congratulations
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by femi4: 12:27pm
Just 1m....Buhari stingy sha
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by CoolFreeday(m): 12:27pm
Nice one, congratulations
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Realkenny: 12:27pm
Pay them o
The girl holding the cup tho, She put hand inside Fire
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by AgentGoat: 12:28pm
This una brother dalung e never to sack am
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 12:28pm
Pls only promise what you can do, some people are still been owed promises of Saudi 89,Tunisia 94.Nobody is forcing you to make promises now o.
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Opinionated: 12:28pm
Nice one. Their third win http://www.opinions.ng/nigerias-dtigress-wins-afrobasket-3rd-time/
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by greenpasture(m): 12:28pm
Congratulations to this awesome team and to everyone with the true " never say die" Nigerian spirit
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by xangerar: 12:28pm
Great.
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Keneking: 12:28pm
After this he would make the much awaited announcement-----
+ Cabinet reshuffle
+ Solomon Dalung's sack
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 12:28pm
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Narldon(f): 12:28pm
See me at the back of that man in Kaftan
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by free2ryhme: 12:29pm
dainformant:
this is the beginning of bad luck for sports in this country
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by burkingx(f): 12:29pm
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by tonio2wo: 12:29pm
whey the remaining pic of the ghost na?
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 12:29pm
The power of social media. Thks to those who responded to his congratulatory message on twitter.
Pls let's continue to keep this government on their toes
|Re: Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Adonike(m): 12:29pm
For APC mind, 2019 campaign promises is fulfilled already..
Kudos to the ladies.
Make I call that my Aunt wey dey there to help me collect "kilishi" come.
