The Gubio Road IDP camp is home to displaced persons from 11 local governments of the state, and one of the 13 government recognised IDP camps in Maiduguri. The needs of the affected population are enormous and almost insatiable, even with the team of government aid agencies and humanitarian partners.



On Saturday last week, displaced persons were angry with the quantity of food brought in for distribution and reacted violently, smashing cars and injuring some humanitarian workers until security forces contained the mayhem. Following the incident, all humanitarian activities in the camp were suspended until the safety of the humanitarian workers was guaranteed.



Humanitarian workers have pulled out of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The decision followed the outbreak of violence in the camp during a protest by the IDPs over the quantity of food brought in for distribution.

Hunger is inevitable since you have chosen to bite the finger that fed you . 10 Likes

their revolt will see them starve...they went about it the wrong way 6 Likes

y

Buhari is a curse to humanity.... 8 Likes 1 Share

As the country bad reach, some human beings still exists

Serves them right. They refused to appr8 their benefactors. 1 Like

and when are these camps going to be closed? 3 Likes







SAFETY FIRST!





If wishes were horses.....



Na dem buy d food? 1 Like

Characteristics of Arewa. Let me be going.... 2 Likes

Amazing withdrawals 1 Like

The North is suffering from their past mistakes 2 Likes

Withdrawal method 3 Likes

HAUSA.........na una welcome bokoharam na,una go chop una a55 1 Like

Fighting them doesn't solve anything, these people are only helping you guys to survive. They should go and fight Buhari...

I thought the camp was a temporary stuff





are these guys gonna be fed forever...they should go out and hustle for themselves joor!! 3 Likes

when i say Northern Nigeria is Nigeria's problem



they will be quoting me upandan.



How can you attack those who have nothing to loose.



they came in a dangerous zone to feed you but here you are blood thirsty.



vampires 3 Likes

Is so unfortunate...,they have Over stayed so long in the IDP camps...,the food is no longer enough for them... 1 Like

Ingrates! Nah now their eye go clear. 1 Like





una injure d humanitarian workers join

hunger go kill una food wey una no pay for,una injure d humanitarian workers joinhunger go kill una 2 Likes

MrOwonikoko:

Withdrawal method 1 Like

Quite sad, but the IDPs must be taken care of, they have suffered seriously.

They don dey grow wings na...see wetin dey don do their selves 1 Like







Nice move from them.

Being humanitarian does not translate to being a mumu.



Life first....

The life of others is secondary. Nice move from them.Being humanitarian does not translate to being a mumu.Life first....The life of others is secondary. 1 Like 1 Share

This same idps will soon be recruited by the boko haram leadership to cause more havoc because once more their leaders have failed,give their families some money and they will tie bombs round their waist.

the north will continue to pay darely for the evil support they gave to boko haram to incite violence.the talk of the dogs and baboons being soaked in blood comes to mind. 2 Likes

Useless set of people nonsense 1 Like

ah weak





but then why are IDPs still open when BH have been defeated. I can imagine dem claiming Born to be displaced........ 1 Like

This is what happen when people have bite the finger that feeds them.

wetin them for solve with peaceful protest they decide to use violence now see the outcome. 1 Like