Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by nghubs1: 1:34pm
Humanitarian workers have pulled out of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The decision followed the outbreak of violence in the camp during a protest by the IDPs over the quantity of food brought in for distribution.
The Gubio Road IDP camp is home to displaced persons from 11 local governments of the state, and one of the 13 government recognised IDP camps in Maiduguri. The needs of the affected population are enormous and almost insatiable, even with the team of government aid agencies and humanitarian partners.
On Saturday last week, displaced persons were angry with the quantity of food brought in for distribution and reacted violently, smashing cars and injuring some humanitarian workers until security forces contained the mayhem. Following the incident, all humanitarian activities in the camp were suspended until the safety of the humanitarian workers was guaranteed.
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by ESDKING: 1:36pm
Hunger is inevitable since you have chosen to bite the finger that fed you .
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by maklelemakukula(m): 3:45pm
their revolt will see them starve...they went about it the wrong way
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by stefanweeks: 3:45pm
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by DullardBuhari(m): 3:45pm
Buhari is a curse to humanity....
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by SenorFax(m): 3:46pm
As the country bad reach, some human beings still exists
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by DullardBuhari(m): 3:46pm
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Winners72(m): 3:46pm
Serves them right. They refused to appr8 their benefactors.
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Abiagirl777(f): 3:46pm
and when are these camps going to be closed?
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Narldon(f): 3:46pm
SAFETY FIRST!
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by spidey77: 3:46pm
If wishes were horses.....
Na dem buy d food?
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by win2da: 3:46pm
Characteristics of Arewa. Let me be going....
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Keneking: 3:46pm
Amazing withdrawals
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by paiz(m): 3:47pm
The North is suffering from their past mistakes
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by MrOwonikoko: 3:47pm
Withdrawal method
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by HMZi(m): 3:47pm
HAUSA.........na una welcome bokoharam na,una go chop una a55
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by KingLennon(m): 3:48pm
Fighting them doesn't solve anything, these people are only helping you guys to survive. They should go and fight Buhari...
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by chesterlee(m): 3:48pm
I thought the camp was a temporary stuff
are these guys gonna be fed forever...they should go out and hustle for themselves joor!!
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Built2last: 3:48pm
when i say Northern Nigeria is Nigeria's problem
they will be quoting me upandan.
How can you attack those who have nothing to loose.
they came in a dangerous zone to feed you but here you are blood thirsty.
vampires
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Othybaba: 3:48pm
Is so unfortunate...,they have Over stayed so long in the IDP camps...,the food is no longer enough for them...
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Drjafy: 3:48pm
Ingrates! Nah now their eye go clear.
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by khallyberry: 3:48pm
food wey una no pay for,
una injure d humanitarian workers join
hunger go kill una
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by maklelemakukula(m): 3:49pm
MrOwonikoko:
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by vedaxcool(m): 3:49pm
Quite sad, but the IDPs must be taken care of, they have suffered seriously.
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by omari5(f): 3:49pm
They don dey grow wings na...see wetin dey don do their selves
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by NwaAmaikpe: 3:49pm
Nice move from them.
Being humanitarian does not translate to being a mumu.
Life first....
The life of others is secondary.
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by magoo10: 3:50pm
This same idps will soon be recruited by the boko haram leadership to cause more havoc because once more their leaders have failed,give their families some money and they will tie bombs round their waist.
the north will continue to pay darely for the evil support they gave to boko haram to incite violence.the talk of the dogs and baboons being soaked in blood comes to mind.
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Lothario(m): 3:50pm
Useless set of people nonsense
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by elmisti(m): 3:50pm
ah weak
but then why are IDPs still open when BH have been defeated. I can imagine dem claiming Born to be displaced........
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Ucheosefoh(m): 3:50pm
This is what happen when people have bite the finger that feeds them.
wetin them for solve with peaceful protest they decide to use violence now see the outcome.
|Re: Humanitarian Workers Withdraw From IDPs Camp In Maiduguri by Freemancipation: 3:51pm
The world is beginning to see what Northern Nigeria is made of. They are the most ungrateful people on this planet.
In 2011 riot after jonathan won the election the almajiris run to burn down a pastors house which they succeeded doing. BUt guess what, this pastor and his wife used to feed these same almajiris after church every sunday.
