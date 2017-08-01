₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,556 members, 3,759,151 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 August 2017 at 12:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu (19234 Views)
What Southeast Governors Would Have Told Nnamdi Kanu / Southeast Governors To Meet In Owerri Over Pro-Biafra Protests - Vanguard / Southeast Governors Reject Transfer Of Boko Haram Suspects To Anambra (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by zoba88: 7:33pm On Aug 30
South East Governors today met with the Leader of IPOB, Prince Nnamdi Kanu together with Prof. Ben Nwabueze, SAN and Evangelist Elliot Uko, at the Government House, Enugu.
The meeting, according to the Chairman of the South East Governors' Forum, Gov. David Umahi, who briefed journalists alongside Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, "deliberated on the demands of IPOB and noted their concerns accordingly".
"However, the meeting agreed that these demands by IPOB should not be absolute, rather the South East Governors shall immediately engage the leader of IPOB, Prince Nnamdi Kanu and the entire leadership of IPOB to further meetings and dialogue with a view to quickening the resolutions of all issues amicably", the governor said.
Gov. Umahi noted that the Governors of Abia and Imo States travelled out of the country.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/your-demands-should-not-be.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by eezeribe(m): 7:35pm On Aug 30
Nnamdi Kanu has a very poor standing posture... His neck is always bent forward.
I can't see the Governors of Anambra,Imo and Abia(his own state) in those pictures....
And they said he met with the Governors of South East
16 Likes
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by TheFreeOne: 7:36pm On Aug 30
Finally southeast governors have accepted kanu as one of igbo leaders that needs to be handled with care.
Power truly belongs to the people and he has the needed support to call the shots.
92 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by abouzaid: 7:40pm On Aug 30
it's absolutely Biafra or death.
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by eezeribe(m): 7:43pm On Aug 30
zoba88:
It's lalasticlala and Mynd44
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:59pm On Aug 30
Ohamadike 1 of Biafra,soonest Buhari will b visiting to seek for dialogue
68 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by kenny987(f): 8:11pm On Aug 30
eezeribe:
Did u read or just look at pictures? Imo n Abia governors travelled out of the country; Anambra gov is represented by his deputy. Even if he met just 2, they are still SE governors.
78 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by SaiNigeria: 8:12pm On Aug 30
Yet Buhari and his handlers ignored kanu when they invited Igbo leaders of thoughts..
I know why the drunken Obiano absented himself from the meeting.
How do you expect him to be in a meeting with kanu after threatening to show him that he's from Aguleri
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by GoroTango: 8:13pm On Aug 30
The SE governors got the message the FG sent over Nnamdi Kanu and his flagrant breach of his bail conditions. Knowing that should Kanu be arrested, the resulting unrest in the region would hamper their ability to govern effectively and hence the rationale behind this meeting. If Buhari knows whats best for the unity of this country he should insist on crushing IPOB once and for all, and deal with the fallout
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Dillusionist(f): 8:15pm On Aug 30
eezeribe:no he met with you in your idp ogbomosho branch...
didn't see you in this thread
http://www.nairaland.com/4022473/fulani-herdsmen-attack-olu-falaes
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by SaiNigeria: 8:15pm On Aug 30
eezeribe:
Lol... you guys have been reduced to watching kanu's postures
82 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by ESDKING: 8:21pm On Aug 30
SaiNigeria:Lolzzz.
Dem go shift goal post tire...
63 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by murphyibiam15(m): 8:26pm On Aug 30
all I see in Nigeria is tribe.. religion and where one is from.. no true substance of human existence.. uchu
6 Likes
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Kazim88: 8:29pm On Aug 30
GoroTango:
If not for people like Col. Umar Abubakar... I would said Fulani are actually sick in the brain...
Nigeria that is in recession, plus huge debt plus uncertainty because NDA threaten to blow pipe line by September 10... Is what you are encouraging Buhari to push to war...
And you think... North would survive it.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Freemancipation: 8:33pm On Aug 30
I am sorry to say this but any demand in Nigeria that is not absolute and firm will be slowly and steadily watered down. They want to weaken the movement with restructure compromise which going by Nigerian history is a Greek gift.
Restructuring Nigeria is taking away lopsided advantages from the North and their collaborators. Lets see if they will not embarrass ohaneze again with their "No restructure chant"
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Ojiofor: 8:50pm On Aug 30
GoroTango:
How do you crush an ideological movement like IPOB,kill every Igbo man?
You just want to kill Buhari finally.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by MalcoImX: 9:04pm On Aug 30
GoroTango:True bruh. The governors should not intervene on the premise of managing Kanu. It was one of the principles that was considered in arriving at the bail, which the guarantors were not able to sustain.
3 Likes
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:04pm On Aug 30
I am just waiting for the resumption of the courts! Kanu has bitten more than he can Chew!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Kazim88: 9:05pm On Aug 30
Ojiofor:
They want to kill that man with High Blood Pressure..
They still keep believing in Nigeria Army... would wage tank and fighter jet to fight for the north.
illiteracy is very bad.
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Dillusionist(f): 9:07pm On Aug 30
GoroTango:Mr crusher! !Rat have successful crushed your crushing lord
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by MalcoImX: 9:07pm On Aug 30
Kazim88:Why is the North always your problem?
2 Likes
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Dillusionist(f): 9:08pm On Aug 30
NgeneUkwenu:see painment
33 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by MalcoImX: 9:22pm On Aug 30
Dillusionist:Did you say taken over their land?
.
You all are sensationalists. How many Fulanis are there that you're creating this panic? Farmer and herdsmen crisis were there even before Nigeria.
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Urchman27: 9:33pm On Aug 30
NgeneUkwenu:I feel ur pain
32 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by FKO81(m): 9:40pm On Aug 30
SaiNigeria:Goa.t your popsi is drunkard, I'm 100% pro Igbo unity, but seriously some of you are very ignorant, disgusting, uncultured above all dumb, I guess is right to call your Oko-man drunkard?
1 Like
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Balkan(m): 9:42pm On Aug 30
eezeribe:ok is that your only problem? in that case you dont have any problem
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Kazim88: 9:55pm On Aug 30
MalcoImX:
Because their political strategy of Violence and Threat is about to destroy Nigeria.
You guys have been threaten Kanu, IPOB and Igbos without knowing that you are destroying our collective Economy...
if Militant blow pipe line Sept 10..
nigeria economy is dead
Oct 1st is still by the side
Arewa youths court case by the side
Buratai court case by the side
yet you don't want Kanu Arrested, when every body is alarming the danger..
you still want war wen we have survived BH and Militants
The North keep destroying the system by their dumb decision, while we suffer the consequences.
most time dialogue is the best solution. not violence and threat
13 Likes
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:03pm On Aug 30
And their tormentor is here... HahahahahAha
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by SaiNigeria: 10:04pm On Aug 30
FKO81:
Obiano is a drunkard period!!! Only a drunkard in his drunken state will cheer the mass killing of his people with no just course.
FYI av shared some bottles with him at upper iweka
7 Likes
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by Doctorphil: 10:04pm On Aug 30
Bianca will come aoon
|Re: What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu by omowolewa: 10:04pm On Aug 30
Noticed he was compelled to do his hand fan,
Noticed he isn't happy like before.
I feel for the guy, but the bonds between us is stronger than the force dividing us.
If I were to be Buhari, all I need to do is to put Prince inside a bus and go in tour.
Let him see bad Ajase - Kwara-Kinji-Mokwa road, let him see seas of Almajiri children, in Kano-kaduna-kastina axis, let him see the internally displaced person of the North East one after the other.
Let him see suffering in the East is generic to the Nation. I will not fire a shot.
PRINCE believes in getting a wealth and smaller portion to solve the problems on ground. No, nobody chose his/her birth place. I would have loved to be a Biafran too.
1 Like
US VP Calls Jonathan, Backs Use Of Card Reader - Thecable / The truth about Norsemen Klub Of Nigeria / Abdullahi Dikko Returns N1billion To FG
Viewing this topic: Donzex, poshmallam(m), Elder2020(m), facelessangel, rexchazy, emmyxtacy, Jao001(m), KelvinC1(m), Godsage(f), tjay0584(m), 5Kay, Naturetony1, NeeKlaus, iykenex(m), intruxive(m), 4dor, Electrica(f), macphilip, Jobazenu, concordetz, NobleRomm(m), Okwubi1(m), Jolar101(m), Mightyify(m), Debforreal, tunde89, Brunel(m), Angelovic96, Ediss(m), yipata, mexxyaaron(m), movement1, Stephenndidi85, rekonat, francisMKD(m), vertueptime, Gentlebabs(m), layeenka(m), Ceylon1, King4Roller, nullboss, zubam, Gfather01, richie04, tochivitus(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23