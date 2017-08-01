Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Southeast Governors Told Nnamdi Kanu (19234 Views)

The meeting, according to the Chairman of the South East Governors' Forum, Gov. David Umahi, who briefed journalists alongside Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, "deliberated on the demands of IPOB and noted their concerns accordingly".



"However, the meeting agreed that these demands by IPOB should not be absolute, rather the South East Governors shall immediately engage the leader of IPOB, Prince Nnamdi Kanu and the entire leadership of IPOB to further meetings and dialogue with a view to quickening the resolutions of all issues amicably", the governor said.



Gov. Umahi noted that the Governors of Abia and Imo States travelled out of the country.





South East Governors today met with the Leader of IPOB, Prince Nnamdi Kanu together with Prof. Ben Nwabueze, SAN and Evangelist Elliot Uko, at the Government House, Enugu.The meeting, according to the Chairman of the South East Governors' Forum, Gov. David Umahi, who briefed journalists alongside Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, "deliberated on the demands of IPOB and noted their concerns accordingly"."However, the meeting agreed that these demands by IPOB should not be absolute, rather the South East Governors shall immediately engage the leader of IPOB, Prince Nnamdi Kanu and the entire leadership of IPOB to further meetings and dialogue with a view to quickening the resolutions of all issues amicably", the governor said.Gov. Umahi noted that the Governors of Abia and Imo States travelled out of the country.



Nnamdi Kanu has a very poor standing posture... His neck is always bent forward.I can't see the Governors of Anambra,Imo and Abia(his own state) in those pictures....And they said he met with the Governors of South East

Finally southeast governors have accepted kanu as one of igbo leaders that needs to be handled with care.



Power truly belongs to the people and he has the needed support to call the shots.

it's absolutely Biafra or death.

Ohamadike 1 of Biafra,soonest Buhari will b visiting to seek for dialogue

Did u read or just look at pictures? Imo n Abia governors travelled out of the country; Anambra gov is represented by his deputy. Even if he met just 2, they are still SE governors.

Yet Buhari and his handlers ignored kanu when they invited Igbo leaders of thoughts..



I know why the drunken Obiano absented himself from the meeting.



How do you expect him to be in a meeting with kanu after threatening to show him that he's from Aguleri

The SE governors got the message the FG sent over Nnamdi Kanu and his flagrant breach of his bail conditions. Knowing that should Kanu be arrested, the resulting unrest in the region would hamper their ability to govern effectively and hence the rationale behind this meeting. If Buhari knows whats best for the unity of this country he should insist on crushing IPOB once and for all, and deal with the fallout

no he met with you in your idp ogbomosho branch...



didn't see you in this thread







http://www.nairaland.com/4022473/fulani-herdsmen-attack-olu-falaes

Lol... you guys have been reduced to watching kanu's postures

all I see in Nigeria is tribe.. religion and where one is from.. no true substance of human existence.. uchu

The SE governors got the message the FG sent over Nnamdi Kanu and his flagrant breach of his bail conditions. Knowing that should Kanu be arrested, the resulting unrest in the region would hamper their ability to govern effectively and hence the rationale behind this meeting. If Buhari knows whats best for the unity of this country he should insist on crushing IPOB once and for all, and deal with the fallout

If not for people like Col. Umar Abubakar... I would said Fulani are actually sick in the brain...



Nigeria that is in recession, plus huge debt plus uncertainty because NDA threaten to blow pipe line by September 10... Is what you are encouraging Buhari to push to war...



If not for people like Col. Umar Abubakar... I would said Fulani are actually sick in the brain...Nigeria that is in recession, plus huge debt plus uncertainty because NDA threaten to blow pipe line by September 10... Is what you are encouraging Buhari to push to war...And you think... North would survive it.

I am sorry to say this but any demand in Nigeria that is not absolute and firm will be slowly and steadily watered down. They want to weaken the movement with restructure compromise which going by Nigerian history is a Greek gift.



Restructuring Nigeria is taking away lopsided advantages from the North and their collaborators. Lets see if they will not embarrass ohaneze again with their "No restructure chant"

The SE governors got the message the FG sent over Nnamdi Kanu and his flagrant breach of his bail conditions. Knowing that should Kanu be arrested, the resulting unrest in the region would hamper their ability to govern effectively and hence the rationale behind this meeting. If Buhari knows whats best for the unity of this country he should insist on crushing IPOB once and for all, and deal with the fallout

How do you crush an ideological movement like IPOB,kill every Igbo man?

How do you crush an ideological movement like IPOB,kill every Igbo man?You just want to kill Buhari finally.

True bruh. The governors should not intervene on the premise of managing Kanu. It was one of the principles that was considered in arriving at the bail, which the guarantors were not able to sustain.

I am just waiting for the resumption of the courts! Kanu has bitten more than he can Chew!

How do you crush an ideological movement like IPOB,kill every Igbo man?

You just want to kill Buhari finally.

They want to kill that man with High Blood Pressure..



They still keep believing in Nigeria Army... would wage tank and fighter jet to fight for the north.



They want to kill that man with High Blood Pressure..They still keep believing in Nigeria Army... would wage tank and fighter jet to fight for the north.illiteracy is very bad.

Mr crusher! !Rat have successful crushed your crushing lord

They want to kill that man with High Blood Pressure..



They still keep believing in Nigeria Army... would wage tank and fighter jet to fight for the north.



Why is the North always your problem?

see painment

at the mention of KANU and BIAFRA all the headless republic AKA Skullard republic tremble in fear!!



while fulani have taken over their land,,I couldn't see them in this thread





Did you say taken over their land?

Did you say taken over their land?You all are sensationalists. How many Fulanis are there that you're creating this panic? Farmer and herdsmen crisis were there even before Nigeria.

I feel ur pain

Yet Buhari and his handlers ignored kanu when they invited Igbo leaders of thoughts..



I know why the drunken Obiano absented himself from the meeting.



Goa.t your popsi is drunkard, I'm 100% pro Igbo unity, but seriously some of you are very ignorant, disgusting, uncultured above all dumb, I guess is right to call your Oko-man drunkard?

Nnamdi Kanu has a very poor standing posture... His neck is always bent forward.

I can't see the Governors of Anambra,Imo and Abia(his own state) in those pictures....

And they said he met with the Governors of South East

ok is that your only problem? in that case you dont have any problem

Why is the North always your problem?

Because their political strategy of Violence and Threat is about to destroy Nigeria.



You guys have been threaten Kanu, IPOB and Igbos without knowing that you are destroying our collective Economy...



if Militant blow pipe line Sept 10..

nigeria economy is dead



Oct 1st is still by the side



Arewa youths court case by the side



Buratai court case by the side



yet you don't want Kanu Arrested, when every body is alarming the danger..



you still want war wen we have survived BH and Militants





The North keep destroying the system by their dumb decision, while we suffer the consequences.



Because their political strategy of Violence and Threat is about to destroy Nigeria.You guys have been threaten Kanu, IPOB and Igbos without knowing that you are destroying our collective Economy...if Militant blow pipe line Sept 10..nigeria economy is deadOct 1st is still by the sideArewa youths court case by the sideBuratai court case by the sideyet you don't want Kanu Arrested, when every body is alarming the danger..you still want war wen we have survived BH and MilitantsThe North keep destroying the system by their dumb decision, while we suffer the consequences.most time dialogue is the best solution. not violence and threat

Goa.t your popsi is drunkard, I'm 100% pro Igbo unity, but seriously some of you are very ignorant, disgusting, uncultured above all dumb, I guess is right to call your Oko-man drunkard?



Obiano is a drunkard period!!! Only a drunkard in his drunken state will cheer the mass killing of his people with no just course.



Obiano is a drunkard period!!! Only a drunkard in his drunken state will cheer the mass killing of his people with no just course.FYI av shared some bottles with him at upper iweka

Bianca will come aoon