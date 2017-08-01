₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by segun400: 5:59am
A Nigerian man who goes by the name Munguh Elvis took to a Facebook dating group to advertise for a wife.
Displaying his kitchen, he said he needs a virgin to come and occupy a position in it.
He also said it will be preferable if she's a university graduate, pretty, clean, sexy and welcoming.
Who's interested?
Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/08/see-nigerian-man-looking-for-a-virgin-university-graduate-to-come-occupy-his-kitchen/
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by OmoOshodi(m): 6:03am
Poor man... I pity you will search tire
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Cuddlebugie(f): 6:03am
Is the man sitting or standing?
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Damibiz(m): 6:09am
I tire oh,bcus he is nearest in meaning to the ground
Cuddlebugie:
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by OrestesDante: 6:31am
The man still dey form sexy face join
You wey dey look for Virgin na virgin,?
I don't seem understand people anymore how do you want to reap from where you did not sow?
Look for Virgin in Nigeria is like Gulder Ultimate Search..
Looking for a Graduate virgin is like a lame wanting to climb Mount Everest.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by decatalyst(m): 6:48am
Cuddlebugie:
One thing is sure. A whole battalion can get lost in the hair on his chest.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Kokaine(m): 6:58am
Cuddlebugie:please tell me what else is savagery?
6 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by mofeoluwadassah(f): 7:05am
is he also a virgin
4 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by charleff512(m): 7:44am
The Job Description Is Specified.Mr Elvis,just Say you Need A Cook To Serve As A Bedwarmer.Na Wa For This Generation!
3 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by IamKashyBaby(f): 8:15am
He need a househelp...not a wife..imagine he will only marry a virgin and university graduate to cook him a pounded yam and fufu and juz tell his wife to accupy his mad azz kitchen!
NONSENSE!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Blackhawk01: 8:21am
Heuwwwww! See his chest
2 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by DarkMagic(m): 8:23am
Orisirisi.....
No go marry...
H'ediot
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Evaberry(f): 8:26am
Lol
I keep asking myself if some people are normal
Anyway his kitchen His choice his virgin cook/slave his business.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by BabaRamota1980: 8:45am
IamKashyBaby:
Wetin happen, did you loose my address?
51 Oluwadare St
Mushin GRA
Lagos.
Let me know when you copy so i can delete before all these yeye olosho go come dey knock mah door
5 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by TGoddess(f): 9:15am
Mtcheww
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:18am
BabaRamota1980:
Done..
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Victornezzar: 9:18am
Some people dat av lost deir virginity long time ago are just pained, The man isn't forcing anybody
8 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by iamJ(m): 9:20am
IamKashyBaby:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Integrityfarms(m): 9:41am
OmoOshodi:
How is he poor, at least he can feed himself
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by rocknation62(m): 9:41am
Happy searching
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by samyyoung(m): 9:41am
Spaceless kitchen..... Infact, Virgins don suffer
1 Like
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by uzoclinton(m): 9:41am
Go village...
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by refreshrate: 9:42am
...this week on "houseboys with smart phones"
2 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by jrerico1(m): 9:42am
I bet its hard to see a lady graduate in this country and still be a virgin.. School is the best opportunity to explore themselves and become beasts
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Greatmind23: 9:42am
expecting to see a digital modern kitchen
2 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by ibkayee(f): 9:42am
This is what I imagine most guys here look like when they create threads with similar requests, yeesh
4 Likes
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Larryfest(m): 9:42am
He is probably drunk from whatever cheap drink he took the night before....
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Kobicove(m): 9:42am
Nothing spectacular about the kitchen sef
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by midehi2(f): 9:43am
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by one4GOD(f): 9:43am
segun400:for your mind now u feel you have arrived. with that tiny ugly kitchen that you have there. and like someone asked please are u standing or sitting. virgin ko, virgin ni. mtchewwwwwwwwwwww
1 Like
|Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Jiang(m): 9:43am
OrestesDante:
Even his face shows he ain't a virgin, if he waa i would have connected him to one sharply
