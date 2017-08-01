₦airaland Forum

Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by segun400: 5:59am
A Nigerian man who goes by the name Munguh Elvis took to a Facebook dating group to advertise for a wife.

Displaying his kitchen, he said he needs a virgin to come and occupy a position in it.

He also said it will be preferable if she's a university graduate, pretty, clean, sexy and welcoming.

Who's interested?

Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/08/see-nigerian-man-looking-for-a-virgin-university-graduate-to-come-occupy-his-kitchen/

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by OmoOshodi(m): 6:03am
Poor man... I pity you will search tire

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Cuddlebugie(f): 6:03am
Is the man sitting or standing? grin

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Damibiz(m): 6:09am
I tire oh,bcus he is nearest in meaning to the ground
Cuddlebugie:
Is the man sitting or standing? grin

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by OrestesDante: 6:31am
The man still dey form sexy face join
grin

You wey dey look for Virgin na virgin,?


I don't seem understand people anymore how do you want to reap from where you did not sow?

Look for Virgin in Nigeria is like Gulder Ultimate Search..

Looking for a Graduate virgin is like a lame wanting to climb Mount Everest.

grin

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by decatalyst(m): 6:48am
Cuddlebugie:
Is the man sitting or standing? grin




One thing is sure. A whole battalion can get lost in the hair on his chest. grin grin

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Kokaine(m): 6:58am
Cuddlebugie:
Is the man sitting or standing? grin
please tell me what else is savagery?

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by mofeoluwadassah(f): 7:05am
is he also a virgin undecided

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by charleff512(m): 7:44am
The Job Description Is Specified.Mr Elvis,just Say you Need A Cook To Serve As A Bedwarmer.Na Wa For This Generation!

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by IamKashyBaby(f): 8:15am
shocked

He need a househelp...not a wife..imagine he will only marry a virgin and university graduate to cook him a pounded yam and fufu and juz tell his wife to accupy his mad azz kitchen!
angry


NONSENSE!

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Blackhawk01: 8:21am
Heuwwwww! See his chest embarassed embarassed

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by DarkMagic(m): 8:23am
Orisirisi.....
No go marry... undecided
H'ediot
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Evaberry(f): 8:26am
Lol

I keep asking myself if some people are normal



Anyway his kitchen His choice his virgin cook/slave his business.

2 Likes

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by BabaRamota1980: 8:45am
IamKashyBaby:
shocked

He need a househelp...not a wife..imagine he will only marry a virgin and university graduate to cook him a pounded yam and fufu and juz tell his wife to accupy his mad azz kitchen!
angry


NONSENSE!

Wetin happen, did you loose my address?

51 Oluwadare St
Mushin GRA
Lagos.

Let me know when you copy so i can delete before all these yeye olosho go come dey knock mah door

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by TGoddess(f): 9:15am
Mtcheww
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:18am
BabaRamota1980:


Let me know when you copy so i can delete before all these yeye olosho go come dey knock mah door

Done..
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Victornezzar: 9:18am
Some people dat av lost deir virginity long time ago are just pained, The man isn't forcing anybody

8 Likes

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by iamJ(m): 9:20am
IamKashyBaby:


Done..
smiley smiley

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Integrityfarms(m): 9:41am
OmoOshodi:
Poor man... I pity you will search tire

How is he poor, at least he can feed himself
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by rocknation62(m): 9:41am
Happy searching grin
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by samyyoung(m): 9:41am
Spaceless kitchen..... Infact, Virgins don suffer

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by uzoclinton(m): 9:41am
Go village...
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by refreshrate: 9:42am
...this week on "houseboys with smart phones"

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by jrerico1(m): 9:42am
I bet its hard to see a lady graduate in this country and still be a virgin.. School is the best opportunity to explore themselves and become beasts
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Greatmind23: 9:42am
expecting to see a digital modern kitchen

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by ibkayee(f): 9:42am
This is what I imagine most guys here look like when they create threads with similar requests, yeesh grin

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Larryfest(m): 9:42am
He is probably drunk from whatever cheap drink he took the night before....
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Kobicove(m): 9:42am
Nothing spectacular about the kitchen sef undecided
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by midehi2(f): 9:43am
grin
Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by one4GOD(f): 9:43am
segun400:
A Nigerian man who goes by the name Munguh Elvis took to a Facebook dating group to advertise for a wife.

Displaying his kitchen, he said he needs a virgin to come and occupy a position in it.

He also said it will be preferable if she's a university graduate, pretty, clean, sexy and welcoming.

Who's interested?

Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/08/see-nigerian-man-looking-for-a-virgin-university-graduate-to-come-occupy-his-kitchen/
for your mind now u feel you have arrived. with that tiny ugly kitchen that you have there. and like someone asked please are u standing or sitting. virgin ko, virgin ni. mtchewwwwwwwwwwww

Re: Man Looking For A Virgin Graduate To Occupy His Kitchen by Jiang(m): 9:43am
OrestesDante:
grin

You wey dey look for Virgin na virgin,?


I don't seem understand people anymore how do you want to reap from where you did not sow?

Look for Virgin in Nigeria is like Gulder Ultimate Search..

Looking for a Graduate virgin is like a lame wanting to climb Mount Everest.

grin

Even his face shows he ain't a virgin, if he waa i would have connected him to one sharply

