Comedian, Okey Bakassi is celebrating his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife Ezinne today.
The couple are blessed with 3 kids, Dera, Fechi and Cheta.
Sharing two loved up photo of them, the ace comedian wrote:
“Wow!! We have been married for 16years today…… Thanks, Mrs Onyegbule for your love and support. Happy wedding anniversary to us.
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by muller101(m): 4:41pm
I only congratulate happily divorced people.
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by adekanmbi1986(m): 4:42pm
Good
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by harrycoko: 4:42pm
c im face
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by auditor0471: 4:42pm
Indeed its a great news hearing of celebrity that HV defiled d odd of divorce in d profession. Am close to a year married and I can say 16yrs is not a child play. Congratulations Sir, hapi yrs ahead to u and me, the married men gang
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by julioralph(m): 4:43pm
Congrats
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by MhizzAJ(f): 4:43pm
Nice one
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Lexusgs430: 4:43pm
Then don sign life contract ........ Can Okey swear say hin neva chop outside, after marriage ??
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by lokoben: 4:43pm
julioralph:
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Divay22(f): 4:44pm
Congratulations
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Kobicove(m): 4:46pm
Congratulations to them...16 years together (Eating the same 'food' everyday) is no mean feat
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by kingar(m): 4:46pm
God contunally bless your Union.
Tonto Dike,
Mercy Aigbe,
IniEdo
Come and See ooo
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by spencekat(m): 4:49pm
Congratulations!
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by generationz(f): 4:50pm
This could have been ebiere agwu
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Orobo2Lekpa: 4:50pm
Lexusgs430:
He done chop you before?
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Mopolchi: 4:51pm
Wow, not many celebrities have the opportunity to last upto 16 years in marriage. Kudos Okey Bakassi and Wife.
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by onyenze123(m): 4:54pm
silver jubilee loading... congrats
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Lexusgs430: 5:01pm
Orobo2Lekpa:
If I tell you, I would have to shoot you afterwards ......
|Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Rorachy(f): 5:02pm
That's very nice.
Happy for them.
