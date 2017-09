Comedian, Okey Bakassi is celebrating his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife Ezinne today.







The couple are blessed with 3 kids, Dera, Fechi and Cheta.



Sharing two loved up photo of them, the ace comedian wrote:



“Wow!! We have been married for 16years today…… Thanks, Mrs Onyegbule for your love and support. Happy wedding anniversary to us.

Best friend, Babe, Sister and Wife…. it’s 16yrs already. We’re in it forever…



Happy wedding anniversary to us. Still love you so much, like yesterday, Zizi.”

