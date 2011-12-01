₦airaland Forum

Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Romance

Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Yomzzyblog: 1:30pm


Comedian, Okey Bakassi is celebrating his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife Ezinne today.



The couple are blessed with 3 kids, Dera, Fechi and Cheta.

Sharing two loved up photo of them, the ace comedian wrote:

“Wow!! We have been married for 16years today…… Thanks, Mrs Onyegbule for your love and support. Happy wedding anniversary to us.
Best friend, Babe, Sister and Wife…. it’s 16yrs already. We’re in it forever…

Happy wedding anniversary to us. Still love you so much, like yesterday, Zizi.”

Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/comedian-okey-bakassi-and-wife-ezinne.html

3 Likes

Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by muller101(m): 4:41pm
grin I only congratulate happily divorced people.
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by adekanmbi1986(m): 4:42pm
Good
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by harrycoko: 4:42pm
c im face
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by auditor0471: 4:42pm
Indeed its a great news hearing of celebrity that HV defiled d odd of divorce in d profession. Am close to a year married and I can say 16yrs is not a child play. Congratulations Sir, hapi yrs ahead to u and me, the married men gang

1 Like

Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by julioralph(m): 4:43pm
Congrats
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by MhizzAJ(f): 4:43pm
Nice one
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Lexusgs430: 4:43pm
Then don sign life contract ........ Can Okey swear say hin neva chop outside, after marriage ??
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by lokoben: 4:43pm
julioralph:
Congrats
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Divay22(f): 4:44pm
Congratulations
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Kobicove(m): 4:46pm
Congratulations to them...16 years together (Eating the same 'food' everyday) is no mean feat grin
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by kingar(m): 4:46pm
God contunally bless your Union.
Tonto Dike,
Mercy Aigbe,
IniEdo
Come and See ooo
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by spencekat(m): 4:49pm
Congratulations!
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by generationz(f): 4:50pm
This could have been ebiere agwu
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Orobo2Lekpa: 4:50pm
Lexusgs430:
Then don sign life contract ........ Can Okey swear say hin neva chop outside, after marriage ??

He done chop you before?
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Mopolchi: 4:51pm
Wow, not many celebrities have the opportunity to last upto 16 years in marriage. Kudos Okey Bakassi and Wife.

1 Like

Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by onyenze123(m): 4:54pm
silver jubilee loading... congrats
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Lexusgs430: 5:01pm
Orobo2Lekpa:


He done chop you before?


If I tell you, I would have to shoot you afterwards ......
Re: Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Rorachy(f): 5:02pm
That's very nice.
Happy for them.

(0) (Reply)

