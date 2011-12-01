Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Okey Bakassi And Wife, Ezinne Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary (1943 Views)

Comedian, Okey Bakassi is celebrating his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife Ezinne today.







The couple are blessed with 3 kids, Dera, Fechi and Cheta.



Sharing two loved up photo of them, the ace comedian wrote:



“Wow!! We have been married for 16years today…… Thanks, Mrs Onyegbule for your love and support. Happy wedding anniversary to us.

Best friend, Babe, Sister and Wife…. it’s 16yrs already. We’re in it forever…



Happy wedding anniversary to us. Still love you so much, like yesterday, Zizi.”

I only congratulate happily divorced people. I only congratulate happily divorced people.

Indeed its a great news hearing of celebrity that HV defiled d odd of divorce in d profession. Am close to a year married and I can say 16yrs is not a child play. Congratulations Sir, hapi yrs ahead to u and me, the married men gang 1 Like

Then don sign life contract ........ Can Okey swear say hin neva chop outside, after marriage ??

Congratulations to them...16 years together (Eating the same 'food' everyday) is no mean feat

God contunally bless your Union.

This could have been ebiere agwu

Then don sign life contract ........ Can Okey swear say hin neva chop outside, after marriage ??

He done chop you before? He done chop you before?

Wow, not many celebrities have the opportunity to last upto 16 years in marriage. Kudos Okey Bakassi and Wife. 1 Like

silver jubilee loading... congrats

He done chop you before?



If I tell you, I would have to shoot you afterwards ...... If I tell you, I would have to shoot you afterwards ......