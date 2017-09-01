₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 11:57 PM
Politics / Fayose's Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam
|Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by sarrki(m): 7:48pm
The Grand Imam of the League of Imams and Alfas in Southwest, Edo and Delta, Sheikh Bello, has said Governor Ayodele Fayose’s Islamic dressing was in obedience to Allah’s instructions.
He added that the dressing was also in line with biblical injunctions.
Bello spoke during the Eid-el-Kabir prayers on Friday, which Governor Fayose had attended.
“The governor’s dressing was in obedience to Allah’s instructions.
“This dressing shows that the governor is not discriminating against any religion. Your Excellency, your dressing is even in line with Biblical injunctions,” Bello noted.
“If you check the book of Zecharias 3:3, the Bible says, ‘We removed unclean clothes from Joshua, we washed him clean and he was dressed with a clean turban on his head and God’s angel stood by him.’
“Our governor, as you wore the turban on your head, the angel of God is already with you and that is why you are succeeding in all that you do, against all odds,” Bello added.
In response, Fayose said, “I got elected by everyone’s vote. Choice of religion is free. As a leader, appearing in a Muslim regalia with a turban is to say that I must be part of everything the Muslims do and make then realise that we are all one family.
“I will also ensure that all their demands today are met.”
Governor Fayose had joined Muslims for the Eid-el-Kabir prayers on Friday, while formally attired in Islamic dress code, complete with a turban and a string of praying beads.
http://punchng.com/fayoses-islamic-dress-code-in-line-with-biblical-injunctions-grand-imam/
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by luvinhubby(m): 7:57pm
The thing has turned you to Fayose's dressing now, abi?
Meanwhile, Trump visited Corpus Christi one day after Hurricane Harvey's devastation of Texas, Buhari left flooded Makurdi and took a six day Sallah leave to Daura, if we call him Daura Dulllard now, you will provoke. Anyway, i have called him that already.
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by sarrki(m): 7:58pm
Omoluabis are different
We are Omoluabis first
God bless Omoluabis
Eid Mubarak my own madridguy
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by sarrki(m): 8:03pm
luvinhubby:
Well advanced wailer
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by luvinhubby(m): 8:05pm
sarrki:
Paramount Zombie
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by sarrki(m): 8:09pm
luvinhubby:
6 more years to wail on
Keep it up sire
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by madridguy(m): 8:10pm
Fayose don turn to Zumura again? The ponmo cutting governor is something else.
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:10pm
When it suits them they quote the Bible...at other times its corrupted
Oga Imam, it's not the turban that cleansed Joshua the Priest but the state of his office.
Besides, Joshua was dealing with ILLAH not ALLAH. Quran 114:1-4
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by paBuhari(m): 8:12pm
luvinhubby:Buhari the vegetable is not fit to be a class prefect.
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by madridguy(m): 8:16pm
Thank you boss.
sarrki:
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by factsandfigures: 8:17pm
It is not complete until I see Fayose in Sango Worshipers regalia.
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by NorthSide: 8:18pm
Lol he looks like one of Shekau's comrade. (no offence)
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by lastcall: 8:18pm
Bunch of clowns. What does wearing a turban have to do with performance?! That's why country will not move forward
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:58pm
Never came across that in my Bible.... What I have is
James 4:4 Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.
Maybe you'll help cite the passage where its written....
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by Chascop: 9:59pm
The stuff really looks funny on Fayose.
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by Promismike(m): 9:59pm
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by muller101(m): 9:59pm
See his face like abandoned refugee.
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by rattlesnake(m): 9:59pm
these fools should Bleep off
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by maxiuc(m): 9:59pm
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by t12tosin: 9:59pm
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by Zeze06(m): 10:00pm
Fayose looks like a zoo clown in that turban...
Doesn't fit him at all...
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by BlackDBagba: 10:00pm
Fayose the Great man
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by Benekruku(m): 10:00pm
All for a Presidential or Vice ticket!
Fayose identifies with gullible lots knowing fully well that sane and calculated citizens know his grand master plan
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by otitokoroleti: 10:00pm
Fayose the comedian
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by repogirl(f): 10:01pm
Packing ten yards of wrapper on their head for what exactly?
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by Jarus(m): 10:01pm
Clown-general of Nigeria.
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by Franco93: 10:01pm
So what do we call this?
A Christianized Muslim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXAIj6FViFg
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by maxiuc(m): 10:01pm
sarrki:you are very sick
Tufiakwa
Spits
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by Rapture4real(m): 10:01pm
While I believe that most dressing styles are cultural, the Imam misinterpreted Zech.3:3 he read.Of course the mode of dressing of Middle eastern and Near Easter people are the same.But you won't see any Muslim Governor wearing suit and tie to church for Christmas celebration.
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by ekensi01(m): 10:02pm
For years muslim has being trying to relate their stuffs to christian but it will never join.
|Re: Fayose’s Islamic Dress Code In Line With Biblical Injunctions –grand Imam by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:03pm
Does he (Fayose) relate with the traditionalists on this scale as well?
If not,he is biased
