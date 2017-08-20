Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Happens When People Die? (find Out) (2471 Views)

Approximately 120,000 people die every day and step into eternity, but where do they go?



And more personally, where will you go when

your time is over? What is the truth of life after death, heaven and hell, eternal judgment, salvation, and damnation? There isn’t a bigger issue before you, so take heed of what the Bible says on the matter and consider the following truths.



Some have wrongly taught that the dead sleep until a final Judgment day or that people are simply annihilated after being judged. But soul sleep is a false doctrine, and Annihilation is a false doctrine. Dont be deceived. There is right now already multitudes of people (Billions) burning in a very real Hell and the faithful rejoicing in a very real Heaven.



Confusion on these issues comes on a few points. We must understand that Man is a 3 fold being – spirit, soul and body (1Thes 5,23). When a person dies their body returns to dust, and their soul & spirit go to Heaven or Hell. They are an eternal spirit being, created in the image of God, they will forever exist. That is why the penitent thief on the cross was told by Jesus `this day you will be with me in paradise`, and that’s why Jesus spoke the testimony of the rich man being in torment in Hell (Luke 16,19-31). The rich man sure wasn’t asleep, and that is no parable but a true testimony in which Jesus named real names. Whereas parables don’t use real names and often starts with statements such as `The kingdom of heaven is like…`. Jesus started it with the words “There WAS a certain rich man” and named a real person called Lazarus and the real Abraham.



The Bible says ‘It is appointed once for a man to die and then comes judgment’ (Heb 9,27). Notice is said `then comes`, not `much later comes`. Upon death the sinners’ soul & spirit go immediately to Hell and will be immediately in torment with unquenchable fire, eaten by worms that never die, demons tearing & tormenting them, reaping what has been sown, weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth – things Jesus described of the horrors of Hell. Some have recently died and been in Hell for days or weeks, others have been down there for 40 years, 400 years, or thousands of years already in great agony and hopeless woe. Jesus said, “Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” (Matt 10,28) “And his master was angry and delivered him to the torturers” (Matt 18,34)



All sinners (unsaved people) and disobedient Christians (disobedient, unrepentant, lukewarm or backslidden) will be there in Hell for at least another 1007+ years (time period covering the 7 year Great Tribulation and the 1000 year Millennium, plus whatever time we have left til the rapture) until when they are resurrected back into their body (Daniel 12,2) to stand before the Great White Throne of Judgment. God being a just judge, gives them their day in court, opens the books & makes all their sins completely clear and then administers their final judgment of damnation – “‘Depart from Me, you Cursed, into the Everlasting Fire” (Matt 25,41) and they are cast into the Lake of Fire and Brimstone with the devil and his demons. Here the smoke of their torment continues forever and ever, they have no rest, no hope of change for Billions & Trillions of years unto Eternity, never to end, Woe Woe Woe!!! (Rev 20 & Isaiah 66,22-24).



— Rev 14,10-11 “He shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment ascends forever and ever; and they have no rest day or night, who worship the beast and his image, and whoever receives the mark of his name.”



The true people of God (who are under the Lordship of Jesus Christ) who die now go to Heaven, for to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord (2Cor5, . Paul & Jesus at times used the word sleep for death and when the disciples didn’t understand Jesus told them plainly that he had died – its the body that sleeps in the dust but not the soul or spirit. The people of God in Heaven are experiencing the fullness of the glory of God and joy unspeakable. The book of Revelation shows us people in heaven long before the final day of judgment (Rev 6,9-11). At this stage they are spirit & soul, however they do not yet have a new resurrected body. This will occur at the 1st Resurrection – the Rapture – they will return from Heaven with Christ – then the bodies of the dead in Christ will rise first to meet the Lord in the air and form a new resurrected body. They and the faithful Christians (the wise virgins, the sheep, the wheat) who are alive and ready , will be raptured and will all receive new resurrected bodies (but the foolish virgins, goats, tares will be left behind to suffer in the Great Tribulation) .



The true Christians will then go to the Judgment Seat of Christ to receive good or bad according to what they have done in the body, to receive reward or incur loss according to their works (2Cor 5,9-10 & Rev 22,12) . Then they will go to participate in the glorious Wedding Supper of the Lamb, with the judgment seat and wedding supper covering a 7 year period.



7 years later they will return with Jesus riding white horses at the Second Coming of Christ as He comes in power and judgment, defeating the armies of the Beast, and the Antichrist and the false prophet. The saints of God will then play a big role in setting up and serving the Kingdom of God on Earth with Jesus reigning from Jerusalem during the 1000 year Millennial reign of Christ. At the end of the 1000 years, the devil is released from the Abyss and stirs a rebellion which Jesus quickly defeats. This is a final test for those who were born during the 1000 years reign, some rebelled and perished, and others stay faithful.



After this is the Great White Throne Judgment and the resurrection of the damned (as described above, Rev 20). After that the people of God will live with God and He with his people in the New Jerusalem on the New Earth and go back and forth from Heaven also. We will spend eternity in loving and perfect fellowship with God and each other. Every tear will be wiped away, as we abide in His glorious perfection with joy unspeakable and full of glory.



NOW HOW ABOUT YOU?



ETERNITY IS TOO LONG TO BE WRONG – THERE IS A HEAVEN TO BE WON AND HELL TO SHUN – Make your eternity sure today – you must make Jesus Christ your Lord and Saviour – You must be born again – You must repent and turn away from sin – and make it sure every day by following Him faithfully, holy and obediently.



Jhaytee4all:



Approximately 120,000 people die every day

and step into eternity, but where do they go?

Why do you think they go anywhere?



Jhaytee4all:



... hat the Bible says on

the matter and consider the following

truths.

This should be interesting.



Jhaytee4all:



Some have wrongly taught that the dead sleep until a final Judgment day or

that people are simply annihilated after being judged. But soul sleep is a false

doctrine, and annihilation is a false doctrine. Don't be deceived. There is right

now already multitudes of people (Billions) burning in a very real Hell and the

faithful rejoicing in a very real Heaven.



If only your logic was as pretty as your grammar.

sonofluc1fer:



Why do you think they go anywhere?





This should be interesting.





If only your logic was as pretty as your grammar.

LoL.



Hello? I didn't actually write all this



I liked the message and decided to ask for the permission of the writer to allow me post this on this forum. . . If it's not all copyrighted. Why do you think I included a link to the blogger's site?



So therefore, accept that or not. You end up in hell with your father ( sonoflucifer1 --- like father like child )

or you end up with my own father in heaven ( Jesus and Jhaytee --- like faither like child too ).



Should have been obvious.

Dumber than your usual writeups. My bad.

Jhaytee4all:





LoL.



Hello? I didn't actually write all this



Should have been obvious.





I'd scorn you for this your abrupt comment, but for things like this. . . I'll pass. . . I'm considering my salvation

So get behind me.

sonofluc1fer:



Should have been obvious.





Dumber than your usual writeups. My bad.



I'd scorn you for this your abrupt comment, but for things like this. . . I'll pass. . . I'm considering my salvation



Easier to act tough than be tough.

Jhaytee4all:







I'd scorn you for this your abrupt comment, but for things like this. . . I'll pass. . . I'm considering my salvation



So get behind me.













You talk am well

sonofluc1fer:

Easier to act tough than be tough. You talk am well You talk am well 1 Like

Jhaytee4all:

I comment my reserve

this is Christianity's view.. other religions have their own views too

Jhaytee4all:

... what happen to you in the year 1632. if you can remember that is exactly what will happen to you after you die . what happen to you in the year 1632. if you can remember that is exactly what will happen to you after you die .

vaxx:

what happened* to you in the year 1632. if you can remember that is exactly what will happen to you after you die .



I comment my reserve

this is Christianity's view.. other religions have their own views too

Jhaytee4all:







` you an atheist or what?

vaxx:

lol am only giving you a chance yo reason outside what you heard. I know very well you son exist in the 1632_..... therefore you can't remember nor have a knowledge. that is what will happen to you when die. you shall return to a state of non existence. it will be like a phone without a battery

Lil am a believer. who is very practical.

Jhaytee4all:





A man after my own heart.

What's your own view?

Wilgrea7:

this is Christianity's view.. other religions have their own views too A man after my own heart.

Op where were you be4 existence, now you want to live forever

The moment you die that is the end

, now you want to live forever

But wait oooo.... When Jon Snow came back from the dead he said he saw nothing.

OP have you been back from the dead before



for a more better understanding of what it feels like to die.... READ THIS





Descriptions Of Death: How Exactly It Feels Like To Die for a more better understanding of what it feels like to die.... READ THIS

Ranchhoddas:

A man after my own heart.

What's your own view?

Nice one! That's a great reply!!!

Jhaytee4all:





So therefore, accept that or not. You end up in hell with your father ( sonoflucifer1 --- like father like child )

or you end up with my own father in heaven ( Jesus and Jhaytee --- like faither like child too ).



your choice. I've tried my best for you. . . ^_^



Nice one! That's a great reply!!! Nice one! That's a great reply!!!

It is really sad that fear of ending up in hell instead of love for God and fellow human is what is driving Christianity.



When you die, you soul begins another journey. simple.



Where were you before you were born?

Jhaytee4all:





` you an atheist or what? Op, this is what happen when Christians die.

They resurrect back to this life immediately after death and lives on, so they don't die in the real sense



John 5:24

Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is PASSED from death unto life.



But Non christians, when they die they don't come back to life. They just die and go. (what is known as hell fire or the second death or condemnation)



That means, Christians have been living their lives on this earth right from the day Jesus resurrected since 2000 years ago still this moment. Only that each time they die their body is changed to someone else we can't recognize 1 Corinthians 15:51 ,and they are born as new born babies 2 Corinthians 5:17 and 1 Timothy 2:15.

You're a fool if you think Heaven or Hell really do exist.





You're a fool if you think Heaven or Hell really do exist.



In My Opinion.



Judgement is Death.



Death is The Final Judgement.



Like In a Verse.



It says, the wages of Sin is Death.



Sin is a Process. That is why you can be forgiven BUT.



Just like in Genesis.



God told Adam do not Eat this Fruit, On less you will DIE and everything in you will DIE



Which is clear to say.



If you go through the process of continuous SIN. You will Die and Everything in you will Die.



This brings me to the conclusion that After Death. You cease to Exist.



Everything about you is GONE!



Hope i make sense.

Ok

Nothing. 1 Like

They hibernate. As in switch off that's all

Once u die you wee go where your life ends

When people die they read my signature