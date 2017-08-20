₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,222 members, 3,765,690 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 10:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Happens When People Die? (find Out) (2471 Views)
What Happens When We Die / What Happens After Death? (Christian POV) / What Happens To Olisa Metuh's N300million Bail Money? - Pastor Adeboye's Son (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Jhaytee4all(m): 10:53am On Sep 02
Approximately 120,000 people die every day and step into eternity, but where do they go?
https://christiscoming777.com/2017/08/20/what-happens-when-people-die/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by sonofluc1fer: 12:28pm On Sep 02
Jhaytee4all:Why do you think they go anywhere?
Jhaytee4all:This should be interesting.
Jhaytee4all:[
If only your logic was as pretty as your grammar.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Jhaytee4all(m): 12:51pm On Sep 02
sonofluc1fer:
LoL.
Hello? I didn't actually write all this
I liked the message and decided to ask for the permission of the writer to allow me post this on this forum. . . If it's not all copyrighted. Why do you think I included a link to the blogger's site?
So therefore, accept that or not. You end up in hell with your father ( sonoflucifer1 --- like father like child )
or you end up with my own father in heaven ( Jesus and Jhaytee --- like faither like child too ).
your choice. I've tried my best for you. . . ^_^
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by sonofluc1fer: 1:01pm On Sep 02
Jhaytee4all:Should have been obvious.
Dumber than your usual writeups. My bad.
4 Likes
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Jhaytee4all(m): 1:20pm On Sep 02
sonofluc1fer:
I'd scorn you for this your abrupt comment, but for things like this. . . I'll pass. . . I'm considering my salvation
So get behind me.
1 Like
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by sonofluc1fer: 1:35pm On Sep 02
Jhaytee4all:Easier to act tough than be tough.
5 Likes
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Jhaytee4all(m): 1:37pm On Sep 02
sonofluc1fer:You talk am well
1 Like
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Jhaytee4all(m): 8:13pm On Sep 02
...
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by vaxx: 8:32pm On Sep 02
Jhaytee4all:what happen to you in the year 1632. if you can remember, that is exactly what will happen to you after you die .
2 Likes
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by vaxx: 8:33pm On Sep 02
Jhaytee4all:what happen to you in the year 1632. if you can remember that is exactly what will happen to you after you die .
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Jhaytee4all(m): 9:03pm On Sep 02
vaxx:
I comment my reserve
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Wilgrea7(m): 9:30pm On Sep 02
this is Christianity's view.. other religions have their own views too
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by vaxx: 9:33pm On Sep 02
Jhaytee4all:lol am only giving you a chance to reason outside what you heard. I know very well you do not exist in the 1632_..... therefore you can't remember nor have a knowledge. that is what will happen to you when you die. you shall return to a state of non existence. it will be like a phone without a battery
5 Likes
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Jhaytee4all(m): 9:34pm On Sep 02
vaxx:
` you an atheist or what?
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by vaxx: 9:37pm On Sep 02
Jhaytee4all:Lil am a believer. who is very practical.
2 Likes
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Ranchhoddas(m): 10:04pm On Sep 02
Wilgrea7:A man after my own heart.
What's your own view?
2 Likes
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by obinna58(m): 11:01pm On Sep 02
Op where were you be4 existence , now you want to live forever
The moment you die that is the end
2 Likes
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by obisco4u: 11:32pm On Sep 02
But wait oooo.... When Jon Snow came back from the dead he said he saw nothing.
OP have you been back from the dead before
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by uzoclinton(m): 6:28am
for a more better understanding of what it feels like to die.... READ THIS
Descriptions Of Death: How Exactly It Feels Like To Die
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Wilgrea7(m): 6:33am
Ranchhoddas:
my view is just a belief.. the afterlife can be totally known after death.. but i believe after death we get afterlives corresponding to our spirit energy or rather the amount of positive energy we've radiated throughout our entire life.. irrespective of religion.. but its only my belief.. not to be taken as facts.. we'll get the real facts when we cross over.. some spiritualists say that death is simply just leaving the human body permanently.. they claim to be able to leave temporarily
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by victor44843(m): 7:10am
Jhaytee4all:Nice one! That's a great reply!!!
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by onyenze123(m): 8:27am
It is really sad that fear of ending up in hell instead of love for God and fellow human is what is driving Christianity.
When you die, you soul begins another journey. simple.
Where were you before you were born?
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by paxonel(m): 9:08am
Jhaytee4all:Op, this is what happen when Christians die.
They resurrect back to this life immediately after death and lives on, so they don't die in the real sense
John 5:24
Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is PASSED from death unto life.
But Non christians, when they die they don't come back to life. They just die and go. (what is known as hell fire or the second death or condemnation)
That means, Christians have been living their lives on this earth right from the day Jesus resurrected since 2000 years ago still this moment. Only that each time they die their body is changed to someone else we can't recognize 1 Corinthians 15:51 ,and they are born as new born babies 2 Corinthians 5:17 and 1 Timothy 2:15.
So you understand the concept now and how it goes
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Addicted2Women: 9:25am
You're a fool if you think Heaven or Hell really do exist.
2 Likes
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by biz2get(m): 9:25am
In My Opinion.
Judgement is Death.
Death is The Final Judgement.
Like In a Verse.
It says, the wages of Sin is Death.
Sin is a Process. That is why you can be forgiven BUT.
Just like in Genesis.
God told Adam do not Eat this Fruit, On less you will DIE and everything in you will DIE
Which is clear to say.
If you go through the process of continuous SIN. You will Die and Everything in you will Die.
This brings me to the conclusion that After Death. You cease to Exist.
Everything about you is GONE!
Hope i make sense.
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Dottore: 9:25am
Ok
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by policy12: 9:25am
...
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by biz2get(m): 9:25am
Nothing.
1 Like
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by OBIGS: 9:26am
They hibernate. As in switch off that's all
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Yomislip: 9:26am
Once u die you wee go where your life ends
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by Doctorphil: 9:26am
When people die they read my signature
|Re: What Happens When People Die? (find Out) by xreal: 9:26am
This is scary.
God, help me make heaven, though all these slay queens no dey gree person.
How To Marry A Virgin And Stay Married All Your Life / Are Nigerian Pastors Not Scared Of The Wrath Of God / 8 Cut Off P.enises, Testicles. For Kingdom Of God
Viewing this topic: Strongbest(m), DesireFarms, Elis49(f), efilefun(m), WorkSmartEdu, paulpott, tenderblaze(f), NdukaDoris, dotmhan(m), 7Alexander(m), myola(m), fbtowner(m), akeeen, plamonee, mekzyjoe(m), freeze22(m), exynos(m), Darkseid(m), nopains, jayAjoku(m), Nma27(f), prittyboi(m), luv4real(f), Narldon(f), ikes9(m), touche(m), incomegenerator(m), Whoeppme(m), Nackzy, IHate9ja1(m), Amazondepth(m), Ositebello1, Empress2014(f), mooresucre(f), oluwaseyi000(m), mzlee01 and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11