₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,989 members, 3,764,739 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys (9922 Views)
5 Weird Toasting Styles Nigerian Guys Use For Women. / 10 Disgraceful Ways Nigerian Guys Approach Ladies In Public Places / Irritating Things Nigerian Guys Do That Turn Ladies Off (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Sunnynwa: 1:06pm
Is she obese?
See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/4027935/never-met-independent-woman-dates
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by fuckerstard: 1:09pm
Errrm, those legs are yamite in nature.
South African gehs and big yansh
33 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by SHTFguy: 1:11pm
Definitely tap that fat ass anyday
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Sunnynwa: 1:11pm
Her mum.
Like mother like daughter.
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Okoroawusa: 1:14pm
e pain am
5 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by MhizzAJ(f): 1:27pm
Na wa oo
it's too much na
4 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 1:37pm
how person wan begin fuçk this kain pussy
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by ecoeco(m): 1:43pm
...
Wat manner of waist is this
Am sure d father died at a young age
Hw can u hav long life on top of dis kind of REALM
#Eco99#
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by OjukwuWarBird: 1:55pm
Pure disease
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Adeevah(f): 1:59pm
Na human being be this?
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Sunnynwa: 2:00pm
Lalasticlala, Rocktation, farano please kindly move this to the right section and send it to front page let's trend the girl as Nigerians are currently trending in SAN thanks to her.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by lenghtinny(m): 2:38pm
What the heck is this
11 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by vivalavida(m): 3:11pm
This one no follow
5 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Mavin1: 3:23pm
This one na heritage
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Fadiga24(m): 3:27pm
So she's a celebrity now, huh?
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Monaco2(m): 3:30pm
South African women too Dey get yeye yanch
6 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by ReneeNuttall(f): 3:50pm
This one weak me.
7 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by boostdom: 3:57pm
Damn...she got more ham than a hog.
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by BLACKCHARGER(m): 4:53pm
ecoeco:
Lwkm oh... I will not die
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Jaqenhghar: 5:08pm
boostdom:Oink oink pig pig do away with the pork
Only silverware I need is a steak knife and a fork
.....
: Ludacris
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Jaqenhghar: 5:10pm
lenghtinny:Thats the USS Enteprise booty right there
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by NwaObinkita: 5:14pm
Her hips are like our padded budget.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Jaynom(m): 5:15pm
CHIZOS!!
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by loneatar: 5:15pm
fuckerstard:which one be yamite
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by sunshineG(m): 5:15pm
Thou shall not bash Nigerians
Otherwise they will blow open your fat yansh
11th commandment
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by kasa4321: 5:15pm
Damn
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by blackbeau1(f): 5:16pm
She's a walking,talking bag of cellulite
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by WeirdoNg: 5:16pm
Chineke!
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:16pm
...
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by INTERMAN: 5:16pm
Go and cure yourself of the disease that made your leg fat and big first
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by Shortyy(f): 5:17pm
Aunty no be Nigerians make you laidis na.
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of The South African Lady That Bashed Nigerian Guys by santislim8(m): 5:17pm
were is nwamaikpe when you need him
9 Likes
Shadow Woman / Where Do I Find True Love: ?! / Does This Match You?
Viewing this topic: LadyX(f), Slim101(m), Asiwaju9ja(m), lomprico(m), digoster(m), Moris4(m), master24181, sanchos9607(m), mrsakz(m), Tmex(m), GILOSKY(m), Evante4all, Bishop000(m), calddon(m), IamEmem, delivryboy, Cutestud(m), kristisking(m), stylse(m), StreetSoldier(m), dheilaw1, optimus106(m), LoveThemChubby(m), chukwumapeter, samzzycash(m), ryusufu(m), lightblazingnow(m), StevensJojo(f), Osaib, oweniwe(m), dxplicit, inkon, Abelinodcap(m), Veyk(m), Respecter(f), Karence(f), ObaKlaz(m), swimcash(m), garriboy(m), jadakiss213(m), jennyswt(f), DivinelyBlessed, Geeklady, oprime(m), LeslieChow(m), denvers, rifasenate11(m), omoadeleye(m), orukuruku(m), olassy239(f), starz100, Diggie(m), fitprince, Harbeyg09(m), Nurtay(m), ogbeiwi(m), Noblethony(m), eusuph99(m), crazygod(m), JesusIgot, LOGICALKEN, val15, yakflowz(m), LaClicKLaBenDin(m), EvangAsika(m), jofatek9200(m), kinzmen, Babahenro, muuhaa, Blacklight, ziga, Tyche(m), henrychubayo, collins2good, Donlexino, Benz4pimp(m), kingvictor7, sweetetlove(f), ShyCypher(m), Ekykool(m), ishaq062(m), Adaomalight(f), dignity33, Ohislee(m), Gomd, Adeoludt(m), Rahbiew, mindboggler, oladee13(m), gaffig, trivolt(m), lemonys(m), yommy78, nija80, Paulswaggz(m), devensian(m), Oggbole(m), BIODAVY(m) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26