|Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by emmyid(m): 10:21pm On Sep 02
She got served by our E-warriors, including my humble self. And finally bowed to Defeat.
By- Emmy Ogon Idiege
Earlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/4028519/pictures-south-african-lady-bashed
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by emmyid(m): 10:22pm On Sep 02
Can you beat these oyibo woman's comment? Greatest of the greatest Nigerian Men! GREAT!!
We too much U!
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Homeboiy(m): 10:48pm On Sep 02
This girl get sense die
U were addressing your fellow lazy SA ladies not naija men
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by hatchy: 11:19pm On Sep 02
You think you can open your gutter mouth and spew trash at us and expect us to take it...
We will not take it...
Next time think before you address Nigerians on the social media.
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by wristbangle(m): 11:40pm On Sep 02
See this elephant shifting goal post.
When you opened your filthy mouth to technically insult Nigerians using a general term "drug lords" not forgetting there are hard working dudes with meaningful source of income, you were happy right?
Now that Nigerian ulterior warriors revealed your true picture with excess fat on your body enough to produce several tonnes of soup, you are now shifting goal post about your ex having a nude picture of you, so you can tender a fake apology?
Just admit it, u couldn't bare the bashing
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by RuthDaniels(f): 11:46pm On Sep 02
Attention seeking lady Is all I see! Lol!
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by longjohnsilver: 12:00am
She apologised in yoruba...lol
Come and complete it oh, we av over 100 tribes in Nigeria...
What is worth doing...kuku do it well.
We are waiting for an apology in the remaining Nigerian languages.
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Jaqenhghar: 12:07am
That anyone takes this woman seriously just shows how foolish people really are
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 12:12am
Google translate is shít
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Zeze06(m): 6:23am
Just an attention seeking irresponsible nonentity, a social media nuisance, I riffraff who thinks anyone cares about her opinion, a despicable element that has data...
I see reasons why "someone" proposed the increment on prices of data....
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Ladyjumong(f): 6:39am
naija gat no chill,
dem no the carry last
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by lilmax(m): 6:47am
one of your ex has your nude pictures and his threatening?
seriously, anyone with this deformed crap on his radar has poor taste
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by AngelicBeing: 10:36am
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Lexusgs430: 10:36am
This egg-head is back again ?
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by ArcFrisky(m): 10:36am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Benekruku(m): 10:36am
Where re the nude pictures...?
Just wasted my data! Mtcheww.....
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Shortyy(f): 10:36am
LMFAO fear fear. The fear of Nigerian e-warriors.
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by iLickAnalFungus(m): 10:37am
Nigerians ehh.. We unite to kick an intruder's ass, when we are done, we then continue fighting ourselves
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by sirkkayye(m): 10:38am
let me think
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by xreal: 10:38am
Why apologizing in Yoruba?
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Davash222(m): 10:38am
Ndi Iberibe
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by Rorachy(f): 10:38am
Some girls no get sense at all, no matter how you love someone, never send your nudes.
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by ImpressionsNG: 10:38am
I think her point earlier wasn't entirely baseless. But then, trust Nigerians to defend their own at all costs.
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by siloXIX(m): 10:39am
i came here to laugh
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by sotall(m): 10:39am
OK
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by richidinho(m): 10:39am
Why am I seeing Yoruba language on her timeline?
Is she Yoruba?
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by NothingDoMe: 10:40am
This girl is not well
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by BroZuma: 10:41am
Just like that?
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by okerekeikpo: 10:41am
Same way I have ifeomas nudes on my phone I will punish that girl when we finally break up cos her shakara is much, dm me if u want to see the pics, 10k per pics
|Re: Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized by madridguy(m): 10:41am
