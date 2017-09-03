Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Noxolo Mampa, The South African Lady Who Bashed Nigerian men Finally Apologized (17425 Views)

By- Emmy Ogon Idiege





Earlier thread: She got served by our E-warriors, including my humble self. And finally bowed to Defeat.By- Emmy Ogon IdiegeEarlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/4028519/pictures-south-african-lady-bashed 1 Share

Can you beat these oyibo woman's comment? Greatest of the greatest Nigerian Men! GREAT!!

We too much U! 1 Like

This girl get sense die



U were addressing your fellow lazy SA ladies not naija men 22 Likes

You think you can open your gutter mouth and spew trash at us and expect us to take it...



We will not take it...



Next time think before you address Nigerians on the social media. 18 Likes 3 Shares

See this elephant shifting goal post.



When you opened your filthy mouth to technically insult Nigerians using a general term "drug lords" not forgetting there are hard working dudes with meaningful source of income, you were happy right?



Now that Nigerian ulterior warriors revealed your true picture with excess fat on your body enough to produce several tonnes of soup, you are now shifting goal post about your ex having a nude picture of you, so you can tender a fake apology?



Just admit it, u couldn't bare the bashing 25 Likes

Attention seeking lady Is all I see! Lol! 4 Likes

She apologised in yoruba...lol



Come and complete it oh, we av over 100 tribes in Nigeria...



What is worth doing...kuku do it well.



We are waiting for an apology in the remaining Nigerian languages. 36 Likes 1 Share

That anyone takes this woman seriously just shows how foolish people really are 8 Likes 1 Share

Google translate is shít 9 Likes 1 Share





Just an attention seeking irresponsible nonentity, a social media nuisance, I riffraff who thinks anyone cares about her opinion, a despicable element that has data...



I see reasons why "someone" proposed the increment on prices of data.... Just an attention seeking irresponsible nonentity, a social media nuisance, I riffraff who thinks anyone cares about her opinion, a despicable element that has data...I see reasons why "someone" proposed the increment on prices of data.... 7 Likes



naija gat no chill,



dem no the carry last naija gat no chill,dem no the carry last 1 Like

one of your ex has your nude pictures and his threatening?



seriously, anyone with this deformed crap on his radar has poor taste 4 Likes

This egg-head is back again ? 1 Like

Hmmmmm

Where re the nude pictures...?



Just wasted my data! Mtcheww..... 3 Likes

LMFAO fear fear. The fear of Nigerian e-warriors.

Nigerians ehh.. We unite to kick an intruder's ass, when we are done, we then continue fighting ourselves 13 Likes 1 Share

let me think 3 Likes

Why apologizing in Yoruba?

Ndi Iberibe

Some girls no get sense at all, no matter how you love someone, never send your nudes. 1 Like





i came here to laugh

OK

Why am I seeing Yoruba language on her timeline?



Is she Yoruba?

This girl is not well 1 Like





Just like that? 2 Likes

