|President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by LMAyedun(m): 3:40am
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Monday, September 4, 2017 for a trip to Washington, DC. Mr. Buhari's trip to the US is at the invitation of President Donald Trump, with a Nigerian Presidency source telling our correspondent that Mr. Trump extended the invitation last February, shortly after his inauguration.
According to an itinerary seen by SaharaReporters, Mr. Buhari is scheduled to leave his hometown, Daura, by helicopter at 9:15 am on Monday for Katsina airport. From the airport, he will fly out at 10 am aboard a presidential jet to Washington, DC.
A source at the Presidency told SaharaReporters that the earlier plan was for Mr. Buhari to combine the official visit to the US with his participation at the UN General Assembly in New York from September 21 to 25, 2017.
Another Presidency insider said there was some anxiety within Aso Rock that the trip may turn out to have a medical tone.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/02/president-buhari-set-us-trip-next-week
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by ydass(m): 3:52am
Fu.,ck this nigga!
20 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by nerodenero: 3:54am
Too early, too soon!Base shifted to US, doctors await him.
Ajala travelled all over the world
Ajala travel x2
Ajala travelled all over the world.
The report only states he departs tomorrow and no mention of when he is to return. Does that mean PMB will be in the US until Sept 21 when UN Assembly kicks off?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by xreal: 4:07am
Have a safe trip. Baba.
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by LMAyedun(m): 4:07am
Another coded medical trip.
He can't stay in his own country to deliver what he was elected for. It's so unfortunate.
Buhari is just so over rated, he has nothing to offer this country.
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by sarrki(m): 4:08am
I would have preferred him to settle down a little bi
Though he knows better, what it's good fie the country
Safe trip
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by uzohrome(m): 4:09am
Our God giving president! God will continue to guide you... safe trip to the US, prepare to answer many questions from P Trump about the killing of innocent people agitating for freedom. Hopefully you will be @ UN Meeting and the same and much more would be asked. We love you presido.
10 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by ZUBY77(m): 4:11am
Can we please know the schedule.
We need to know when and if he is coming back.
I guess the UK Residents are too hot to be ignored
The Yanks are even more arrogant.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by Karlovich: 4:23am
this vegetable is really funny, I hope that those that voted this slowpoke are happy with the way he runs the zoo. silly Nigerians
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by Tolexander: 4:29am
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Monday, September 4, 2017 for a trip to Washington, DC. Mr. Buhari's trip to the US is at the invitation of President Donald Trump, with a Nigerian Presidency source telling our correspondent that Mr. Trump extended the invitation last February, shortly after his inauguration.Why would Trump invite Buhari to come to the US after he was voted in by the lost tribe of the Jews in Nigeria?
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by GoroTango: 4:37am
Tolexander:The piggy Jews who bled for him on the streets of Igweocha in January will not like this
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by ifyalways(f): 4:40am
Ajala is off again, Continuation of Gullivers travels .
UN assemble doesn't start until 21st so Ajala will be meeting Trump for almost three weeks?
13 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by diablos: 4:45am
sarrki:
Illiterate
11 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by GMBuhari: 4:47am
Tolexander:
. Trump falling LiePob's hands since infinity
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by GMBuhari: 4:49am
Flatinies will be very angry this morning
I see one of them claiming it's medical trip
Sorry to disappoint you , trust me Buhari I going to USA for Nigerias betterment, and I'm sure some mind boggling revelations are about to be unboxed
Stay tuned
Updates, I see some ediots complaining 3 weeks is too much to wait since UN assembly is 21st
But I don't understand, didn't these same born bastards claim Trump never called Buhari? Alongside ediots like ffk and ThiefYose?
Stupido murafuckas
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by Throwback: 5:01am
So you mean Trump invited a Muslim janja-weed arewanistan Buhari to the Christian White House?
Trump is seriously toying with his re-election. He has by this action lost the vote of the rejected Jews in Aba and Nnewi. He has lost the backbone that was to ensure his re-election like Jonathan.
Still waiting for Putin and Trump to invade Nigeria to liberate the endangered specie.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by Uzordrew: 5:26am
1
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by ajepako(f): 5:39am
I wonder why this Baba Bubu never stays in Aso Rock for long..
Something is wrong again..
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by evy4ch: 5:47am
habaa is nigeria purshuing him out,is it an offence to mr trump to visit him after spending 3months in uk, or are they trying to change hospital.i am confused like this govt.
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by EmekaBlue(m): 5:48am
Dont know if Trump really invited him,But he is surely ready to go camp in a new medical location over there since london house has casted, and ofc going to boost d US economy by parking the presidential jet at washington dc until he is ready to come back. Buhari is simply a very useless president, but not totally useless atleast he can be used as a bad example to other upcoming presidents.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by omowolewa: 5:52am
Make this man rest abeg.
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by 9japrof(m): 6:06am
Voting in this man is/was and remains a calamity to this nation.
From lieing and propaganda to lack of sound economic sense to lack of sound ministers to burning of scarce forex on his health and endless travels to media trial of corrupt people to lies of technically defeating bokoharam that keeps growing from strength to strength to harassment and extra judicial actions and contempt of court decisions.
This four years walahi na waste.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by shikshark: 6:09am
Nigerian residents chase him from u.k, rat chase him from aso rock, i wonder what will chase bubu this time because im sure they must chase him.
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by madridguy(m): 6:10am
Alhamdulilah for Sai Baba.
Safe trip Asadulahi.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by madridguy(m): 6:11am
Morning sister,
Sai Baba is going up and down for our betterment.
ajepako:
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by loneatar: 6:12am
LMAyedun:then who will represent Nigeria at UN Assembly?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by Dillusionist(f): 6:13am
another excuse for the vegetable to land in US hospital..useless governmet
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by Keneking: 6:26am
Mynd44 oya oh day don break
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by IamPatriotic(m): 6:27am
Off he goes again, overseas president, Mr. ghost.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by Okoroawusa: 6:28am
just small unconfirmed gossip n all of u r reacting like chemical.
|Re: President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday by Ladyjumong(f): 6:28am
Ok
