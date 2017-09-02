Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Set For US Trip on Monday (5731 Views)

Aisha Buhari: My US Trip Funded With Personal Funds And Sponsorship Grant / Why Buhari Took His Son, Yusuf On The Official US Trip – Presidency / 5 Gains Of President Buhari's US Trip - Fulanimafia (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to an itinerary seen by SaharaReporters, Mr. Buhari is scheduled to leave his hometown, Daura, by helicopter at 9:15 am on Monday for Katsina airport. From the airport, he will fly out at 10 am aboard a presidential jet to Washington, DC.



A source at the Presidency told SaharaReporters that the earlier plan was for Mr. Buhari to combine the official visit to the US with his participation at the UN General Assembly in New York from September 21 to 25, 2017.



Another Presidency insider said there was some anxiety within Aso Rock that the trip may turn out to have a medical tone.





http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/02/president-buhari-set-us-trip-next-week President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Monday, September 4, 2017 for a trip to Washington, DC. Mr. Buhari's trip to the US is at the invitation of President Donald Trump, with a Nigerian Presidency source telling our correspondent that Mr. Trump extended the invitation last February, shortly after his inauguration.According to an itinerary seen by SaharaReporters, Mr. Buhari is scheduled to leave his hometown, Daura, by helicopter at 9:15 am on Monday for Katsina airport. From the airport, he will fly out at 10 am aboard a presidential jet to Washington, DC.A source at the Presidency told SaharaReporters that the earlier plan was for Mr. Buhari to combine the official visit to the US with his participation at the UN General Assembly in New York from September 21 to 25, 2017.Another Presidency insider said there was some anxiety within Aso Rock that the trip may turn out to have a medical tone. 1 Like

Fu.,ck this nigga! 20 Likes





Ajala travelled all over the world

Ajala travel x2

Ajala travelled all over the world .



The report only states he departs tomorrow and no mention of when he is to return. Does that mean PMB will be in the US until Sept 21 when UN Assembly kicks off? Too early, too soon!Base shifted to US, doctors await him.Ajala travelled all over the worldAjala travel x2Ajala travelled all over the worldThe report only states he departs tomorrow and no mention of when he is to return. Does that mean PMB will be in the US until Sept 21 when UN Assembly kicks off? 28 Likes 1 Share

Have a safe trip. Baba. 8 Likes

Another coded medical trip.

He can't stay in his own country to deliver what he was elected for. It's so unfortunate.



Buhari is just so over rated, he has nothing to offer this country. 44 Likes 2 Shares

I would have preferred him to settle down a little bi





Though he knows better, what it's good fie the country



Safe trip 10 Likes 1 Share

Our God giving president! God will continue to guide you... safe trip to the US, prepare to answer many questions from P Trump about the killing of innocent people agitating for freedom. Hopefully you will be @ UN Meeting and the same and much more would be asked. We love you presido. 10 Likes

Can we please know the schedule.

We need to know when and if he is coming back.

I guess the UK Residents are too hot to be ignored

The Yanks are even more arrogant. 2 Likes

this vegetable is really funny, I hope that those that voted this slowpoke are happy with the way he runs the zoo. silly Nigerians 19 Likes 1 Share

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Monday, September 4, 2017 for a trip to Washington, DC. Mr. Buhari's trip to the US is at the invitation of President Donald Trump, with a Nigerian Presidency source telling our correspondent that Mr. Trump extended the invitation last February, shortly after his inauguration. Why would Trump invite Buhari to come to the US after he was voted in by the lost tribe of the Jews in Nigeria? Why would Trump invite Buhari to come to the US after he was voted in by the lost tribe of the Jews in Nigeria? 19 Likes 2 Shares

Tolexander:

Why would Trump invite Buhari to come to the US after he was voted in by the lost tribe of the Jews in Nigeria? The piggy Jews who bled for him on the streets of Igweocha in January will not like this The piggy Jews who bled for him on the streets of Igweocha in January will not like this 5 Likes

Gullivers travels .



UN assemble doesn't start until 21st so Ajala will be meeting Trump for almost three weeks?

Ajala is off again, Continuation ofUN assemble doesn't start until 21st so Ajala will be 13 Likes

sarrki:

I would have preferred him to settle down a little bi





Though he knows better, what it's good fie the country



Safe trip

Illiterate Illiterate 11 Likes

Tolexander:

Why would Trump invite Buhari to come to the US after he was voted in by the lost tribe of the Jews in Nigeria?



. Trump falling LiePob's hands since infinity . Trump falling LiePob's hands since infinity 2 Likes 1 Share

Flatinies will be very angry this morning





I see one of them claiming it's medical trip



Sorry to disappoint you , trust me Buhari I going to USA for Nigerias betterment, and I'm sure some mind boggling revelations are about to be unboxed





Stay tuned





Updates, I see some ediots complaining 3 weeks is too much to wait since UN assembly is 21st



But I don't understand, didn't these same born bastards claim Trump never called Buhari? Alongside ediots like ffk and ThiefYose?

Stupido murafuckas 10 Likes 1 Share

So you mean Trump invited a Muslim janja-weed arewanistan Buhari to the Christian White House?



Trump is seriously toying with his re-election. He has by this action lost the vote of the rejected Jews in Aba and Nnewi. He has lost the backbone that was to ensure his re-election like Jonathan.



Still waiting for Putin and Trump to invade Nigeria to liberate the endangered specie. 12 Likes 3 Shares

1

I wonder why this Baba Bubu never stays in Aso Rock for long..



Something is wrong again.. 3 Likes

habaa is nigeria purshuing him out,is it an offence to mr trump to visit him after spending 3months in uk, or are they trying to change hospital.i am confused like this govt.

Dont know if Trump really invited him,But he is surely ready to go camp in a new medical location over there since london house has casted, and ofc going to boost d US economy by parking the presidential jet at washington dc until he is ready to come back. Buhari is simply a very useless president, but not totally useless atleast he can be used as a bad example to other upcoming presidents. 8 Likes 1 Share

Make this man rest abeg.

Voting in this man is/was and remains a calamity to this nation.



From lieing and propaganda to lack of sound economic sense to lack of sound ministers to burning of scarce forex on his health and endless travels to media trial of corrupt people to lies of technically defeating bokoharam that keeps growing from strength to strength to harassment and extra judicial actions and contempt of court decisions.



This four years walahi na waste. 4 Likes

Nigerian residents chase him from u.k, rat chase him from aso rock, i wonder what will chase bubu this time because im sure they must chase him. 5 Likes

Alhamdulilah for Sai Baba.



Safe trip Asadulahi. 1 Like



Sai Baba is going up and down for our betterment.



ajepako:

I wonder why this Baba Bubu never stays in Aso Rock for long..



Something is wrong again.. Morning sister,Sai Baba is going up and down for our betterment.

LMAyedun:

Another coded medical trip.

He can't stay in his own country to deliver what he was elected for. It's so unfortunate.



Buhari is just so over rated, he has nothing to offer this country. then who will represent Nigeria at UN Assembly? then who will represent Nigeria at UN Assembly? 1 Like

another excuse for the vegetable to land in US hospital..useless governmet 1 Like

Mynd44 oya oh day don break

Off he goes again, overseas president, Mr. ghost. 1 Like

just small unconfirmed gossip n all of u r reacting like chemical.