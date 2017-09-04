Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Sex In The Car And Its Consequences (15427 Views)

Pease this issue has been controversial for a long time, so I'd like all spiritually minded people to come and clear the air concerning this topic.



Also car techies, enthusiasts and kazeems are all welcome.



personally,. I'm of the opinion that sex in your car has no implied implications whatsoever, if u or someone had sex in ur car and suddenly u discover issues with the gear or engine or brainbox, it's just a coincidence. personally I think its just a native misguided myth.



please we need valid responses with proof. 1 Like

cc lalasticlacla, princetom1, gazzuzz, egunmogaji, nurey, diportivo, lejeun, flyboyzee...etc

and all those I've offended, no vex.



this topic is very very crucial to the lifespan of vehicles being used as short time especially Keke drivers.







The only effects sex has on cars is the shock absorbers, the bouncing nature of the act will cause wear and tear

a car is just a bloody location

nothing more

nurey:

The only effects sex has on cars is the shock absorbers, the bouncing nature of the act will cause wear and tear

hian hian

Mazda 626 1989 AKA the Gazzuz.z replaced 3engines in a span of 4years.



What went down in The Gaz.zuzz, stays in Gazz.uzz. 1 Like

kingreign:





You should know that Nurey uses korope the shocks are important to him

menstrualpad:



You should know that Nurey uses korope the shocks are important to him

Your brain and thinking faulculty have a missing linkage abi? Na simple question if the answer is yes go and buy tokunbo for ladipo

No consequence.

We africans like superstition.

Voodoo, charms and other dark forces exist. But not in this kind of way 4 Likes

I even sex in the boat

Nigerians and superstitions. You might as well have paranoia about sex in the house lest it collapses. Nonsense

4 Likes

Op are you a learner? Try it inside a Mercedes-Benz GLK and tell me how far later 2 Likes

E de cause accidents, and knock car engine .... Voice of my ancestors 5 Likes

diportivo:

a car is just a bloody location



On top of the car na another bad location

It can severely damage your shock absorbers. Speaking from ........ Enough said, poster above me, kindly step aside..

I don't think I can stoop so low to engage in such disgusting act in the car.. Which kain konji dey worry you wey you no fit calm down enta crib..

What will someone not hear on NL?

Dis one na Topic so?



@OP, What did you eat (or drink) dis nite 1 Like 1 Share

Plenty cars men av used for it before and yet those cars still doing fine years later

SoftDealz:

A see Dis one see Dis one

what's tha business 4 Likes 1 Share

I have had sex inside my cars over hundred times and yet to have engine or transmission issue. 1 Like

and this made front page.....chai! 1 Like



Ur Engine will just Knock 2months after



Like seriously, having things where you make your money or used for transportation ain't good according to ancestors.



Ur Engine will just Knock 2months after

Like seriously, having things where you make your money or used for transportation ain't good according to ancestors.

But all the boys and girls have joined bad gangs. Hmmmmmmm

then the sex was hot

I heard it's very crampy

No consequences

Depends on the kind of sex....



If it's ANAL SEX,4get about the gearbox....its gone...



MouthAction only deals with the transmission...



HOMOSEXUAL na fatal accident straight up.. 19 Likes 2 Shares