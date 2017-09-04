₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,097 members, 3,768,947 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 11:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Sex In The Car And Its Consequences (15427 Views)
See The Car I Spotted At Apapa This Afternoon / What Type Of Engine Oil Do You Use In Your Car And How Much Is It? / Pictures Of The Car That Got Burnt At Onipan Bus Stop (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by obekediamondfuto(m): 8:27pm
Pease this issue has been controversial for a long time, so I'd like all spiritually minded people to come and clear the air concerning this topic.
Also car techies, enthusiasts and kazeems are all welcome.
personally,. I'm of the opinion that sex in your car has no implied implications whatsoever, if u or someone had sex in ur car and suddenly u discover issues with the gear or engine or brainbox, it's just a coincidence. personally I think its just a native misguided myth.
please we need valid responses with proof.
1 Like
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by obekediamondfuto(m): 8:32pm
cc lalasticlacla, princetom1, gazzuzz, egunmogaji, nurey, diportivo, lejeun, flyboyzee...etc
and all those I've offended, no vex. this topic is very very crucial to the lifespan of vehicles being used as short time especially Keke drivers.
1 Like
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by nurey(m): 8:57pm
The only effects sex has on cars is the shock absorbers, the bouncing nature of the act will cause wear and tear
I dedicate this FTC to VW, it's not about numbers or price, it's about been different from others.
Kisses to the Bentley Continental flying spur.
16 Likes
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by EgunMogaji(m): 9:00pm
7 Likes
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by menstrualpad: 9:07pm
the car above is empty absent Faithia Balogun
Cc egunmogaji
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by diportivo: 9:12pm
a car is just a bloody location
nothing more
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by kingreign: 9:41pm
nurey:
hian
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by GAZZUZZ(m): 9:46pm
Mazda 626 1989 AKA the Gazzuz.z replaced 3engines in a span of 4years.
What went down in The Gaz.zuzz, stays in Gazz.uzz.
1 Like
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by menstrualpad: 9:49pm
kingreign:You should know that Nurey uses korope the shocks are important to him
2 Likes
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by nurey(m): 10:05pm
menstrualpad:
Your brain and thinking faulculty have a missing linkage abi? Na simple question if the answer is yes go and buy tokunbo for ladipo
2 Likes
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by Readonee35L(m): 10:10pm
No consequence.
We africans like superstition.
Voodoo, charms and other dark forces exist. But not in this kind of way
4 Likes
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by baike: 10:10pm
I even sex in the boat
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by Dottore: 10:10pm
Nigerians and superstitions. You might as well have paranoia about sex in the house lest it collapses. Nonsense
4 Likes
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by Ndidikante: 10:10pm
Op are you a learner? Try it inside a Mercedes-Benz GLK and tell me how far later
2 Likes
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by Integrityfarms(m): 10:10pm
E de cause accidents, and knock car engine .... Voice of my ancestors
5 Likes
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by twilliamx: 10:10pm
W
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by Deffymanu: 10:11pm
diportivo:On top of the car na another bad location
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by SoftDealz: 10:11pm
It can severely damage your shock absorbers. Speaking from ...... .. Enough said, poster above me, kindly step aside..
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by itsRhamzy: 10:11pm
I don't think I can stoop so low to engage in such disgusting act in the car.. Which kain konji dey worry you wey you no fit calm down enta crib..
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by koonbey(m): 10:11pm
What will someone not hear on NL?
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by ReachHard: 10:11pm
Dis one na Topic so?
@OP, What did you eat (or drink) dis nite
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by OmoManU: 10:11pm
Plenty cars men av used for it before and yet those cars still doing fine years later
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by itsRhamzy: 10:11pm
SoftDealz:see Dis one
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by Damfostopper(m): 10:12pm
what's tha business
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by xandy84: 10:12pm
I have had sex inside my cars over hundred times and yet to have engine or transmission issue.
1 Like
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by masks(m): 10:12pm
and this made front page.....chai!
1 Like
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by COOLDK(m): 10:12pm
Hmmmmmm
Ur Engine will just Knock 2months after
Like seriously, having things where you make your money or used for transportation ain't good according to ancestors.
But all the boys and girls have joined bad gangs.
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by ExAngel007(f): 10:12pm
then the sex was hot
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by 1Sharon(f): 10:12pm
I heard it's very crampy
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by KKKWHITE(m): 10:12pm
No consequences
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by dearsly(m): 10:13pm
Depends on the kind of sex....
If it's ANAL SEX,4get about the gearbox....its gone...
MouthAction only deals with the transmission...
HOMOSEXUAL na fatal accident straight up..
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sex In The Car And Its Consequences by Dfinex(f): 10:13pm
I don't seem to have the pleasure of understanding this thread, what it intends to achieve and why it is on front page.
2 Likes 1 Share
8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know / Where Can I Get A 2009 Honda City? / FWD Vs RWD: Which is Better?
Viewing this topic: honesty360(m), grbgrb4(m), DoctorAlien(m), BarexB, karashita, sako28, ampulki, crackerspub, miracle4(m), Lucaskid(m), stevio(m), DrVictor(m), WebSurfer(m), adedam23(m), SEOManiac, asaajuomo1(m), Mrdigitech(m), rukky2000(f), Smarte724(m), Standard92(f), shegsrules(m), festyalias2baba(m), lovisky(f), Shegz007(m), demoman(m), Dahkogrin007(m), rovher(m), Tonymegabush1(m), Phinysmarty(f), Ayooje, JDelight(m), onyfor, swaey(m), neduprince(m), Phoenix6278(m), Gaines(m), Izukel(m), tonyimadu, Horlartunes, alawodebig9(m), KAYD007(m), donziller(m), MannyG, owowa145(m), RANGO23(m), Tobyjagz, omniwater, olups(m), Dominicpupuru(m), YesNoMaybe, Bossjosh, ZhyonKross(m), dakulguy, pskillzz(m), JAZIK(m), Ebongmichael88, Maura1(f), Shygirl1989(f), chere25, kaypound(m), simplygreat(m), jaeyking(m), Yagami(m), blueflowers(f), DonJ29, olumaxi(m), Smooyis(m), lammie21(m), sgtponzihater1(m), JDhotral4, Jadmchris(m), nurey(m), leunamme93(m), HeOrShe, Itsachair, cymontempler, austineaddy, obekediamondfuto(m), kontrieman, ketty007(m), eclecticbaron, phyla(m), EmmaLege, Udeh402017(m), kissval1388(m), Danhumprey, Falcon(m), slimderek(m), Ilemona93(m), raziboi(m), dayo20002002, boombay(m), purestone(f), luvinhubby(m), sogodihno, fermlad, vuga007(m), rezy15(m), jairusben(m), BIXYBABE(f), Tonitelli, Fussbot, bebene, SAMAYODELE(m) and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32