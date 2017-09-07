₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,016 members, 3,775,567 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 10:35 PM

Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night (2252 Views)

Abakaliki, The Salt City, Serene And Beautiful / Driver Sleeping Under A Lorry Crushed In Abakaliki (Graphic Photos) / Peace Mass In Accident Along Enugu-Abakaliki Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by betterABIAstate: 12:13pm On Sep 06
Wow grin

3 Likes

Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by betterABIAstate: 12:16pm On Sep 06
Growing city
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by biafranation: 12:18pm On Sep 06
Spaced book...waiting for children of hate to come in. Today you will enter one chance...what will happen to you, you will be surprised.
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by fuckerstard: 12:22pm On Sep 06
Wow see my country.


See poster above :

2 Likes

Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by mightyhazell: 12:22pm On Sep 06
cool pics
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by madridguy(m): 12:23pm On Sep 06
This is beautiful. Ebonyi people should be thanking their star for having a good and working governor.
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by airmirthd1(f): 12:25pm On Sep 06
Really beautiful.
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by tolugar: 12:34pm On Sep 06
If every governor will be doing this in
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by cowleg(m): 8:51pm On Sep 06
I'm a corper serving in abakiliki, I want to engage myself with a part time job or skill acquisition. Please help me redefine my future.
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by daveP(m): 2:01am
Wow im impressed just like lalasticlala. looks too foreign to be naija. hope its constant?
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Davepal: 7:19am
The best planed city in Nigeria.
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by 9jayes: 10:24pm
One of the poorest state in Nigeria
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by zulex880: 10:24pm
This is beautiful honestly shocked
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by edoboy33(m): 10:24pm
cheastbeaters will soon arrive

1 Like

Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by zulex880: 10:25pm
Davepal:
The best planed city in Nigeria.
No its Enugu make your findings

2 Likes

Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by t12tosin: 10:25pm
Huuuuu
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Flexherbal(m): 10:25pm
Very beautiful !
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by slyd90(m): 10:25pm
yea Dave Umahi is working served there B15 ...that's Amusement round aboutgringrin

keep the good work sir ..
small but mighty state
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by iamsparrow(m): 10:25pm
biafranation:
Spaced book...waiting for children of hate to come in. Today you will enter one chance...what will happen to you, you will be surprised.
hmmm
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by seunAccount: 10:26pm
And Ortom is still owing Benue people a salary of 12months.


What do we do?
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Ijhot3(f): 10:26pm
Nice
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Lexusgs430: 10:26pm
As always, we get to see one of the best places......
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by stynhaq(m): 10:27pm
zulex880:

No its Enugu make your findings

I think Yaba was really planned properly too.
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by HMZi(m): 10:27pm
ITS BEAUTIFUL......Still cant believe tho.....breathtaking
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by NobleRomm(m): 10:27pm
the fine fine pictures done finish....
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:27pm
Nice though
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by ceda99: 10:28pm
2 pictures of the best part of a city does not define the whole city.

1 Like

Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Femich18(m): 10:28pm
biafranation:
Spaced book...waiting for children of hate to come in. Today you will enter one chance...what will happen to you, you will be surprised.
Must you result to this? This isn't necessary

1 Like

Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Abfinest007(m): 10:29pm
beautiful
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by tolexy123: 10:31pm
Will you shut up there! This looks like early morning or just about when night is about to set it. IPOB and lies are like 5&6
Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Moneyyy: 10:32pm
IGBO AMAKA! IGBO KWENU! IGBO KWEZUONU!!!

(0) (1) (Reply)

Travel Agent Here / Wife Joining Husband Abroad Visa Interview: What Kind Of Questions Can I Expect? / Is It True That Judge Have The Above Law Immunity Clause

Viewing this topic: Ghost01(m), betesi(m), highchiefpee(m), Stanleyifio(m), ipobarecriminals, progressj, tuoky, pelummy50(m), iamchybs(m), Dreambeat, autonomous22, adisasegun(m), Cannie, MichaelRJ, benedictjohn(m), tolexy123, Sticurious(f), Petrosonly, wiseleader(m), Johanna95, UNIQUEISRAEL(m), iWise(m), loadedvibes, fk001, Moneyyy, pavlovt, silentrock(m), meldoman8773(m), weslambo, Ibukune(m), odizeey(m), UniqueDennis(m), nsik4ever(m), IamFranco, sultanfortune(m), Integrator1, Adeshowkey(m), mhiztaNexy(m), Simon202(m), MrPdtech, Victory9, sounso, khaz(m), tunde89, Qsscruz(m), SGN(m), Singapore1(m), McAbbey007(m), mikkyjay(m), sulaidon(m), shibanbo(m), tobdee, maximus4455(m), uniquealdehyde(m), bleskid(m), winnielle(f), Dongamzy, blackbelt(m), Dumdumfashion(f), billtommy(m), flexyebe(m), Darrydeck, jesi800, sylva1, dominique(f) and 135 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.