Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night (2252 Views)

Abakaliki, The Salt City, Serene And Beautiful / Driver Sleeping Under A Lorry Crushed In Abakaliki (Graphic Photos) / Peace Mass In Accident Along Enugu-Abakaliki Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Wow 3 Likes

Growing city

Spaced book...waiting for children of hate to come in. Today you will enter one chance...what will happen to you, you will be surprised.

Wow see my country.





See poster above : 2 Likes

cool pics

This is beautiful. Ebonyi people should be thanking their star for having a good and working governor.

Really beautiful.

If every governor will be doing this in

I'm a corper serving in abakiliki, I want to engage myself with a part time job or skill acquisition. Please help me redefine my future.

Wow im impressed just like lalasticlala. looks too foreign to be naija. hope its constant?

The best planed city in Nigeria.

One of the poorest state in Nigeria

This is beautiful honestly

cheastbeaters will soon arrive 1 Like

Davepal:

The best planed city in Nigeria. No its Enugu make your findings No its Enugu make your findings 2 Likes

Huuuuu

Very beautiful !





keep the good work sir ..

small but mighty state yea Dave Umahi is working served there B15 ...that's Amusement round aboutkeep the good work sir ..small but mighty state

biafranation:

Spaced book...waiting for children of hate to come in. Today you will enter one chance...what will happen to you, you will be surprised. hmmm hmmm

And Ortom is still owing Benue people a salary of 12months.





What do we do?

Nice

As always, we get to see one of the best places......

zulex880:



No its Enugu make your findings

I think Yaba was really planned properly too. I think Yaba was really planned properly too.

ITS BEAUTIFUL......Still cant believe tho.....breathtaking

the fine fine pictures done finish....

Nice though

2 pictures of the best part of a city does not define the whole city. 1 Like

biafranation:

Spaced book...waiting for children of hate to come in. Today you will enter one chance...what will happen to you, you will be surprised. Must you result to this? This isn't necessary Must you result to this? This isn't necessary 1 Like

beautiful

Will you shut up there! This looks like early morning or just about when night is about to set it. IPOB and lies are like 5&6