|Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by betterABIAstate: 12:13pm On Sep 06
Wow
3 Likes
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by betterABIAstate: 12:16pm On Sep 06
Growing city
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by biafranation: 12:18pm On Sep 06
Spaced book...waiting for children of hate to come in. Today you will enter one chance...what will happen to you, you will be surprised.
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by fuckerstard: 12:22pm On Sep 06
Wow see my country.
See poster above :
2 Likes
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by mightyhazell: 12:22pm On Sep 06
cool pics
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by madridguy(m): 12:23pm On Sep 06
This is beautiful. Ebonyi people should be thanking their star for having a good and working governor.
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by airmirthd1(f): 12:25pm On Sep 06
Really beautiful.
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by tolugar: 12:34pm On Sep 06
If every governor will be doing this in
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by cowleg(m): 8:51pm On Sep 06
I'm a corper serving in abakiliki, I want to engage myself with a part time job or skill acquisition. Please help me redefine my future.
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by daveP(m): 2:01am
Wow im impressed just like lalasticlala. looks too foreign to be naija. hope its constant?
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Davepal: 7:19am
The best planed city in Nigeria.
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by 9jayes: 10:24pm
One of the poorest state in Nigeria
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by zulex880: 10:24pm
This is beautiful honestly
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by edoboy33(m): 10:24pm
cheastbeaters will soon arrive
1 Like
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by zulex880: 10:25pm
Davepal:No its Enugu make your findings
2 Likes
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by t12tosin: 10:25pm
Huuuuu
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Flexherbal(m): 10:25pm
Very beautiful !
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by slyd90(m): 10:25pm
yea Dave Umahi is working served there B15 ...that's Amusement round about
keep the good work sir ..
small but mighty state
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by iamsparrow(m): 10:25pm
biafranation:hmmm
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by seunAccount: 10:26pm
And Ortom is still owing Benue people a salary of 12months.
What do we do?
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Ijhot3(f): 10:26pm
Nice
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Lexusgs430: 10:26pm
As always, we get to see one of the best places......
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by stynhaq(m): 10:27pm
zulex880:
I think Yaba was really planned properly too.
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by HMZi(m): 10:27pm
ITS BEAUTIFUL......Still cant believe tho.....breathtaking
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by NobleRomm(m): 10:27pm
the fine fine pictures done finish....
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:27pm
Nice though
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by ceda99: 10:28pm
2 pictures of the best part of a city does not define the whole city.
1 Like
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Femich18(m): 10:28pm
biafranation:Must you result to this? This isn't necessary
1 Like
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Abfinest007(m): 10:29pm
beautiful
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by tolexy123: 10:31pm
Will you shut up there! This looks like early morning or just about when night is about to set it. IPOB and lies are like 5&6
|Re: Some Pictures Of Abakaliki At Night by Moneyyy: 10:32pm
IGBO AMAKA! IGBO KWENU! IGBO KWEZUONU!!!
