|Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:08pm
What is this world turning into?A man said to be a Kenyan has been trending after he shared after sex photo with his girlfriend on Facebook.Online users have been raining curses on him with many saying he is a wasted sperm.
See the photo below and how people reacted....
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/kenyan-man-shares-after-sx-photo-with.html?m=1
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:09pm
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Tamarapetty(f): 12:09pm
Ode!
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Munae(f): 12:10pm
He never thought he could conquer, he finally did and you expect him to keep quiet
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by olihilistic(m): 12:10pm
People have evolved till the point that they dont a sense again..
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Marvel1206: 12:12pm
Watch how hypocrites will start bashing him
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by madridguy(m): 12:14pm
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Praisles(f): 12:14pm
NA 2 men i see for the picture o.
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Daddykush: 12:15pm
I came here to see fresh and sexy Unclad girl.
Just look at how dirty and disgusting they both look...like two Hippos just had sex. Ewwww
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by biacan(f): 12:19pm
Munae:
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by biacan(f): 12:20pm
He is a useless boy
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by smardray(m): 12:35pm
that should be his mom or a brother that has a breast
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by IsokoSpeaker: 12:43pm
That is Sarrki of nairaland, no bi any kenyan
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by LuvU2(f): 1:32pm
Guy looks like a popular nairaland artist that has refused to blow
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by BabyApple(m): 2:33pm
crazy man
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Sirheny007(m): 2:33pm
Just look at the Girl sleeping away in utter oblivion
She must have been probably worn out, drained and tired.
Sex is phvcking overrated!
she'll realize this by the time she wakes up.
nansense.
Look at the guy's watery brown eyes.
He's sick.
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:33pm
Orisirisi something
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by SmellingAnus(m): 2:33pm
All this sharing of nudes without the girl's permission is not cool... Infact one shouldn't even share such but if you must share such, at least take permission from the other party involved ...
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Akinz0126(m): 2:33pm
Munae:
And what exactly did he conquered Oooooo?
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by jaheymezz(m): 2:34pm
why censor the pic.....person wey post am no censor am abi you are mad ni op
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by ceezarhh(m): 2:34pm
acts of people these days make me wonder is common sense is a rare commodity...
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Gbethel: 2:35pm
Una no see him face, mumu dey him body.
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by BabaCommander: 2:35pm
Who else is seeing two dirty and ugly men?
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by BruncleZuma: 2:35pm
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by adeoba2008(m): 2:35pm
Rubbish.
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Evidence1000(m): 2:35pm
Sarrki could that be you? Look! You're even smiling. Smh for you.
The part that got me lol is Hashim Balewa's comment. Seems the guy really knows you one on one.
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by Boyooosa(m): 2:35pm
See the wrapper of that shapeless and shameless slut
|Re: Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics by miqos03: 2:36pm
Oops
