Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Shares After Sex Photo With Girlfriend On Facebook.see Reactions(pics (30924 Views)

Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions / Man Insults A Lady For Snubbing Him On Facebook, See What He Got / Nairobi Pastor Shares After-sex Photos With His "Lover” Online (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See the photo below and how people reacted....



cc; Lalasticlala, ijebabe



Source: What is this world turning into?A man said to be a Kenyan has been trending after he shared after sex photo with his girlfriend on Facebook.Online users have been raining curses on him with many saying he is a wasted sperm.See the photo below and how people reacted....cc; Lalasticlala, ijebabeSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/kenyan-man-shares-after-sx-photo-with.html?m=1 3 Shares

Ode! 1 Like

He never thought he could conquer, he finally did and you expect him to keep quiet 71 Likes 6 Shares

People have evolved till the point that they dont a sense again.. 6 Likes

Watch how hypocrites will start bashing him 3 Likes 1 Share

NA 2 men i see for the picture o. 68 Likes

I came here to see fresh and sexy Unclad girl.



Just look at how dirty and disgusting they both look...like two Hippos just had sex. Ewwww 35 Likes 1 Share

Munae:

He never thought he could conquer, he finally did and you expect him to keep quiet

He is a useless boy 2 Likes

that should be his mom or a brother that has a breast 3 Likes

That is Sarrki of nairaland, no bi any kenyan 3 Likes 1 Share

Guy looks like a popular nairaland artist that has refused to blow 13 Likes

crazy man



She must have been probably worn out, drained and tired.

Sex is phvcking overrated!

she'll realize this by the time she wakes up.

nansense.



Look at the guy's watery brown eyes.

He's sick. Just look at the Girl sleeping away in utter oblivionShe must have been probably worn out, drained and tired.Sex is phvcking overrated!she'll realize this by the time she wakes up.nansense.Look at the guy's watery brown eyes.He's sick. 1 Like

Orisirisi something

All this sharing of nudes without the girl's permission is not cool... Infact one shouldn't even share such but if you must share such, at least take permission from the other party involved ... 1 Like

Munae:

He never thought he could conquer, he finally did and you expect him to keep quiet





And what exactly did he conquered Oooooo? And what exactly did he conquered Oooooo?

why censor the pic.....person wey post am no censor am abi you are mad ni op 14 Likes 1 Share

acts of people these days make me wonder is common sense is a rare commodity... 1 Like

Una no see him face, mumu dey him body.

Who else is seeing two dirty and ugly men? 3 Likes

Rubbish.

Sarrki could that be you? Look! You're even smiling. Smh for you.



The part that got me lol is Hashim Balewa's comment. Seems the guy really knows you one on one. 1 Like

See the wrapper of that shapeless and shameless slut