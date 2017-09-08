

The Imo state police command yesterday paraded five suspected abductors and killers of a priest, Cyriacus Onunkwo, in the state.



One of the suspects was however identified as police officer.



Recall, the clergyman was abducted on Friday, September 1st in Orlu and his body was later discovered along the road in Omuma on Saturday, September 2nd.



Now, one of the suspects that was paraded has confessed to killing the priest but said the clergyman was killed in error.



The 28-year-old man, identified as Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor, popularly known as small, from Ukwukwa village in Azia of Anambra state, Thursday, said that him and other of his gang members did not plan to murder Reverend. Father Cyriacus Onunkwo.



Okafor claimed that he was second in command and that a policeman, Ex Corporal, Jude Madu, organized the operation.



Speaking to Vanguard, he said;



“I don’t know he will die. We covered the nose of the catholic priest that was why died. We saw him on the road and we did not know he was a Reverend Father and we kidnapped him.



I was not the owner of the vehicle used in kidnapping the Catholic priest.



“I was not the person who led the gang, it was a policeman. When we got to the junction, he asked us to stop in the front of the Catholic priest Toyota Corrola, and he asked the priest to come down and that he was under arrest.



“I want to tell you that it was Jude Madu that requested that I should get a car and that we were going to somewhere. He did not tell me where we were going.”



https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/killed-imo-catholic-priest-mistake-suspects-confess/ The Imo state police command yesterday paraded five suspected abductors and killers of a priest, Cyriacus Onunkwo, in the state.One of the suspects was however identified as police officer.Recall, the clergyman was abducted on Friday, September 1st in Orlu and his body was later discovered along the road in Omuma on Saturday, September 2nd.Now, one of the suspects that was paraded has confessed to killing the priest but said the clergyman was killed in error.The 28-year-old man, identified as Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor, popularly known as small, from Ukwukwa village in Azia of Anambra state, Thursday, said that him and other of his gang members did not plan to murder Reverend. Father Cyriacus Onunkwo.Okafor claimed that he was second in command and that a policeman, Ex Corporal, Jude Madu, organized the operation.Speaking to Vanguard, he said;“I don’t know he will die. We covered the nose of the catholic priest that was why died. We saw him on the road and we did not know he was a Reverend Father and we kidnapped him.I was not the owner of the vehicle used in kidnapping the Catholic priest.“I was not the person who led the gang, it was a policeman. When we got to the junction, he asked us to stop in the front of the Catholic priest Toyota Corrola, and he asked the priest to come down and that he was under arrest.“I want to tell you that it was Jude Madu that requested that I should get a car and that we were going to somewhere. He did not tell me where we were going.”