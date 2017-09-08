₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,470 members, 3,777,176 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 03:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses (9996 Views)
Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses / I Became An Armed Robber To Raise Funds For My Gospel Album - Suspect Confesses / Dad Taught Me Robbery, Teenage Robbery Suspect Confesses (pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|“We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Austinogiza(m): 11:16am
The Imo state police command yesterday paraded five suspected abductors and killers of a priest, Cyriacus Onunkwo, in the state.
One of the suspects was however identified as police officer.
Recall, the clergyman was abducted on Friday, September 1st in Orlu and his body was later discovered along the road in Omuma on Saturday, September 2nd.
Now, one of the suspects that was paraded has confessed to killing the priest but said the clergyman was killed in error.
The 28-year-old man, identified as Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor, popularly known as small, from Ukwukwa village in Azia of Anambra state, Thursday, said that him and other of his gang members did not plan to murder Reverend. Father Cyriacus Onunkwo.
Okafor claimed that he was second in command and that a policeman, Ex Corporal, Jude Madu, organized the operation.
Speaking to Vanguard, he said;
“I don’t know he will die. We covered the nose of the catholic priest that was why died. We saw him on the road and we did not know he was a Reverend Father and we kidnapped him.
I was not the owner of the vehicle used in kidnapping the Catholic priest.
“I was not the person who led the gang, it was a policeman. When we got to the junction, he asked us to stop in the front of the Catholic priest Toyota Corrola, and he asked the priest to come down and that he was under arrest.
“I want to tell you that it was Jude Madu that requested that I should get a car and that we were going to somewhere. He did not tell me where we were going.”
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/killed-imo-catholic-priest-mistake-suspects-confess/
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:21am
You and your gang will also be killed by mistake
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Evaberry(f): 11:28am
hmmmm.
was the priest a righteous man?
is he not suppose to die? how else will be meet his father in heaven if he doesn't die.
his Yahweh came to take him, I dunno why they are punishing the young men that did god's will
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by olowobaba10: 2:27pm
SHAME ON YOU FOR SINGING LIKE THIS
2 Likes
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by id4sho(m): 2:28pm
A man is wicked or devilish not because of his tribal or religious affiliation but because of his choice and determination to be wicked and devilish.
There is no excuse whatsoever under the sun for you to take the life of another person you can't create.
Na dem
That's their way.
Criminals.
I no call name o!
Causing disaster everywhere because of one potopoto republic
In another news ,NCAN food don do
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by okway: 2:28pm
Singing like a parrot. I'm sure he's an iPod
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Boyooosa(m): 2:28pm
If that is how they will be killing themselves, govt should just let them go... Ish.
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Nomipmex: 2:29pm
Dumb talk
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by hushshinani(m): 2:29pm
why ona no kill ona self by mistake...
infact you'll are madtttt!!!
1 Like
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by JohnieWalker12(m): 2:29pm
So sad... Children of hate
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by tuoyoojo(m): 2:29pm
the police should cover their noses too and watch n see if they would die by mistake
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by samsonsax: 2:29pm
BET9JA IN TROUBLE...................
VISIT THIS SITE FOR UR DAILY BOOKING................#FOC
https://www.sportlineng.com/2017/09/08/120603/
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by maxtop(m): 2:29pm
Biafra killing each other. Mazi Kanu will hear this.
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by youngdabold(m): 2:30pm
Evaberry:...... What a useless question.......if u don't know what to say just observe the post and walk by........nonsense
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Lexusgs430: 2:30pm
They must kill them too, by mistake .....
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by tobdee: 2:30pm
All na long story..
Kill the morafucker
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by xxxupload45(m): 2:30pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Cachez(m): 2:31pm
And you will also be sentenced to death by Mistake.
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by beautiful232(f): 2:31pm
you too lie..say something else..heartless human
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by AceRoyal: 2:31pm
"You killed by mistake and you shall die by correction"
1 Like
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by modelmike7(m): 2:31pm
Y'all be killed by mistake also. Shikena
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by TINALETC3(f): 2:31pm
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by youngdabold(m): 2:32pm
Evaberry:......
.... What a useless question.........if you don't know what to say just observe the post and pass by..........nonsense .........even if he was not righteous,you have no right to ask and they have no right to kidnap him left alone murder him
1 Like
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Oloripelebe: 2:32pm
kill the foolish ipob
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by IamSINZ(m): 2:33pm
Lalas247 come see how the story is gradually being distorted to take any shape the public gives it. Gradually, the police has entered into the scene.
Classic intelligence. The Nigerian police are actually learning
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by jackdaniels(m): 2:33pm
Nigeria police is a curse
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Ifeanyi4491(m): 2:34pm
Let them hang to death by mistake
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Afribest(m): 2:34pm
The nigeria police should have kill them too by now. Wicked men
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by seunAccount: 2:34pm
Am sure that God tried to warn him before he boarded for the journey.
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by Austinoiz(m): 2:35pm
Give me a gun and I will waste their lives without mistake.
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by walcut(m): 2:35pm
Evaberry:When we thought nwaamaikpe was done fooling himself, this old hag sprang up.
1 Like
|Re: “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses by ajebuter(f): 2:35pm
Evaberry:
Eva, no one is talking about righteousness here, besides, no one is righteous , not even you..
The point here is, the priest was a human being who was unjustly kidnapped and murdered..
Come on! you are a lady, act like one..
4 Likes 1 Share
My Uncle Raped Me / Gov. Abubakar Audu Assaults Wife, Abandons Family In Usa ( Pictures) / Rights Group Condemns The Treatment Of Gay Men In Imo State
Viewing this topic: Marcus01, praiseisgood, johnsir(m), Elbizzcklinz(m), Stephenfowoyo(m), Maziebuka01(m), Desdola(m), coolestchris(m), imoci(m), Lanrelorry, Agbalanze(m), Itzurboi(m), lightheart(m), Saicology212, triplechoice(m), Coolmilly(f), J0hnmiller, maneasy, ikwubaba, liberationnow, BeYourOwnBoss, Milestones, estine17, madone, maduahanna(m), ahiarah, Mpamaegbu, ramdris(m), HASSANAASIA(f), kachic2, johnmario50(m), Maryclaire1(f), KELVONISTIC, cheta02(m), chidaddy1198(m), Aguoru122, Amehdan(m), wolexyzz(m), mumAAA, seunla84, thepo(m), Patdedon(m), adejoro1988(m), mesoprogress(m), OHCOMEON, Delightiphie, denip, diasporaman(m), Saint83(m), LaconicINC, Jabioro, mishB(f), modaink333 and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7