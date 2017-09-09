Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess (2113 Views)

The Secret Princess: Shocking Twist reveals Black Princess in Amazing Must-Watch Movie Full of Laughter and Teary Moments





Braver than an ice princess, there is no second guessing who Princess Sade is.

Imagine a graphic novel with all African characters. Well, the first thing you need to do is watch The Secret Princess, an animation movie which has already been released and now available for download at

With the success of the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which has raked in thousands of dollars from fans, and already with its dolls based on the animated characters from the movie having been a massive hit among the fans, creator Segun Williams is confident that the second part would also receive rave reviews.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/76011566/the-secret-princess-a-new-genre-of-animation



The Secret Princess is set to steal the spotlight with the all black animated characters and talking animals. The Film created by a British Animation studio - TransTales Entertainment aims to change the narrative of Children entertainment.



The Secret Princess Trailer:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIEA1lEX0w8



The Secret Princess is adapted from the book with the same title. The film is made in the 4k resolution which makes it one of the few animated movies with an IMAX standard. It is also in Blu-ray and High-Definition formats which are available to download directly from the studio's website -

Written and directed by Segun Williams it stars Desmond Elliot as King Adede and CuppyOtedola (daughter of Billionaire oil magnate) as Princess Sade.

The Secret Princess is a tale of a princess who goes through rejection and hence has to live her life out in the jungle while in her place a farmer's son lives a life of luxury as the prince. The story brings to the forefront many delicate topics in a subtle way. It also deals with the discriminatory treatment of female as compared to a male child. The Secret Princess is an entertaining and educative family movie now available on Amazon.





THE ANIMATION LOOKS COOL 1 Like

Best Nigerian animation 1 Like

Wow. Really does look cool. Thought I was gonna see something in the ilk of 'Chika and the Warriors'.





Way to go, Segun Williams. 1 Like 1 Share

Not bad

Sorry what is this fuckery? Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. If they can't design 3D animation properly then they should just stick with 2D. After all Japanese Animes have always been in 2D for decades and they are making waves. Nevertheless, the storyline may be cool and can make a great show if properly packaged.

Okay

cool

nice one

You guys don dey try oo





But why the animation come look like Win98 games like this

why this Eliot always squeeze his face like nwa ewu

A politician that did not forget his workshop 1 Like

when you are from a rich home everything is possible in this country..Dj cuppy don turn actress again??

Lovely

Nice one, something different

Keep it up

bravo



The Secret Princess is a tale of a princess who goes through rejection and hence has to live her life out in the jungle while in her place a farmer's son lives a life of luxury as the prince. The story brings to the forefront many delicate topics in a subtle way. It also deals with the discriminatory treatment of female as compared to a male child. The Secret Princess is an entertaining and educative family movie now available on Amazon.







WHEN YOUR PAPA GET MONEY WAY HIM DON GATHER FROM THE THE PEOPLE OF NIGERIA AND YOU NO NO WETIN TO USE AM FOR..NA CARTOON BE THE NEXT THING..LOL...NO QUOTE ME UNLESS I GO CRUSH YOU

e be like say una no know how animation graphics don advance. this one wey be like robots, slow movement, no dynamic scene. in short, absolute rubbish. they don bring their yeye nollywood similarities enter cartoon smh

Idrismusty97:

Sorry what is this fuckery? Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. If they can't design 3D animation properly then they should just stick with 2D. After all Japanese Animes have always been in 2D for decades and they are making waves. Nevertheless, the storyline may be cool and can make a great show if properly packaged. naija has a way of making bad look worse bro we used to it!! naija has a way of making bad look worse bro we used to it!!

While i would like to praise the movie, the animation looks like a terrible android game from 2011(no joke).



Anyways, good story but they really need to step up their game.

cristianisraeli:



WHEN YOUR PAPA GET MONEY WAY HIM DON GATHER FROM THE THE PEOPLE OF NIGERIA AND YOU NO NO WETIN TO USE AM FOR..NA CARTOON BE THE NEXT THING..LOL...NO QUOTE ME UNLESS I GO CRUSH YOU If you watch Japanese Anime you won't say this. There you will see creativity at its peak with wonderful story lines even better than Game of thrones. If you watch Japanese Anime you won't say this. There you will see creativity at its peak with wonderful story lines even better than Game of thrones.

What ! It's a '3' D. What with 3 d films these days?

The rich keeps getting richer, useless animation film, we never watch Mr ibu finish Na this yeye one we go begin watch nonsense

Idrismusty97:

If you watch Japanese Anime you won't say this. There you will see creativity at its peak with wonderful story lines even better than Game of thrones. True.



Anime's are dope despite the 2D animation style. True.Anime's are dope despite the 2D animation style. 1 Like

