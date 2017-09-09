₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess
The Secret Princess: Shocking Twist reveals Black Princess in Amazing Must-Watch Movie Full of Laughter and Teary Moments
Braver than an ice princess, there is no second guessing who Princess Sade is.
Imagine a graphic novel with all African characters. Well, the first thing you need to do is watch The Secret Princess, an animation movie which has already been released and now available for download at http://www.TheSecretPrincess.com
With the success of the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which has raked in thousands of dollars from fans, and already with its dolls based on the animated characters from the movie having been a massive hit among the fans, creator Segun Williams is confident that the second part would also receive rave reviews.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/76011566/the-secret-princess-a-new-genre-of-animation
The Secret Princess is set to steal the spotlight with the all black animated characters and talking animals. The Film created by a British Animation studio - TransTales Entertainment aims to change the narrative of Children entertainment.
The Secret Princess Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIEA1lEX0w8
The Secret Princess is adapted from the book with the same title. The film is made in the 4k resolution which makes it one of the few animated movies with an IMAX standard. It is also in Blu-ray and High-Definition formats which are available to download directly from the studio's website - http://www.TheSecretPrincess.com
Written and directed by Segun Williams it stars Desmond Elliot as King Adede and CuppyOtedola (daughter of Billionaire oil magnate) as Princess Sade.
The Secret Princess is a tale of a princess who goes through rejection and hence has to live her life out in the jungle while in her place a farmer's son lives a life of luxury as the prince. The story brings to the forefront many delicate topics in a subtle way. It also deals with the discriminatory treatment of female as compared to a male child. The Secret Princess is an entertaining and educative family movie now available on Amazon.
http://www.prweb.com/releases/the-secret-princess/04/prweb14212755.htm
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by GloriaNinja(f): 2:44pm On Sep 08
THE ANIMATION LOOKS COOL
1 Like
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by AfricanKing: 2:45pm On Sep 08
Best Nigerian animation
1 Like
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by DanseMacabre(m): 2:52pm On Sep 08
Wow. Really does look cool. Thought I was gonna see something in the ilk of 'Chika and the Warriors'.
Way to go, Segun Williams.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by rossyc(f): 11:57pm On Sep 08
Not bad
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by Johnemeka247: 11:36am
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by lathrowinger: 11:36am
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by Idrismusty97(m): 11:36am
Sorry what is this fuckery? Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. If they can't design 3D animation properly then they should just stick with 2D. After all Japanese Animes have always been in 2D for decades and they are making waves. Nevertheless, the storyline may be cool and can make a great show if properly packaged.
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by opalu: 11:37am
Okay
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by Jinyjagz(m): 11:38am
cool
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by omgismholly(f): 11:38am
nice one
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by Teewhy2: 11:39am
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by SenorFax(m): 11:39am
You guys don dey try oo
But why the animation come look like Win98 games like this
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by AFONJACOW(m): 11:39am
why this Eliot always squeeze his face like nwa ewu
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by ALAYORMII: 11:39am
A politician that did not forget his workshop
1 Like
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by slyd90(m): 11:40am
when you are from a rich home everything is possible in this country..Dj cuppy don turn actress again??
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by onyee25(f): 11:40am
Lovely
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by petkoffdrake2(m): 11:42am
Nice one, something different
Keep it up
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by c4tnoelz(f): 11:42am
bravo
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by cristianisraeli: 11:42am
WHEN YOUR PAPA GET MONEY WAY HIM DON GATHER FROM THE THE PEOPLE OF NIGERIA AND YOU NO NO WETIN TO USE AM FOR..NA CARTOON BE THE NEXT THING..LOL...NO QUOTE ME UNLESS I GO CRUSH YOU
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by Obas101(m): 11:43am
e be like say una no know how animation graphics don advance. this one wey be like robots, slow movement, no dynamic scene. in short, absolute rubbish. they don bring their yeye nollywood similarities enter cartoon smh
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by Zeze06(m): 11:43am
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by colossus91(m): 11:43am
Idrismusty97:naija has a way of making bad look worse bro we used to it!!
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by festwiz(m): 11:44am
While i would like to praise the movie, the animation looks like a terrible android game from 2011(no joke).
Anyways, good story but they really need to step up their game.
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by Idrismusty97(m): 11:44am
cristianisraeli:If you watch Japanese Anime you won't say this. There you will see creativity at its peak with wonderful story lines even better than Game of thrones.
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by eworker(m): 11:45am
What ! It's a '3' D. What with 3 d films these days?
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by okerekeikpo: 11:45am
The rich keeps getting richer, useless animation film, we never watch Mr ibu finish Na this yeye one we go begin watch nonsense
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by festwiz(m): 11:47am
Idrismusty97:True.
Anime's are dope despite the 2D animation style.
1 Like
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by trigar125: 11:48am
|Re: Desmond Elliot And DJ Cuppy Star In Animation Movie Titled The Secret Princess by NSNA: 11:49am
.
(0) (Reply)
