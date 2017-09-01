₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by zoba88: 9:07pm
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday, September 8, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister of Sarawak, the head of Malaysian government, Dabur Amar Abang Zohari Bin Tim Abang Haji Openg.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/goodluck-jonathan-visits-head-of.html?m=1
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by potent5(m): 9:11pm
GEJ, my mannest man.
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by McGg(m): 9:14pm
Gej the good man but no political will to fight corruption
but who is that woman with Gej
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by lordimmaogidi(m): 9:36pm
so lovely.Gej is loved by all sundries
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Megatrix: 9:43pm
McGg:
Arunma oteh, former DG security and exchange commission ( I guess so, not 100% sure)
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by beamtopola: 9:46pm
but where is buhari
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Cinkq: 9:47pm
Jonathan is the immediate past Nigeria president and should be the most relevant, However, that is not the case as Obasanjo who left aso rock exactly 10years ago is more respected at home and abroad than him. His carelessnes spoilt a lot for his regime.
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:02pm
God bless Gej!!!
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:03pm
Cinkq:You're clouded by hate. Sense fall on you
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by zico530(m): 10:17pm
This man is going places
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by ZKOSOSO(m): 10:23pm
The Only Man that once made Nigeria worked......!!
Sail On.....Ruggedly
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 10:34pm
The man under whose watch corruption thrived. The coroner of stealing is not corruption.
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Nemesis1: 10:34pm
He's going places only to avoid Prosecution at home
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by eejo(m): 10:41pm
FunkyAlhaji2015:under buhari police IG loot 10 billion monthly , grass cutting scandal uptill now the money had not been found and many more so keep quite zombie
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by MRAKBEE(m): 10:42pm
Yes GEJ government was corrupt but
.. money was circulating and people like us had something on the table
.. The exchange rate was N200 to a dollar
... Prices of food in the market was not this high
... Fulani herdsmen didn't kill our people in their farms
... Foreign direct investment in the country was at its peak.
... Fuel and kerosene prices weren't this high.
...
Now look at what these APC government has successfully done
.. Isnt the apc led government more corrupt than their predecessor?
... Where is the N5000 monthly payment to poor families?
...why are the likes of tinubu, fashola, amaechi and others corrupt members of apc not remanded in prison and stolen loots seized from them?
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:42pm
Cool
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Only1mi(f): 10:42pm
Where is aunts Pepe
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Gkemz(m): 10:42pm
A hero is always celebrated everywhere he visits and every nation wants to identify with him like when you are hanging out with a pretty girlfriend, you guys automatically become centre of attraction.
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 10:43pm
eejo:
It should be QUIET
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by GloryCardinal(m): 10:45pm
I love Naija
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Gabflex: 10:45pm
GOOD FOR HIM.
SO WHAT NEXT?
IS DOLLAR NOW EQUIVALENT TO $1-#1?
NIGERIANS NEED TO GROW
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by joburiel(m): 10:45pm
no more fun from aso rock ever since him and his wife left. we miss us aunty patience
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Cindy08(f): 10:45pm
I hear you
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by divicode: 10:46pm
The dunce himself!!!
Clueless hero! Knows absolutely nothing!!
Best as a local government chairman
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Taryur3(m): 10:46pm
Hero of democracy
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by GoroTango: 10:47pm
The man whose loss at the polls formed the basis for the baseless Biafran agitation. Had he been returned to aso rock, there would be no such chant as 'Biafra or death'
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by MRAKBEE(m): 10:47pm
McGg:Yes GEJ government was corrupt but
.. money was circulating and people like us had something on the table
.. The exchange rate was N200 to a dollar
... Prices of food in the market was not this high
... Fulani herdsmen didn't kill our people in their farms
Now look at what these APC government has successfully done
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by fratermathy(m): 10:48pm
Good for him.
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 10:48pm
a humble man cool Ruler
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by mescan(m): 10:49pm
Nice
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by Cindy08(f): 10:49pm
Wen money is talking
|Re: Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) by KingBelieve: 10:50pm
GEJ Our Hero of Democracy
