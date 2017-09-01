Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Head Of Malaysian Government Hosts Goodluck Jonathan(pics) (4879 Views)

See photos below





Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday, September 8, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister of Sarawak, the head of Malaysian government, Dabur Amar Abang Zohari Bin Tim Abang Haji Openg.

GEJ, my mannest man. 20 Likes 1 Share

Gej the good man but no political will to fight corruption





but who is that woman with Gej 6 Likes

so lovely.Gej is loved by all sundries 2 Likes

Arunma oteh, former DG security and exchange commission ( I guess so, not 100% sure) Arunma oteh, former DG security and exchange commission ( I guess so, not 100% sure) 2 Likes

but where is buhari 2 Likes

Jonathan is the immediate past Nigeria president and should be the most relevant, However, that is not the case as Obasanjo who left aso rock exactly 10years ago is more respected at home and abroad than him. His carelessnes spoilt a lot for his regime. 9 Likes 4 Shares

God bless Gej!!! 3 Likes

This man is going places 6 Likes

The Only Man that once made Nigeria worked......!!



Sail On.....Ruggedly 21 Likes 1 Share

The man under whose watch corruption thrived. The coroner of stealing is not corruption. 2 Likes

He's going places only to avoid Prosecution at home 2 Likes

Yes GEJ government was corrupt but

.. money was circulating and people like us had something on the table

.. The exchange rate was N200 to a dollar

... Prices of food in the market was not this high

... Fulani herdsmen didn't kill our people in their farms

... Foreign direct investment in the country was at its peak.

... Fuel and kerosene prices weren't this high.

...

Now look at what these APC government has successfully done

.. Isnt the apc led government more corrupt than their predecessor?

... Where is the N5000 monthly payment to poor families?

...why are the likes of tinubu, fashola, amaechi and others corrupt members of apc not remanded in prison and stolen loots seized from them? 16 Likes

Cool

Where is aunts Pepe

A hero is always celebrated everywhere he visits and every nation wants to identify with him like when you are hanging out with a pretty girlfriend, you guys automatically become centre of attraction. 3 Likes

I love Naija 2 Likes

GOOD FOR HIM.





SO WHAT NEXT?







IS DOLLAR NOW EQUIVALENT TO $1-#1?





NIGERIANS NEED TO GROW

no more fun from aso rock ever since him and his wife left. we miss us aunty patience

I hear you

The dunce himself!!!

Clueless hero! Knows absolutely nothing!!

Best as a local government chairman 1 Like 1 Share

Hero of democracy

The man whose loss at the polls formed the basis for the baseless Biafran agitation. Had he been returned to aso rock, there would be no such chant as 'Biafra or death'

Good for him.

a humble man cool Ruler

Nice

Wen money is talking