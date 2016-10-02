₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,695 members, 3,934,513 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket (7067 Views)
Lugwa Sanda Attempts Killing Herself To Protest Going To Atiku-Owned School / Nigerian's Response To Atiku Abubakar About Arsenal Winning / Man To Atiku: You Sent Your Daughter Abroad To School While You Own A University (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by sarrki(m): 2:34am
• Lamido, Shekarau, Dankwambo, others may not step down
http://thenationonlineng.net/jonathan-tells-atiku-beg-obasanjo-get-pdp-ticket-2019/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by sarrki(m): 2:36am
President Gej knows the truth
Wailers are emergency political analyst
Politics is not just hating , religious bigotry and ranting online.
Its a game of numbers and interest.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by sarrki(m): 2:48am
As a matter of fact, Jonathan cited cases of chairmanship aspirants in PDP travelling to Abeokuta to seek his blessing.
“We are expecting Atiku to comply with this proviso because we want to begin the media war (based on facts and figures) in earnest.
Already they are here
Working day and night
PDP media war Adhoc staffs are here already
They shall be known and called media war agents
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by progress69: 3:11am
Jonathan talking from experience
Atiku can never and will never become a president of Nigeria..., it is an established FACT in heaven and on earth. However he could be president of IPOB who just adopted him.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by Stalwert: 3:24am
Jonathan like begging since his defeat
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by CaptainJeffry: 3:36am
Does Obasanjo have multiple voter's card? Why must he be worshipped during elections
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by potipher7: 4:42am
progress69:
you bloddy cowards find an possible ways to lump ipob in your misery
you're still scared of them aren't you
ndi ara
13 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by potipher7: 4:43am
sarrki:
go and apply for a weight loss program dude
8 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by Corrinthians(m): 5:04am
Jonathan has been sucking Osinbajo's balls in the past months just to cajole him to join the killer and secessionist party.
Kolowerk.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by Zendinho: 5:15am
Mr Jonathan.... I hope you are not bringing back the case of Ali Midi Sheriff into the scene
PDP is yet to overcome the injury, insult, setbacks, bottleneck, pains, loss, and massive annihilation of the party's name and brand accoastrated by this similar decision
Pls kindly let the best hand get the job.
ONCE BITTEN TWICE SHY
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by lordkush: 5:18am
what is this zombie's with pdp?
obasanjo is a nobody in pdp. who ein ep? even in his ogun state who is he?
abegee
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by SillyMods: 5:28am
I like the way GEJ puts it when he says:
"If Atiku begs Obasanjo and gets our ticket, he will compete well".
Note he didn't say he will or can win BUT compete well.
GEJ, just like many of us who know politics, understands that PDP cannot win 2019 election. They can only try here and there. Since 2015, they have suffered more painful losses in Edo, Ondo, Anambra and elsewhere. So, how will a serial loser/looter like Atiku bring any change in their fortune?
I DEY LAAFFU OOOOO.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by sarrki(m): 5:48am
potipher7:
Assuming am fat like you pointed out
How does that affects your thinking faculty
You that always carry fake news all about we know you very well
PDP is dead and buried
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by sarrki(m): 5:53am
lordkush:
Boy
If your hero that knows better will say such
N you will hide under one roof in Alaba rago or egbeda and be spewing thrash
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by sarrki(m): 5:57am
potipher7:
Just the way you Carry fake news
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by Amarabae(f): 6:00am
Beg my foot.
That corrupt ex-head of state.
Does GEJ think that everybody is weak like him?
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by sarrki(m): 6:05am
Amarabae:
That's what you guys told him in 2015
To do away with baba
He now knows best
So your opinion ends on this thread
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by Amarabae(f): 6:13am
sarrki:and you are celebrating this stupidity?
Whats the end point of giving relevance to a retired corrupt military head of state?
A man who played a part in underdeveloping Nigeria.
Gosh.
What a country.
BTW both atiku and buhari are not worthy enough to be county governors in a fast developing countries like Botswana,South Africa etc.
They are birds of the same feathers.
these old crooks are still in the corridors of power.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by sarrki(m): 6:21am
Amarabae:
Amara I kind of agree with you
The truth here is in present day Nigeria
Baba stands tall
Our society stopped producing good people to take us out of the woods
We must make perfect use if what we have now
5 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by ProudToBeAZombie: 6:22am
Shior, PMB will rule like Mugabe.
Meanwhile....
Lai is greater than Ojukwu,
The motherfvcking bastard from the state of Ugu,
Who ran to cameroon to do chukuchuku,
Leaving his brothers with no Gun but to dey looku looku,
Gowon, Awolowo, Obasanjo, PMB: the slayers of the tribe of mumu, concain, heroine and mugu mugu.
Sai Nigeria!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by Amarabae(f): 6:29am
sarrki:The day we separate ethnic interest from politics, that day we may pick a lucky sound president.
2019 buhari Vs Atiku.
What a joke of a country.
When it should have been
Akinwumi Adeshina Vs Ribadu
Charles Soludo Vs Donald duke.
Tony Elumelu Vs Dangote.
Etc
Had it been that we are a serious country.
No wonder the call of secession is still strong because many have 90% lost faith in this country.
Happy Sunday
7 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by sarrki(m): 6:34am
Amarabae:
Happy Sunday sis
We will get there
3 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by potipher7: 6:44am
sarrki:
fat ewedu eater shatap and go and loose weight
pdp death is none of my bladdy business
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by potipher7: 6:45am
sarrki:
awolowo is a rat poison king
Omidina is a cooperate begging bastard
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by zombieserum: 6:51am
sarrki:just listen to yourself, so If atiku begs obasanjo and he is given PDP ticket you will follow him? chai which kind brain you carry,what happens to sai baba till 2023?you have no atom of integrity,don't worry while amarabae a lady continues to lecture you,I will go prepare a serum for you because your frustrations is becoming too much.
2 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by progress69: 7:01am
potipher7:
Shut up your mouth..!
Where is the coward in chief?
How dare u use a word synamynous with ipob on me?
Since the days of John the baptist, u clowns have been setting a trap in Aso rock that have even refused to catch a mosquito ...
All u jobless yoots do is to rant and rant and set traps on the cyber space.
Super Clowns!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by Activeman391(m): 7:01am
I think GEJ,is right, Atiku needs to dot all his i's and cross all his T's..inorder to get the throne..
2 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by uwa1(m): 7:02am
Truth has to be told
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by arewafederation: 7:09am
Corrinthians:
Ayam not understanding....
Atiku Abubakar, the successor to Late Nnamdi Kanu (Of Cursed Memory,OCM) has the political structure and support of millions of Ipobs all over the world. He does not need the support of Obasanjo.
Ipob will give Atiku the presidency... Take this to the bank.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by madridguy(m): 7:10am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket by Jesusloveyou(m): 7:13am
Ineffectual buffoon is a big fool.
Thief obj is a bigger fool.
Idiotic pig of Biafra leader is the biggest fool.
3 Likes 1 Share
Just In Case Ibb Wins / OPC Mobilizing Against Ijaws In Lagos? / Lagos: Real-time Gps Station Goes Live
Viewing this topic: stevesharon, usmanjamiu723(m), fancifulasuquo(m), starpower(m), gbishman, ennyola1987(m), Klins2000(m), ChScott(m), toysleek(f), Drakewilson, pharmagba, BigBelleControl(m), biggielawajo(m), mentro, fishbone11(m), bolaji73(m), moorej902, wizzyrich(m), Waleadeju(m), CaliOsi(m), llorisbhone(m), ayeniidowu(m), MrKong, iammo(m), mowaaa, Awolowo86, cyril700(m), sole26, AutoReportNG, captainbell, uzoizuce00898, spicylyric, EMMAACHILE(m), laonidolla(m), Paragon311(m), dammiecool(m), Valclint(m), Obason22(m), bigtt76(f), Tobescol(m), tobiadebolas(m), Georgeisco2007, Adebayo982, jollymizzle(m), Mystheriouss(m), MrDexter(m), bharyhour15, MrcuteOscar, LordAdam16, RalphFortune(m), yusuff4u2c(m), Taofeekdboy(m), femiseun1, donconior, captianfreeman(m), verygudbadguy(m), Sunnelzky(m), theSpark(m), adakoleagbenu, DrGabbi(m), Hardewarlee(m), unitysheart(m), Bigblogman(m), kbabajide(m), agabusta, Bodmas02, Mexyz(m), arewafederation, geonath(m), dukie25, GIangel, Anthocracy(m), Mpeace(m), edeXede, shankie, anigbajumo(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13