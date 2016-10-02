Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan To Atiku: Beg Obasanjo, Get PDP Ticket (7067 Views)

Lugwa Sanda Attempts Killing Herself To Protest Going To Atiku-Owned School / Nigerian's Response To Atiku Abubakar About Arsenal Winning / Man To Atiku: You Sent Your Daughter Abroad To School While You Own A University (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

• Lamido, Shekarau, Dankwambo, others may not step down



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has one more hurdle to cross in his secret deal with some stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, The nation can authoritatively report.



It was learnt yesterday that Jonathan said Atiku must beg or apologize to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to get the 2019 presidential ticket of the PDP on a platter of gold.



Although Obasanjo has quit partisan politics, Jonathan was of the opinion that “he is still a strong factor in shaping the future of the nation in 2019 because he is a force among the revered kingmakers



Former President Jonathan had in early November told the publisher of Ovation magazine in an interview that “If Atiku gets our party ticket, he would compete well. But he would have to reach out to our boss, Baba OBJ, the boss of all bosses. We’ve all learnt at different times that you ignore OBJ at your peril. OBJ has the magic wand. He is respected at home and abroad.”



It was however unclear if Atiku has either accepted the condition or opted to go it alone in seeking the presidential mandate of the PDP.



But some presidential aspirants in PDP were said not to be ready to step down for Atiku, whom Jonathan is working to the answer for.



The aspirants said they prefer to slug it out with Atiku during the presidential primaries.



The affected aspirants are ex-Governor Sule Lamido, ex-Minister Ibrahim Shekarau, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo and a former governor (now a Senator), who is expected to defect from APC to PDP.



The fate of the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi on the party’s 2019 ticket was hanging in the balance as at press time.





Findings by our correspondent revealed that the secret deal, which made Atiku to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC), was comprehensive and targeted at the ex-VP securing the PDP presidential slot.



It was gathered that the package also borders on hijacking the party structure at the National Convention on December 9 to make Atiku’s choice as the PDP presidential candidate a reality.



Following lobbying by Jonathan, some founding fathers of PDP (including a few retired military officers), have been part of the latest course in PDP.



Investigation revealed that most governors of the PDP were said to have bought into the Atiku project in deference to Jonathan.



A top source, who was privy to the deal, said: “The unfolding script on Atiku’s return to PDP has the blessing of some founding fathers of PDP who are out to salvage the party. A major component is a likely waiver for the ex-VP to contest the party’s presidential primaries.



“So far, Atiku is complying with the secret accord for his return to PDP. A formal declaration in Yola is being expected either on Wednesday or December 6 as indicated in a tentative timetable.



“But in one of the negotiation shuttles with Atiku, ex-President Jonathan added a caveat that the former Vice President can comfortably secure PDP ticket and win the 2019 poll if he begs ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.



“We were all shocked by this condition because Obasanjo is no longer in partisan politics. But Jonathan said Obasanjo is an institution whose action or inaction could make or mar the electoral fortunes of Atiku.



“The former President also believes that Obasanjo may persuade any of the presidential aspirants to withdraw for Atiku after weighing all the indices. He said if Obasanjo could reconcile with him, he can also forgive Atiku.



“As a matter of fact, Jonathan cited cases of chairmanship aspirants in PDP travelling to Abeokuta to seek his blessing.



“We are expecting Atiku to comply with this proviso because we want to begin the media war (based on facts and figures) in earnest.



“Jonathan’s position on Obasanjo has been endorsed by some founding fathers of PDP, especially the military class which contrived the existence of the party.”



Meanwhile, there were indications yesterday that some presidential aspirants in the PDP may not step down for Atiku.



These include Lamido, Shekarau, Dankwambo and a former governor (now a Senator), who is expected to defect from APC to PDP.



It was not clear if the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi will seek the party’s 2019 ticket.



A governor, who played a significant role in the pact with Atiku, said: “As part of the deal, we have been trying to prevail on some of these aspirants to step down but they have chosen to contest the primaries with the ex-Vice President.



“Some of them queried why a politician will cross from the opposition party and just be given PDP presidential ticket.



“One of the aspirants said since 1999, he has never defected to any party. He said loyalty to the party and competence should be compensated by PDP.



“Well, we have looked into PDP Constitution, it is immaterial when you join, you can enjoy the rights and privileges which a Methuselah member enjoys. Go and look at sections 8 and 18 of our constitution.”



While Section 8(a) and (b) of the PDP Constitution deals with the procedure for rejoining PDP, Section 18 is on the Status of Returnee Members.



Section 8 reads: “A person who desires to rejoin the party after leaving it shall: (a) apply to his Ward Secretary for readmission; and (b) unless given waiver by the National Working Committee(NWC), be placed on probation for a period of not less than one year.



“Subject to the provision of Section 8(b), a member on probation shall have the right to attend all meetings of the party but shall not be entitled to vote at such meetings, nor shall he be eligible to contest for elective office on the platform of the party.



Section 18 says: “A person who has earlier decamped from the party but later decides to return to the party shall lose the seniority and privileges conferred on him by his previous status.”



But the PDP top shot said: “As the opposition party, we are looking at the larger picture of the return of Atiku, we will give him all waivers required to ensure his readmission.



“Some of our leaders, who were initially opposed to the return of the ex-VP, had shown enough understanding in the past few months.”



Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan yesterday said the exit of Atiku would not have any significant effect on the fortunes of the party in the 2019 general elections.



He said no serving governor, no presiding officer of the National Assembly or key national executive officer of the party was in sync with Atiku’s defection.



Olaosebikan who spoke with journalists in Abuja yesterday said in spite of the defection, President Muhammadu Buhari would win hands down and that the party would perform better in 2019.



He added: “Going through the resignation letter, I found out that the Turaki did not exercise enough fortitude. He allowed politics and ambition to take control of him. He should have stayed with his avowed position in 2013 that the All Progressives Congress was his last bus stop politically, and leave the rest in the hands of Allah.”



“What the President needs from us, particularly the big political players is love, understanding, support and prayers as already being exhibited by the National Executive of the party and our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who at different fora recently gave us hope and assurances of a better tomorrow.”



When asked of the declaration of Asiwaju Tinubu that the party would not give automatic ticket to President Buhari for a second term, Olaosebikan told journalists that the position of Tinubu was in the best interest of the President, APC and the country as a whole.



“Asiwaju, with the declaration of no automatic ticket was merely portraying the President as a genuine democrat who believes in due process. What Asiwaju Tinubu said was in support of strengthening our democracy and our political institution which we need to do with all seriousness.



“You would recall too, that he stated that all the organs of the party would support him through the processes. In a nutshell, he is in full support of his second term and you know with him, all the APC governors and the presiding officers in the National Assembly, the ticket is already in the pocket of the President.



“And when it comes to the general election, it is a platitude that you cannot compare the popularity and acceptability of President Muhammadu Buhari with that of any person in the country today. He will win in the North and in the South convincingly. Buhari is not loved for money or any material thing; he is passionately loved for his strong character and piousness

http://thenationonlineng.net/jonathan-tells-atiku-beg-obasanjo-get-pdp-ticket-2019/ 1 Like 1 Share

President Gej knows the truth



Wailers are emergency political analyst



Politics is not just hating , religious bigotry and ranting online.



Its a game of numbers and interest. 27 Likes 2 Shares

As a matter of fact, Jonathan cited cases of chairmanship aspirants in PDP travelling to Abeokuta to seek his blessing.



“We are expecting Atiku to comply with this proviso because we want to begin the media war (based on facts and figures) in earnest.





Already they are here



Working day and night



PDP media war Adhoc staffs are here already



They shall be known and called media war agents 11 Likes 2 Shares





Atiku can never and will never become a president of Nigeria..., it is an established FACT in heaven and on earth. However he could be president of IPOB who just adopted him. Jonathan talking from experienceAtiku can never and will never become a president of Nigeria..., it is an established FACT in heaven and on earth. However he could be president of IPOB who just adopted him. 28 Likes 3 Shares

Jonathan like begging since his defeat Jonathan like begging since his defeat 6 Likes 1 Share

Does Obasanjo have multiple voter's card? Why must he be worshipped during elections 18 Likes 1 Share

progress69:

Jonathan talking from experience



Atiku can never and will never become a president of Nigeria..., it is an established FACT in heaven and on earth. However he could be president of IPOB who just adopted him.

you bloddy cowards find an possible ways to lump ipob in your misery

you're still scared of them aren't you



ndi ara you bloddy cowards find an possible ways to lump ipob in your miseryyou're still scared of them aren't youndi ara 13 Likes

sarrki:

As a matter of fact, Jonathan cited cases of chairmanship aspirants in PDP travelling to Abeokuta to seek his blessing.



“We are expecting Atiku to comply with this proviso because we want to begin the media war (based on facts and figures) in earnest.





Already they are here



Working day and night



PDP media war Adhoc staffs are here already



They shall be known and called media war agents

go and apply for a weight loss program dude go and apply for a weight loss program dude 8 Likes





Kolowerk. Jonathan has been sucking Osinbajo's balls in the past months just to cajole him to join the killer and secessionist party.Kolowerk. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Mr Jonathan.... I hope you are not bringing back the case of Ali Midi Sheriff into the scene





PDP is yet to overcome the injury, insult, setbacks, bottleneck, pains, loss, and massive annihilation of the party's name and brand accoastrated by this similar decision



Pls kindly let the best hand get the job.





ONCE BITTEN TWICE SHY

what is this zombie's with pdp?

obasanjo is a nobody in pdp. who ein ep? even in his ogun state who is he?

abegee 1 Like





"If Atiku begs Obasanjo and gets our ticket, he will compete well".



Note he didn't say he will or can win BUT compete well.



GEJ, just like many of us who know politics, understands that PDP cannot win 2019 election. They can only try here and there. Since 2015, they have suffered more painful losses in Edo, Ondo, Anambra and elsewhere. So, how will a serial loser/looter like Atiku bring any change in their fortune?



I DEY LAAFFU OOOOO.



I like the way GEJ puts it when he says:"If Atiku begs Obasanjo and gets our ticket, he will compete well".Note he didn't say he will or can win BUT compete well.GEJ, just like many of us who know politics, understands that PDP cannot win 2019 election. They can only try here and there. Since 2015, they have suffered more painful losses in Edo, Ondo, Anambra and elsewhere. So, how will a serial loser/looter like Atiku bring any change in their fortune?I DEY LAAFFU OOOOO. 11 Likes 1 Share

potipher7:

[s][/s]

go and apply for a weight loss program dude

Assuming am fat like you pointed out



How does that affects your thinking faculty



You that always carry fake news all about we know you very well



PDP is dead and buried Assuming am fat like you pointed outHow does that affects your thinking facultyYou that always carry fake news all about we know you very wellPDP is dead and buried 8 Likes 1 Share

lordkush:

what is this zombie's with pdp?



obasanjo is a nobody in pdp. who ein ep?

even in his ogun state who is he?



abegee



Boy



If your hero that knows better will say such



N you will hide under one roof in Alaba rago or egbeda and be spewing thrash BoyIf your hero that knows better will say suchN you will hide under one roof in Alaba rago or egbeda and be spewing thrash 8 Likes 1 Share

potipher7:

[s][/s]

you bloddy cowards find an possible ways to lump ipob in your misery

you're still scared of them aren't you



ndi ara

Just the way you Carry fake news Just the way you Carry fake news 1 Like 1 Share

Beg my foot.

That corrupt ex-head of state.

Does GEJ think that everybody is weak like him? 1 Like

Amarabae:

Beg my foot.

That corrupt ex-head of state.

Does GEJ think that everybody is weak like him?

That's what you guys told him in 2015



To do away with baba



He now knows best



So your opinion ends on this thread That's what you guys told him in 2015To do away with babaHe now knows bestSo your opinion ends on this thread 11 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





That's what you guys told him in 2015



To do away with baba



He now knows best



So your opinion ends on this thread



and you are celebrating this stupidity?

Whats the end point of giving relevance to a retired corrupt military head of state?

A man who played a part in underdeveloping Nigeria.

Gosh.

What a country.

BTW both atiku and buhari are not worthy enough to be county governors in a fast developing countries like Botswana,South Africa etc.

They are birds of the same feathers.

these old crooks are still in the corridors of power. and you are celebrating this stupidity?Whats the end point of giving relevance to a retired corrupt military head of state?A man who played a part in underdeveloping Nigeria.Gosh.What a country.BTW both atiku and buhari are not worthy enough to be county governors in a fast developing countries like Botswana,South Africa etc.They are birds of the same feathers.these old crooks are still in the corridors of power. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Amarabae:

and you are celebrating this stupidity?

Whats the end point of giving relevance to a retired corrupt military head of state?

A man who played a part in underdeveloping Nigeria.

Gosh.

What a country.

BTW both atiku and buhari are not worthy enough to be county governors in a fast developing countries like Botswana,South Africa etc.

They are birds of the same feathers.

these old crooks are still in the corridors of power.

Amara I kind of agree with you



The truth here is in present day Nigeria



Baba stands tall



Our society stopped producing good people to take us out of the woods



We must make perfect use if what we have now Amara I kind of agree with youThe truth here is in present day NigeriaBaba stands tallOur society stopped producing good people to take us out of the woodsWe must make perfect use if what we have now 5 Likes

Shior, PMB will rule like Mugabe.







Meanwhile....





Lai is greater than Ojukwu,





The motherfvcking bastard from the state of Ugu,





Who ran to cameroon to do chukuchuku,





Leaving his brothers with no Gun but to dey looku looku,





Gowon, Awolowo, Obasanjo, PMB: the slayers of the tribe of mumu, concain, heroine and mugu mugu.





Sai Nigeria! 4 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Amara I kind of agree with you



The truth here is in present day Nigeria



Baba stands tall



Our society stopped producing good people to take us out of the woods



We must make perfect use if what we have now The day we separate ethnic interest from politics, that day we may pick a lucky sound president.

2019 buhari Vs Atiku.

What a joke of a country.

When it should have been

Akinwumi Adeshina Vs Ribadu

Charles Soludo Vs Donald duke.

Tony Elumelu Vs Dangote.

Etc

Had it been that we are a serious country.

No wonder the call of secession is still strong because many have 90% lost faith in this country.

Happy Sunday The day we separate ethnic interest from politics, that day we may pick a lucky sound president.2019 buhari Vs Atiku.What a joke of a country.When it should have beenEtcHad it been that we are a serious country.No wonder the call of secession is still strong because many have 90% lost faith in this country.Happy Sunday 7 Likes

Amarabae:



The day we separate ethnic interest from politics, that day we may pick a lucky sound president.

2019 buhari Vs Atiku.

What a joke of a country.

When it should have been

Akinwumi Adeshina Vs Ribadu

Charles Soludo Vs Donald duke.

Etc

Had it been that we are a serious country.

No wonder the call of secession is still strong because many have 90% lost faith in this country.

Happy Sunday

Happy Sunday sis



We will get there Happy Sunday sisWe will get there 3 Likes

sarrki:





Assuming am fat like you pointed out



How does that affects your thinking faculty



You that always carry fake news all about we know you very well



PDP is dead and buried

fat ewedu eater shatap and go and loose weight

pdp death is none of my bladdy business fat ewedu eater shatap and go and loose weightpdp death is none of my bladdy business 1 Like

sarrki:





Just the way you Carry fake news





awolowo is a rat poison king

Omidina is a cooperate begging bastard awolowo is a rat poison kingOmidina is a cooperate begging bastard 1 Like

sarrki:

As a matter of fact, Jonathan cited cases of chairmanship aspirants in PDP travelling to Abeokuta to seek his blessing.



“We are expecting Atiku to comply with this proviso because we want to begin the media war (based on facts and figures) in earnest.





Already they are here



Working day and night



PDP media war Adhoc staffs are here already



They shall be known and called media war agents just listen to yourself, so If atiku begs obasanjo and he is given PDP ticket you will follow him? chai which kind brain you carry,what happens to sai baba till 2023?you have no atom of integrity,don't worry while amarabae a lady continues to lecture you,I will go prepare a serum for you because your frustrations is becoming too much. just listen to yourself, so If atiku begs obasanjo and he is given PDP ticket you will follow him? chai which kind brain you carry,what happens to sai baba till 2023?you have no atom of integrity,don't worry while amarabae a lady continues to lecture you,I will go prepare a serum for you because your frustrations is becoming too much. 2 Likes

potipher7:

[s][/s]

you bloddy cowards find an possible ways to lump ipob in your misery

you're still scared of them aren't you



ndi ara

Shut up your mouth..!



Where is the coward in chief?



How dare u use a word synamynous with ipob on me?



Since the days of John the baptist, u clowns have been setting a trap in Aso rock that have even refused to catch a mosquito ...

All u jobless yoots do is to rant and rant and set traps on the cyber space.



Super Clowns! Shut up your mouth..!Where is the coward in chief?How dare u use a word synamynous with ipob on me?Since the days of John the baptist, u clowns have been setting a trap in Aso rock that have even refused to catch a mosquito ...All u jobless yoots do is to rant and rant and set traps on the cyber space.Super Clowns! 8 Likes 1 Share

I think GEJ,is right, Atiku needs to dot all his i's and cross all his T's..inorder to get the throne.. 2 Likes

Truth has to be told

Corrinthians:

Jonathan has been sucking Osinbajo's balls in the past months just to cajole him to join the killer and secessionist party.



Kolowerk.

Ayam not understanding....



Atiku Abubakar, the successor to Late Nnamdi Kanu (Of Cursed Memory,OCM) has the political structure and support of millions of Ipobs all over the world. He does not need the support of Obasanjo.



Ipob will give Atiku the presidency... Take this to the bank. Ayam not understanding....Atiku Abubakar, the successor to Late Nnamdi Kanu (Of Cursed Memory,OCM) has the political structure and support of millions of Ipobs all over the world. He does not need the support of Obasanjo.Ipob will give Atiku the presidency... Take this to the bank. 5 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like 1 Share