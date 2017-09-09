Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / I Caught My Husband Red Handed (650 Views)

Hello house,

I have been been a nairalander for many years and i just need advice because am so devasted. I got married to my husband 7years ago with 3beautiful kids ,a girl and 2 boys



My husband is that perfect men any woman would ever prayer for.i have never suspected him for once not until last year september that i saw some frequent call from a particular no, i decided to take the no and store on my own phone,,i suspected he was cheating but i did nit have any evidence to prove it.



So last month,i activated an automatic call recording on his phone and here i am, all my doubt were confirmed, i decided not to ask him as i laid down my own plans too, i took his phone and scan his whatapp QR code and i deactivated the notification so he wont know. So with this, i was able to veiw all his chat directly from my phone through this chat i saw that the lady was around at his place yesterday morning and i travelled in the eveningbecause we dont live in the same state due to transfer



i took my children to my sisters place and i travelled, looo and behold this lady was wearing only paint and bra in my husbands room although i gave both of them good dirty slap of thier life, and i told her i have details of his guy and that i was going to call and let him know the kind of girl she is



so now to cut the long story short this lady has a fiance which is planning to wed her because i got to her instagram page and facebook page and i saw that she has a very good guy at her hand thus made me sad because i dont know why she would cheat with my husband even after having a good relationship,



my decision is that am planning to call this guy through facebook call and send him all the recording and whatappbchat between her fiance and my husband



i just want to know if am making the right decision



as for my husband , he will meet me at home

I am not married yet, so am not fit to give you an advice, but at least I can reason well and have seen things so this is my opinion

Firstly, Leave the lady and her husband alone, Karma always comes back to hunt it's victim, she will reap the fruit of her labour, mind ur business and give ursef peace of mind.

Secondly, ur husband, u know his weak point, maybe pounded yam, or one food, or maybe d oda room, give him a good treat, after he is calm and relaxed, confront him, just ask him why he did it, he will tell u , don't raise your voice o, u already have three kids, those are ur treasure. If you indeed love ur husband, please try, it's hard, but try for the sake of the kids

My opinion





I'd advise u send the lady a private message telling her to stay away from your man. Do not tell her you already have more evidence about the affair other than the fact that u saw her half Unclad in ya husband's place and don't also threaten her.



Do not also let your husband know you have more evidence.



Monitor them for a while and if they show no signs of ending their affair willingly, then go ahead and do what's on your mind.



The guy below me made sense Obviously you do not plan on leaving your husband.I'd advise u send the lady a private message telling her to stay away from your man. Do not tell her you already have more evidence about the affair other than the fact that u saw her half Unclad in ya husband's place and don't also threaten her.Do not also let your husband know you have more evidence.Monitor them for a while and if they show no signs of ending their affair willingly, then go ahead and do what's on your mind.The guy below me made sense

honestwife:

Hello house,





as for my husband , he will meet me at home



And then what? He will be extra nice to you again so you will open your legs or he will transfer the blame onto you so you will be the one to apologize at the end of it all.



Take revenge on the mistress if you feel like it. Maybe, just maybe, it will help you in the licking of your wounds. And then what? He will be extra nice to you again so you will open your legs or he will transfer the blame onto you so you will be the one to apologize at the end of it all.Take revenge on the mistress if you feel like it. Maybe, just maybe, it will help you in the licking of your wounds. 3 Likes

By the way, I would not inform her fiancé immediately. I would inform her that I have delicate material that I will use against her and tell her that I will leak it in due time so that she will torment herself. And then I would decide when and if I would leak it but I would take my time. Some enemies must die a slow death. 3 Likes

Send those stuffs to her fiance so that the young man can avoid making the biggest mistake of his life.





but as for your husband meeting you at home, My dear please leave that marriage it's not safe.





your husband can even resort to physical abuse because of anger.





Cheaters should not be given second chances.



Once a cheater always a cheater.

Your husband is the problem. If you're able to deal with this mistress, there will be other mistresses and your husband will get smarter in hiding his infidelities from you.



The issue is, there are more books and talks and advice and seminars preparing women to be the ideal wives and less materials or even almost non existent ones to teach men how to be good husbands.



It takes two to make a marriage work.

life!





please report the Lady to her man, no one deserves a cheating partner!



some men are so careless, how dare you bring your mistress to your home!



Single! should I ever get engaged and decide to cheat on my partner it's going to be in a far away place, I mean if she's in Nigeria at the time I will cheat on her in Macedonia, eliminating the possibility of her ever finding out! No one deserves that pain and anguish they feel when they discover their partner is cheating!



Op I sympathize with you!





Send it biko and save a young man from marrying a LovePeddler. As for your husband I believe you know how to deal with him.

And you are asking advice from a forum where 99% of them are retards and bigots?









Good luck 1 Like

Evaberry:

Send those stuffs to her fiance so that the young man can avoid making the biggest mistake of his life.





but as for your husband meeting you at home, My dear please leave that marriage it's not safe.





your husband can even resort to physical abuse because of anger.





Cheaters should not be given second chances.



Once a cheater always a cheater. That is the first mistake of you ladies, men are not animals......u just posted what I don't even have an adjective to qualify.....its your opinion tho, but leaving marriage with three kids isn't a good one from u, have u seen vision that the husband will beat her or what That is the first mistake of you ladies, men are not animals......u just posted what I don't even have an adjective to qualify.....its your opinion tho, but leaving marriage with three kids isn't a good one from u, have u seen vision that the husband will beat her or what

Save the young nan some stress, and show him what he is likely to face in his marriage..





His blood will be in your head,if in future she cheats on him.. And he kills her,and himself Save the young nan some stress, and show him what he is likely to face in his marriage..His blood will be in your head,if in future she cheats on him.. And he kills her,and himself

this is what I would have done.



alert the fiance of the Lady.

decide to stay or leave the marriage depending on the reaction of my partner and the reason for his action.

I will possibly stay.

but I will probably leave (without violence o).



no go do gra gra again o, nothing permits you to become violent whether against your husband or the mistress.

Please do not threaten the lady with the claims that you have her dirty conversations, etc. That lady can go to any length just to save her marriage and cover her deepest secrets. Don't make yourself a victim.



Since it's easier for women to deal with cheating partners better than men, I would advise that you give your husband a second chance. Remember you already mentioned that you guys do not live in the same state. Rather than cursing, separating etc., you guys should find a way to come together and make your marriage work. You are already separated physically from your husband by virtue of your jobs, further emotional separation will turn out badly.



Besides, its 3 kids already, you and I know you won't leave your marriage, no woman will, it doesn't matter what they say online.



Lastly, who are you to call a man you barely know "a very good guy"? This is how many women run into the arms and bed of strange men thinking others are better than their husbands. Frankly, that girl's fiance might be worse! Do not be deceived, the same way you felt your husband was the best thing after slice bread only to find him cheating is the same way the other will turn out.



If you must take revenge on that lady, do so because you want to relieve yourself of the pains. Doing so because you feel "the very good guy" deserves a better woman is terrible... There's no such thing as "a very good guy", especially on Facebook.





Your husband is "a very good guy" too...







..on Facebook 1 Like

If I should lend a voice.



Your husband living apart from you and your kids provided good grounds for infidelity.



Those moments he returns home from work with no one to talk to, no warmth, affection and properly no strength to do himself a nice meal.



Those times you had to care for your work and kids in your other residence, he would surf the net, think of the attractive soft spoken ladies all around then his defense gets weakened every passing day.



He begins to see nothing wrong in a having a friend less busy as his wife. He presumes a little hi won't hurt and so sow the seed he is now harvesting bringing devastation to his home.



But woman, you share in the blame even though innocent for now. You must accept to make more sacrifices before giving up on him. You must also forgive him if he shows true remorse and repentance.



I recommend you live at the same home as your husband- the kids will keep him busy and you will keep an eye on him.



This act of he's should not make you forget the past from the beginning. You have kids, so think of their stability before reaching a conclusion.



I will also advice you against becoming the judge on the ladies relationship. Just mind your family and drive her away from to where she came from.



Hope my advice would meet you well.

What did i say? They will try to blame you.



I hope you will give the same advice to the lonely wives who got weakened when they were waiting for their husband and decided to fvck some toy boy. What did i say? They will try to blame you.I hope you will give the same advice to the lonely wives who got weakened when they were waiting for their husband and decided to fvck some toy boy. 2 Likes

FemiEddy:



That is the first mistake of you ladies, men are not animals......u just posted what I don't even have an adjective to qualify.....its your opinion tho, but leaving marriage with three kids isn't a good one from u, have u seen vision that the husband will beat her or what





Hmm Hmm 1 Like 1 Share

Being a man who appreciates fireworks I say leak the tape to the husband to be then let your husband know what you did.... then sit back and enjoy the shìt storm . At this point you really have nothing to lose and no one is going to sue you or beat you Being a man who appreciates fireworks I say leak the tape to the husband to be then let your husband know what you did.... then sit back and enjoy the shìt storm . At this point you really have nothing to lose and no one is going to sue you or beat you 1 Like

Pls release the information to the fiance.

Mindfulness:





What did i say? They will try to blame you.



I hope you will give the same advice to the lonely wives who got weakened when they were waiting for their husband and decided to fvck some toy boy.



YES YES

Drama, drama, everywhere...



Anyway, I love drama too. You can leak your evidences to the lady's ex husband to be? and both of you can even also start your own affair.

But, if the lady loses her relationship, she may just decide to settle last last with your husband.



Anyway, on a serious note



Chai, But I like you sha.



It's good to be strategic and patient. If you're gonna be stalking anyone spouse or foe, don't let them have an inkling.

I give you 8/10.

However, what you now want to do with the information is totally up to you.

Your assumption that the distance caused the infidelity is fallacious.



We have countless men working far away from home and are faithfull.



Its not everyone that is married that has that priedge of staying with thier families so try to expand your horizon.



People work offshore and are transferred to different locations and its normal so lets not excuse the mans infidelity.



Now to the OP. Stop listening to some fools here who wanna ruin your home.

Some of the women here asking you to divorce ypur husband take far more bullshit from their huabands to secure thier home.



From ur write up, your husband is apologetic so just be wise. This is the time to win him over. Let him know the implication and negative exposure his infidelity causes.



Do not leave your home after 3 children , that will be very stupid and the other lady would have achieved her aim if you did that.



Lastly some people will argue that if the tables were turned people would have advised the ma to leave the woman . YES! I would not hesitate to advise a man to divorce his cheating wife. Its not chauvinism its simply nature . A married woman cheating has far more dangerous repercussion than a married man cheating like risk of fathering a bastard because when multiple men sleep with a woman it becomes difficult to know whom the real father of the child is also men are not as emotionally vulnerable as women.



So OP be wise. Your assumption that the distance caused the infidelity is fallacious.We have countless men working far away from home and are faithfull.Its not everyone that is married that has that priedge of staying with thier families so try to expand your horizon.People work offshore and are transferred to different locations and its normal so lets not excuse the mans infidelity.Now to the OP. Stop listening to some fools here who wanna ruin your home.Some of the women here asking you to divorce ypur husband take far more bullshit from their huabands to secure thier home.From ur write up, your husband is apologetic so just be wise. This is the time to win him over. Let him know the implication and negative exposure his infidelity causes.Do not leave your home after 3 children , that will be very stupid and the other lady would have achieved her aim if you did that.Lastly some people will argue that if the tables were turned people would have advised the ma to leave the woman . YES! I would not hesitate to advise a man to divorce his cheating wife. Its not chauvinism its simply nature . A married woman cheating has far more dangerous repercussion than a married man cheating like risk of fathering a bastard because when multiple men sleep with a woman it becomes difficult to know whom the real father of the child is also men are not as emotionally vulnerable as women.So OP be wise.

Guitarlife:







Lastly some people will argue that if the tables were turned people would have advised the ma to leave the woman . YES! I would not hesitate to advise a man to divorce his cheating wife. Its not chauvinism its simply nature . A married woman cheating has far more dangerous repercussion than a married man cheating like risk of fathering a bastard because when multiple men sleep with a woman it becomes difficult to know whom the real father of the child is also men are not as emotionally vulnerable as women.







Men are immune to STDs, women are not.

Men cannot impregnate a woman outside marriage, women can get pregnant under any circumstances.

There are no DNA tests in your village.







Go back to bed, reset your brain and come back again. Men are immune to STDs, women are not.Men cannot impregnate a woman outside marriage, women can get pregnant under any circumstances.There are no DNA tests in your village.Go back to bed, reset your brain and come back again.



I am karma in flesh and blood.

Please let's stop being too modest .

Report to her fiancée, she doesn't deserve him .

And as for ur husband Femieddy ,I don't believe that.I am karma in flesh and blood.Please let's stop being too modest .Report to her fiancée, she doesn't deserve him .And as for ur husband 1 Like

nursennenny:

Femieddy ,I don't believe that.

I am karma in flesh and blood.

Please let's stop being too modest .

Report to her fiancée, she doesn't deserve him .

And as for ur husband One of the best way to win in this life is to mind ones business, let This woman focus on her own family, I know as a lady it hurts, but save her from unnecessary added wahala

Lalasticlala , Mynd44 . Please front page to gain more knowledge from the married and experienced please and to save a marriage

FemiEddy:



One of the best way to win in this life is to mind ones business, let This woman focus on her own family, I know has a lady it hurts, but save her from unnecessary added wahala

Lalasticlala , Mynd44 . Please front page to gain more knowledge from the married and experienced please and to save a marriage you have a good point but cheating is a no no to me.

I will just leave u straight away.

The trust will never be there and no trust no love you have a good point but cheating is a no no to me.I will just leave u straight away.The trust will never be there and no trust no love

Eez well

Op watch your back, be very careful the lady is capable of anything as long as you have her secrets



Things dey happen. Op this thing you have just said is nothing new under the sun, there are thousands of ladies who are engaged or in relationships screwing their best friends, CO workers, boss or some random married man.

it seems ladies cheat much more than guys these days.



There is no good person, we all have some demented, dark, part of us that is being suppress for two reasons

We are naive on how to release it or

We are scared of how society will see us.



To your topic,





What if you release the evidence and they later reconcile and get married, the thrill of revenge would have died and you'll end up looking stupid.



You shouldn't leave your husband but you can brilliantly use what you have to blackmail him and even cash out on it(maybe buying you a land or car) because at the end of the day you'll still forgive your husband at least get something from the guilty feeling while it lasts. You are a God right now, your decision can make or Mar destinies take advantage of the situation to be appeased.



You can also blackmail the lady for your silence ( if your mind reach that one), after all what's the guarantee that the fiance won't forgive her.

Mindfulness:





Men are immune to STDs, women are not.

Men cannot impregnate a woman outside marriage, women can get pregnant under any circumstances.

There are no DNA tests in your village.







Go back to bed, reset your brain and come back again. You lack manners.

You need to learn how to talk without insults.



My assertion clearly stated that women having multiple sexual partners leaves the option of fathering a bastard open which is not same for men having multiple sexual partners. Your brain should have told you thats the reason your own culture supports polygamy but frowns at polyandry.



And yes, DNA test is not 100percent fool proof. And how many people can afford DNA test ?



You can cry blue murder. Even your traditional kings can have as many wives as they desire with the said wives not afforded the same right. Some even marry with an age gap of 30years , 40 years. You lack manners.You need to learn how to talk without insults.My assertion clearly stated that women having multiple sexual partners leaves the option of fathering a bastard open which is not same for men having multiple sexual partners. Your brain should have told you thats the reason your own culture supports polygamy but frowns at polyandry.And yes, DNA test is not 100percent fool proof. And how many people can afford DNA test ?You can cry blue murder. Even your traditional kings can have as many wives as they desire with the said wives not afforded the same right. Some even marry with an age gap of 30years , 40 years.

