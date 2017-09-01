Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff (21403 Views)

Source: Photos of an elderly man greeting Gov. Yahaya Bello's Chief of Staff have got people talking.The photos were shared by a Facebook user Euphemia Udanoh.See how FB users reacted belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/see-how-elderly-man-greeted-governor.html?m=1 3 Likes 2 Shares

Poverty can re-configure the brain to act foolish





This is purely poverty-induced-humility 104 Likes 6 Shares

Na wa

Maybe he thought he was Nnamdi Kalu 10 Likes 2 Shares

Exactly! Exactly! 28 Likes 2 Shares





How the man pikin go come greet Bello If person papa de greet Bello like thisHow the man pikin go come greet Bello 12 Likes 1 Share

Like.KANU like kogi

This is why young men die young 29 Likes 2 Shares

Why Kogi be like this...



Dino

Bello

Wada

Now this.



God select the whole bad people put there? 19 Likes 1 Share

It is the old man that should be condemned for bringing himself that Low not the young man. Hw wil the children of the old man feel whn they see their Dad like this 11 Likes

Is this Nnamdi Kanu branch manager 5 Likes 1 Share

I refuse to comment 1 Like 1 Share

The level of poverty in Kogi state can make any wretched man to do that. 9 Likes

God what type of life is this 6 Likes 2 Shares

It is the old man that should be condemned for bringing himself that Low not the young man. Hw wil the children of the old man feel whn they see their Dad like this What are U saying? probably the man has not eaten anything and needed something. What are U saying? probably the man has not eaten anything and needed something. 5 Likes

Shey this boy wan grow at all?



He better starts preparing items for sacrifice. 2 Likes





That looks like a particular NL Buharist... That looks like a particular NL Buharist... 2 Likes

all because of money to eat, may God not let dat b our portion 8 Likes

Wrong in all ramifications poverty just poverty 4 Likes

dis is ridiculous 2 Likes

The level of poverty in Kogi state can make any wretched man to do that. take this take this 3 Likes

Money na bastard 1 Like

I fear poverty pass HIV





I will never experience them IJN 9 Likes

Red cap igbo chief na una way 1 Like

Leadership in Kogi state is like when you put beans in water, those who float up are the worst ones. 5 Likes

God have mercy.. 2 Likes

This is what politicians want. Make us so poor that we lose our senses and do whatever they want. 7 Likes