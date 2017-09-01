₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,219 members, 3,783,862 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 11:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff (21403 Views)
Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff In Trouble As Dino Melaye Opens His GTB Fraud Case / Governor Bindow Bows To Greet An Elderly Man (photos) / Man Lies On The Ground For Akpabio At The Airport (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:03pm
Photos of an elderly man greeting Gov. Yahaya Bello's Chief of Staff have got people talking.The photos were shared by a Facebook user Euphemia Udanoh.See how FB users reacted below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/see-how-elderly-man-greeted-governor.html?m=1
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by NorthSide: 8:04pm
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by greatiyk4u(m): 8:05pm
Poverty can re-configure the brain to act foolish
This is purely poverty-induced-humility
104 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by MhizzAJ(f): 8:06pm
Na wa
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by THUNDAR(m): 8:07pm
Maybe he thought he was Nnamdi Kalu
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by MhizzAJ(f): 8:07pm
greatiyk4u:
Exactly!
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by pyyxxaro: 8:10pm
If person papa de greet Bello like this
How the man pikin go come greet Bello
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by babyfaceafrica: 8:10pm
Like.KANU like kogi
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by softwerk(f): 8:18pm
This is why young men die young
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by NextGovernor(m): 8:19pm
Why Kogi be like this...
Dino
Bello
Wada
Now this.
God select the whole bad people put there?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by Pierohandsome: 8:32pm
It is the old man that should be condemned for bringing himself that Low not the young man. Hw wil the children of the old man feel whn they see their Dad like this
11 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by RZArecta(m): 8:36pm
Is this Nnamdi Kanu branch manager
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by Nemesis1: 8:38pm
I refuse to comment
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by EmeeNaka: 8:40pm
The level of poverty in Kogi state can make any wretched man to do that.
9 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by profolaolu: 8:43pm
God what type of life is this
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by profolaolu: 8:45pm
Pierohandsome:What are U saying? probably the man has not eaten anything and needed something.
5 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 9:14pm
NextGovernor:Did you forget Audu?
5 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by EniHolar(f): 9:14pm
Shey this boy wan grow at all?
He better starts preparing items for sacrifice.
2 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by BroZuma: 9:15pm
That looks like a particular NL Buharist...
2 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by pezeji(m): 9:16pm
all because of money to eat, may God not let dat b our portion
8 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by Ogashub(m): 9:16pm
Wrong in all ramifications poverty just poverty
4 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by michresa(m): 9:16pm
dis is ridiculous
2 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by fait10(m): 9:16pm
EmeeNaka:take this
3 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by Shegub: 9:17pm
Money na bastard
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by obembet(m): 9:17pm
I fear poverty pass HIV
I will never experience them IJN
9 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by Esepayan(m): 9:19pm
Red cap igbo chief na una way
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by EponOjuku: 9:19pm
Leadership in Kogi state is like when you put beans in water, those who float up are the worst ones.
5 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by smithsydny(m): 9:20pm
God have mercy..
2 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by 989900: 9:20pm
NextGovernor:
I tire . . .
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by adisabarber(m): 9:21pm
This is what politicians want. Make us so poor that we lose our senses and do whatever they want.
7 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Lies On The Floor To Greet Yahaya Bello's Chief Of Staff by Nigeman: 9:21pm
Supper grammar, Kennedy jc Cassidy on fb.
Courses and ground child? [/s]
3 Likes
Bakare Threatens To Sue AIT Over False Report / Edo And Ondo Governorship Election Timetable Released By INEC / Why Would ACN Spit On Mko's Name With Paid "Student Demonstration's"
Viewing this topic: Toppyz001, Hamzason17, Adagba1, femijunior4, bomee(m), 9jaRonin(m), Temitoppe(m), Naco17, akandry, SweetBanana, sweetrace(f), alakuko, emmaBS(m), timy22(f), stemah, meliziz12(m), Bidex6444(m), prof800(m), RealZizou(m), iwakacome(m), smoothop1, michaelkaroh, jocca, Pascakkonsult(m), babzlim(m), pabllov(m), ClearDway4me, lacicrips(m), Ajebaba(m), Stellaenefa(f), adegwurulez(m), TheABOMINATION, olurotimi(m), bakila, jeromeoke, Jumbus31(m), jpilata(m), Stancima(m), unclemide(m), Fidelarinze9, johnkey, Waletoy, RUBMYMIND(m), Oksman(m), gratefulheart(m), Alexander001(m), Jotter and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20