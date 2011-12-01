₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by sarrki(m): 8:35pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged state governors to ensure payment of outstanding salaries of workers in their states.
He made the plea during a courtesy visit of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.
“There are Nigerians that haven’t been paid for six months; there are Nigerians that have not been paid their retirement benefits for years.
“I’m appealing to the governors, (that was why we voted money, we borrowed money), please make sure anybody under you, pay them because most of them depend on that salary to pay rent, school fees.
“I would like to convince you that I’m living with the problems of this country day-by-day, and mostly those of the ordinary people,” President Buhari stated.
He pointed out that the mismanagement of the national revenue over the years was responsible for the current economic challenges facing the nation.
He said that he will continue to pursue programmes and projects that will better the lives of Nigerians in all spheres of live.
According to him, Nigeria should be able to use its population strength, as the biggest black nation in the world, to its advantage.
The President also assured that all hands are on deck to completely secure the country so as to develop it further.
Speaking earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, thanked God for bringing the President back in sound health and urged the President to tightened his belt and take on the mantle of leadership.
He said with a monarch from each of the political zone assuring Buhari of their support, the President should take the comments as honest and the tonic he needs to work hard for the nation.
He said, “We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti corruption.”
Speaking for the South West, the Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwunsi, also thanked God for the safe return of the President and for restoring his health.
He said “From south west we thank God for your life and we pledged to support you from our communities because we are closer to our people. We will continue to preach to our people that we should continue to foster peace in our country, we will continue to caution our youths against hate speeches.
“We cannot leave the development of the country all to the government but we have to work hand in hand. We assure you that we support all your initiatives.” he said
Speaking for the North West, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, said the traditional rulers identify with Buhari’s commitment for national security.
http://thenationonlineng.net/pay-workers-buhari/
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by SalamRushdie: 8:44pm
Don't be hoodwinked by this incompetent Buhari and his deciet , so it's after two year plus multiple bail out and elections drawing near that he is realising his thieving governors in most states have not been paying salaries yet they have jet money to visit him in London and attend his daughters nepotist driven corrupt photography exhibition that Lai Mohammed even had the effontery to describe as " Nigeria's game changer " ... As Nigerians who want the best for our generation and the best for future Nigerians we must work together tirelessly and doggedly to make sure this is Muhammadu Buhari's last Tenure as president of this country ..TO VOTE BUHARI OUT IS NOW A CIVIC DUTY
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by Sunofgod(m): 8:44pm
Sign the budget then.....
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by MisterGrace: 8:44pm
Kogi governor pay your workers. It's been almost two years since my people got their rightful entitlements.
The screening has come and gone, yet no end in sight to the artificial hardship this idiot brought on my people.
I don't know why ugly people are so wicked.
He is in his house enjoying at the moment while my people are wallowing.
yahaya bello a disgrace to humanity.
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by abelprice(m): 8:44pm
That's how dey share the national cake among themselves... come to think of it... who represent south east...??.. .. ...
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by Inquisitor97(m): 8:44pm
better talk from our presido
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by maxiuc(m): 8:44pm
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by fabblog1900(m): 8:44pm
very funny dear Apc
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by AFONJACOW(m): 8:45pm
Jubril Muhammadu buhari useless cow
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by sotall(m): 8:45pm
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by Zpolah00: 8:45pm
Them dey beg Apc governors to pay up workers
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by Udstar(m): 8:45pm
That's very true. Most corrupt practices are initiated by state governors but fingers will be pointing at the federal govt.
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by BishopZion: 8:45pm
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by EponOjuku: 8:45pm
The APC Governors are most guilty of this madness. People like that Governor in Kogi State with his standing ears like the ears of a dog that wants to run.
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by EponOjuku: 8:45pm
AFONJACOW:
You wawa piglet, I would have said you should respect your elders but it's obvious you don't have anyone to look up to.
Your elders are longthroats who give chieftaincy titles to armed robbers, your fathers are selling handkerchief in Lagos traffic, your uncles are facing death sentences in Asian prisons and your sisters are opening their legs for mad men in Lagos.
You can keep insulting Buhari but NO ONE from your cursed place has ever reached the height that man has reached.
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by AfizDeMedici(m): 8:46pm
it's only a sick govt that deprives its workers their hard earned dues.
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by HMZi(m): 8:46pm
THE GOVERNORS HAVE BEEN DEAF FOR LONG NOW........ESP gov.Ortom
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by Shegub: 8:46pm
This government is dead on arrival
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by kingxsamz(m): 8:46pm
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by Blaqchild4eva(m): 8:46pm
Nice one
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by Flexherbal(m): 8:46pm
He said, “We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti corruption.”
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by kingxsamz(m): 8:46pm
sarrki:
good
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by solochris(m): 8:46pm
Fulfill your campaign promises
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by meelerh(f): 8:47pm
Tell them o.... especially Bindowo
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by Thobiy(m): 8:48pm
Sunofgod:It is not about budget those useless governors are just wicked
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by ncha373: 8:48pm
So south east no get rep. ...well we don't care cos we aren't thanking any God or gods for ur healing cos ur health or life is calamity to Nigeria
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by jericco1(m): 8:49pm
Talk is cheap.
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by Nemesis1: 8:49pm
Toor
He can only say that because he's released allocations
I urge all Governors please pay up
And you workers when you get paid, stop hiding it, Aregbesola has cleared his debts but teachers and pensioners are not coughing about it
Sush ish life
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by tbaba1234: 8:50pm
Sunofgod:
Budget has been signed since June, Oga..
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/breaking-osinbajo-signs-2017-budget-law/
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by SirLakes: 8:50pm
Tell 'em
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by greatiyk4u(m): 8:51pm
Nigeria civil servants have been forced to view salary payment as a gift from the Governors
Re: "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors by jamesbridget13(f): 8:52pm
Wike pay me my money oooooi
