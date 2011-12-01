Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Pay Your Workers", Buhari Tells Governors (1396 Views)

He made the plea during a courtesy visit of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.



“There are Nigerians that haven’t been paid for six months; there are Nigerians that have not been paid their retirement benefits for years.



“I’m appealing to the governors, (that was why we voted money, we borrowed money), please make sure anybody under you, pay them because most of them depend on that salary to pay rent, school fees.







“I would like to convince you that I’m living with the problems of this country day-by-day, and mostly those of the ordinary people,” President Buhari stated.



He pointed out that the mismanagement of the national revenue over the years was responsible for the current economic challenges facing the nation.



He said that he will continue to pursue programmes and projects that will better the lives of Nigerians in all spheres of live.



According to him, Nigeria should be able to use its population strength, as the biggest black nation in the world, to its advantage.



The President also assured that all hands are on deck to completely secure the country so as to develop it further.



Speaking earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, thanked God for bringing the President back in sound health and urged the President to tightened his belt and take on the mantle of leadership.







He said with a monarch from each of the political zone assuring Buhari of their support, the President should take the comments as honest and the tonic he needs to work hard for the nation.



He said, “We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti corruption.”



Speaking for the South West, the Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwunsi, also thanked God for the safe return of the President and for restoring his health.



He said “From south west we thank God for your life and we pledged to support you from our communities because we are closer to our people. We will continue to preach to our people that we should continue to foster peace in our country, we will continue to caution our youths against hate speeches.



“We cannot leave the development of the country all to the government but we have to work hand in hand. We assure you that we support all your initiatives.” he said



Speaking for the North West, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, said the traditional rulers identify with Buhari’s commitment for national security.











Don't be hoodwinked by this incompetent Buhari and his deciet , so it's after two year plus multiple bail out and elections drawing near that he is realising his thieving governors in most states have not been paying salaries yet they have jet money to visit him in London and attend his daughters nepotist driven corrupt photography exhibition that Lai Mohammed even had the effontery to describe as " Nigeria's game changer " ... As Nigerians who want the best for our generation and the best for future Nigerians we must work together tirelessly and doggedly to make sure this is Muhammadu Buhari's last Tenure as president of this country ..TO VOTE BUHARI OUT IS NOW A CIVIC DUTY 1 Like

Sign the budget then..... 1 Like

Kogi governor pay your workers. It's been almost two years since my people got their rightful entitlements.

The screening has come and gone, yet no end in sight to the artificial hardship this idiot brought on my people.



I don't know why ugly people are so wicked.



He is in his house enjoying at the moment while my people are wallowing.



yahaya bello a disgrace to humanity. 3 Likes

.. ... That's how dey share the national cake among themselves... come to think of it... who represent south east...??.......

better talk from our presido

very funny dear Apc

Jubril Muhammadu buhari useless cow 2 Likes

Them dey beg Apc governors to pay up workers

That's very true. Most corrupt practices are initiated by state governors but fingers will be pointing at the federal govt.

The APC Governors are most guilty of this madness. People like that Governor in Kogi State with his standing ears like the ears of a dog that wants to run.

AFONJACOW:

Jubril Muhammadu buhari useless cow

You wawa piglet, I would have said you should respect your elders but it's obvious you don't have anyone to look up to.



Your elders are longthroats who give chieftaincy titles to armed robbers, your fathers are selling handkerchief in Lagos traffic, your uncles are facing death sentences in Asian prisons and your sisters are opening their legs for mad men in Lagos.



You wawa piglet, I would have said you should respect your elders but it's obvious you don't have anyone to look up to.

Your elders are longthroats who give chieftaincy titles to armed robbers, your fathers are selling handkerchief in Lagos traffic, your uncles are facing death sentences in Asian prisons and your sisters are opening their legs for mad men in Lagos.

it's only a sick govt that deprives its workers their hard earned dues.

THE GOVERNORS HAVE BEEN DEAF FOR LONG NOW........ESP gov.Ortom

This government is dead on arrival

Nice one

He said, “We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti corruption.”

sarrki:

good good

Fulfill your campaign promises

Tell them o.... especially Bindowo

Sunofgod:

It is not about budget those useless governors are just wicked

So south east no get rep. ...well we don't care cos we aren't thanking any God or gods for ur healing cos ur health or life is calamity to Nigeria

Talk is cheap.





He can only say that because he's released allocations



I urge all Governors please pay up





And you workers when you get paid, stop hiding it, Aregbesola has cleared his debts but teachers and pensioners are not coughing about it





He can only say that because he's released allocations

I urge all Governors please pay up

And you workers when you get paid, stop hiding it, Aregbesola has cleared his debts but teachers and pensioners are not coughing about it

Sunofgod:

Sign the budget then.....

Budget has been signed since June, Oga..



Budget has been signed since June, Oga..

Tell 'em

Nigeria civil servants have been forced to view salary payment as a gift from the Governors