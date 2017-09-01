Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says (8504 Views)

Wife Exposes Husband Who Begs For Nudes & Receives From Women (Photos) / Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist / This Lady Says Her Bum Is The Biggest In West Africa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





This lady on Facebook, says she’s a single one and is in dire need of a husband but some part of her requirements has us a little bit confused.



The lady says she wants a guy who has Gucci and Ferrari and we’re wondering if the guy has to be the owner of Gucci and Ferrari, or what’s she tryna say?



She wrote on her page:

“I really need a husband now. I’m single. Need someone to date. a truthworthy guy. Handsome and cute guy with Gucci and Ferrari. Inbox me. Lets Hook up.”



http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/i-need-husband-who-wears-gucci-and.html Yet another Social media frenzy y’all and this time, we’re a bit confused.This lady on Facebook, says she’s a single one and is in dire need of a husband but some part of her requirements has us a little bit confused.The lady says she wants a guy who has Gucci and Ferrari and we’re wondering if the guy has to be the owner of Gucci and Ferrari, or what’s she tryna say?She wrote on her page:“I really need a husband now. I’m single. Need someone to date. a truthworthy guy. Handsome and cute guy with Gucci and Ferrari. Inbox me. Lets Hook up.”

....





All these light skinned girls sha





they continue acting as if they've exchanged their brains with milk. 63 Likes 2 Shares

As if her father has anything 26 Likes

LegendVibes:

Yet another Social media frenzy y’all and this time, we’re a bit confused.



This lady on Facebook, says she’s a single one and is in dire need of a husband but some part of her requirements has us a little bit confused.



The lady says she wants a guy who has Gucci and Ferrari and we’re wondering if the guy has to be the owner of Gucci and Ferrari, or what’s she tryna say?



She wrote on her page:

“I really need a husband now. I’m single. Need someone to date. a truthworthy guy. Handsome and cute guy with Gucci and Ferrari. Inbox me. Lets Hook up.”



http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/i-need-husband-who-wears-gucci-and.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 Ijebabe Dominique Fynestboi Your father and brothers are driving which car and wears which designers Your father and brothers are driving which car and wears which designers 18 Likes

See ya mouth like GucciFerrari. Lol

Don't worry girl, ima hook you up with my mai***** 9 Likes

DM Hushpuppi...Olosho 12 Likes

hw is dis news

Ashana....dm Davido or Huspuppi

For those wey dey refer 2 her family; na bcus say her relatives no get Gucci or Ferrari na why she need guy wey get am nah. She's emancipating herself from abject poverty 4 Likes

Olosho, see the skinny thing, ur type go dey easy to use do ritual, them no dey use Ferrari carry maskurades, 14 Likes 1 Share

I fear for the upcoming generation if this one will be a mother tomorrow 2 Likes 1 Share

then u will get a monkey as a husband cos d way they dress dem dis day ehhhh

Remove thier toto and all Women are Parasites, they have nothing to offer a man. 10 Likes

this girls are hell bent on disgracing themselves on social media



.

by the time she clocks 40 now, ,she will be going to different churches for deliverance, or she starts looking for one of her village witches to accuse for her misfortunes.

,what's stopping you from buying the Gucci and Ferrari first? 2 Likes

Mjshexy:

I fear for the upcoming generation if this one will be a mother tomorrow Are you different though? Would you like a 96 Toyota Corolla, or even no car at all? Are you different though? Would you like a 96 Toyota Corolla, or even no car at all?

For her mind. Person wey get Ferrari and gucci never get his own problem. This is why they uses them for rituals. Am sure some yahoo plus guy are also looking for someone like you. 5 Likes

SerialRapist:

Remove thier toto and all Women are Parasites, they have nothing to offer a man. because a girl escaped yabaleft makes all women parasite?? because a girl escaped yabaleft makes all women parasite?? 13 Likes

Marshmallows:

Are you different though? Would you like a 96 Toyota Corolla, or even no car at all? Yes I'm very different sir, sorry to disappoint U. We can't all be the same Yes I'm very different sir, sorry to disappoint U. We can't all be the same

Mjshexy:

Yes I'm very different sir, sorry to disappoint U. We can't all be the same I wish that was true. I'm not disappointed o. Au contraire. I wish that was true. I'm not disappointed o. Au contraire.

sekxyqueen:



because a girl escaped yabaleft makes all women parasite?? yes! Dear, all ducker lady is a parasite yes! Dear, all ducker lady is a parasite

What's she bringing to the table? Nothing less than being a regular flyer of private jets

Get clay and mould one for yourself

Fine girl with no common sense... Chei

You need guy with Gucci and Ferrari and you can't spell correctly!is it a crime you get the Ferrari and Gucci yourself? See her lips sef 1 Like

Nairalanders got no chill



So that you will suck the guy dry with this your lips.

And this is news abi.I would'nt be surprised if this shiit moves to FP So that you will suck the guy dry with this your lips.And this is news abi.I would'nt be surprised if this shiit moves to FP 1 Like

Bad grammar What will you offer himBad grammar 1 Like

Clean your make-up, let us see your UGLINESS.



lazy ass woman looking for whom to parasite on, as if your hands and legs are cut off.



From here, I can guess her tribe. They drive their men to all sort of crime and dubious way of making money, and indirectly increase corruption and societal vices.



A woman is not a yoke, get a job and be responsible for your life.



Marriage or relationship is NOT A POVERTY ALLEVIATION PROGRAMME. 2 Likes





she needs a guy to date or marry



and he must...:



1. be "hand some cute guy"



2. be "trusth wordy"



2. rock gucci wears



3. drive ferrari



how smart!



waiting for nairaland slayqueens to come defend one of their own. she's singleshe needs a guy to date or marryand he must...:1. be "hand some cute guy"2. be "trusth wordy"2. rock gucci wears3. drive ferrarihow smart!waiting for nairaland slayqueens to come defend one of their own. 1 Like

no she need Lips surgery see lips like fry pan 2 Likes

Hushpuppi fall on you