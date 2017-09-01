₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by LegendVibes: 5:45am
Yet another Social media frenzy y’all and this time, we’re a bit confused.
This lady on Facebook, says she’s a single one and is in dire need of a husband but some part of her requirements has us a little bit confused.
The lady says she wants a guy who has Gucci and Ferrari and we’re wondering if the guy has to be the owner of Gucci and Ferrari, or what’s she tryna say?
She wrote on her page:
“I really need a husband now. I’m single. Need someone to date. a truthworthy guy. Handsome and cute guy with Gucci and Ferrari. Inbox me. Lets Hook up.”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/i-need-husband-who-wears-gucci-and.html
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Evaberry(f): 5:49am
....
All these light skinned girls sha
they continue acting as if they've exchanged their brains with milk.
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Danielmoore(m): 5:49am
As if her father has anything
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by emi14: 5:51am
LegendVibes:Your father and brothers are driving which car and wears which designers
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by BleSSedMee(f): 5:53am
See ya mouth like GucciFerrari. Lol
Don't worry girl, ima hook you up with my mai*****
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Nogodye(m): 5:53am
DM Hushpuppi...Olosho
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by jamalnation: 5:54am
hw is dis news
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by oyonu(m): 5:56am
Ashana....dm Davido or Huspuppi
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by gabinogem(m): 5:57am
For those wey dey refer 2 her family; na bcus say her relatives no get Gucci or Ferrari na why she need guy wey get am nah. She's emancipating herself from abject poverty
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by nero2face: 6:00am
Olosho, see the skinny thing, ur type go dey easy to use do ritual, them no dey use Ferrari carry maskurades,
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Mjshexy(f): 6:10am
I fear for the upcoming generation if this one will be a mother tomorrow
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by bamdly(m): 6:12am
then u will get a monkey as a husband cos d way they dress dem dis day ehhhh
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by SerialRapist(m): 6:16am
Remove thier toto and all Women are Parasites, they have nothing to offer a man.
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by sekxyqueen(f): 6:19am
this girls are hell bent on disgracing themselves on social media
by the time she clocks 40 now, ,she will be going to different churches for deliverance, or she starts looking for one of her village witches to accuse for her misfortunes.
,what's stopping you from buying the Gucci and Ferrari first?
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Marshmallows: 6:19am
Mjshexy:Are you different though? Would you like a 96 Toyota Corolla, or even no car at all?
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by nifemi25(m): 6:20am
For her mind. Person wey get Ferrari and gucci never get his own problem. This is why they uses them for rituals. Am sure some yahoo plus guy are also looking for someone like you.
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by sekxyqueen(f): 6:21am
SerialRapist:because a girl escaped yabaleft makes all women parasite??
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Mjshexy(f): 6:32am
Marshmallows:Yes I'm very different sir, sorry to disappoint U. We can't all be the same
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Marshmallows: 6:39am
Mjshexy:I wish that was true. I'm not disappointed o. Au contraire.
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by donziller(m): 6:47am
sekxyqueen:yes! Dear, all ducker lady is a parasite
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Olalan(m): 6:50am
What's she bringing to the table? Nothing less than being a regular flyer of private jets
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by IamAirforce1: 6:52am
Get clay and mould one for yourself
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by McBrooklyn(m): 6:53am
Fine girl with no common sense... Chei
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by migeoart(f): 6:55am
You need guy with Gucci and Ferrari and you can't spell correctly!is it a crime you get the Ferrari and Gucci yourself? See her lips sef
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by mamatayour(f): 6:57am
Nairalanders got no chill
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Evablizin(f): 7:00am
So that you will suck the guy dry with this your lips.
And this is news abi.I would'nt be surprised if this shiit moves to FP
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by mazimee(m): 7:01am
What will you offer him Bad grammar
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by PatriotTemidayo: 7:07am
Clean your make-up, let us see your UGLINESS.
lazy ass woman looking for whom to parasite on, as if your hands and legs are cut off.
From here, I can guess her tribe. They drive their men to all sort of crime and dubious way of making money, and indirectly increase corruption and societal vices.
A woman is not a yoke, get a job and be responsible for your life.
Marriage or relationship is NOT A POVERTY ALLEVIATION PROGRAMME.
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by FTrebirth: 7:08am
she's single
she needs a guy to date or marry
and he must...:
1. be "hand some cute guy"
2. be "trusth wordy"
2. rock gucci wears
3. drive ferrari
how smart!
waiting for nairaland slayqueens to come defend one of their own.
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by slyd90(m): 7:14am
no she need Lips surgery see lips like fry pan
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by Florblu(f): 7:23am
Hushpuppi fall on you
|Re: “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says by yomibelle(f): 8:51am
Looking like bobrisky's younger sister
