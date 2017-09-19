₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 07:03 AM
A Lonely Heart (A Story) by bibijay123(f): 9:49am On Sep 12
Copyright2017@ Gaglo Blessing. No parts of this work should be used in part or in whole without the author’s permission. All names of people and Places in this book are all the writer’s imagination. You can contact the author via Email : blessinggaglo@yahoo.com.
Seat back, relax and let the journey begin.
Synopsis A recently widowed woman, Bianca, got closer to Sam Tucker, a new guy in her neighborhood because she was certain he was her husband’s killer. She was determined to bring him down but the more she got to know to him, the more he seems to make her feel better, the more her heart raced faster and the more she realized that things are not always what they seem and people are not always who you think they are.
But if Sam Tucker, who had her husband’s missing locket wasn’t the killer, who was? Will she still go through with her plans of bringing him down? Or will she allow her feelings take precedent over her quest for justice?
by bibijay123(f): 9:52am On Sep 12
by fam24(f): 9:56am On Sep 12
FTC. Though I wasn't mentioned
by princ007(f): 10:03am On Sep 12
by crazygod(m): 10:06am On Sep 12
Ok. Lets go there.
by crazygod(m): 10:12am On Sep 12
by crazygod(m): 10:15am On Sep 12
princ007
There. U've been mentioned
by princ007(f): 10:18am On Sep 12
by collinometricx: 10:22am On Sep 12
by bibijay123(f): 10:23am On Sep 12
Prologue
Prologue
“Sam!” Bianca cried out, shaking his almost lifeless body,her hands trembled as she dialed 9-1-1. She had poisoned Sam’s food but that was before he talked, that was before he told her the part he had played in Mj’s death. Even though Sam had killed her husband and taken away her joy she was no murderer. She hadn’t been herself when she thought of murdering him. Now Sam is dead and she would go to prison for life, that she was sure of. A knock sounded at the door and she ran to get it, thinking it was the cops or the paramedics but she was stopped in her tracks by the nozzle of a gun pointed at her forehead. Bianca swallowed hard, a tingle running down her spine. She almost cried out in disbelief but she held her breath. Her phone clattered to the floor, as she took a step back.
“Please you’ve got to help me” Bianca said with a tremor in her voice, “I poisoned Sam and I have been trying to...“
“Call 9-1-1?” The intruder said. “Forget it, he’s not worth it. He deserves to die, remember he killed your husband.”
“Yeah, that’s true,” Bianca replied, tears rolling down her cheeks.
“His real name is Wesley Hunter and he’s a murderer. He also murdered his wife and kid two years ago.”
“I know that,” Bianca replied, “But what I don’t understand is why you are pointing a gun at me,”
The intruder laughed loudly, a cold laughter that shook Bianca to her core. She had made several mistakes and now she would pay for her stupidity with her life. She had trusted the wrong people, and slept with the man who killed her husband.
“I want to have a taste of what you gave to that traitor lying on the floor and I want to wrap my hands around your skinny neck, strangling the breath out of you while I have my release.” The intruder replied.
“P-please, please don’t hurt me,” Bianca stammered.
“I will hurt you over and over because you are a cheap LovePeddler,” The intruder replied.
Bianca closed her eyes, tears brimming over her lashes and spilling onto her cheeks. She was done fighting, she decided. She couldn’t save Mj, she couldn’t save Sam so how would she be able to save herself?
by crazygod(m): 10:24am On Sep 12
by bibijay123(f): 10:26am On Sep 12
by bibijay123(f): 10:27am On Sep 12
|Re: A Lonely Heart (A Story) by mofy1(f): 10:28am On Sep 12
by bibijay123(f): 10:32am On Sep 12
princ007:
by collinometricx: 10:34am On Sep 12
by dominique(f): 10:35am On Sep 12
She's baaaaak! Another blockbuster is about to land.
by freak33: 10:56am On Sep 12
following
by AyamConfidence(m): 11:05am On Sep 12
Present madam
Fire on o jare
by kerr9(f): 11:08am On Sep 12
Let do this thou was not mentioned
by princ007(f): 11:08am On Sep 12
by princ007(f): 11:09am On Sep 12
Following
by bibijay123(f): 11:15am On Sep 12
Chapter One
Chapter One
When the wind blows south will you remember me still? Do you still remember how you made me feel? Will your heart find its way back to me?
Mj’s voice rolled into her ears through her headset. She would never get tired of listening to him sing, he had brought every of her songs to life. Mj had given her songs voice but he had lived too short. Bianca Avery knew she was being followed. She combed her hand through her honey blonde hair, took off her headset and looked around, surveyed the environment. Amos lane was a quiet neighborhood and the roads were often deserted. Maybe it was because of the tranquility of the street or the thoughts that danger could be lurking around that appealed to her. Bianca wanted to die but she was too much of a coward to take her own life. She had wanted to die ever since the day MJ was lowered to the ground. She had said in her head that he was too young to die, that he was selfish and that he had died without her. Every day she walked through Amos lane, wishing a thug would suddenly come out of nowhere and strangle her to death. She had fantasized about dying so many times that she was certain death was coming for her soon. Her mother had often told her that if she wished for something often she would get it. So why hadn’t Mj come back to life? Why has his killer not been brought to book and why was she still alive? Her mother had no answer for that. All she had left was the shred of hope that if she keep wishing for death, it would either find her or she would find it. So why was she scared that she was being followed?
She went through each day just like everyone else but she knew that she wasn’t like everyone else. Something had died in her. She taught the Dallas rich kids music, making their parents believe that they would one day be as famous as Kenny Rogers or Elvis Presley. She laughed in her head whenever, she said that to the parents of the kids she taught. She was a college dropout, she hadn’t even made it as far as LA. She had not made much of her talent, or made much of her life. She had dropped out to work and support Mj. Mj was the gifted one. Mj could bring even the most boring lyrics to life, Mj had believed in her dream and now Mj was gone. She had killed the only man who believed in her, the only man who loved her. He had helped her and healed her. He had showed her that not all men were heartless. She had shared her deepest secrets with him. He had held her in his arms and comforted her. She had never told anyone else that she was molested by her uncle when she was ten and that he had actually penetrated her. Mj never thought of her as soiled goods. She felt guilty for being alive while Mj was gone. She had not only destroyed one life but two. She glanced over her shoulders and quickened her steps. Her gaze dropped to the simple wedding band on her finger; married in the morning; widowed by night.
Mj’s music was all she had left. She had driven him to the town he performed his first gig. On their way back, he had parked his car by the road side and begged her to make love to him. But she had refused. She had never let him sleep with her and she would regret that for the rest of her life. Mj’s music was a gift, a treasure and she was glad to have that now. Even though she had written all of his songs, they were bland and lifeless until Mj gave it voice. She glanced over her shoulders again and her eyes misted with tears. Twenty-seven-years- old, driving a rickety car, living in a stuffy one bedroom apartment and as skittish as a puppy. Ever since Mj died, she had had the feeling that she was being followed. She had gone to the police and they had watched her house for three weeks. In the end, they advised that she visit a shrink. She knew she was being followed, sometimes it scares her but sometimes she feels comforted, knowing that she wasn’t alone. Her girlfriends stayed away because they were scared of saying something that might upset her. Her sister, Alicia, who was a lawyer and was happily married thought she was just being paranoid. Of course, Alicia would say that because she never approved of her relationship with Mj. Bianca had shut herself away in her room for three months, sneaking out of the house only when she needed food supplies. Mj’s boss and manager, CEO of Brooklyn and Ralph records, had been the only person she allowed to visit her. The record label had given Mj a chance and she would be forever grateful to them. They still wanted her to write music for them but she couldn’t bear to hear anyone sing her song. Three months after Mj was signed to the record label, he had taken her to his tree house and proposed to her. Mj’s tree house was a little small so they had crawl in. It was built for him by his father and it was wonder that the tree house hadn’t fallen apart. She hadn’t known that he was going to propose to her that night, no wonder his mother had made his favorite food. She had said yes with tears in her eyes and three days later they were married. Mj would never feel the wind on his skin again; something he loved. He would not throw his arms around her again when she had one of her nightmares. And he would never sing her songs again. Mj was dead and gone.
by bibijay123(f): 11:16am On Sep 12
by bibijay123(f): 11:18am On Sep 12
by Nickibeauty(f): 11:18am On Sep 12
Hmm am in
by Divepen1(m): 11:53am On Sep 12
bibiiijayyyy
|Re: A Lonely Heart (A Story) by Michelle55(f): 11:59am On Sep 12
by queenitee(f): 12:00pm On Sep 12
by dominique(f): 12:06pm On Sep 12
by Toyin223(f): 12:09pm On Sep 12
PASSING BY
by bibijay123(f): 12:10pm On Sep 12
