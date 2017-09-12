₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by NEHLIVE: 3:08pm
A Kenyan lady has taken to popular Kenyan group,Kilimani Mums and Dads to rant and shared photos of her husband’s clandestine lover who ishe alleged is set to break her home. She warned the lady to stop messing up her marriage and warned her to expect the worst if she continues sleeping with her husband. Isn't the lady hot though?
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-rants-and-shares-photos-of-her-husbands-hot-mistress-photos
1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by NEHLIVE: 3:11pm
Wrong move by the wife though
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by GloriaNinja(f): 3:16pm
PEOPLE ENJOY SHOWING OFF THEIR STUPIDITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by pocohantas(f): 3:17pm
After calling out the side chick, your husband will go apologise with car keys, trip to dubai and bundles of cash.
Side chicks will always be side chicks sisters, they are selling their market. They owe you no duty to return your husband to you, like he is one lost puppy. Just make sure you marry a man who will never price their market.
48 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by taoheedoriloye(m): 3:17pm
Her husband is a nice man for taking a side chic.
Is good to have varieties of mistresses.
One pusssssszy for months can be boring atimes, the chic looks gorgeous. Lic her vag won't be wrong!!!!!
12 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by McBrooklyn(m): 3:17pm
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by ikp120(m): 3:18pm
That woman is a fool!
Face your fvcking husband and leave the lady alone bìtch!
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by ikp120(m): 3:20pm
pocohantas:As in eh, the woman dull.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Evaberry(f): 3:27pm
...
He's cheating on you with a slay queen and you are there warning her to stay away from your husband?
your husband WIll still continue to enjoy her.
some women are masochist.
Women need to learn to say NO to cheating partners
how hard is it to leave a cheater na
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by MhizzAJ(f): 3:29pm
It's only God that will judge some women
They won't look for their own..they ll be following married men upandan...some can't just say no to married men
7 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Tamarapetty(f): 3:31pm
are you being sexy for him at home? you don't nag, tie dirty wrapper ,plait hair for 3months? Pray your husband doesn't leave u after this.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Evablizin(f): 3:37pm
Kai,is only God that will deliver your husband from this particular side chic by making heavy sense to fall on him.
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:51pm
This wife sha!
Abeeeg, cut ur hubby's kondo coz that one is getting itchy all the time.. ur hubby is a manwhore.. he is the one who cant control himself..
Bitches will be craving for his phat meat if u dont know to put leash on him...
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by siakhris(m): 4:11pm
Mogbe o!
This one only has one mission!
Finish Him....
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by vingeophysicist(m): 4:13pm
GloriaNinja:your pics eeh .
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Fadiga24(m): 4:28pm
ikp120:
Some sidechicks can be pretty disturbing, and the husband is not a robot you know.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by lefulefu(m): 4:39pm
MhizzAJ:with the expensive gifts and money married men shower on their side chicks it will be hard 4 dem to say no na.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Lalas247(f): 4:43pm
Weyrey ! So the husband that is shining her puna nko
This is the things I dislike with some married ladies in this situation ..
Ok yes we know the side chic na but what about the husband who is the one stepping out of the marriage
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Pusyiter(m): 4:53pm
You cant be very sure dear.....these side chicks eh, pray make dem no mean you. There is no way of excape
pocohantas:
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Petonis: 5:55pm
Why showing someones picture on social media....she should sue the wife. Afterall na ur husband take marriage vow, not the side babe
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by ruggedtimi(m): 6:25pm
lol
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Narldon(f): 6:26pm
How is it our business?
Am I she?
is she me?
Are we her?
is we she?
is she us?
is us she?
is us her?
is her us?
is we her?
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Dopeyomi(m): 6:26pm
Kenya and toto ehn
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by dakeskese(m): 6:27pm
...
Wow... This her pix alone got me contemplating jilting my wife. Such beauty to behold!!Wow
Iyanu ma sele, walai!
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by olaolulazio(m): 6:27pm
Find out what ya man like about d mistress and copy dat.
Don't behave like an old lady when young.
Change ya missionary style.
Learn to suck his rooster and also play with d husband Tip.
Wear sexy things if that's what he chooses.
Cook good food like a calabar Igbo Lady.
Learn to say thanks to him and respect him.
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Sniper12: 6:28pm
ode woman. i keep asking ladies is marriage really worth it
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Franzinni: 6:29pm
Make his richer friend your side mister ... The watch the poo hit the fan!!!
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by obo389(m): 6:29pm
some wife house..
When you do your required responsibility well as wife wey sabi, no girl or olosho born of another woman will over take you at home In your wify duties.
Women should learn to step up by game. Times are hard and the hustle is real
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Daeylar(f): 6:29pm
Let her post her husband's pics too, and warn him to stop following women, foolish woman
When she gets rid of this one, what will happen to the next one her husband brings? I wonder if she will keep chasing them, lol, more power to her. LMAO
She doesn't even know what's really her problem.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress by Ezedon(m): 6:29pm
The babe is really hot
1 Like
