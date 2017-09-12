Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Lady Shares Photos Of Her Husband’s Hot Mistress (19325 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-rants-and-shares-photos-of-her-husbands-hot-mistress-photos A Kenyan lady has taken to popular Kenyan group,Kilimani Mums and Dads to rant and shared photos of her husband’s clandestine lover who ishe alleged is set to break her home. She warned the lady to stop messing up her marriage and warned her to expect the worst if she continues sleeping with her husband. Isn't the lady hot though? 1 Share





See more hot photos of the mistress here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-rants-and-shares-photos-of-her-husbands-hot-mistress-photos Wrong move by the wife though 1 Like

PEOPLE ENJOY SHOWING OFF THEIR STUPIDITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA. PEOPLE ENJOY SHOWING OFF THEIR STUPIDITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA. 7 Likes 1 Share









Side chicks will always be side chicks sisters, they are selling their market. They owe you no duty to return your husband to you, like he is one lost puppy. Just make sure you marry a man who will never price their market. After calling out the side chick, your husband will go apologise with car keys, trip to dubai and bundles of cash.Side chicks will always be side chicks sisters, they are selling their market. They owe you no duty to return your husband to you, like he is one lost puppy. Just make sure you marry a man who will never price their market. 48 Likes 5 Shares

Her husband is a nice man for taking a side chic.

Is good to have varieties of mistresses.

One pusssssszy for months can be boring atimes, the chic looks gorgeous. Lic her vag won't be wrong!!!!! 12 Likes

That woman is a fool!



Face your fvcking husband and leave the lady alone bìtch! 5 Likes

pocohantas:

After calling out the side chick, your husband will go apologise with car keys, trip to dubai and bundles of cash.



As in eh, the woman dull. As in eh, the woman dull. 1 Like

...



He's cheating on you with a slay queen and you are there warning her to stay away from your husband?



your husband WIll still continue to enjoy her.





some women are masochist.





Women need to learn to say NO to cheating partners





how hard is it to leave a cheater na 3 Likes



They won't look for their own..they ll be following married men upandan...some can't just say no to married men It's only God that will judge some womenThey won't look for their own..they ll be following married men upandan...some can't just say no to married men 7 Likes

are you being sexy for him at home? you don't nag, tie dirty wrapper ,plait hair for 3months? Pray your husband doesn't leave u after this. are you being sexy for him at home? you don't nag, tie dirty wrapper ,plait hair for 3months?Pray your husband doesn't leave u after this. 4 Likes 1 Share

Kai,is only God that will deliver your husband from this particular side chic by making heavy sense to fall on him. 3 Likes





This wife sha!



Abeeeg, cut ur hubby's kondo coz that one is getting itchy all the time.. ur hubby is a manwhore.. he is the one who cant control himself..



Bitches will be craving for his phat meat if u dont know to put leash on him... 1 Like





Mogbe o!

This one only has one mission!





Finish Him.... Mogbe o!This one only has one mission!Finish Him....

GloriaNinja:

PEOPLE ENJOY SHOWING OFF THEIR STUPIDITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA. your pics eeh . your pics eeh .

ikp120:

That woman is a fool!



Face your fvcking husband and leave the lady alone bìtch!

Some sidechicks can be pretty disturbing, and the husband is not a robot you know. Some sidechicks can be pretty disturbing, and the husband is not a robot you know.

MhizzAJ:

It's only God that will judge some women

They won't look for their own..they ll be following married men upandan...some can't just say no to married men with the expensive gifts and money married men shower on their side chicks it will be hard 4 dem to say no na . with the expensive gifts and money married men shower on their side chicks it will be hard 4 dem to say no na





Weyrey ! So the husband that is shining her puna nko

This is the things I dislike with some married ladies in this situation ..



Ok yes we know the side chic na but what about the husband who is the one stepping out of the marriage Weyrey ! So the husband that is shining her puna nkoThis is the things I dislike with some married ladies in this situation ..Ok yes we know the side chic nabut what about the husband who is the one stepping out of the marriage 2 Likes



pocohantas:

After calling out the side chick, your husband will go apologise with car keys, trip to dubai and bundles of cash.







Side chicks will always be side chicks sisters, they are selling their market. They owe you no duty to return your husband to you, like he is one lost puppy. Just make sure you marry a man who will never price their market. You cant be very sure dear.....these side chicks eh, pray make dem no mean you. There is no way of excape 2 Likes

Why showing someones picture on social media....she should sue the wife. Afterall na ur husband take marriage vow, not the side babe 2 Likes

lol







4 Likes

Kenya and toto ehn 5 Likes

...



Wow... This her pix alone got me contemplating jilting my wife. Such beauty to behold!!Wow



Iyanu ma sele, walai! 5 Likes

Find out what ya man like about d mistress and copy dat.



Don't behave like an old lady when young.

Change ya missionary style.

Learn to suck his rooster and also play with d husband Tip.

Wear sexy things if that's what he chooses.

Cook good food like a calabar Igbo Lady.

Learn to say thanks to him and respect him. 3 Likes

ode woman. i keep asking ladies is marriage really worth it 2 Likes

Make his richer friend your side mister ... The watch the poo hit the fan!!!



When you do your required responsibility well as wife wey sabi, no girl or olosho born of another woman will over take you at home In your wify duties.

Women should learn to step up by game. Times are hard and the hustle is real some wife house..When you do your required responsibility well as wife wey sabi, no girl or olosho born of another woman will over take you at home In your wify duties.Women should learn to step up by game. Times are hard and the hustle is real

Let her post her husband's pics too, and warn him to stop following women, foolish woman

When she gets rid of this one, what will happen to the next one her husband brings? I wonder if she will keep chasing them, lol, more power to her. LMAO



She doesn't even know what's really her problem. 1 Like