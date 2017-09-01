Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos (13430 Views)

Lady Blasts Gift Erhabor Mamus, Her Husband's Side Chick In A Facebook Video / A Guy Uploaded Bedroom Romance Pics With His Girlfriend. People Reacts / List Of People That Need To Change Their Romance Lifestyle Before We......

“Susan Ng’atha, God will punish you for destroying my marriage. Susan Ng’atha, you will pay for your sins. You will pay before God. This is my husband, father to my kids.” She posted.



See the photos that she shared below....



See as the guy they do like when the rich man for bible dey ask Lazarus for one drop of water 22 Likes



What if she thought the guy is all hers and hers alone?



Has she forgotten that there's a thing called divorce?







Why blast the lady when your husband is the real problem here.



Anyways no surprises here Men will always disappoint women



I'll keep saying men are scum who treats women like lesser beings and no longer have respect for women. 7 Likes

... Including your father and brothers.

You think every man has the despicable characteristics of the men in your family?



... Including your father and brothers.

You think every man has the despicable characteristics of the men in your family?

Stop taking out your generational frustration on all men.

This is what happens to marriages built on "show off". Kissing and licking themselves in public, when theu should have used the effort and time to work on their marriage. Madam, go and jump inside gutter jare. When you were inviting the 'other woman' to check out ur man with those lewd photos you didn't know. 1 Like

The wife must be stupid

See as that girl fine and you dey say make i no cheat

Seriously you must be stvpid 2 Likes

There are numerous marital issues that can be worked on and worked out between couples....... but CHEATING!...maaan 2 Likes

See reason below ⏬

IamLEGEND1:

See reason below ⏬ wrong. They are just hungry for his money an value themselves so little they'd do anything ta get it



He had in his heart how he would treat women long before he found 1s who'd allowed him.



@pic an That's not the most common way they allow it . 2 Likes

but shame,cuss and physically fight the other woman. I hate when these women can't see the problembut shame,cuss and physically fight the other woman. 2 Likes

like I said... Work on your issues and stop blaming men for whatever fucked_up_shit you're subjected to because it doesn't matter how low your self esteem has sunk, you'll always meet someone down there who'll treat you accordingly.

like I said... Work on your issues and stop blaming men for whatever fucked_up_shit you're subjected to because it doesn't matter how low your self esteem has sunk, you'll always meet someone down there who'll treat you accordingly. That's not blaming. And no1 said all men.



This actually has nothing to do with self esteem ,the pics u keep posting, but self value and worth and setting that aside for money.



If u base the whole of the female population of the entire globe based off a few 100,0000 or even a million who dont have self worth?



U wrong. A global female population have to be asssed,valued and treated based on the actions of few. Not fair



Threat us like individuals. Treat us like human beings. No matter how we treat ourselves.

If for no other reason than doing so makes u a decent human

That is a fascinating distinction.... So what is the difference between self-esteem & self-worth/value again?

And yeah, the person I quoted did use "MEN" in the general sense,so i was just repaying the favour.

Yeah, yeah, yeah...... Treat us with dignity blah, blah, blah.... So what if the dude doesn't? Women are the ones who still put up with that nonsense.

You don't like a situation, walk. It's that simple. Don't transfer the blame to the other party. Everyone should bear the full responsibility of his choices.

So if someone says come let me put this dog leash on you and you accept..... Then that is your fuck_up & yours alone.

She said "Men are scum Who treats women like leaser beings

Not all men.Just the 1s who treat us less than human

Google the difference

She said "Men are scum

Not all men.Just the 1s who treat us less than human

I'm not gonna google_shit. Esteem/worth/value mean the same thing in this context. Maybe you should Google it.



Subjective interpretation is what I call your take on that comment.

If it had been something like " all men who treat women as lesser beings are scum. " then I'll be inclined to agree with you but alas:

"Men Are scum who degrade women." meaning every man walking out there is just a mindless, marauding misogynist who'll trample on a woman's self-worth the first chance he gets.

It's either that or she needs to hunt down her English teacher and shoot him in the face. 5 Likes

Juju.com Juju.com

Still searching for the kiss. Still searching for the kiss.

It's either that or she needs to hunt down her English teacher and shoot him in the face. Legend, "WHO' is the key word here.

Men WHO do it,not those who dont.U misunderstood her.

Men WHO do it,not those who dont.U misunderstood her. Valerie, We can stay here and argue semantics for the next 5hrs or we can just agree to disagree.... Because you're anything if not stubborn.

Good sleep will probably give you a clearer view, tho'. puff-puff.

Its my off days, I'm staying up all night. But I do wanna go.

Now for my My sign off....bye

Its my off days, I'm staying up all night. But I do wanna go.

Now for my My sign off....bye

See as dem dey kiss, fools.

Hmmmm 4 Likes 1 Share

So annoying...

let the op be deceiving u lol. Did u see "new member" right below the name of the aggrieved?

the rate at which young ladies snatch married men away from their home is so scary..



any harm that befalls them I will support it 100%...stupid girl









Who else has Noticed that Most News about Cheating is from Kenya?







1 Like

The guy did not even cheat well, na so them dey cheat for una village? wey you go grab the breast and kiss well, mumu dey do like dog.

....won't your husband pay too?