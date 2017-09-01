₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,811 members, 3,800,731 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 01:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos (13430 Views)
Lady Blasts Gift Erhabor Mamus, Her Husband's Side Chick In A Facebook Video / A Guy Uploaded Bedroom Romance Pics With His Girlfriend. People Reacts / List Of People That Need To Change Their Romance Lifestyle Before We...... (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by NEHLIVE: 9:17pm On Sep 18
A woman has blasted her husband’s clandestine lover Susan and accused her of wrecking her marriage. She further shared photos of her husband getting intimate with Susan.
“Susan Ng’atha, God will punish you for destroying my marriage. Susan Ng’atha, you will pay for your sins. You will pay before God. This is my husband, father to my kids.” She posted.
See the photos that she shared below....
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/youll-pay-for-your-sin-lady-blasts-hubbys-mistress-shares-their-romance-pics
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by NEHLIVE: 9:18pm On Sep 18
SEE ALL THEIR UNCENSORED PHOTOS RELEASED BY THE WIFE HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/youll-pay-for-your-sin-lady-blasts-hubbys-mistress-shares-their-romance-pics
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by profstar(m): 9:19pm On Sep 18
See as the guy they do like when the rich man for bible dey ask Lazarus for one drop of water
22 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by sisisioge: 9:40pm On Sep 18
What if he lied to her about his marital status?
What if she thought the guy is all hers and hers alone?
Nah...swear for your husband babes
8 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by Evaberry(f): 12:21am
Has she forgotten that there's a thing called divorce?
Why blast the lady when your husband is the real problem here.
Anyways no surprises here Men will always disappoint women
I'll keep saying men are scum who treats women like lesser beings and no longer have respect for women.
7 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by EponOjuku: 12:48am
Evaberry:
... Including your father and brothers.
You think every man has the despicable characteristics of the men in your family?
Stop taking out your generational frustration on all men.
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by ScotFree(m): 2:47am
This is what happens to marriages built on "show off". Kissing and licking themselves in public, when theu should have used the effort and time to work on their marriage. Madam, go and jump inside gutter jare. When you were inviting the 'other woman' to check out ur man with those lewd photos you didn't know.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by HeWrites: 3:15am
The wife must be stupid
See as that girl fine and you dey say make i no cheat
Seriously you must be stvpid
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by IamLEGEND1: 3:57am
There are numerous marital issues that can be worked on and worked out between couples....... but CHEATING!...maaan
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by IamLEGEND1: 4:14am
Evaberry:See reason below ⏬
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by SweetPuffPuff(f): 4:20am
IamLEGEND1:wrong. They are just hungry for his money an value themselves so little they'd do anything ta get it
He had in his heart how he would treat women long before he found 1s who'd allowed him.
@pic an That's not the most common way they allow it .
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by SweetPuffPuff(f): 4:22am
I hate when these women can't see the problem but shame,cuss and physically fight the other woman.
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by IamLEGEND1: 4:39am
SweetPuffPuff:like I said... Work on your issues and stop blaming men for whatever fucked_up_shit you're subjected to because it doesn't matter how low your self esteem has sunk, you'll always meet someone down there who'll treat you accordingly.
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by SweetPuffPuff(f): 4:53am
IamLEGEND1:That's not blaming. And no1 said all men.
This actually has nothing to do with self esteem ,the pics u keep posting, but self value and worth and setting that aside for money.
If u base the whole of the female population of the entire globe based off a few 100,0000 or even a million who dont have self worth?
U wrong. A global female population have to be asssed,valued and treated based on the actions of few. Not fair
Threat us like individuals. Treat us like human beings. No matter how we treat ourselves.
If for no other reason than doing so makes u a decent human
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by IamLEGEND1: 5:02am
SweetPuffPuff:That is a fascinating distinction.... So what is the difference between self-esteem & self-worth/value again?
And yeah, the person I quoted did use "MEN" in the general sense,so i was just repaying the favour.
Yeah, yeah, yeah...... Treat us with dignity blah, blah, blah.... So what if the dude doesn't? Women are the ones who still put up with that nonsense.
You don't like a situation, walk. It's that simple. Don't transfer the blame to the other party. Everyone should bear the full responsibility of his choices.
So if someone says come let me put this dog leash on you and you accept..... Then that is your fuck_up & yours alone.
7 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by SweetPuffPuff(f): 5:05am
IamLEGEND1:Google the difference
She said "Men are scum Who treats women like leaser beings
Not all men.Just the 1s who treat us less than human
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by IamLEGEND1: 5:24am
SweetPuffPuff:I'm not gonna google_shit. Esteem/worth/value mean the same thing in this context. Maybe you should Google it.
Subjective interpretation is what I call your take on that comment.
If it had been something like " all men who treat women as lesser beings are scum. " then I'll be inclined to agree with you but alas:
"Men Are scum who degrade women." meaning every man walking out there is just a mindless, marauding misogynist who'll trample on a woman's self-worth the first chance he gets.
It's either that or she needs to hunt down her English teacher and shoot him in the face.
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by MrHenshaw: 5:30am
Evaberry:
Juju.com
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by MrHenshaw: 5:35am
NEHLIVE:
Still searching for the kiss.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by SweetPuffPuff(f): 5:48am
IamLEGEND1:Legend, "WHO' is the key word here.
Men WHO do it,not those who dont.U misunderstood her.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by IamLEGEND1: 6:41am
SweetPuffPuff:Valerie, We can stay here and argue semantics for the next 5hrs or we can just agree to disagree.... Because you're anything if not stubborn.
Good sleep will probably give you a clearer view, tho'. puff-puff.
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by SweetPuffPuff(f): 6:51am
IamLEGEND1:nah. Its my off days, I'm staying up all night. But I do wanna go.
Now for my My sign off....bye
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by IamLEGEND1: 7:00am
SweetPuffPuff:
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by Sabrina18(f): 7:16am
See as dem dey kiss, fools.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by policy12: 7:18am
Hmmmm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by Partnerbiz3: 7:53am
So annoying...
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by I888(m): 10:44am
sisisioge:let the op be deceiving u lol. Did u see "new member" right below the name of the aggrieved?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by Dillusionist(f): 10:47am
the rate at which young ladies snatch married men away from their home is so scary..
any harm that befalls them I will support it 100%...stupid girl
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by Narldon(f): 12:49pm
Who else has Noticed that Most News about Cheating is from Kenya?
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by Fembleez1(m): 12:49pm
The guy did not even cheat well, na so them dey cheat for una village? wey you go grab the breast and kiss well, mumu dey do like dog.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by dust144(m): 12:49pm
....won't your husband pay too?
|Re: Kenyan Lady Blasts Husband's Mistress, Shares Their Romance Photos by shurley22(f): 12:50pm
And I wonder how she thinks this would change anything in her favor
I'm SS (Victim Of Sickle-Cell Disease): Who Will Marry Me? / Why Should A Girl Upload This Kind Of Picture To Facebook? / I Found A Box Of Condoms In His Car
Viewing this topic: toastmagazinenigeria, dapova, gmailmoi, speak2cent(m), mhillie(f), Behappie(m), Hedonistically, akins177(m), peteken, martynsnet, sholla, MMMuazu(m), Ajinoride(m), otunu, Tinalex(f), cahnellven, IBNgemini, TheGoddessA(f), Mickybricks, adedoyin100, ndiboy01(m), dhebo(m), oluwadare26(m), doziex, Odicious, KehnnyCares(m), bsalva, bongo2011, akins56(m), OkunrinMeta, muderkid(m), macphilip, colemccephas(m), kent2cky, Mrks4770(m), 9gerian, horleryeday92(m), Donsmithbrown(m), Diction10nairal, 2O17, aguiyi2, Truckpusher(m), GENIUS18, brightalo17, munas, Eife(m), loabb2(m), Masta2, OldBeer, OmonP(f), magnum247, Damitism(m), saintgwizard(m), Fundamentalist, georgio(m), jliusadura(m), Onyemaonwu, Teeforeal, Bobnotrouble, Mrsfaithfoly, Indomixx, Gustavo404, Sarah20A(f), yemmyyy(m), emmatuxz(m), goldiam(f), WebSurfer(m), kolipowell(m), itsik(m), pilot77, pumpy007(m), Ninii(f), piagetskinner(m), Raphaelmary(m), Quamone, DeUrch(m), Henon(m), Kingharzyz(m), solace8(m), Adorenkem, Harietgold91(f), abhosts(m), Barbarthundey(m), Kulikulitapa, ajogodo, Electrica(f), STILESGANG, youngrhosy(m), monex(m), oshorstan(m), mastengsynergy, tugar, cogsej06(m), Deoboss(m), daddio, ifelekan1(m), jossybiz(f), dpromise001(m), drcally, holyboii, DIKEnaWAR, ajoskele(m), PatrickOkunima(m), Omoedeki(m), heendrix(m), shawdon(m), kayceeink, ipadey, opella(f), Emy4luv(m), cooleo(m), bethyz(m), Saintzykie, seanfer, aynurni220(m), Gurumaharaji(m) and 201 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24