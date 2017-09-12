Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ikpeazu Declares 3-Day Curfew In Aba (15858 Views)

BREAKING.



Breaking: Ikpeazu declares three days curfew in Aba



PRESS STATEMENT BY THE GOVERNOR OF ABIA STATE OKEZIE IKPEAZU Ph. D ON THE SECURITY SITUATION IN THE STATE



Abia State has for the past few days been the focus of security searchlight occasioned by the reported skirmish between some groups in the State, especially Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with men of the Nigerian Army.



Government notes and has observed the frenzy of activities of members of IPOB within Afara – Umuahia, the ancestral home of the leader of IPOB for some months now.

Government is equally aware of the recent proclamation by the Nigerian Army of Operation Python Dance II within the South – East geopolitical region of Nigeria.



The operation as declared by the Army is intended to check kidnapping, banditry, assassination, secessionist activities within the region, amongst other forms of criminal activities.



The recent confrontation between the Nigerian Army and members of IPOB on Sunday, 10th September, 2017, could presumably be attributed to the commencement of the said Operation Python Dance II.



The Abia State Government unequivocally states that Abia is a component State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and subscribes to the supremacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other extant laws.



While the Government of Abia State recognizes the right of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, to perform their statutory duty of protection of lives and property of Nigerian citizens, such duties must be carried out within acclaimed Nigerian and international standards of engagement with the civil populace, with due respect to the human rights of citizens and sanctity of human lives.



The Abia State Government is committed to the protection of the lives and properties of its citizens and others residing and doing business within the geographical entity called Abia State.



Abians and others living within Abia, are advised to remain law abiding and carry on their lawful business without fear, as efforts by Government will be made to reduce friction between the civil populace and military personnel in the State.



Meanwhile, Aba residents are advised to observe a curfew from 6pm to 6am from today 12/09/2017 to 14/09/2017.



Persons residing within the State are strongly advised to remain law abiding, while going about their lawful business without fear of molestation, and, not engage in any form of confrontation with military personnel or other security agents.



The Government recognizes the constitutional Right to Freedom of Movement for all Nigerians, but objects to the influx of people into Abia State for purposes of unsettling the enduring peace in the State.



Finally, Abia State will co – operate with security agencies to maintain the rule of law and order in the State.



Okezie Ikpeazu PhD

Governor, Abia State

12/09/2017

Good move mr governor. Let the state come back to sanity. We know we are tired of one nigeria but putting the state in a chaotic situation is not acceptable. let everybody remain indoors and let us ponder if we are ready to allow the wicked president we have turn our state into a state of anarchy 42 Likes

Good statement from government house 6 Likes 1 Share

Pikin Wey Say, im Mama No Go Sleep, Him Too Go Dey Awake!



It Wont Be Long , Business Community In Abia Will Go After Nnamdi Kanu!



Where are those useless online Pigs, Beating War Drum fOR Kanu? 63 Likes 12 Shares

lalasticlala! 1 Like

Nice 1 Like

sTATE oF eMERGENCY lOADING 32 Likes 2 Shares

oKAY! oKAY! 12 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

sTATE oF eMERGENCY lOADING are u not old for all of this? you are an adult for christ sake.dats how you say trash on tv too.Anyways good move from the govt of abia are u not old for all of this? you are an adult for christ sake.dats how you say trash on tv too.Anyways good move from the govt of abia 25 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

Pikin Wey Say, im Mama No Go Sleep, Him Too Go Dey Awake!



It Wont Be Long , Business Community In Abia Will Go After Nnamdi Kanu!



Where are those useless online Pigs, Beating War Drum Kanu?

DAT WILL NOT HAPPEN, THE PEOPLE ARE TIRED OF IMBECILIC FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND THEIR IMBECILIC EEMPLOYEE. DAT WILL NOT HAPPEN, THE PEOPLE ARE TIRED OF IMBECILIC FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND THEIR IMBECILIC EEMPLOYEE. 22 Likes

Ipob madness is like zeeworld

extra ordinary everyday 6 Likes 1 Share

na so war take dey start.

NgeneUkwenu:

Pikin Wey Say, im Mama No Go Sleep, Him Too Go Dey Awake!



It Wont Be Long , Business Community In Abia Will Go After Nnamdi Kanu!



Where are those useless online Pigs, Beating War Drum fOR Kanu?

Pay per post Pay per post 19 Likes 1 Share

Buhari doing what he know best which is delivering hardship , Aba which is the most industrious micro city in Africa has now been put in a curfew because if Buhari ...Remember to vote Buhari out of he dares contest is Now a CIVIC DUTY 20 Likes 1 Share

Good one my governor. I urge the military to deal drasticay with the ipob criminals.



No mercy for kanu the terorist and his criminal gangs.



I wish our military more bullets to there guns.



We remain one Nigeria.



God bless Buhari

God bless the Nigerian Army

God bless all well meaning igbos



Thunder fire kanu and ipobs. 32 Likes 4 Shares

umuahia is a calm area why sending military men over there haabaaa 4 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Buhari doing what he know best which is delivering hardship , Aba which is the most industrious micro city in Africa has now been put in a curfew because if Buhari ...Remember to vote Buhari out of he dares contest is Now a CIVIC DUTY



Dreamer! Why did you abandon Your Old Moniker? Dreamer! Why did you abandon Your Old Moniker? 27 Likes 2 Shares





His brain was just delivered to him by Jumia.



IPOB is a terrorist group.





A useless Governor who sat idle while treason was being perpetrated and encouraged.His brain was just delivered to him by Jumia.IPOB is a terrorist group. 28 Likes 2 Shares

Badtman:

Ipob madness is like zeeworld



extra ordinary everyday



Do u like lies of the heart





Make dem kill tanu Do u like lies of the heartMake dem kill tanu 1 Like

State of emergency...





However rumors are circulating that ipod youggurts are clashing the military right now... 1 Like

The Lawless and Barbaric Zoo must Fall! 5 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

Buhari doing what he know best which is delivering hardship , Aba which is the most industrious micro city in Africa has now been put in a curfew because if Buhari ...Remember to vote Buhari out of he dares contest is Now a CIVIC DUTY

You would have thought about that while licking Kanu's scrotum since a lunatic can decide for you whom to love and hate. Your buisness will pay for your stupidity. 26 Likes 3 Shares

jpphilips:





You would have thought about that while licking Kanu's scrotum since a lunatic can decide for you whom to love and hate. Your buisness will pay for your stupidity.

Yesterday when I exposed you a satanic bigot trying to masquerade as a sensible man to collect data you ran away and now you are back here in your full bigot regalia now ..My duty from now on is to make sure this is Buhari's Last tenure and believe it will be because I never fail ....Now run off an go a celebrate all the blood you have drank in Aba today but know it will be short lived . Yesterday when I exposed you a satanic bigot trying to masquerade as a sensible man to collect data you ran away and now you are back here in your full bigot regalia now ..My duty from now on is to make sure this is Buhari's Last tenure and believe it will be because I never fail ....Now run off an go a celebrate all the blood you have drank in Aba today but know it will be short lived . 10 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Buhari doing what he know best which is delivering hardship , Aba which is the most industrious micro city in Africa has now been put in a curfew because if Buhari ...Remember to vote Buhari out of he dares contest is Now a CIVIC DUTY .





Please blame it on PDP and ipob Please blame it on PDP and ipob 14 Likes 1 Share

Catalonia just ended a massive pro secession rally, they have fixed a referendum date against a constitutional court judgement, their leader have pledged to declare independence within 48hours of the result if successful. yet nobody have been killed, not even an animal.yet the Nigerian army goes around killing unarmed ipob members just for calling for an election boycott. 13 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:

.





Please blame it on PDP and ipob

Sarrki can't you see what this man called Buhari is doing to our economy, this is not a party thing ..at a time we a going through our worst recession still caused by his poor decisions Buhari has again started a military operations in Aba instead of Industrialization in a micro city that has been doing awesome entrepreneurial endeavors....Shame on this Govt Sarrki can't you see what this man called Buhari is doing to our economy, this is not a party thing ..at a time we a going through our worst recession still caused by his poor decisions Buhari has again started a military operations in Aba instead of Industrialization in a micro city that has been doing awesome entrepreneurial endeavors....Shame on this Govt 7 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:





Sarrki can't you see what this man called Buhari is doing to our economy, this is not a party thing ..at a time we a going through our worst recession still caused by his poor decisions Buhari has again started a military operations in Aba instead of Industrialization in a micro city that has been doing awesome entrepreneurial endeavors....Shame on this Govt

Baba its not about Buhari



We should all thread with caution



We have no other country for now Baba its not about BuhariWe should all thread with cautionWe have no other country for now 12 Likes 1 Share

If it is a battle you want then a battle you will have. Whatever we can't control we destroy. ..piglets and idiots take note! 12 Likes

SalamRushdie:





Sarrki can't you see what this man called Buhari is doing to our economy, this is not a party thing ..at a time we a going through our worst recession still caused by his poor decisions Buhari has again started a military operations in Aba instead of Industrialization in a micro city that has been doing awesome entrepreneurial endeavors....Shame on this Govt



Dishonest as usual. .. na PMB declare curfew or the state government? Wow you guys are born to lie against PMB or what?



Those that follow thief PDP in destabilizing the country would eventually be dealth with. Dishonest as usual. .. na PMB declare curfew or the state government? Wow you guys are born to lie against PMB or what?Those that follow thief PDP in destabilizing the country would eventually be dealth with. 14 Likes