₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,480 members, 3,788,644 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 12:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) (24407 Views)
Nigerian Soldiers Order Ipob Members To Swim In Mud, One Shot Dead / IPOB Members Bundled Into The Boot Of A Car By Anti-Cult In Port-Harcourt.Photos / PDP Wins Aba North And Isialangwa South Constituency Election Rerun (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (11) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by aminulive: 6:09pm On Sep 13
A video made available to PoliticsNGR shows Nigerian soldiers ordering some captured members of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB) to swim in a puddle of Mud.
One of the IPOB members is seen lying on the ground motionless.He reportedly died from gunshot wounds. This footage was taken on Aba-Umuahia expressway on Tuesday.
Watch the video below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/13/soldiers-order-ipob-members-swim-mud-one-shot-dead-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjFDkuzu2s8
UPDATE:
Watch video HERE if youtube embed is not working
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by madridguy(m): 6:12pm On Sep 13
Sarrki come and see the pigs and idiots swimming inside potopoto receiving better beating from the zoo keeper the pigs must be stubborn to deserves this.
Cc: ICC
UN
105 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by ritababe(f): 6:14pm On Sep 13
Crystolexy:
those touts deserve the punishment, next time they will stop disturbing the peace of the country.
4 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by kingxsamz(m): 6:16pm On Sep 13
.. wawu.. so Ipob touts can be humble like this?... hahahaha...so them dey here inside mud while their king dey im house they collect cool breeze under fan ..
issorite...
say no to drinking of kanu's piss...
I swear if u quote me negatively I won't answer u
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by NOC1(m): 6:18pm On Sep 13
Hahahhahahhah, please make una humble them small. But no wound dem.
See people wey wan go kill military men
78 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by Crystolexy: 6:24pm On Sep 13
These people Nigerian Army killed, did not commit any crime, their crime is that they don't want to be Nigerians anymore.. so their punishment for saying that is to kill them?
Mind you what you're seeing here is less than 2% what crime Nigeria army is actually commiting against Igbos.. remember they beat & smashed the devices of news men yesterday so that they will not report their attrocities.. the video you're see is leaked by one of them who really feels remorse about their genocide, probably he's not a fulani.
ritababe:
What peace are they disturbing? self determination is internationally recognise human right.. IPOD had the biggest rally in the world yet most peaceful, have you ever heard a lost of kobo or killing of anyone all the time they rallied? That geo-politacal zone remained the most peace place in Nigeria so what peace are you saying they disturb? they only people now disturbing our peace is now buhari with his fulani soldier, you know that but, choose to peddle false comment because your hatred.. But, You know Karma is a bitch.. you'll get what you wish for others.. today its happening in the east but, instead of you to counter it you're gloating over it.. that is detroning democracy and enthroning autocracy.. don't worry this babaric act of blood sucking terrorist dictator buhari you refuse to condem today will get to you tomorrow then you understand its not about just the only IPOB/Igbo.. its about every individual living under his governance in Nigeria
173 Likes 18 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by itchie: 6:26pm On Sep 13
This uncivilized soldiers of the Nigerian army cannot stop the struggle. Crimes against humanity are been perpetrated in Nigeria. Thanks to these visual evidence. I promise you all these miscreants in uniform will be brought to book and if their actions are proven to be in pursuance of an order from the Military hierarchy, then Buratai should get ready to have his day at the Hague
93 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by Crystolexy: 6:28pm On Sep 13
NOC1:
It could be you tomorrow.. Karma's a bitch
127 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by myright: 6:31pm On Sep 13
Lalasticlala
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by NOC1(m): 6:31pm On Sep 13
Crystolexy:
Never you can't see me with such people, I am not trained for such.
55 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by Omeokachie: 6:31pm On Sep 13
"When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." - Proverbs 29:2
66 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by Balkan(m): 6:31pm On Sep 13
Lets see how Buhari will get out of this
Inviting fulani soldiers to in Igbo land and our Governors are keeping quiet.
Thanks to the guy who recorded this
77 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by Jaabioro(m): 6:31pm On Sep 13
He paid the Supreme price to actualize Biafra ..
20 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by omenka(m): 6:49pm On Sep 13
I don't know why our army is so clueless. It seems they don't read the news.
Kanu called these people Pigs, so, this isn't a punishment but rather profound enjoyment. This experience is akin to a sane human swimming in a crystal clear pool in the Caribbean!
If you wanna punish pigs, place them in a very neat environment and see them struggle to survive.
This is an epic fail to me. Pigs thrive under such filthy conditions.
82 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by ettybaba(m): 6:50pm On Sep 13
Ibo cowards.
Wars aren't fought on social media. See them like pigs inside mud. I spit on them.
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by sarrki(m): 6:50pm On Sep 13
The zoo army asked them to sleep in the mud
And the cowards complied without resistance
Ipobs are cowards
Good at chest beating
Potor boiz
81 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by Victornezzar: 6:50pm On Sep 13
We are still under a military rule people
Democracy ain't here yet
Thunder would faya anyone dat calls Nigeria the giant of Africa
Karma never fails buhari
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by Throwback: 6:51pm On Sep 13
Treat a pig like a pig.
Never treat an animal like an aristocrat.
In the end, all of this has been caused by idleness and a devil who had access to broadcast hate on radio to idle minds. These are the same IPOB miscreants that assaulted a Nigerian youth corper in PH, also assaulted a lady and her colleagues as reported yesterday, and killed Hausas who had no business with them.
Kanu would soon land in the International Criminal Court. His video instructing his members to burn down the country in the event of a court mandated arrest, will be one of many albatross on his neck.
Kanu must not be allowed to escape to Abidjan or substitute with a look alike double just as he suspected of Buhari.
The Kanu that threatened to march to Lagos and Kaduna, cannot be the Kanu who is scared to move from Aba to Enugu within same Igbo land.
The Kanu that dared the government that he is in Biafra land and he cannot be scared, is different from the Kanu who has been hiding in his house since yesterday and begging Igbo youths to come and die for him.
These very idle youths who have now been tasked by the army with a patriotic duty to win Olympic gold in swimming at the 2020 games, have decided to train in the muddy erosion pools of the Igbo country side, all for the love of their country Nigeria.
87 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by sarrki(m): 6:52pm On Sep 13
Crystolexy:
No sire
They preach hatred
They want to create anarchy
43 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by ettybaba(m): 6:52pm On Sep 13
LordsApostle:Biafraudians are cowards. Shikena.
36 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by Victornezzar: 6:53pm On Sep 13
sarrki:baba calm down
This ur hatred towards ipob is getting 2 much
A group of people said dey don't want to be in Nigeria again nd ur persecuting dem
I know ur a good bible reader..,, flash ur mind back 2 d isrealites nd d egyptians...wah hppnd 2 dem
now isreal is among d leading force today....hu knows Egypt
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by JohnXcel: 6:54pm On Sep 13
YEEEEEEEE!
Hahahahaha!
After all the mouth and chest beating!
OMG!
Way of the foolish!
SMH!
39 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by hammerFU: 6:54pm On Sep 13
Those are not IPOB members but members of the public.
3 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by Toketimt: 6:56pm On Sep 13
Excellent. Ipobians are nonentities and they all must be dealt with.
36 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by smellingmenses: 6:57pm On Sep 13
Nigeria is a very interesting place
4 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) by ettybaba(m): 6:57pm On Sep 13
Can these dirty pigs see their lives?
This is the result of empty chest beating.
Their brothers living peacefully in the SW and the north would be making noise on social media.
Those on ground are suffering from their folly and arrogance.
33 Likes 3 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (11) (Reply)
Buhari At Ministerial Retreat For 2017 Budget (Photos) / Awolowo Had No Equal / Bomb Explosion In Iyara, Kogi State
Viewing this topic: guterMann, Mrdigitech(m), Intelcorei7, koolaid87, hayjayfeez, DeutschJunge, olex88, rayzornaija(m), newman1, harzheez(m), Rudolfchris(m), LogoDWhiz(m), HyconMojo(m), Biggty(m), abioila(m), emymeeky, Mpeace(m), savagefinder1, tensun, greatface(m), RoyalUc(m), str8talk1, Beefnstew, ChristoBam, pooozeee, fabulousfortune(m), Seyilome(m), Teejaykary, dahaz(m), DrLikita12, QuestSeeker, otikpoko(m), mumu5000(m), benuejosh(m), ambasi, Babalegba(m), 9inches(m), Crystolexy, westernrozay, Ahmadabd(m), officialJP(m), Missyetty(f), ItsTutsi(m), glasshouse(m), oloyesaso(m), homopoliticus, Schro4real, OldBeer, DrGoodmanFather, Ajixegun, director123(m), gentleibraheem(m), Md3391, victorvezx(m), TundeHashim(m), Mexy4stan, Anasko(m), joel1991(m), Alexis11, Bullhari, Afritageglobal, D1official, favouritedera, mechouk1, cashlurd(m), daveP(m), adexin, farmgate, talk2percy(m), CaraJewel(f), Huzzie, dayomike(m), mingles, LeeMason, dexterinc2003, ceejay0, sanandreas(m), venorite, Aboladey01(m), Fineman87, Ennyiyi(f), trent101(m), Joe4lv(m), Ndifreke12(m), nodimples, EmekaBlue(m), TheGoodJoe(m), LordIsaac(m), cassiekel, Gabrielwilliams(m), IgedeBushBoy(m) and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28