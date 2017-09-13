Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Order IPOB Members To Swim In Mud At Isialangwa (Video) (24407 Views)

One of the IPOB members is seen lying on the ground motionless.He reportedly died from gunshot wounds. This footage was taken on Aba-Umuahia expressway on Tuesday.



Watch the video below;



UPDATE:



the pigs must be stubborn to deserves this.



Cc: ICC



UN



Sarrki come and see the pigs and idiots swimming inside potopoto receiving better beating from the zoo keeper

the pigs must be stubborn to deserves this.

Cc: ICC

UN

Crystolexy:

These people Nigerian Army killed, did not commit any crime, their crime is that they don't want to be Nigerians anymore.. so their punishment for saying that is to kill them?



Mind you what you're seeing here is less than 2% what crime Nigeria army is actually commiting against Igbos.. remember they beat & smashed the devices of news men yesterday so that they will not report their attrocities.. the video you're see is leaked by one of them who really feels remorse about their genocide, probably he's not a fulani



those touts deserve the punishment, next time they will stop disturbing the peace of the country.

.. wawu.. so Ipob touts can be humble like this?... hahahaha...so them dey here inside mud while their king dey im house they collect cool breeze under fan ..

issorite...

say no to drinking of kanu's piss...







.. wawu.. so Ipob touts can be humble like this?... hahahaha...so them dey here inside mud while their king dey im house they collect cool breeze under fan ..

issorite...

say no to drinking of kanu's piss...

I swear if u quote me negatively I won't answer u

Hahahhahahhah, please make una humble them small. But no wound dem.

See people wey wan go kill military men 78 Likes 7 Shares





Mind you what you're seeing here is less than 2% what crime Nigeria army is actually commiting against Igbos.. remember they beat & smashed the devices of news men yesterday so that they will not report their attrocities.. the video you're see is leaked by one of them who really feels remorse about their genocide, probably he's not a fulani.



ritababe:







those touts deserve the punishment, next time they will stop disturbing the peace of the country.



What peace are they disturbing? self determination is internationally recognise human right.. IPOD had the biggest rally in the world yet most peaceful, have you ever heard a lost of kobo or killing of anyone all the time they rallied? That geo-politacal zone remained the most peace place in Nigeria so what peace are you saying they disturb? they only people now disturbing our peace is now buhari with his fulani soldier, you know that but, choose to peddle false comment because your hatred.. But, You know Karma is a bitch.. you'll get what you wish for others.. today its happening in the east but, instead of you to counter it you're gloating over it.. that is detroning democracy and enthroning autocracy.. don't worry this babaric act of blood sucking terrorist dictator buhari you refuse to condem today will get to you tomorrow then you understand its not about just the only IPOB/Igbo.. its about every individual living under his governance in Nigeria These people Nigerian Army killed, did not commit any crime, their crime is that they don't want to be Nigerians anymore.. so their punishment for saying that is to kill them?Mind you what you're seeing here is less than 2% what crime Nigeria army is actually commiting against Igbos.. remember they beat & smashed the devices of news men yesterday so that they will not report their attrocities.. the video you're see is leaked by one of them who really feels remorse about their genocide, probably he's not a fulani.What peace are they disturbing? self determination is internationally recognise human right.. IPOD had the biggest rally in the world yet most peaceful, have you ever heard a lost of kobo or killing of anyone all the time they rallied? That geo-politacal zone remained the most peace place in Nigeria so what peace are you saying they disturb? they only people now disturbing our peace is now buhari with his fulani soldier, you know that but, choose to peddle false comment because your hatred.. But, You know Karma is a bitch.. you'll get what you wish for others.. today its happening in the east but, instead of you to counter it you're gloating over it.. that is detroning democracy and enthroning autocracy.. don't worry this babaric act of blood sucking terrorist dictator buhari you refuse to condem today will get to you tomorrow then you understand its not about just the only IPOB/Igbo.. its about every individual living under his governance in Nigeria 173 Likes 18 Shares

This uncivilized soldiers of the Nigerian army cannot stop the struggle. Crimes against humanity are been perpetrated in Nigeria. Thanks to these visual evidence. I promise you all these miscreants in uniform will be brought to book and if their actions are proven to be in pursuance of an order from the Military hierarchy, then Buratai should get ready to have his day at the Hague 93 Likes 9 Shares

NOC1:

Hahahhahahhah, please make una humble them small. But no wound dem.

See people wey wan go kill military men

It could be you tomorrow.. Karma's a bitch

Lalasticlala

Crystolexy:





It could be you tomorrow.. Karma's a bitch

Never you can't see me with such people, I am not trained for such.

"When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." - Proverbs 29:2 66 Likes 5 Shares

Lets see how Buhari will get out of this

Inviting fulani soldiers to in Igbo land and our Governors are keeping quiet.

Thanks to the guy who recorded this 77 Likes 5 Shares

He paid the Supreme price to actualize Biafra .. 20 Likes





Kanu called these people Pigs, so, this isn't a punishment but rather profound enjoyment. This experience is akin to a sane human swimming in a crystal clear pool in the Caribbean!



If you wanna punish pigs, place them in a very neat environment and see them struggle to survive.



Kanu called these people Pigs, so, this isn't a punishment but rather profound enjoyment. This experience is akin to a sane human swimming in a crystal clear pool in the Caribbean!

If you wanna punish pigs, place them in a very neat environment and see them struggle to survive.

This is an epic fail to me. Pigs thrive under such filthy conditions. I don't know why our army is so clueless. It seems they don't read the news.

Ibo cowards.

Ibo cowards.

Wars aren't fought on social media. See them like pigs inside mud. I spit on them.

The zoo army asked them to sleep in the mud



And the cowards complied without resistance



Ipobs are cowards



Good at chest beating



Potor boiz 81 Likes 7 Shares

We are still under a military rule people

Democracy ain't here yet

Thunder would faya anyone dat calls Nigeria the giant of Africa

Karma never fails buhari 48 Likes 1 Share

Treat a pig like a pig.



Never treat an animal like an aristocrat.



In the end, all of this has been caused by idleness and a devil who had access to broadcast hate on radio to idle minds. These are the same IPOB miscreants that assaulted a Nigerian youth corper in PH, also assaulted a lady and her colleagues as reported yesterday, and killed Hausas who had no business with them.



Kanu would soon land in the International Criminal Court. His video instructing his members to burn down the country in the event of a court mandated arrest, will be one of many albatross on his neck.



Kanu must not be allowed to escape to Abidjan or substitute with a look alike double just as he suspected of Buhari.



The Kanu that threatened to march to Lagos and Kaduna, cannot be the Kanu who is scared to move from Aba to Enugu within same Igbo land.



The Kanu that dared the government that he is in Biafra land and he cannot be scared, is different from the Kanu who has been hiding in his house since yesterday and begging Igbo youths to come and die for him.





These very idle youths who have now been tasked by the army with a patriotic duty to win Olympic gold in swimming at the 2020 games, have decided to train in the muddy erosion pools of the Igbo country side, all for the love of their country Nigeria. 87 Likes 8 Shares

Crystolexy:

These people Nigerian Army killed, did not commit any crime, their crime is that they don't want to be Nigerians anymore.. so their punishment for saying that is to kill them?

No sire



They preach hatred



No sire

They preach hatred

They want to create anarchy

LordsApostle:



you don't understand do you? You blacks are all savages...

The only difference between those boiz and the military men are the guns they are holding, if they start insurgency those military men cannot stand them.. We should be sensible enough. The same way Boko Haram started small, these military men formed Boss and massacred them, when they came reinforced, they (military) started running and removing their uniforms, and claiming they didn't have weapons to fight.

Things are not done this way, don't give people reasons to take up arms, else everyone suffers.. Biafraudians are cowards. Shikena. Biafraudians are cowards. Shikena. 36 Likes 5 Shares

sarrki:

The zoo army asked them to sleep in the mud



And the cowards complied without resistance



Ipobs are cowards



Good at chest beating baba calm down

This ur hatred towards ipob is getting 2 much

A group of people said dey don't want to be in Nigeria again nd ur persecuting dem

I know ur a good bible reader..,, flash ur mind back 2 d isrealites nd d egyptians...wah hppnd 2 dem

sarrki:

The zoo army asked them to sleep in the mud

And the cowards complied without resistance

Ipobs are cowards

Good at chest beating

baba calm down

This ur hatred towards ipob is getting 2 much

A group of people said dey don't want to be in Nigeria again nd ur persecuting dem

I know ur a good bible reader..,, flash ur mind back 2 d isrealites nd d egyptians...wah hppnd 2 dem

now isreal is among d leading force today....hu knows Egypt





Hahahahaha!



After all the mouth and chest beating!



OMG!



Way of the foolish!



SMH! YEEEEEEEE!Hahahahaha! 39 Likes 5 Shares

Those are not IPOB members but members of the public. 3 Likes

Excellent. Ipobians are nonentities and they all must be dealt with.

Nigeria is a very interesting place