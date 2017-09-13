Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abia Government Extends Curfew In Aba (9231 Views)

Government Special Announcement



Extension of curfew at Aba



The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has extended the three days curfew imposed on Aba to Friday, 15th September 2017.



The Governor wishes to advice residents and visitors to fully co-operate with security agents to ensure continuing maintenance of law and order within the commercial city and environs.



He also wishes to express his displeasure with the situation where people are compelled to raise their hands while passing through security checkpoints and hereby call on security agents and all concerned to ensure that such acts, and other forms of inhumane and barbaric treatment of people, are discontinued immediately.



It will be recalled that following security concerns and potential for breakdown of law and order, the Governor had announced the imposition of three days dusk to dawn (6pm to 6am) curfew at Aba from Tuesday 12/09/2017 to Thursday 14/09/2017.



Enyinnaya Appolos

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

13/09/2017

Like abia like borno 5 Likes

Ikpeazu and other governors think they are safe 7 Likes 1 Share

When the pikin talk say him mama no go sleep he must know say he himself no go sleep. 23 Likes

Lol... Igbo Jews won't like this... State of emergency loading...

Kanu, you see your life? 21 Likes 1 Share





Nnamdi Kanu..... I will visit Kaduna and Lagos, nothing will happen..



Today..



Nnamdi Kanu... I can't visit Enugu due to security reasons..



Where is nnamdi Kanu?.. What a dirty clown he is





Few months ago....Nnamdi Kanu..... I will visit Kaduna and Lagos, nothing will happen..

Today..

Nnamdi Kanu... I can't visit Enugu due to security reasons..

Where is nnamdi Kanu?.. What a dirty clown he is

Operation Pyton dance

they always saluting the Army instead of blecher cownu they always saluting the Army instead of blecher cownu 12 Likes 1 Share

So them still dey raise their hands up to pass check points......lolz



Upon all the chest beating...



This python dancing in the East na Bastard 24 Likes

This is the best way to get both native and indigenous businesses to invest in the SE 14 Likes 1 Share

akthedream:

Few months ago....

Nnamdi Kanu..... I will visit Kaduna and Lagos, nothing will happen..

Today..

Nnamdi Kanu... I can't visit Enugu due to security reasons..

Where is nnamdi Kanu?.. What a dirty clown he is You are on point You are on point 30 Likes





It instill some discipline and fear that someone is in charge



When adults start behaving like kids, they are forced to raised their hands up



It's a norm when the atmosphere is tensed...raising of hand is carried.

It instill some discipline and fear that someone is in charge

When adults start behaving like kids, they are forced to raised their hands up

Python dance things

.I hv been saying this, call of the strike and u wil c de great reduction in the numba IPOB protesters. Some of them are idle students, who have noting doing bcus of the strike. The blood of any injured or dead student wil b on de head of any one, group or thing responsible for dis strike. 2 Likes





This is barbaric and unacceptable!what crime av they committed?a lot of senseless killings going on.some were driven into the bush along umuahia road and were slaughtered.shame to the media(s) for not reporting the atrocities and killings been perpetrated by the military.they av been paying lip service...but nemesis will catch up with them.I can tell u right away that more than 25 students were maimed at Abia state University...what av they done?is it a crime to stand for their right.COWARDS!



I never believed in this Biafra of a thing,but am now seeing the cause to pay the ultimate price....AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL.



they av started.... they should continue their onslaught,we will not stop until the kill everyone even the ones in the womb.We will Triumph!Victory shall be Ours!



I pray ND to immediately start bombing all the oil installations simultaneously



my only regret is voting for this blood thirsty buhari...he must surely pay for his sins including his family and all his corroborators...including the south east govs.



My fellow brothers pls let's stop replying to this yoruba's and their hausa fulanis counterpart in this forum.let's start snubbing them...they have nothing to offer.

Time shall come when they will need us...but it will be to late for them. 12 Likes 1 Share

See wetin Buhari don cause... Them for leave the tyrannical man for Britain make him dey enjoy himself ooo

This Gov't need to be careful not to escalate the matter

There has been hidden war goin on and we don't even know...spoke to an ipob today and he shared his angry...my best friend was an Igbo man but I stopped talking to him the day he told me his dad told him way back not to trust yoruba boys...the ipob I spoke to today confirmed it and said they were even thought at schools...yoruba can't be trusted,who has really got problem here?and he said they really hate yoruba coz our blood as been mixed with Islam can u even hear that thrash?i don't have any problem with ipobs,but really they don't wanna stay nigeria should let them go,every Igbo Nigerian man thinks he's Israelite how dumb... 8 Likes 1 Share

It gradually starting, i pray God save us. "python dance"









ON STEVE BIKO



...In the night of the curfew, the security services took Biko (who broke his bail conditions by travelling) to the Walmer police station in Port Elizabeth, where he was held Unclad in a cell with his legs in shackles. On 6 September, he was transferred from Walmer to room 619 of the security police headquarters in the Sanlam Building in central Port Elizabeth, where he was interrogated for 22 hours, handcuffed and in shackles, and chained to a grille. Exactly what happened has never been ascertained, but during the interrogation he was severely beaten by at least one of the ten security police officers.



Following this incident, Biko's captors forced him to remain standing and shackled to the wall. The police later said that Biko had attacked one of them with a chair, forcing them to subdue him and place him in handcuffs and leg irons.



Police drove him 740 miles (1,190 km) to the hospital. There, Biko died alone in a cell on 12 September 1977.



News of Biko's death spread quickly across the world, and became symbolic of the abuses of the apartheid system. His death attracted more global attention than he had ever (and would have ever) attained during his entire lifetime. Protest meetings were held in several cities; waves of violence sparked all across the nation, many neutrals became stunch supporters of Biko's cause, many were shocked that the security authorities would kill such a prominent dissident leader.





Biko's funeral service, held on 25 September 1977 at King William's Town's Victoria Stadium, took five hours and was attended by around 20,000 people. The event was later described as "the first mass political funeral in the country". Biko's coffin had been decorated with the motifs of a clenched black fist, the African continent, and the statement "One Azania, One Nation"; Azania was the name that many activists wanted South Africa to adopt post-apartheid.



These events set the precedence of what would end the apartheid system.

It is seen as the beginning of the end of Apartheid.

At last i finally got someone with a full functioning brain in Abia state today. Those guys need a reset bottn, stay dere and be misslead by one small cursed child of his parents who is playing politics with lives of millions, that was how it all started in Borno. Be playing politics with your father land..... Time will tell 1 Like

vedaxcool:

they always saluting the Army instead of blecher cownu 7 Likes 1 Share

Why can't these Fake pythons be transferred to sambisa?

EmperorSixtus:

This is barbaric and unacceptable!what crime av they committed?a lot of senseless killings going on.some were driven into the bush along umuahia road and were slaughtered.shame to the media(s) for not reporting the atrocities and killings been perpetrated by the military.they av been paying lip service...but nemesis will catch up with them.I can tell u right away that more than 25 students were maimed at Abia state University...what av they done?is it a crime to stand for their right.COWARDS!



I never believed in this Biafra of a thing,but am now seeing the cause to pay the ultimate price....AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL.



they av started.... they should continue their onslaught,we will not stop until the kill everyone even the ones in the womb.We will Triumph!Victory shall be Ours!



I pray ND to immediately start bombing all the oil installations simultaneously



my only regret is voting for this blood thirsty buhari...he must surely pay for his sins including his family and all his corroborators...including the south east govs.



My fellow brothers pls let's stop replying to this yoruba's and their hausa fulanis counterpart in this forum.let's start snubbing them...they have nothing to offer.

Time shall come when they will need us...but it will be to late for them.

Your brother have brought ant infested wood home it is your duty to attend to it Your brother have brought ant infested wood home it is your duty to attend to it 12 Likes 1 Share

