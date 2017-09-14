₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,603 members, 3,789,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 08:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% (10517 Views)
Nigerian Army Provides Contact Details For Operation Python Dance II / Operation Python Dance Is An Act Of Terror - Chuks Nwachukwu, Legal Practitioner / Army To Stage Operation Python Dance 2 In South East (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:23am
Thank you buhari for bringing the military for operation python dance in south east,
lets put an end to this stupidity by ipob led by that UNN dropout called Nnamdi Kanu,
a restructured Nigeria is the best for Igbos,
this senseless agitation for Biafra will attract war and Igbos have no support to face such a thing now,
even the Niger deltans will deny us and start singing ONE NIGERIA when the war start,
they are not in support of any Biafra, stop hoping in False sense of solidarity!
ipob is sponsored by opposition party to disrupt buhari administration,
Igbos wake up! War is looming
Why will Igbos who are found in every corner of the nation choose breaking away to restructuring?
Now there are crisis here and there, if the north retaliate, do you know how many Igbos that will be killed ?
Why cant Ipob reason with their brain?
Thank you Buhari for the operation python dance,
please the court should hurry up and give an arrest order on kanu so that the evil opposition agent Kanu will be arrested?
What about our investments all over nigeria, it will be seized all over,and Igbos will start from scratch to built again,
why making things difficult for ourselves?
seccesion is war because this is Africa,
and who are you secceeding with?
Remember the ijaws,ogonis,urhobos,itsekiris,ibibios,efiks etc have warned you guys to count them out of biafra map,
go and start war and watch them dancing ONE NIGERIA
Abum nwa afo Igbo,
a restructure Nigeria, o ga akara anyi nm,ka ria ndufu kanu ne edufu nyi
ndewo nu
184 Likes 22 Shares
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Juchii(m): 6:23am
Igbo's should not overlook the benefit of operation pathon dance. They always offer free medical treatment to everyone.
I am an Igbo guy and I support it 100% my reasons are but not limited to;
(1) the hate and hate speech is now spreading so rapidly that it is now affecting the younger ones. I want them to have the mind of their own.
(2) the instability in the region is now chasing investors away thereby increasing unemployment rate. No investor would like to invest in such area.
(3) the agitation is as a result of total ignorance and greed. Even if you give them everything, they will still ask for more.
(4) it is dragging people away from business because of lost in focus. This people no longer do their normal business. They keep running from one IPOB meetings to another. Chest beating on how they have the capacity to build nuclear weapons, how their BSS is the best in the whole world, how they can burn Nigeria in 24 hours. What a world of fantasy .
(5) the Biafra would be the worst country; the division within the Biafra land, the hatred because they have taught themselves how to hate instead of love.
(6) Biafra land is not economically viable. The revenue we generate can not feed two states out of five state we have. They are landlocked, they don't produce enough food that can feed a state out of five. They will import every but with which money
(7) 70% of Igbo don't want Biafra, they don't subscribe to it. They are not prone to deception from Nnamdi KANU. But the 30% that want Biafra are more vocal thereby overshadowing the 70%.
My father once told me that, "it is possible to wake up a sleeping person but impossible to the one pretending to be asleep.
True knowledge is the knowledge of ones own ignorance."
FTC for the first time in 5years. I am not gonna celebrate until I see alert
146 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by boman2014: 6:26am
bless u
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:27am
Juchii:thanks man
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Heromaniaa: 6:27am
How is a call for secession synonymous with a call for war? Why should liberty be bloody.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Kowor(f): 6:29am
Udmaster:
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by greatiyk4u(m): 6:31am
PDP will surely live to regret sponsoring this Kanu of a guy...................
How can this no profiled loquacious homo sapien called Nnamdi just render some "averagely and hardly working hard" igbo youths lazy and useless by cajoling them to abandon their. Businesses and attending your daily agitation rally?
I never knew some Igbo adult can be this daft even in the face of tribulation, hunger, temptation, poverty et.al
55 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by BlackDBagba: 6:33am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:33am
Heromaniaa:seccesion is war because this is Africa,
and who are you secceeding with?
Remember the ijaws,ogomis,urhobos,itsekiris,ibibios,efiks etc have warned you guys to count them out of biafra map,
go and start war and watch them dancing ONE NIGERIA
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:37am
greatiyk4u:i tire o, ihe nka kwuru mu ike,
pdp is behind kanu, i am 100% certain of that,
evil party that want to put igbos to war,
24 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:38am
boman2014:thanks
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by kettykin: 6:38am
Udmaster:
i support you you that restrutured Nigeria might be better off than Biafra outright , but i want to point out though that IPOB have always insisted on non violence, i also understand that ipob does not carry weapons , how a call for refrendum is now being interpreted as a call or war by the president and Arewa youths is basically a problem of crass iliteracy , calls for refernedum is going on in several countries in europe like spain and britain yet not a sinlg loss of life or military operation going on.
infact the Buhari once advocated the call for the break up of israel and morroco only for him to cry blue murder when ipob called for a similar thing in Nigeria , this double face of Buhari is at the heart of what is troubling Nigeria now. The problem of Nigeria right now is bareface hypocrisy of Buhari and the Nigerian military
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by slimfit1(m): 6:41am
Something is wrong with you.
9 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by anaton(m): 6:41am
Udmaster you are not Igbo and can never be Igbo.End of discussion.
50 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by jumper524(m): 6:41am
Heromaniaa:stop fooling ur-selfs, ur secession is built on hatred. do you guys even love your people living in other parts of the country?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by slimfit1(m): 6:43am
Supporting a criminal act won't make people change there mind it will make it worst.
6 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:45am
kettykin:seccession and refrendum means war in Africa,
and i ask again,who are you seccessing with?
The Niger deltans who have rejected Biafra many times?
Lets stop living in delusion
16 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by realhumanity: 6:45am
The way ipob has unnecessarily taken lives of young nwafors is really disheartening. I see no reason for the deaths recorded for this struggle. There is no biafra in the after life, what you keep on earth is what will speak for you. You all need to start using your brains.
20 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by generalbush: 6:46am
Udmaster:
why did the mod push this to fp??
this man is not Igbo,,please you people should ignore him and his cohort up there! !
Udmaster:
Udmaster:
you will know then by the way they comment..this man isn't Igbo
,,no Igbo man will support the killing of his brothers
9 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:47am
anaton:nonsense,
mechie gi onu, oke ikpo
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by GrandGarcon: 6:48am
Who made you an IGBO man? No you are an Afonja, ever since the cowardly boy scouts have been on rampage you afonjas have been gloating and jubilating. Get out bloody Afonja.
8 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:49am
generalbush:my family are in the south east,
and ipob is a taboo word in our family, because that albino charlatan named kanu is a pdp agent
15 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by jumper524(m): 6:50am
anaton:thats u guys problem, u find it difficult to believe us fellow Igbo's are not supporting ur atrocities. I remember my days in minna how we live with Igbo's like our brothers but since nnamdi KANU came with is severe hatred things are gradually changing. we saw the hate message sent to our Igbo friends on whatsapp condemning us and Yoruba's. poisoning his mind towards us. is that what you guys aim to achieve?
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by babyfaceafrica: 6:50am
They will call u afonja
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by generalbush: 6:51am
kettykin:
realhumanity:
jumper524:
realhumanity:you think freedom is gotten at a platter of gold..better wake up..and as you support the eke dance,,May you all be danced upon by the eke
7 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:51am
GrandGarcon:this tactics is outdated,
shouting afonja up and down,
kpogoro gi je nodu ala,
afo anu
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by clarocuzioo(m): 6:51am
First of all you are not an Igbo man please stop fooling yourself that you are Igbo, you are not.
I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu neither am I an IPOB member, but I stand for fairness to all, equity and Justice as that's the only thing that can guarantee peace and unity.
Nnamdi Kanu is fighting a just course, but is going about it the wrong way, I have told some IPOB members to tell him to watch his utterances and choices of words, also there are some crude methods he employed in the course of his fight for Biafra.
The truth is Biafra is not the solution to Igbos challenges now, the only thing that will douse this tension is RESTRUCTURING.
But the question begging for answer is how prepared are the northerners and especially the present Federal government prepared to allow the country to be restructured?? We all saw what played out in the National Assembly, and we also heard Baba Iyabo's stance on restructuring, and also we have seen APC drama on restucturing, looking at those scenarios properly is worrisome, and for you to say that ipob is been sponsored by pdp, please kindly tender your solid prove to that statement or forever shut your mouth and stop being myopic, was PDP also sponsoring Uwazurike when he was piloting MASSOB, Or did you not hear when Nnamdi Kanu was calling Jonathan names prior to the elections, Jonathan simply ignored him and nobody took Nnamdi Kanu serious until after his arrest that made him a celebrity.
Besides a call for secession is not a call for war as Nigeria is a signatory to United Nations chatter on self determination, since the case is already in court, why not the Federal government go to court and prove that Nnamdi Kanu has violated his bail conditions and ask the court to revoke his bail, why unleashing the military to the most peaceful region in the country? ? Besides is everyone in aba a member of IPOB?? please in the best interest of this nation let's stop peddling cheap lies and properganda, and let's all be sincere to National issues, if injustice is metted to somebody today and you are laughing and rejoicing, tomorrow it could be your turn.
28 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by dasamek8: 6:51am
Udmaster:udmaster I don't know if I know from somewhere. To your post Nigeria is so multiculturally diverse that political and socioeconomic synergy is unattainable. Call for biafra is not a call for war. Though may not suscribe to ipob's activities and modus operandi. I know from experience how other minorities view Igbos outside SE. But whatever is the case I don't think we are ripe to wage a war against a federation and niger deltans cant be relied upon on the struggle. Nigerian government can only halt the struggle by being fair to all nations that constitute the Lugardian multination called NIGERIA.
4 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by generalbush: 6:52am
Udmaster:we are still saying the same thing..since you support the dance,,they shall be located by the dance.
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:52am
babyfaceafrica:they have already,
very emotional babies
5 Likes
|Re: I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% by Udmaster(m): 6:53am
generalbush:the dance is for ipob miscrents,not for innocent citizens
5 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Will Brt Work? / Why Do They Want Femi Pedro Out / Come Lets Make Nigeria Better
Viewing this topic: gcey2k(m), dolphinz(m), fbtowner(m), idealtailor(m), MisterSols, poca4real(m), gratiaeo, Juchii(m), kjhova(m), gabbasin, chybosaint(m), boiz2men(m), baflincon(m), Xcelinteriors(f), dejiokiri(m), babadee1(m), USDRONE(m), Greenshores512, damiolly(m), tino22(m), bammoo316(m), Lydiaf, Lawprince(m), persius555, id2010(m), Greatbeard(m), blaksril(m), paulsibility(m), brianknight, ionsman, gaby(m), p2flexx(m), BinDean(m), gabe, OlaSpeaker(m), rafsonnggmail(m), kheart(m), Lusola15, Hanibal(m), GeneralTee, burakado17, Passy089(m), ebioloye1, phollybee(m), TheCabal, hidhrhis(m), post111(m), xstyle, phoexix, oluwafemi113(m), amicdan(m), Raintaker(m), Olubee22(f), Elysianheritage, Pesuzok(m), mukhtara446(m), erotji, pweshboi(m), credid(m), marvinz1984(m), TheNature, emmaxy54(m), mayze, snoopy(m), jaychubi, lakesider(m), GreenUzzy(m), UnimkeAk(m), makivi, alignacademy(m), heatflux, Saifullah01, Dhayor001(m), kingjoe(m), olhawhaley, chudicareer(m), savage76(m), babington91(m), ijele(m), mogul555, Alphagan, Frenchkiss564, Russkii, Danhan(f), cashkid18(m), girl4rmspace(f), daewoorazer(m), andiwam7, Gogirl(f), Frankyboy1(m), nnemak(m), TruePass(m), divinecode101, Emanuola(m), jaysnow(m), Samtowo(m), Franzinni, davinchecodes(m), jofatek9200(m), DOMAWOLEYE(m), TheAgba(m), odiyaka(m), splendore(m), khalifjgusau(m), GetMeRight, odutolasodiq(m), ChScott(m), livinbygrace, hammak1993(m), ehissi(m), eduj(m), douchesnozzle(m), Sweetguy25, juvvy, lionshare, Darnii(m), chrischukszy01(m), ziziangel(m), humilitypays(m), VargasVee(m), braxjay(m), XD3G, PrecisionFx, drslem, kinggogo, ExInferis(m), Bigdreams(m), HENRY940, manuelsade70, ginikaella(f), ONE2ONE1, Kingstone32(m), Tripodent(m), COdeGenesis, Wahala90, yommy04, feedapet, ayzero6487(m), Blacklight, khafeelheart(f), hormoty(m), sawsaw(m), eodavids(m), foxe, Gamesmart, uptimum123(m), Dongorgon5(m), Tobiemmanuel007, Tvegas(m), nedman77, alt3r3g0, nabilabee, DaAwesome1(m), bengambo(m), EmmaChibu77 and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10