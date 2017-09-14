Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Igbo And I Support Operation Python Dance 100% (10517 Views)

Nigerian Army Provides Contact Details For Operation Python Dance II / Operation Python Dance Is An Act Of Terror - Chuks Nwachukwu, Legal Practitioner / Army To Stage Operation Python Dance 2 In South East (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Thank you buhari for bringing the military for operation python dance in south east,

lets put an end to this stupidity by ipob led by that UNN dropout called Nnamdi Kanu,

a restructured Nigeria is the best for Igbos,

this senseless agitation for Biafra will attract war and Igbos have no support to face such a thing now,

even the Niger deltans will deny us and start singing ONE NIGERIA when the war start,

they are not in support of any Biafra, stop hoping in False sense of solidarity!

ipob is sponsored by opposition party to disrupt buhari administration,

Igbos wake up! War is looming

Why will Igbos who are found in every corner of the nation choose breaking away to restructuring?

Now there are crisis here and there, if the north retaliate, do you know how many Igbos that will be killed ?

Why cant Ipob reason with their brain?

Thank you Buhari for the operation python dance,

please the court should hurry up and give an arrest order on kanu so that the evil opposition agent Kanu will be arrested?

What about our investments all over nigeria, it will be seized all over,and Igbos will start from scratch to built again,

why making things difficult for ourselves?

seccesion is war because this is Africa,

and who are you secceeding with?

Remember the ijaws,ogonis,urhobos,itsekiris,ibibios,efiks etc have warned you guys to count them out of biafra map,

go and start war and watch them dancing ONE NIGERIA

Abum nwa afo Igbo,

a restructure Nigeria, o ga akara anyi nm,ka ria ndufu kanu ne edufu nyi

ndewo nu 184 Likes 22 Shares





I am an Igbo guy and I support it 100% my reasons are but not limited to;



(1) the hate and hate speech is now spreading so rapidly that it is now affecting the younger ones. I want them to have the mind of their own.



(2) the instability in the region is now chasing investors away thereby increasing unemployment rate. No investor would like to invest in such area.



(3) the agitation is as a result of total ignorance and greed. Even if you give them everything, they will still ask for more.



(4) it is dragging people away from business because of lost in focus. This people no longer do their normal business. They keep running from one IPOB meetings to another. Chest beating on how they have the capacity to build nuclear weapons, how their BSS is the best in the whole world, how they can burn Nigeria in 24 hours. What a world of fantasy .



(5) the Biafra would be the worst country; the division within the Biafra land, the hatred because they have taught themselves how to hate instead of love.



(6) Biafra land is not economically viable. The revenue we generate can not feed two states out of five state we have. They are landlocked, they don't produce enough food that can feed a state out of five. They will import every but with which money



(7) 70% of Igbo don't want Biafra, they don't subscribe to it. They are not prone to deception from Nnamdi KANU. But the 30% that want Biafra are more vocal thereby overshadowing the 70%.



My father once told me that, "it is possible to wake up a sleeping person but impossible to the one pretending to be asleep.

True knowledge is the knowledge of ones own ignorance."





FTC for the first time in 5years. I am not gonna celebrate until I see alert Igbo's should not overlook the benefit of operation pathon dance. They always offer free medical treatment to everyone.I am an Igbo guy and I support it 100% my reasons are but not limited to;(1) the hate and hate speech is now spreading so rapidly that it is now affecting the younger ones. I want them to have the mind of their own.(2) the instability in the region is now chasing investors away thereby increasing unemployment rate. No investor would like to invest in such area.(3) the agitation is as a result of total ignorance and greed. Even if you give them everything, they will still ask for more.(4) it is dragging people away from business because of lost in focus. This people no longer do their normal business. They keep running from one IPOB meetings to another. Chest beating on how they have the capacity to build nuclear weapons, how their BSS is the best in the whole world, how they can burn Nigeria in 24 hours. What a world of fantasy(5) the Biafra would be the worst country; the division within the Biafra land, the hatred because they have taught themselves how to hate instead of love.(6) Biafra land is not economically viable. The revenue we generate can not feed two states out of five state we have. They are landlocked, they don't produce enough food that can feed a state out of five. They will import every but with which money(7) 70% of Igbo don't want Biafra, they don't subscribe to it. They are not prone to deception from Nnamdi KANU. But the 30% that want Biafra are more vocal thereby overshadowing the 70%.My father once told me that, "it is possible to wake up a sleeping person but impossible to the one pretending to be asleep.True knowledge is the knowledge of ones own ignorance."FTC for the first time in 5years. I am not gonna celebrate until I see alert 146 Likes 9 Shares

bless u 18 Likes 3 Shares

Juchii:

Me too thanks man thanks man 9 Likes 1 Share

How is a call for secession synonymous with a call for war? Why should liberty be bloody. 39 Likes 1 Share

Udmaster:

Thank you buhari for bringing the military for operation python dance in south east,

lets put an end to this stupidity by ipob led by that UNN dropout called Nnamdi Kanu,

a restructured Nigeria is the best for Igbos,

this senseless agitation for Biafra will attract war and Igbos have no support to face such a thing now,

even the Niger deltans will deny us ans start singing ONE NIGERIA when the war start,

they are not in support of any Biafra, stop hoping in False sense of solidarity!

ipob is sponsored by pdp to disrupt buhari administration,

Igbos wake up! War is looming

Why will Igbos who are found in every corner of the nation choose breaking away to restructuring?

Now there are crisis here and there, if the north retaliate, do you know how many Igbos that will be killed ?

Why cant Ipob reason with their brain?

Thank you Buhari for the operation python dance,

please the court should hurry up and give an arrest order on kanu so that the evil pdp agent will be arrested?

Abum nwa afo Igbo,

a restructure Nigeria, o ga akara anyi nm,ka ria ndufu kanu ne edufu nyi

ndewo nu

PDP will surely live to regret sponsoring this Kanu of a guy...................







How can this no profiled loquacious homo sapien called Nnamdi just render some "averagely and hardly working hard" igbo youths lazy and useless by cajoling them to abandon their. Businesses and attending your daily agitation rally?







I never knew some Igbo adult can be this daft even in the face of tribulation, hunger, temptation, poverty et.al 55 Likes 6 Shares

Ok 1 Like

Heromaniaa:

How is a call for secession synonymous with a call for war? Why should liberty be bloody. seccesion is war because this is Africa,

and who are you secceeding with?

Remember the ijaws,ogomis,urhobos,itsekiris,ibibios,efiks etc have warned you guys to count them out of biafra map,

go and start war and watch them dancing ONE NIGERIA seccesion is war because this is Africa,and who are you secceeding with?Remember the ijaws,ogomis,urhobos,itsekiris,ibibios,efiks etc have warned you guys to count them out of biafra map,go and start war and watch them dancing ONE NIGERIA 40 Likes 4 Shares

greatiyk4u:

PDP will surely live to regret sponsoring this Kanu of a guy...................







How can this no profiled loquacious homo sapien called Nnamdi just render some "averagely and hardly working hard" igbo youths lazy and useless by cajoling them to abandon their. Businesses and attending your daily agitation rally?







I never knew some Igbo adult can be this daft even in the face of tribulation, hunger, temptation, poverty et.al i tire o, ihe nka kwuru mu ike,

pdp is behind kanu, i am 100% certain of that,

evil party that want to put igbos to war, i tire o, ihe nka kwuru mu ike,pdp is behind kanu, i am 100% certain of that,evil party that want to put igbos to war, 24 Likes 5 Shares

boman2014:

bless u thanks thanks 2 Likes 1 Share

Udmaster:

Thank you buhari for bringing the military for operation python dance in south east,

lets put an end to this stupidity by ipob led by that UNN dropout called Nnamdi Kanu,

a restructured Nigeria is the best for Igbos,

this senseless agitation for Biafra will attract war and Igbos have no support to face such a thing now,

even the Niger deltans will deny us ans start singing ONE NIGERIA when the war start,

they are not in support of any Biafra, stop hoping in False sense of solidarity!

ipob is sponsored by pdp to disrupt buhari administration,

Igbos wake up! War is looming

Why will Igbos who are found in every corner of the nation choose breaking away to restructuring?

Now there are crisis here and there, if the north retaliate, do you know how many Igbos that will be killed ?

Why cant Ipob reason with their brain?

Thank you Buhari for the operation python dance,

please the court should hurry up and give an arrest order on kanu so that the evil pdp agent Kanu will be arrested?

What about our investments all over nigeria, it will be seized all over,and Igbos will start from scratch to built again,

why making things difficult for ourselves?



Abum nwa afo Igbo,

a restructure Nigeria, o ga akara anyi nm,ka ria ndufu kanu ne edufu nyi

ndewo nu

i support you you that restrutured Nigeria might be better off than Biafra outright , but i want to point out though that IPOB have always insisted on non violence, i also understand that ipob does not carry weapons , how a call for refrendum is now being interpreted as a call or war by the president and Arewa youths is basically a problem of crass iliteracy , calls for refernedum is going on in several countries in europe like spain and britain yet not a sinlg loss of life or military operation going on.



infact the Buhari once advocated the call for the break up of israel and morroco only for him to cry blue murder when ipob called for a similar thing in Nigeria , this double face of Buhari is at the heart of what is troubling Nigeria now. The problem of Nigeria right now is bareface hypocrisy of Buhari and the Nigerian military i support you you that restrutured Nigeria might be better off than Biafra outright , but i want to point out though that IPOB have always insisted on non violence, i also understand that ipob does not carry weapons , how a call for refrendum is now being interpreted as a call or war by the president and Arewa youths is basically a problem of crass iliteracy , calls for refernedum is going on in several countries in europe like spain and britain yet not a sinlg loss of life or military operation going on.infact the Buhari once advocated the call for the break up of israel and morroco only for him to cry blue murder when ipob called for a similar thing in Nigeria , this double face of Buhari is at the heart of what is troubling Nigeria now. The problem of Nigeria right now is bareface hypocrisy of Buhari and the Nigerian military 34 Likes 1 Share

Something is wrong with you. 9 Likes

Udmaster you are not Igbo and can never be Igbo.End of discussion. 50 Likes 3 Shares

Heromaniaa:

How is a call for secession synonymous with a call for war? Why should liberty be bloody. stop fooling ur-selfs, ur secession is built on hatred. do you guys even love your people living in other parts of the country? stop fooling ur-selfs, ur secession is built on hatred. do you guys even love your people living in other parts of the country? 17 Likes 1 Share

Supporting a criminal act won't make people change there mind it will make it worst. 6 Likes

kettykin:





i support you you that restrutured Nigeria might be better off than Biafra outright , but i want to point out though that IPOB have always insisted on non violence, i also understand that ipob does not carry weapons , how a call for refrendum is now being interpreted as a call or war by the president and Arewa youths is basically a problem of crass iliteracy , calls for refernedum is going on in several countries in europe like spain and britain yet not a sinlg loss of life or military operation going on.



infact the Buhari once advocated the call for the break up of israel and morroco only for him to cry blue murder when ipob called for a similar thing in Nigeria , this double face is at the heart of what is troubling Nigeria now. The problem of Nigeria right now is bareface hypocrisy of Buahri and the Nigerian military seccession and refrendum means war in Africa,

and i ask again,who are you seccessing with?

The Niger deltans who have rejected Biafra many times?

Lets stop living in delusion seccession and refrendum means war in Africa,and i ask again,who are you seccessing with?The Niger deltans who have rejected Biafra many times?Lets stop living in delusion 16 Likes

The way ipob has unnecessarily taken lives of young nwafors is really disheartening. I see no reason for the deaths recorded for this struggle. There is no biafra in the after life, what you keep on earth is what will speak for you. You all need to start using your brains. 20 Likes

Udmaster:

thanks





why did the mod push this to fp??



this man is not Igbo,,please you people should ignore him and his cohort up there! !

Udmaster:

he will be dealt with soon,

the court are typing his arrest order as we speak,

useless pdp agent albino dilector Udmaster:

thanks



you will know then by the way they comment..this man isn't Igbo

,,no Igbo man will support the killing of his brothers why did the mod push this to fp??this man is not Igbo,,please you people should ignore him and his cohort up there! !you will know then by the way they comment..this man isn't Igbo,,no Igbo man will support the killing of his brothers 9 Likes

anaton:

Udmaster you are not Igbo and can never be Igbo.End of discussion. nonsense,

mechie gi onu, oke ikpo nonsense,mechie gi onu, oke ikpo 2 Likes

Who made you an IGBO man? No you are an Afonja, ever since the cowardly boy scouts have been on rampage you afonjas have been gloating and jubilating. Get out bloody Afonja. 8 Likes

generalbush:



I believe you are typing from north or south...but at the same time,,I also know that your family members must be somewhere in the east. .since you support the eke dance. .may they be danced upon..amen my family are in the south east,

and ipob is a taboo word in our family, because that albino charlatan named kanu is a pdp agent my family are in the south east,and ipob is a taboo word in our family, because that albino charlatan named kanu is a pdp agent 15 Likes

anaton:

Udmaster you are not Igbo and can never be Igbo.End of discussion. thats u guys problem, u find it difficult to believe us fellow Igbo's are not supporting ur atrocities. I remember my days in minna how we live with Igbo's like our brothers but since nnamdi KANU came with is severe hatred things are gradually changing. we saw the hate message sent to our Igbo friends on whatsapp condemning us and Yoruba's. poisoning his mind towards us. is that what you guys aim to achieve? thats u guys problem, u find it difficult to believe us fellow Igbo's are not supporting ur atrocities. I remember my days in minna how we live with Igbo's like our brothers but since nnamdi KANU came with is severe hatred things are gradually changing. we saw the hate message sent to our Igbo friends on whatsapp condemning us and Yoruba's. poisoning his mind towards us. is that what you guys aim to achieve? 26 Likes 2 Shares

They will call u afonja 6 Likes 1 Share

kettykin:





i support you you that restrutured Nigeria might be better off than Biafra outright , but i want to point out though that IPOB have always insisted on non violence, i also understand that ipob does not carry weapons , how a call for refrendum is now being interpreted as a call or war by the president and Arewa youths is basically a problem of crass iliteracy , calls for refernedum is going on in several countries in europe like spain and britain yet not a sinlg loss of life or military operation going on.



infact the Buhari once advocated the call for the break up of israel and morroco only for him to cry blue murder when ipob called for a similar thing in Nigeria , this double face of Buhari is at the heart of what is troubling Nigeria now. The problem of Nigeria right now is bareface hypocrisy of Buhari and the Nigerian military realhumanity:

The way ipob has unnecessarily taken lives of young nwafors is really disheartening. I see no reason for the deaths recorded for this struggle. There is no biafra in the after life, what you keep on earth is what will speak for you. You all need to start using your brains. jumper524:

stop fooling ur-selfs, ur secession is built on hatred. do you guys even love your people living in other parts of the country? realhumanity:

The way ipob has unnecessarily taken lives of young nwafors is really disheartening. I see no reason for the deaths recorded for this struggle. There is no biafra in the after life, what you keep on earth is what will speak for you. You all need to start using your brains. you think freedom is gotten at a platter of gold..better wake up..and as you support the eke dance,,May you all be danced upon by the eke you think freedom is gotten at a platter of gold..better wake up..and as you support the eke dance,,May you all be danced upon by the eke 7 Likes

GrandGarcon:

Who made you an IGBO man? No you are an Afonja, ever since the cowardly boy scouts have been on rampage you afonjas have been gloating and jubilating. Get out bloody Afonja. this tactics is outdated,

shouting afonja up and down,

kpogoro gi je nodu ala,

afo anu this tactics is outdated,shouting afonja up and down,kpogoro gi je nodu ala,afo anu 37 Likes 1 Share

First of all you are not an Igbo man please stop fooling yourself that you are Igbo, you are not.

I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu neither am I an IPOB member, but I stand for fairness to all, equity and Justice as that's the only thing that can guarantee peace and unity.

Nnamdi Kanu is fighting a just course, but is going about it the wrong way, I have told some IPOB members to tell him to watch his utterances and choices of words, also there are some crude methods he employed in the course of his fight for Biafra.

The truth is Biafra is not the solution to Igbos challenges now, the only thing that will douse this tension is RESTRUCTURING.

But the question begging for answer is how prepared are the northerners and especially the present Federal government prepared to allow the country to be restructured?? We all saw what played out in the National Assembly, and we also heard Baba Iyabo's stance on restructuring, and also we have seen APC drama on restucturing, looking at those scenarios properly is worrisome, and for you to say that ipob is been sponsored by pdp, please kindly tender your solid prove to that statement or forever shut your mouth and stop being myopic, was PDP also sponsoring Uwazurike when he was piloting MASSOB, Or did you not hear when Nnamdi Kanu was calling Jonathan names prior to the elections, Jonathan simply ignored him and nobody took Nnamdi Kanu serious until after his arrest that made him a celebrity.

Besides a call for secession is not a call for war as Nigeria is a signatory to United Nations chatter on self determination, since the case is already in court, why not the Federal government go to court and prove that Nnamdi Kanu has violated his bail conditions and ask the court to revoke his bail, why unleashing the military to the most peaceful region in the country? ? Besides is everyone in aba a member of IPOB?? please in the best interest of this nation let's stop peddling cheap lies and properganda, and let's all be sincere to National issues, if injustice is metted to somebody today and you are laughing and rejoicing, tomorrow it could be your turn. 28 Likes

Udmaster:

Thank you buhari for bringing the military for operation python dance in south east,

lets put an end to this stupidity by ipob led by that UNN dropout called Nnamdi Kanu,

a restructured Nigeria is the best for Igbos,

this senseless agitation for Biafra will attract war and Igbos have no support to face such a thing now,

even the Niger deltans will deny us ans start singing ONE NIGERIA when the war start,

they are not in support of any Biafra, stop hoping in False sense of solidarity!

ipob is sponsored by pdp to disrupt buhari administration,

Igbos wake up! War is looming

Why will Igbos who are found in every corner of the nation choose breaking away to restructuring?

Now there are crisis here and there, if the north retaliate, do you know how many Igbos that will be killed ?

Why cant Ipob reason with their brain?

Thank you Buhari for the operation python dance,

please the court should hurry up and give an arrest order on kanu so that the evil pdp agent Kanu will be arrested?

What about our investments all over nigeria, it will be seized all over,and Igbos will start from scratch to built again,

why making things difficult for ourselves?

seccesion is war because this is Africa,

and who are you secceeding with?

Remember the ijaws,ogomis,urhobos,itsekiris,ibibios,efiks etc have warned you guys to count them out of biafra map,

go and start war and watch them dancing ONE NIGERIA

Abum nwa afo Igbo,

a restructure Nigeria, o ga akara anyi nm,ka ria ndufu kanu ne edufu nyi

ndewo nu udmaster I don't know if I know from somewhere. To your post Nigeria is so multiculturally diverse that political and socioeconomic synergy is unattainable. Call for biafra is not a call for war. Though may not suscribe to ipob's activities and modus operandi. I know from experience how other minorities view Igbos outside SE. But whatever is the case I don't think we are ripe to wage a war against a federation and niger deltans cant be relied upon on the struggle. Nigerian government can only halt the struggle by being fair to all nations that constitute the Lugardian multination called NIGERIA. udmaster I don't know if I know from somewhere. To your post Nigeria is so multiculturally diverse that political and socioeconomic synergy is unattainable. Call for biafra is not a call for war. Though may not suscribe to ipob's activities and modus operandi. I know from experience how other minorities view Igbos outside SE. But whatever is the case I don't think we are ripe to wage a war against a federation and niger deltans cant be relied upon on the struggle. Nigerian government can only halt the struggle by being fair to all nations that constitute the Lugardian multination called NIGERIA. 4 Likes

Udmaster:

my family are in the south east,

and ipob is a taboo word in our family, because that albino charlatan named kanu is a pdp agent we are still saying the same thing..since you support the dance,,they shall be located by the dance. we are still saying the same thing..since you support the dance,,they shall be located by the dance. 3 Likes

babyfaceafrica:

They will call u afonja they have already,

very emotional babies they have already,very emotional babies 5 Likes