|IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by Freshkidavid(m): 2:44pm
In recent days, there has been a faceoff between members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Nigerian Army.
This matter is currently trending on Twitter as Nigerians express concerns.
See some of the tweets below,
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by ritababe(f): 2:51pm
the peace talk with Kanu didn't go well thats why the show of force.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by gfat7: 2:51pm
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by mazimee(m): 2:51pm
Our cities were peaceful until Buhari came back.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by SladeWilson(m): 2:52pm
Where's kanu sef? We need to talk
On a lighter note, i can assure you that more than 90% of those tweets are crying for UN and Donald Trump to intervene
IPOB always playing the victim card.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by kingxsamz(m): 2:58pm
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by mystery22: 3:02pm
You all should knkw that when there is problem anywhere in the East....the whole Nigeria will not be save....Talk with caution
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by ipobarecriminals: 3:04pm
The ipobians wild piglets are proverbial lost dog.Deaf N dumb. Good one from Nig soldiers .I like war film like collateral damage.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by Princewill1(m): 3:05pm
WHY DIDN'T NIGERIANS CONDEMN THE BRUTAL MASSACRE OF IPOB MEMBERS IN 2016
On Feb 2016 the Nigerian military invaded National High School aba venue of IPOB rally and opened fire on people holding only biafran flags dozens were killed.
In the midnight of may 29 2016 Nigerian soldiers invaded a Catholic Church in Nkpor Anambra State and opened fire on ipob members who were sleeping at the Church. The killing continued the following day 30th may 2016 and at the end over 1000 ipob members were brutally slaughtered.
Amnesty International has written a comprehensive report on these killings.
But why is it that there were no mass condemnation of the army from Nigerians as they are doing to Ipob members today?
Is it only ipob members who deserve to die?
We can't be the victim all the time,it's time for u to taste being the victim
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by simultaneousboi(m): 3:26pm
Buhari is an unfortunate end time president.
Some gullible once are asking "where is Kanu" then I asked, "where is Buhari" Let him come and lead d "operation python dance" cos he's d chief of arm forces.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by SladeWilson(m): 3:31pm
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by SeraphicTimes: 3:37pm
Whoever that fetched this infected wood should come and carry it. Enough of this blood bath. #peaceout
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by Lore80008: 3:38pm
Nigerians too fear last last
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by Sniper12: 3:38pm
naso arab spring kind revolution go take start o
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by LastSurvivor11: 3:38pm
For the hate of the Igbos u might support the Nigerian army forgetting that what goes around comes around.
Like it or not, buhari is a devil, the country was moving relatively ok b4 he came back with his devilish plan..
God will punish him full time..
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by wunmi590(m): 3:38pm
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by dreamworld: 3:38pm
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by Ussy4real(m): 3:39pm
They start their rhetoric with ‘I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB’ and then go on a long false equivalence, stack all the blame on our service men and women asking them to ‘go and fight Boko Haram’. Why don’t you also leave the comforts of your homes in USA, UK, Asia or wherever it is you kiss your children goodnight safely at night whilst you encourage young helpless folks in the South East to throw bottles and projectiles at a National Army. As you ask the military to go and fight Boko Haram, you can also enlist in Nnamdi Kanu Biafra Secret Service or his ‘Lion Brigade Marines’ as a machinery, after all, Victor Banjo also fought in the Biafra Army in Civil War 1.
Who do you guys think have been in the North East for years? many of them dying, many of those soldiers from across Nigeria daily paying the supreme sacrifice to protect Nigerians.
Don’t be ashamed say where you stand, you all want Kanu and his militias to have a free ride, Nigeria can burn so long it brings that Buhari down, where have you all been for over 2 years that this character has been propagating worst rhetorics than what led to the Rwanda genocide. Be proud but don’t outsmart yourself with the now broken record of ‘I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu’ go home and join his army of militias.
Those of us who have been down this roads before, who witnessed the death of poor Yoruba boys and girls pushed into untimely death by leaders who kept their kids abroad will not let it happen again. I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB. I am not afraid to say that, yes to restructuring and if possible Nigeria can choose to break but not at the price of sending poor kids to untimely death, whilst your children are safe abroad, sorry you do not have my support. Once beaten 10 times shy.
We will continue to counter your narratives and your propaganda. We will condemn Buhari and the government if and when they do wrong as we have been doing, we will condemn aspects of the military operation if and when it violates the rights of citizens as we did condemn them when they invaded NUJ office in Abia State but for now, let the Python dance. Kanu said he's got the nuclear capabilities to stop the python from dancing, he did say he would wipe out any Nigerian soldier who may choose to come to his Biafra Republic, in this battle, just like Civil War 1 we won't have winners, we will all pay the price, sadly the ground zero of the battle will pay worst price. Before you come with your 'I am not a fan of Kanu', make some efforts in taming your Frankenstein monster before it consumes all. ~Oluwakayode Olumide Ogundamisi
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by hemsquare(m): 3:39pm
IPOBS are playing the music right now ! When the python start dancing the grooving will be dope.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by Chevronstaff: 3:39pm
The most peaceful region in the nation, until Buhari forgot his brain & used his anger...
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by omenka(m): 3:40pm
What's the latest score? These ipob yoots are tougher then we thought. See the way they've been pummelling the zoo army.
I duff my hat for you brave warriors of Israel.
More poison to your arrows and tension to your bow strings.
Biafra or death!
By the way, Fayose seems very ignorant. Didn't Lere give him the memo? Kanu says he's not interested in any zoo governors' peace talks and asked them to go Bleep themselves when they invited him to one yesterday.
He insists THE ZOO MUST FALL.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by kn23h(m): 3:40pm
mystery22:
Won tun ti bere. I guess you must make music with your chest while you're dancing the python.
bluetrails7:
Stop dragging the SS into the mess you created.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by omisanjo(m): 3:40pm
May God give dat guy sense
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by DonJandon(m): 3:41pm
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by bluetrails7: 3:41pm
Has force ever killed anything? The Baifra has only intensified and will benefit from this show of force. I wish every Ndigbo well and say take heart, you will have the Biafra, it's only a matter of time, the middle isn't the end. Cope with the temporary loses of the present seasons and you'll smile ultimately.
God Bless the SS, God Bless the SE
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by Princewill1(m): 3:41pm
So all these years that Zoo soldiers has been killing unarmed IPOB members in Onitsha, Aba,Asaba,Port Harcourt etc you people were here laughing at pictures of dead Ipob members
and be hailing baba for his good works.
Now that the table has turned, you are now crying
blood.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by Omeokachie: 3:42pm
This will snowball out of Buhari's control and the entire country will be worse off.
|Re: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu And Others Trend On Twitter As Nigerians Express Concerns. by odomanis: 3:42pm
SladeWilson:
What do you expect when they are not armed ?
