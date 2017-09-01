They start their rhetoric with ‘I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB’ and then go on a long false equivalence, stack all the blame on our service men and women asking them to ‘go and fight Boko Haram’. Why don’t you also leave the comforts of your homes in USA, UK, Asia or wherever it is you kiss your children goodnight safely at night whilst you encourage young helpless folks in the South East to throw bottles and projectiles at a National Army. As you ask the military to go and fight Boko Haram, you can also enlist in Nnamdi Kanu Biafra Secret Service or his ‘Lion Brigade Marines’ as a machinery, after all, Victor Banjo also fought in the Biafra Army in Civil War 1.



Who do you guys think have been in the North East for years? many of them dying, many of those soldiers from across Nigeria daily paying the supreme sacrifice to protect Nigerians.



Don’t be ashamed say where you stand, you all want Kanu and his militias to have a free ride, Nigeria can burn so long it brings that Buhari down, where have you all been for over 2 years that this character has been propagating worst rhetorics than what led to the Rwanda genocide. Be proud but don’t outsmart yourself with the now broken record of ‘I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu’ go home and join his army of militias.



Those of us who have been down this roads before, who witnessed the death of poor Yoruba boys and girls pushed into untimely death by leaders who kept their kids abroad will not let it happen again. I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB. I am not afraid to say that, yes to restructuring and if possible Nigeria can choose to break but not at the price of sending poor kids to untimely death, whilst your children are safe abroad, sorry you do not have my support. Once beaten 10 times shy.



We will continue to counter your narratives and your propaganda. We will condemn Buhari and the government if and when they do wrong as we have been doing, we will condemn aspects of the military operation if and when it violates the rights of citizens as we did condemn them when they invaded NUJ office in Abia State but for now, let the Python dance. Kanu said he's got the nuclear capabilities to stop the python from dancing, he did say he would wipe out any Nigerian soldier who may choose to come to his Biafra Republic, in this battle, just like Civil War 1 we won't have winners, we will all pay the price, sadly the ground zero of the battle will pay worst price. Before you come with your 'I am not a fan of Kanu', make some efforts in taming your Frankenstein monster before it consumes all. ~Oluwakayode Olumide Ogundamisi 13 Likes 2 Shares