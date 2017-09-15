₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,372 members, 3,791,947 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 11:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) (5831 Views)
Market Women Protest Against Obiano In Onitsha (PICTURES) / Operation Clean And Healthy Anambra Seize Market Women's Goods / Market Women In Rivers State Protest Nullification Of Wike's Election (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by lacemose(m): 8:43am
Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video)
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEsnm82gwSM
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by nkeona(m): 8:44am
PROVOCATION
4 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by raker300: 8:46am
Whether you're biafran igbo or one nigeria igbo
Wheater you're rich Igbo or poor Igbo
Whether you're northern igbo or eastern igbo
Whether you're loving igbo or hateful igbo
You're still an Igbo to them and will be treated with disdain..
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by docky22: 8:47am
Ok
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by madridguy(m): 8:49am
My heart is bleeding now watching this video. I felt for the old women running and leaving their market behind. Seeing a sachet water hawker and i think she is even pregnant with the way she is running. I wish the pigs and idiots listen to us then. We tried all we could do to make them reason with us but instead we are tagged unity begger, almajiri, parasites, bmc, afonja to mention few. The real culprits now especially on nairaland, twitter, facebook and other social media are somewhere in Europe, Asia, America sleeping under serene condition with more than enough food to eat and now see what they have caused upon our people.
We must always take caution to avoid the presence of soldiers, because their presence will surely crippled every business activities of anywhere they're deployed to. The people of North East can testify to this.
My question now is where is Nnamdi Kanu and his BSS?
38 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by ecoeco(m): 8:49am
...
See as Massob boys use una dead carcass do suyar d oda day
Na market women u wan use retaliate
Incompetent Fools
#Eco99#
4 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by osagiejk18: 8:50am
what's happening?
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by meezynetwork(m): 8:50am
Hmmm
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by stcool(m): 8:50am
Now...we know who is provoking who. At the end IPOB would take up arms to defend themselves and like it or not it would reach everywhere.
What Buhari wished Jonathan would happen in his Tenure.
To the MOD that banned me for speaking my mind for the killings of unarmed civillians, continue in your act. Only shows that most MOD if given power would be worse than a dictator.
32 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by eagleeye3: 8:51am
raker300:Some Lagos Igbo and Northern Igbo, and Government Igbo think they are untouchables. I dey laugh.
7 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by tossie101(f): 8:51am
Nawao
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by kalufelix(m): 8:53am
Provocation
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by idupaul: 8:53am
It seems there is a deliberate ploy by this govt to ground every economic activity ..There will be no winners by the time Buhari poor thought process is done with Nigeria
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by paiz(m): 8:56am
If the igbo take to arms believe me "there was a country"
7 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by ceeroh(m): 9:00am
Oya jo bi python.... Wo
Oya jo bi zombie....Wo
Oya jo bi afonja..... Wo
Ma lo jo bi ipob...... Wo
Oya jo bi massob....Wo
Oya jo bi olowo....... Wo
Malo jo bi ipob....... Wo
Awon omo ti ka bodi
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by nero2face: 9:02am
Is OKOROAWUSA aware
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by profolaolu: 9:05am
We told them,they refuse to listen,hate speech do no good
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by loneatar: 9:07am
I missed my Father land
The government should something about these ruckus taking place in south east
1 Like
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by Abagworo(m): 9:07am
Owerri is not part of your IPOB and we don't need your stupid propaganda.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by NNAMDIII(m): 9:15am
paiz:Do you think all igbos are in support of your foolish biafra, even though they take to arms Nigerian Military we still fuvk their ass because they do good things to good people and bad things to bad people
6 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by Cooly100: 9:21am
Abagworo:
Mr One Nigeria, can you please show the world your own video and tell what happened in the market. Forget IPOB for a while.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by Ekwensu101: 9:24am
eagleeye3:
You are taking pride to the harm you are inflicting on yourself and your brothers; can someone convince me that you are sane!
2 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by sanandreas(m): 9:29am
Buhari genocidal plan
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by tsdarkside(m): 9:36am
what did you do again that they are after you...
and dont tell me you did nothing..we know you like provokin others...
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by Marcelo290(m): 9:39am
Such Video is what makes people do what they don't intend doing, the NA army has come out to deny all the allegations levelled against them despite the numerous evidence, One fool in TVC Yoruba media news also said the videos and pictures we are seeing are from Liberia, Central Africa Republic and other African countries, I just hope the world is watching...
1 Like
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by Knowledge9000: 10:08am
madridguy:
5 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by theNOISEmaker: 10:14am
God punish kanu!
2 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by Youngadvocate: 10:27am
Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44 do the needful, take this to the Front Page for wider reach.
Dont be silent when you can help in your little way to sensitise the public against this barbarism and crude torture against a people.
Churn ethnic sentiments and do the right thing!!
This is no propaganda. This is real! I just got a call from my friend in Owerri and he told me the Army have begun what they did in Aba.
What is all this!? Are innocent market women and youths now criminals and kidnappers the Army were mischievously sent to the East to fight? Or do these criminals and kidnappers now live in the market?
Why this intense hatred against a people? What have the Igbo really done to deserve this unjustifiable Unclad force?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by masterpolyglot: 10:37am
madridguy:
The IPOB e-diots on Nairaland will never listen. Especially when you tell them to take it easy, they tag you unity beggar. Is it not their homes being invaded now that the FG feels they are threathening national security. Take it or leave it, if they don't curb all these IPOB guys and their hate speeches, it may be worse than Boko Haram.
If they want to separate from Nigeria, they have my support, even I will attest to the fact that Nigerians are suffering and regional governance is the solution, but manner of approach is vital in every agitation. These IPOB boys lack home training and their hate speeches are highly provocative. The Nigerian Army is composed of Igbos, Yorubas, Niger Deltans and Hausas... It's not about tribalism. It's about what is right. They brought this unrest upon themselves.
8 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by paschu: 10:40am
I think it is a wake up call to the silly "good ibos". Unfortunately, some of them - like that old Abagworo - are lost already. These are the people who work against the igbo interest everywhere.
Youngadvocate:
4 Likes
|Re: Market Women In Owerri, Others On The Run Because Of Soldiers (Video) by madridguy(m): 10:51am
Good contribution sir.
masterpolyglot:
1 Like
I Have A Dream For Nigeria / Show Of Shame / Jonathan Moves To Restructure Presidency
Viewing this topic: cross50(m), NWgraphics(m), Erngie(f), Ecoway, manifoldcraft, Braze9(m), Perge(m), zubym2(m), takenadoh, Freshkidavid(m), sanandreas(m), OmoOshodi(m), KKKWHITE(m), dektron, daprincel(m), Debonair01, ollah1, rossycute, Haabil, kalufelix(m), choo, ndigbo, kennyz247, lonecatt, maxiuc(m), item1, deepwater(f), gannod(m), smileyoo, lekyar(m), yakflowz(m), ENGRJCJ(m), seegi(m), iammo(m), rafaha(m), ElGeo(m), chibuike53(m), olureignforever, smartgold1(m), tobylawal(m), wristbangle(m), james6381(m), sokoanugwa, edge2, adidison(m), nwosu1982, onyeomanono24(f), folario, esof1(f), Valleoo, SmartMugu, nodullin(m), AleAirHub(m), IgboSubmarine, C4cejay1, Emmanuel950(m), Bobo121(m), Chuks1978, Liftkid(m), Saammiee(m), dhardline(m), Aminat508(f), dorodee(m), Adeoludt(m), eazisky(m), festusthefirst, Rolly22(m), ubest1(m), onosprince(m), Segunmartins123, EjimaQuintana, dukila, hisgrace090, nwasteve(m), Lordleo89(m), kyaa64(m), Igboesika, HMZi(m), crysy, olaolulazio(m), Ekasco1(m), PqsMike, Rhips, Luciferdevil(m), PharmAlfred, la1(m), IAMTHEHERO, annie74(f), Pennywise(m), chandstraw, musb92yahooco, okura, he1845, Frosti(m), katchycouture(f), Dipville(m), ibemeekene, positivetaught, Martins8102(m), olaruchi, EneJnr, evilgenie, dapolaw, ChiefMarumba, kayb2009, solomix10(m), timoscholar(m), Iceskidd(m), Kenzyy0(m), Damianking(m), Apeh1978, Emmerlee(m), tayadof9ja(m), Dani9ce(m), NPComplete, Dwood231, wasamtech, anath(m), FastShipping, dalhjana, NnamdiN, Eskayla, femmygold, ajoskele(m), Reelee, santicruz, obaival(m), Distinguishy(m), MeanChris(m), agabaI23(m), ejifranks(m), ORIGI(m), say4gunit(m), iheanyi4u(m), drkass, ladychioma, kisscivic(m), koolguy88(m), mavinc4u(f), giditaxadvisory, Dipsong, Allee90, iita, dsurest(m), StakerLives(m), olusolaj(m), TheLordIsGr8(m), Jayses(m), emvicks2(m), omniwater, Pontaboki, emmanude, KeriBaby(f), pheforusty(m), KevinDein, Jadmchris(m), Willy7(m), KemjikaEme, PHILipu1(m), WiszyFraud(m), Oby1(f), 3kay945(m), leexey(m), jmorgix(m), AnonyNymous(m), Max24, TwoBottles(m), yemiprof(m), chukydyk, krayon22, dadoctore(m), wordsbase(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), Emescot(m), oloriadebusola, McKc22(m), Og3chukwu, alanrewaju, Khutie, nuelsylves(m), virtuousMe(f), lawbabs, Osu175(m), dynicks(m), incredibleace(m), nwaokeleme100(m), Osama10(m), mykalls(m), countryfive, omosuper(m), purplejane(f), Patobanton, skolar49, dirtyhokage(m), NnennaNelly(f), Chiidi(m), binaws(m), Osolo1(m), Odioko1(m), WaleGent(m), Feranmi4christ(m), MeinKampf, Ccanyanwu(m), Prec1ous(m), agadez007(m), Oche211(m), Investnow2017, fohiss, macaranta(m), goodness11, ikombe, juliaexcel, ceeroh(m), slyopez(m), cmon(m), moviemaker, Kaydans(m), Nyouth, theozobby(m), tpraiz(m), irepnaija4eva(m), TheTourist(m), mathkid(m), birdsview(m), silas24(m), hotopzy, Nigeman, ugobanks, Ibrofem(m), ennyklassic, RealLordZeus(m), adeoyun(m), sexymum1, Diplomaticbeing(m), SoftGuyy(m), Oj4alz, abiodun56, Temiladebiz(f), Ipfreely, snakebeat, aariwa(m), Japz(m), kennieG, rebirthiix, BuddhaPalm(m), Jibola10(m), Koval12, innocentrich, brainpulse, Laryne(m), maysimsimple(m), okochaik, Emvicprints1, benedictac(f), bettercreature(m), tutudesz, lloydhill(m), piagetskinner(m), yungest(m), Onyemaboy(m), alvinjoe(m), jayloms, OBAUX01(m), annyplenty(m), mescapee, ObijiStephen(m), babyfaceafrica, veron007, rolandy22, sladonery, emillysmigael(f), proudlyND(m), Bullhari, valnelly(m), etibaba(m), shankara7, ezugegere(m), itsIYKE(m), UnknownT, allsubjects(m), stcool(m), lawaldoski(m), YONIK, kachi7021(m) and 365 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3