https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEsnm82gwSM

Whether you're biafran igbo or one nigeria igbo



Wheater you're rich Igbo or poor Igbo



Whether you're northern igbo or eastern igbo



Whether you're loving igbo or hateful igbo



You're still an Igbo to them and will be treated with disdain.. 46 Likes 2 Shares

My heart is bleeding now watching this video. I felt for the old women running and leaving their market behind. Seeing a sachet water hawker and i think she is even pregnant with the way she is running. I wish the pigs and idiots listen to us then. We tried all we could do to make them reason with us but instead we are tagged unity begger, almajiri, parasites, bmc, afonja to mention few. The real culprits now especially on nairaland, twitter, facebook and other social media are somewhere in Europe, Asia, America sleeping under serene condition with more than enough food to eat and now see what they have caused upon our people.



We must always take caution to avoid the presence of soldiers, because their presence will surely crippled every business activities of anywhere they're deployed to. The people of North East can testify to this.



My question now is where is Nnamdi Kanu and his BSS? 38 Likes

See as Massob boys use una dead carcass do suyar d oda day



Na market women u wan use retaliate



Incompetent Fools



#Eco99#

Now...we know who is provoking who. At the end IPOB would take up arms to defend themselves and like it or not it would reach everywhere.



What Buhari wished Jonathan would happen in his Tenure.



To the MOD that banned me for speaking my mind for the killings of unarmed civillians, continue in your act. Only shows that most MOD if given power would be worse than a dictator. 32 Likes 5 Shares

Provocation

It seems there is a deliberate ploy by this govt to ground every economic activity ..There will be no winners by the time Buhari poor thought process is done with Nigeria 3 Likes 1 Share

If the igbo take to arms believe me "there was a country" 7 Likes

We told them,they refuse to listen,hate speech do no good

The government should something about these ruckus taking place in south east 1 Like

Owerri is not part of your IPOB and we don't need your stupid propaganda.

Buhari genocidal plan

...



and dont tell me you did nothing..we know you like provokin others... what did you do again that they are after you...and dont tell me you did nothing..we know you like provokin others...

Such Video is what makes people do what they don't intend doing, the NA army has come out to deny all the allegations levelled against them despite the numerous evidence, One fool in TVC Yoruba media news also said the videos and pictures we are seeing are from Liberia, Central Africa Republic and other African countries, I just hope the world is watching... Such Video is what makes people do what they don't intend doing, the NA army has come out to deny all the allegations levelled against them despite the numerous evidence, One fool in TVC Yoruba media news also said the videos and pictures we are seeing are from Liberia, Central Africa Republic and other African countries, I just hope the world is watching... 1 Like

God punish kanu!

Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44 do the needful, take this to the Front Page for wider reach.



Dont be silent when you can help in your little way to sensitise the public against this barbarism and crude torture against a people.



Churn ethnic sentiments and do the right thing!!



This is no propaganda. This is real! I just got a call from my friend in Owerri and he told me the Army have begun what they did in Aba.



What is all this!? Are innocent market women and youths now criminals and kidnappers the Army were mischievously sent to the East to fight? Or do these criminals and kidnappers now live in the market?



Why this intense hatred against a people? What have the Igbo really done to deserve this unjustifiable Unclad force? 5 Likes 1 Share

The IPOB e-diots on Nairaland will never listen. Especially when you tell them to take it easy, they tag you unity beggar. Is it not their homes being invaded now that the FG feels they are threathening national security. Take it or leave it, if they don't curb all these IPOB guys and their hate speeches, it may be worse than Boko Haram.



If they want to separate from Nigeria, they have my support, even I will attest to the fact that Nigerians are suffering and regional governance is the solution, but manner of approach is vital in every agitation. These IPOB boys lack home training and their hate speeches are highly provocative. The Nigerian Army is composed of Igbos, Yorubas, Niger Deltans and Hausas... It's not about tribalism. It's about what is right. They brought this unrest upon themselves. The IPOB e-diots on Nairaland will never listen. Especially when you tell them to take it easy, they tag you unity beggar. Is it not their homes being invaded now that the FG feels they are threathening national security. Take it or leave it, if they don't curb all these IPOB guys and their hate speeches, it may be worse than Boko Haram.If they want to separate from Nigeria, they have my support, even I will attest to the fact that Nigerians are suffering and regional governance is the solution, but manner of approach is vital in every agitation. These IPOB boys lack home training and their hate speeches are highly provocative. The Nigerian Army is composed of Igbos, Yorubas, Niger Deltans and Hausas... It's not about tribalism. It's about what is right. They brought this unrest upon themselves. 8 Likes







Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44 do the needful, take this to the Front Page for wider reach.



Dont be silent when you can help in your little way to sensitise the public against this barbarism and crude torture against a people.



Churn ethnic sentiments and do the right thing!!



This is no propaganda. This is real! I just got a call from my friend in Owerri and he told me the Army have begun what they did in Aba.



What is all this!? Are innocent market women and youths now criminals and kidnappers the Army were mischievously sent to the East to fight? Or do these criminals and kidnappers now live in the market?



Why this intense hatred against a people? What have the Igbo really done to deserve this unjustifiable Unclad force? I think it is a wake up call to the silly "good ibos". Unfortunately, some of them - like that old Abagworo - are lost already. These are the people who work against the igbo interest everywhere. 4 Likes