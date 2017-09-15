₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by veraponpo(m): 12:33pm
On September 12 this year (2017) Nigeria’s power production reached an all-time peak of 7,001 MW, indicating that Africa’s largest economy now has the capacity to produce more power than it can distribute. In May last year, Babatunde Fashola, minister of Power Works, and Housing, unveiled what he called an incremental power policy as a…
https://www.businessdayonline.com/power-generation-hits-time-high-7001mw/
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by Flets: 12:34pm
Fools everywhere.
Fools will agree that we doubled our highest production in less than two months (from 3300MW to 7000MW) without any capital infrastructural input. I guess we generated the extra power from thin air. APC is just desperate to find at least one campaign point.... but sorry this one cant fly. We are in total darkness even in rainy season
Again, Fools everywhere
The last reported peak power generation (Wednesday 13 September 2017) was 4142.5MW (courtesy of three)
http://www.pwh.gov.ng/management/manage/webpages/reg_upload/uploads_images/14900192759855.pdf
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by fernandez1(m): 12:34pm
Another propaganda on the move
2019 see me. And I see U
Uncle lie lie and Mr eazi over to U
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by jamace(m): 12:59pm
On paper?
I can see darkness everywhere.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by Pavore9: 1:03pm
What percentage of it got to the consumer?
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by three: 1:08pm
When some said Fashola's legendary success in Lagos was largely due to media packaging many scoffed.
Now they know better.
No worry, light full everywhere for Naija na haters no dey see am.
#SayCHEESE!!! #SARCASM
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by sleemfesh: 1:10pm
As I never see light for the past 30hrs. Hia. O. Are there two Nigerias in Ahirica? Mark una kuku carry time o.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by idupaul: 1:13pm
Lies from the pits of hell ..yet I don't have electricity for upto 6 hours a day
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by veraponpo(m): 1:14pm
three:
The light in my area has become almost fully steady.
If it is off for a while, you can be sure it will be restored within a short time.
Mr Fashola is doing well
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by veraponpo(m): 1:16pm
fernandez1:
If you hear that power has dropped to 1000 MW, you will easily believe it but it is hard for you to believe a good news with positive impact on lives and properties.
You need deliverance ASAP.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by clarocuzioo(m): 1:21pm
We barely have 10hrs of power supply in Aba, please where is the megawatts generated, apc and propaganda, later they will come to the media to warn against propaganda but they are the propaganda-in-chief,
But we won't forget so soon, "Any government that cannot provide power for it's citizen in six months is irresponsible" - Babatunde Raji Fashola.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by vedaxcool(m): 1:24pm
three:
True like one salad guy on nairaland who lies he does not have light for weeks as if he lives in a jungle
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by vedaxcool(m): 1:26pm
clarocuzioo:
Check cownu smelling shiit hole for the remainder of your electricity needs.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by three: 1:27pm
vedaxcool:
When you see it you will modify this post.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by hahn(m): 1:29pm
Pavore9:
I swear. My gen is on right now
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by kevoh(m): 1:32pm
Pavore9:30 % The rest is wasted from the point of generation to the point of consumption.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by clarocuzioo(m): 2:15pm
vedaxcool:
It is your solemn duty to rebuke and denigrate every tribal maggot .... make Nairaland sane again,
Is it not obvious you have become the maggot on nairaland from your recent comment, I am an Igboman not an Ipob member, and neither am I a bigot like you
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by Blue3k(m): 2:18pm
Africa’s largest economy now has the capacity to produce more power than it can distribute.
Well that's no good.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by juman(m): 2:18pm
Hiss
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by fernandez1(m): 2:23pm
veraponpo:
Pro buhari wailers una well done
Mugutao dat have been brainwashed
Leaders of tomorrow since 1820
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by Pavore9: 2:26pm
kevoh:
In early August, I got a knock at my apartment in Nairobi and it happened to be a pair from Kenya power asking me if I have incandescent light bulbs in my apartment so they could take it and replace it with energy efficient bulbs as it saves the country energy.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by hahn(m): 2:29pm
Pavore9:
Is a lie!
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by 989900: 2:30pm
Flets:
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by gabe: 2:35pm
Flets:Nigeria's power generation capacity has been around 6000-7000MW for up to 2-3 years now. The only problem has been they are mostly gas turbines and some 'patriotic' nigerians have been blowing up pipelines that supply them, limiting output. The major problem now is that of transmission, because the old lines cannot absorb up to the 7000MW. That should be govt's focus, because they still control transmission. I'll suggest all state governors help to improve transmission installations in their states. Benue did it under Gov Suswan and today, makurdi and environs enjoy stable power of up to 15 hours+ daily. While I've not had light in owerri for 3 days!
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by 989900: 2:35pm
TCN can now transmit 6,500 MW.
Distribution is now the clog in the wheel.
Fash is working.
Even the devil will credit the guy.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by veraponpo(m): 2:44pm
989900:
WOW! Transmission used to be less than 5000 capacity before.
I didn't know this.
Thank you for the info.
@ Moderators - Lalasticlala, etc should move this to front-page now. These are the good news that we want to be hearing now.
We are tired of hate speeches and rumour of wars.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by Flets: 2:47pm
989900:
You have to earn your pay, keep it up.
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by 989900: 2:48pm
Flets:
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by three: 3:09pm
Ehm... The last reported peak power generation (Wednesday 13 September 2017) was 4142.5MW
Somebody seems to have conveniently mixed up actual generation with "peak generation CAPABILITY" ( which is 7099MW)
http://www.pwh.gov.ng/management/manage/webpages/reg_upload/uploads_images/14900192759855.pdf
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by tsdarkside(m): 3:17pm
realy...??....no nigerian will believe that...
we are occupied with the matter of ipob in the moment anyways...we realy dont care...
those comedians in the yeast are just something else.......
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 3:34pm
But my Gen is still ON
|Re: Power Generation Hits All Time High Of 7001 MW by emymeeky: 3:35pm
