On September 12 this year (2017) Nigeria's power production reached an all-time peak of 7,001 MW, indicating that Africa's largest economy now has the capacity to produce more power than it can distribute. In May last year, Babatunde Fashola, minister of Power Works, and Housing, unveiled what he called an incremental power policy





Fools will agree that we doubled our highest production in less than two months (from 3300MW to 7000MW) without any capital infrastructural input. I guess we generated the extra power from thin air. APC is just desperate to find at least one campaign point.... but sorry this one cant fly. We are in total darkness even in rainy season



The last reported peak power generation (Wednesday 13 September 2017) was 4142.5MW (courtesy of three)



http://www.pwh.gov.ng/management/manage/webpages/reg_upload/uploads_images/14900192759855.pdf Fools everywhere.Fools will agree that we doubled our highest production in less than two months (from 3300MW to 7000MW) without any capital infrastructural input. I guess we generated the extra power from thin air. APC is just desperate to find at least one campaign point.... but sorry this one cant fly. We are in total darkness even in rainy seasonAgain, Fools everywhereThe last reported peak power generation (Wednesday 13 September 2017) was 4142.5MW (courtesy of three)

What percentage of it got to the consumer? 1 Like



When some said Fashola's legendary success in Lagos was largely due to media packaging many scoffed.



As I never see light for the past 30hrs. Hia. O. Are there two Nigerias in Ahirica? Mark una kuku carry time o. 7 Likes

Lies from the pits of hell ..yet I don't have electricity for upto 6 hours a day 2 Likes

The light in my area has become almost fully steady.



If it is off for a while, you can be sure it will be restored within a short time.



The light in my area has become almost fully steady.If it is off for a while, you can be sure it will be restored within a short time.Mr Fashola is doing well

If you hear that power has dropped to 1000 MW, you will easily believe it but it is hard for you to believe a good news with positive impact on lives and properties.







If you hear that power has dropped to 1000 MW, you will easily believe it but it is hard for you to believe a good news with positive impact on lives and properties.You need deliverance ASAP.

We barely have 10hrs of power supply in Aba, please where is the megawatts generated, apc and propaganda, later they will come to the media to warn against propaganda but they are the propaganda-in-chief,

But we won't forget so soon, "Any government that cannot provide power for it's citizen in six months is irresponsible" - Babatunde Raji Fashola. 2 Likes

True like one salad guy on nairaland who lies he does not have light for weeks as if he lives in a jungle

We barely have 10hrs of power supply in Aba, please where is the megawatts generated, apc and propaganda, later they will come to the media to warn against propaganda but they are the propaganda-in-chief,

But we won't forget so soon, "Any government that cannot provide power for it's citizen in six months is irresponsible" - Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Check cownu smelling shiit hole for the remainder of your electricity needs.

What percentage of it got to the consumer?

I swear. My gen is on right now I swear. My gen is on right now 2 Likes

30 % The rest is wasted from the point of generation to the point of consumption.

It is your solemn duty to rebuke and denigrate every tribal maggot .... make Nairaland sane again,



Is it not obvious you have become the maggot on nairaland from your recent comment, I am an Igboman not an Ipob member, and neither am I a bigot like you It is your solemn duty to rebuke and denigrate every tribal maggot .... make Nairaland sane again,Is it not obvious you have become the maggot on nairaland from your recent comment, I am an Igboman not an Ipob member, and neither am I a bigot like you 2 Likes

Africa’s largest economy now has the capacity to produce more power than it can distribute.

Well that's no good. Well that's no good. 1 Like

If you hear that power has dropped to 1000 MW, you will easily believe it but it is hard for you to believe a good news with positive impact on lives and properties.







You need deliverance ASAP.



Pro buhari wailers una well done



Mugutao dat have been brainwashed



Pro buhari wailers una well doneMugutao dat have been brainwashedLeaders of tomorrow since 1820

30 % The rest is wasted from the point of generation to the point of consumption.

In early August, I got a knock at my apartment in Nairobi and it happened to be a pair from Kenya power asking me if I have incandescent light bulbs in my apartment so they could take it and replace it with energy efficient bulbs as it saves the country energy.

Fools everywhere.



Fools will agree that we doubled our highest production in less than two months (from 3300MW to 7000MW) without any capital infrastructural input. I guess we generated the extra power from thin air



Again, Fools everywhere 1 Like

Again, Fools everywhere Nigeria's power generation capacity has been around 6000-7000MW for up to 2-3 years now. The only problem has been they are mostly gas turbines and some 'patriotic' nigerians have been blowing up pipelines that supply them, limiting output. The major problem now is that of transmission, because the old lines cannot absorb up to the 7000MW. That should be govt's focus, because they still control transmission. I'll suggest all state governors help to improve transmission installations in their states. Benue did it under Gov Suswan and today, makurdi and environs enjoy stable power of up to 15 hours+ daily. While I've not had light in owerri for 3 days! Flets:

Nigeria's power generation capacity has been around 6000-7000MW for up to 2-3 years now. The only problem has been they are mostly gas turbines and some 'patriotic' nigerians have been blowing up pipelines that supply them, limiting output. The major problem now is that of transmission, because the old lines cannot absorb up to the 7000MW. That should be govt's focus, because they still control transmission. I'll suggest all state governors help to improve transmission installations in their states. Benue did it under Gov Suswan and today, makurdi and environs enjoy stable power of up to 15 hours+ daily. While I've not had light in owerri for 3 days!

TCN can now transmit 6,500 MW.



Distribution is now the clog in the wheel.



Fash is working.



Even the devil will credit the guy.

TCN can now transmit 6,500 MW.



Distribution is now the clog in the wheel.



Fash is working.



Even the devil will credit the guy.



WOW! Transmission used to be less than 5000 capacity before.



I didn't know this.



Thank you for the info.



@ Moderators - Lalasticlala, etc should move this to front-page now. These are the good news that we want to be hearing now.



WOW! Transmission used to be less than 5000 capacity before.I didn't know this.Thank you for the info.@ Moderators - Lalasticlala, etc should move this to front-page now. These are the good news that we want to be hearing now.We are tired of hate speeches and rumour of wars.

TCN can now transmit 6,500 MW.



Distribution is now the clog in the wheel.



Fash is working.



Even the devil will credit the guy.



You have to earn your pay, keep it up. You have to earn your pay, keep it up.

Ehm... The last reported peak power generation (Wednesday 13 September 2017) was 4142.5MW



Somebody seems to have conveniently mixed up actual generation with "peak generation CAPABILITY" ( which is 7099MW)



http://www.pwh.gov.ng/management/manage/webpages/reg_upload/uploads_images/14900192759855.pdf 2 Likes 1 Share





we are occupied with the matter of ipob in the moment anyways...we realy dont care...



we are occupied with the matter of ipob in the moment anyways...we realy dont care...those comedians in the yeast are just something else.......